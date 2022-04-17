Climate Politics

“Diplomats for Climate Action” Demand Australia Kowtow to the EU

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to a group of diplomats, the EU and USA will punish Australia with carbon sanctions if we don’t play their climate game. But the weak response to Russia suggests this is an empty bluff.

Australian action climate change and why our national security and future prosperity rely on it

By Janaline Oh
April 18 2022 – 5:30am

Australia’s future prosperity and national security will depend on lifting its game on climate action. Over 100 former Australian ambassadors, high commissioners, trade commissioners, diplomats and development specialists issued a climate-focused foreign policy in December 2021, calling on the government to take immediate, ambitious steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to restore Australia’s international standing on this issue. 

Diplomats for Climate Action Now recently signed a joint letter, with four other professional groups, asking the incoming prime minister to make climate action the government’s top priority through a national mobilisation.

Why would we do this? The job of a diplomat is to represent the government of the day abroad, to understand our international partners and to advise the Australian government on how best to prosecute its policies. We do not usually weigh into domestic policy debates.

But climate change is not a domestic issue. It is a global issue which poses a significant threat to Australia’s national security and future economic prosperity. We have seen the effects of climate change in abundance over recent years, with drought, the devastating Black Summer and recent Western Australian bushfires, and catastrophic flooding in Queensland and NSW.

In fact, Australia can benefit from our potential to generate cheap and abundant renewable energy to create a sustainable, high productivity, export economy. Australia’s reliance on raw commodity exports has led to heavy dependence on a single market: Australia sends more product by value to China than to the six next largest export destinations. 

The European Union and United States are now preparing to apply carbon border adjustment taxes – effectively a carbon price on imports from countries that are not taking effective measures against climate change. We will have a carbon price imposed on Australian goods, but it will not accrue to the benefit of the Australian people.

Read more: https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/7701834/national-security-and-future-prosperity-rely-on-climate-action/

The open letter from the diplomats (link);

Given how weak and pathetic the EU leaderships’ response to Russia has been, the EU’s utter dependence on resource imports, my challenge to EU leaders about carbon border taxes is – bring it on.

Right now shipments of abundant Australian natural gas are steaming towards EU ports. There are plenty of other customers who would love to receive that gas, the entire world is currently suffering a capacity shortfall. If EU leaders don’t want our fossil fuel, let us know, so we can divert our ships elsewhere.

As for the USA, even if Biden does manage to impose carbon border taxes on Australia which drive up prices for US consumers, I don’t think we will have long to wait until they are repealed.

Alexy Scherbakoff
April 17, 2022 10:08 pm

Simple. Tit for tat on their imports.

aussiecol
April 17, 2022 10:09 pm

Australia’s future prosperity and national security will depend on (not) lifting its game on climate action.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
April 17, 2022 10:17 pm

So carbon taxes on China and India? Also US per capita emissions are high so US will tax its own exports?

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
April 17, 2022 10:20 pm

How exactly will Australia export renewable energy? Coal, oil, gas make sense. But how do you package up renewable energy for export?

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  ferdberple
April 17, 2022 10:37 pm

Our treasurer Josh “Never run a business in my life” Frydenberg plans to plough $20 billion of taxpayer’s money into building a hydrogen export economy, to service a market which doesn’t exist.

Mr.
April 17, 2022 10:24 pm

Why are demands to “DO SOMETHING NOW” to stop the climate(s) from changing always come from soft-handed, shiny-bum know-alls who have never worked up one bead of sweat in earning their livings?

In their deep carpeted, air-conditioned offices, they are never going to notice even an RCP8.0 global warming scenario.

So whose comfort levels are they pretending to be concerned about?

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Mr.
April 17, 2022 10:42 pm

A friend who was once a representative of a major company on a Pacific Island is adamant that nothing happens in the Pacific without a bribe. I’m sure he’s wrong, and all our diplomats are totally honest, but if ever a corrupt diplomat was to somehow slip into the ranks, who hooked up with a corrupt Pacific Island leader (perish the thought), keeping the climate cash flowing to foreign governments could be worth millions of dollars per year to the corrupt diplomat responsible for maintaining said flow of cash.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Dennis
Reply to  Eric Worrall
April 17, 2022 10:52 pm

Bribery and corruption is a way of life in many countries, with some notable exceptions like Singapore where the slightest hint of something misconstrued as an bribe potential will result in panic if talking to a government employee or other.

To register a business in Jakarta, Indonesia, I saved many thousands of Australian Dollars by using a local firm to handle the registration. When I asked how it is done the explanation was money at each level to finally reach the right desk. It’s a way of life and widely accepted as the normal.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
April 17, 2022 10:31 pm

“In fact, Australia can benefit from our potential to generate cheap and abundant renewable energy to create a sustainable, high productivity, export economy.”
=============
So a trillion volt DC connector from Australia to the world? Pay for itself in a billion years.

Howard Dewhirst
April 17, 2022 10:39 pm

I’d like to think you are right, but Australia is a soft target (they think); unless they try to stop the submarine deal?

Peter K
April 17, 2022 10:57 pm

I suggest that HO, goes back to her homeland and dictate to them first, using the Pareto Theory. Then work on the smaller emitters.

