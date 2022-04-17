Fake News: Wind Tops Coal & Nuclear for First Time in US History

Guest “Situational statistics” by David Middleton

Who else used to play Strat-O-Matic Baseball? One of my Moneyball–type strategies was to draft players with great situational statistics. I remember two players, in particular. We were drafting based on the 1989 Major League Baseball rosters. Paul O’Neill, then with the Cincinnati Reds hit .455 against righthanded pitchers and Fred Manrique, a utility infielder with the Texas Rangers, had nearly a .500 batting average with runners in scoring position.

Strategically platooning Paul O’Neill against righthanded pitching and using Fred Manrique exclusively as a pinch-hitter with runners in scoring position, racked up some impressive Strat-O-Matic results, but bore very little resemblance to reality, just like wind’s one day second place finish.

The Bloomberg headline (article pay-walled) is fake news on steroids:

Wind Passed Coal, Nuclear Power in U.S. for First Time on Record

Clickbait dominated the headlines:

The E&E article, posted on Unscientific Unamerican is less misleading, but still fake news:

In a First, Wind Generation Tops Coal and Nuclear Power for a Day

The milestone showed both how far renewable energy has come and the lengths the country must go to reach President Joe Biden’s climate goals By Benjamin Storrow, E&E News on April 15, 2022 Wind was the second-largest source of power generation in the country on March 29, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported yesterday, marking the first time wind output had ever simultaneously exceeded coal and nuclear over a 24-hour period. […] The surge in wind output on March 29 was driven by the Great Plains states. The Southwest Power Pool, the regional grid operator for 14 states stretching from Oklahoma to North Dakota, reported that renewable generation accounted for 90 percent of its electricity production on March 29, with nearly all of that coming from wind. […] Unscientific Unamerican

The Unsci-Unam article links to this EIA article:

On a particularly windy spring day, when thermal power plants are gearing down for a low demand season, in the windiest season of the year, wind edged out nuclear and coal generation on one day.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Hourly Electric Grid Monitor

This “milestone” was largely driven by the Southwest Power Pool (SWPP), a region with phenomenal wind resources and a lot of installed wind capacity.

At this time of year, wind is often the top generation source in the SWPP…

It would be interesting to see how much wind power had to be curtailed and how many migratory birds were killed on March 29.

Putting this into context and we can see that wind is still in a distant fourth place:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Electric Power Monthly

Wind works OK where it works, when it works, unless you happen to be a migratory bird… In which case it works best when it doesn’t work, which is most of the time in most places. Fake news isn’t necessarily false… It’s often an un-newsworthy headline story, reported breathlessly by the media because it fits their worldview.

