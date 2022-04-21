Klaatu barada nikto! “Scientists” warn aliens about our climate “crisis”!

Guest “Don’t these fools watch science fiction movies?’ by David Middleton

New message to aliens will reflect on Earth in danger of climate crisis

By Keith Cooper published 2 days ago A new attempt to reach out to intelligent life in the universe will broadcast information and music about our environment. A radio signal designed to bring Earth ‘s climate crisis to the attention of alien life will be beamed to the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system in October. The message has been devised by METI International, a group of scientists, sociologists, historians, anthropologists and artists who have come together with a common belief that humanity would benefit from beaming messages to the stars rather than just waiting to receive a message from aliens. (METI stands for Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence, as opposed to SETI , the more passive Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence.) The Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station in Cornwall, U.K., will broadcast the climate-change message on Oct. 4 to coincide with the beginning of World Space Week , which this year has the theme of “Space and Sustainability.” “Any aliens receiving our message won’t be surprised to hear about our climate crisis,” Douglas Vakoch, President of METI International , told Space.com. “They’ve had decades to observe our plight from afar.” […] Space.com

When I read this, the first thing I thought of was Gort…

I would tell them that when Gort shows up, they need to say “Klaatu barada nikto!”… However, that only worked in the 1951 original… Back when the aliens just wanted to stop us from exporting war into space. This is more like the 2008 remake, in which Gort was an environmental terrorist.

Don’t worry…

Climate models have already wiped out all life in the Trappist-1 system. Well, almost all life…

The announcement of the Trappist-1 system in February, with seven rocky planets orbiting an ultracool dwarf star, sent ripples of excitement through astrobiologists everywhere. At least three of the planets looked like they were within the star’s “habitable zone” – the region in which water will remain liquid. On that level, at least, the trio seemed like very good candidates for hosting life. Now, however, 3D climate modelling is dampening expectations, suggesting that at most only one of Trappist-1’s satellites could support life. The modelling has been completed by Eric Wolf from the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder. In doing so, he made the assumption that the seven planets are – or had once been – ocean-covered, with atmospheres comprising nitrogen, carbon-dioxide and water vapour. Orbital and geophysical properties were derived or deduced from collected data. When Wolf ran the numbers, the results were rather depressing. “Model results indicate that the inner three planets presently reside interior to the inner edge of the traditional liquid water habitable zone,” he writes in a paper lodged on pre-print site arxiv. “Thus if water ever existed on the inner planets, they would have undergone a runaway greenhouse and lost their water to space, leaving them dry today.” The outer three planets, he adds, “fall beyond the maximum CO2 greenhouse outer edge of the habitable zone” and will have entered a lifeless snowball state. Thus, only the middle planet remains a candidate for hosting life. It could maintain “at least some habitable surface”, Wolf notes, depending on the atmospheric nitrogen levels. If the planet is, in fact, covered in ocean, then “near present day Earth surface temperatures can be maintained”. […] Cosmos

No… Wait… Worry!

I was feeling better, until I read this bit again:

“Thus if water ever existed on the inner planets, they would have undergone a runaway greenhouse and lost their water to space, leaving them dry today.” The outer three planets, he adds, “fall beyond the maximum CO2 greenhouse outer edge of the habitable zone” and will have entered a lifeless snowball state Cosmos

We’re a Goldilocks planet to them! Independence Day or Battle: Los Angeles? Either way, we’re screwed!

This just gets funnier and funnier!

If you read on, you’ll find this passage in the subject article:

[…] The message’s authors hope that this age gap could offer hope for humans facing the climate crisis. If an alien species has managed to survive perhaps millions or even billions of years, then experts assume that they will have long ago solved any climate issues they may have faced and would now exist in a stable society. Hearing from such aliens might give us confidence that we can solve our own climate problems. Furthermore, Vakoch said he thinks that they may be intrigued to hear from a younger species — us — who are experiencing a stage in their development that the aliens’ distant ancestors may also have experienced. […] Space.com

They’re literally reaching out to the Trappistsanians for emotional support because no one here will fix the “climate crisis” for them… While, not realizing that the same climate modelers who convinced them there’s a climate crisis have already wiped out the Trappistsanians with climate models…

