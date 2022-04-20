Humor

A Puppet Slip of the Tongue. Did She Really Just Say That? Hump Day Hilarity

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
15 Comments

(I generally don’t like to exploit minor slips of the tongue, but it’s Greta, you know …Greta.)

alastair gray
April 20, 2022 6:04 am

Go Greta Brandon! You are getting Bidenitis

Last edited 55 minutes ago by alastair gray
Thomas
Reply to  alastair gray
April 20, 2022 6:45 am

The video was edited.

Her full statement was,

Well, how can you expect support and pressure from voters if you aren’t treating the crisis like a crisis. Since the climate crisis ‘doesn’t exist’, how can we expect people to want climate action?

Tom Halla
April 20, 2022 6:06 am

Oops!

Derg
April 20, 2022 6:11 am

She gets waaaaay too much screen time.

b.nice
April 20, 2022 6:15 am

The climate crisis doesn’t exist.. !

Wow, she got something correct.. probably for the first time.

Well done, Greta !

Ron Long
April 20, 2022 6:20 am

When persons with Asperger (now high-function Autism) get focused in a good direction, they are very productive, like Mozart, Darwin, Newton, Jobs, and one of my favorites Susan Boyle. When persons with Asperger go off on a tangent they do crazy things. The sad part is that Greta could be helped if her parents, and others, weren’t exploiting her.

Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
April 20, 2022 6:21 am

I’m sure the damage control team is hard at work. 😉

John Garrett
April 20, 2022 6:23 am

Judy Woodruff will undoubtedly be playing that clip on the PBS News Hour tonight.

/sarc

Coeur de Lion
April 20, 2022 6:27 am

She’s lost her childlike appeal, sadly

Leo Smith
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
April 20, 2022 6:40 am

paedo….

fretslider
April 20, 2022 6:36 am

Democracy is the most precious thing we have.

Sadly she’s still out of touch with reality – certainly in the UK. What we have is an illusion of democracy; being allowed to rearrange the deckchairs every so often, but there UK feudal democracy ends. No power of recall, no power of anything whatsoever. Just rearranging the chairs.

Post-covid Parliament will be implementing Net Zero without any democratic consultation, doing everything it can to avoid it, You know the MO; far-right deniers etc

I wonder why she said it, she’s been well schooled on what to say for some time. And more importantly, has she been sent to her room without supper?

Thomas
Reply to  fretslider
April 20, 2022 6:38 am

Personal freedom is the most precious thing we have. Unfettered democracy would destroy that.

fretslider
Reply to  Thomas
April 20, 2022 6:41 am

Is that what you think of the Swiss model?

The UK has a mediaeval museum piece that needs dragging into the 21st century. Giving people more democratic rights will not affect the individual beyond giving them, er, more rights. Were you thinking of the US? That would make sense.

Sylvia
April 20, 2022 6:36 am

I don’t believe she said that !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HURRAY, HURRAY, HURRAY. Has she come to her senses now she is a little older ????? OR WAS IT A LIE ALL ALONG ??????

0
Thomas
April 20, 2022 6:43 am

Charles, the video has been edited. What she actually said was,

Well, how can you expect support and pressure from voters if you aren’t treating the crisis like a crisis. Since the climate crisis ‘doesn’t exist’, how can we expect people to want climate action?

This video should be tagged as fake.

