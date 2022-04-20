(I generally don’t like to exploit minor slips of the tongue, but it’s Greta, you know …Greta.)
A Puppet Slip of the Tongue. Did She Really Just Say That? Hump Day Hilarity
When persons with Asperger (now high-function Autism) get focused in a good direction, they are very productive, like Mozart, Darwin, Newton, Jobs, and one of my favorites Susan Boyle. When persons with Asperger go off on a tangent they do crazy things. The sad part is that Greta could be helped if her parents, and others, weren’t exploiting her.
Democracy is the most precious thing we have.
Sadly she’s still out of touch with reality – certainly in the UK. What we have is an illusion of democracy; being allowed to rearrange the deckchairs every so often, but there UK feudal democracy ends. No power of recall, no power of anything whatsoever. Just rearranging the chairs.
Post-covid Parliament will be implementing Net Zero without any democratic consultation, doing everything it can to avoid it, You know the MO; far-right deniers etc
I wonder why she said it, she’s been well schooled on what to say for some time. And more importantly, has she been sent to her room without supper?
Is that what you think of the Swiss model?
The UK has a mediaeval museum piece that needs dragging into the 21st century. Giving people more democratic rights will not affect the individual beyond giving them, er, more rights. Were you thinking of the US? That would make sense.
Charles, the video has been edited. What she actually said was,
Well, how can you expect support and pressure from voters if you aren’t treating the crisis like a crisis. Since the climate crisis ‘doesn’t exist’, how can we expect people to want climate action?
This video should be tagged as fake.