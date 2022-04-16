Transportation

The Battle of the Trucks:  H2 vs. Batteries

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
19 Comments

News Brief by Kip Hansen – 16 April 2022

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration there were “nearly 12.5 million commercial large trucks and buses were registered in 2016”.   There are more now. 

Governments around the world are considering or actually enacting laws, rules and regulations to phase out petroleum powered transportation (gasoline and diesel) and replace it with low- or no-emissions cars, trucks and buses. 

Jack Ewing, writes in the New York Times about automotive business and the transition to electric vehicles.  His latest article is titled: 

“Truck Makers Face a Tech Dilemma: Batteries or Hydrogen?”

“Under pressure to cut emissions, truck manufacturers are choosing between batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. Wagering incorrectly could cost them billions of dollars.”

He says that the major makers of trucks, in the U.S. and Europe, have already decided that they will be required to give up the ever-dependable diesel power that they have so much experience with and shift to low emissions alternatives. 

“Truck makers are divided into two camps. One faction, which includes Traton, Volkswagen’s truck unit, is betting on batteries because they are widely regarded as the most efficient option. The other camp, which includes Daimler Truck and Volvo, the two largest truck manufacturers, argues that fuel cells that convert hydrogen into electricity — emitting only water vapor — make more sense because they would allow long-haul trucks to be refueled quickly.”

Battery-powered long-haul trucks cost way more than diesel trucks – up to three times according to Ewing – but at least there is a short-haul version that one could buy.  “Daimler Truck, for example, began producing an electric version of its heavy duty Actros truck, with a maximum range of 240 miles, late last year.”

Yes, producing, but they sold only 712 in 2021 worldwide, compared to 455,000 ICE trucks the same year.  “Daimler has a new long-range Mercedes-Benz eActros commercial truck, which comes in at three times the price of the gas version.” [ source ].   These trucks have about a 400km or 240 mile range – it is not clear if this is an over-the-highway mileage or a more pragmatic average driving conditions mileage, such as making deliveries in London or NY City.

And hydrogen fuel cell (H2)versions?  “In April (2021), Daimler began testing a prototype “GenH2” long-haul truck capable of going 600 miles between visits to the hydrogen pump. But lots of work is needed to bring down the cost of the equipment and there is not yet a network of hydrogen fueling stations or an adequate supply of hydrogen produced in a way that does not cancel out the environmental benefits.” [ source ]

Electric city buses, short-haul people-carrying vans like airport shuttles, or local delivery vans all make basic sense for batteries, as these types of vehicles return to a central depot each day where they can be recharged and maintained. 

 “The environmental side is hugely important but if it doesn’t make financial sense, nobody’s going to do it,” said Paul Gioupis, chief executive of Zeem, a company that is building one of the largest electric vehicle charging depots in the country about one and a half miles from Los Angeles International Airport. Zeem will recharge trucks and service and clean them for clients like hotels, tour operators and delivery companies.” [ source ]

Ewing points out that H2 trucks will be lighter and can be fueled (once there are fueling stations) in a similar manner to diesel trucks. 

One of these two technologies may come out a big winner or the two technologies may share the market.  Only time will tell. 

The winner of the technology battle will rule the future truck market, worth billions. . . Winning billions or losing billions if one manufacturer picks the losing technology. 

These mega-corporations have already poured in millions of research dollars and euros and set their best brains to try to outguess the future.

Which tech do you think will come out on top?

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

I have an unsettled, not-yet-formed opinion.  Battery power seems to have the edge in the present moment.  Batteries are available and becoming better.  Electricity for charging is already well distributed along major trucking routes and ubiquitous even in the less populated areas. 

H2 is tricky to deal with – it sneaks out of containers and pipes and in the end, can be explosive.  A leak can act as a FAE, a fuel air explosive.  Anyone with a bit of chemistry background can make enough H2 at home to be dangerous (ask me, I had my three boys in home school).  That said, it does burn cleanly producing only energy and H2O.

I don’t think I would want to drive a vehicle on the existing U.S. highways with a tank full of pure hydrogen strapped under the seat.

Yes, I know, gasoline is dangerous too….but not quite in the same way.  Maybe it’s just me. 

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

 

 

 

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
VOWG
April 16, 2022 6:07 am

They keep pushing their fantasies.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  VOWG
April 16, 2022 6:27 am

Xi says that you must resist your sole’s desire for freedom. One might suspect there is a connection between these fantasies and their desire for control.

3
Reply
Shoshin
Reply to  VOWG
April 16, 2022 6:45 am

Both hydrogen and batteries are hideous WRT energy density. And we won’t even get into how the hydrogen or electricity are generated. It’s hard to imagine an application more unsuited and less compelling for either than freight hauling.

Our elites have slipped into a “South Park” episode, where they can only choose between a “Giant D****e” and a “S**t Sandwich”.

Fortunately, our elites possess the vision to make this choice.

1
Reply
Travis
Reply to  Shoshin
April 16, 2022 6:49 am

Here’s help imangine agricultural tractors. full load all the day

0
Reply
peter schell
April 16, 2022 6:10 am

Of course the other side of this wager is that we don’t see a serious drop in world-wide temperatures. In which case before these techs are ready for prime time the revelation sets in that there never was a crisis needing such major retooling. And all the companies who didn’t invest everything in an inferior technology are suddenly on top of the heap.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
April 16, 2022 6:10 am

Hydrogen lacks the density to be good transport fuel, even as a cryogenic liquid.

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 16, 2022 6:34 am

EVs are heavy and damage roads even more that conventional transport vehicles. Imagine roads with more and worse potholes. Further, tires wear faster, actually creating more particulates.

So, not only are these EV transport vehicles more expensive to produce, require the installation of expensive infrastructure while delivery performance is worsened, they cost more to operate.

4
Reply
Martin
April 16, 2022 6:14 am

Another option would be to convert the existing diesel engines manufacturing facilities to produce hydrogen ice engines – JCB are working on this and have already built demonstration vehicles

0
Reply
Devils Tower
April 16, 2022 6:16 am

The long term answer is fuel cell use, but not hydrogen. It will be some form of renewable hydrocarbons using nuclear power to generate directly.

2
Reply
John MCCUTCHEON
April 16, 2022 6:20 am

I suspect the choice will come down to the government support for Battery Vs Hydrogen. Technology, science and market forces will be the minor consideration, because if they were of major consideration then everybody would still stick with diesel.

My bet is Battery, because the complexity of Hydrogen generation, delivery, storage and use in a moror vehicle will be too much for a Government organisation to comprehend. The resultant administrative rules for subsidy support will make no business or common sense.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John MCCUTCHEON
April 16, 2022 6:39 am

Either “solution” will raise costs for consumers, so if that’s the goal, then they are both effective.

2
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
April 16, 2022 6:30 am

“Which tech do you think will come out on top? ”

Neither one . ” If wishes were cars , beggars would drive …”

1
Reply
David Elstrom
April 16, 2022 6:30 am

The garbage elite keeps pushing its bogus emergency, but one thing is certain. Whatever rotten means are left to the masses, the elitists will have all the heat, light, power, food, limos, mansions, and luxuries they might desire. Sacrifices are for the serfs.

2
Reply
Arthur Yatsko
April 16, 2022 6:37 am

A hybrid electric would seem to be the ideal compromise. A gasoline powered generator to recharge the batteries after the truck is unplugged (& drained) in the morning. Even charging the truck while stopped for delivery. This little engine could be super tuned for low emissions due to it’s constant RPM. It could even be shut off when in an urban area that might ban ICE’s. Wouldn’t the resulting emissions meet the future government requirements?

0
Reply
TonyL
April 16, 2022 6:47 am

My Humble Opinion:
Batteries can go nowhere. There is just not enough Li or other needed elements on the planet for large-scale roll out.
Hydrogen Plan A and Plan B:
Plan A) An ICE engine. More likely a jet turbine. Perhaps one with power curve characteristics similar to a helicopter engine. Important is the ability to throttle up and down quickly and smoothly.
Plan B): Fuel cells. Fuel cells avoid the punishing energy loss you get with all thermodynamic heat engines.
The Big But: But the fuel cell reaction happens across a semi-permeable membrane. The membrane is fragile, expensive and short lived. The membrane has been quite resistant to attempts to improve it. True NASA has used fuel cells for decades. NASA has vast access to taxpayer money, and spends like it. The rest of us have to pay for our toys.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
April 16, 2022 6:52 am

Having consulted to for years and been the lend/lease chief marketing officer of Navistar, I have an informed opinion based on personally knowing the heads of most of the major US trucking companies. NEITHER. They are hard nosed cost conscious, and won’t do anything risky or costly—especially not with something as critical as truck diesel engines. And I doubt governments will be able to force them any time soon because trucking (supply chains) is simply too important.

0
Reply
JohnC
April 16, 2022 6:57 am

Diesel doesn’t explode either. A hydrogen fire may be hotter but at least it can be extinguished whereas a lithium battery fire is more difficult. Can you imagine the furore if you dialled 911/999/112 and were told that there were no fire appliances or ambulances available as these electric vehicles hadn’t been fully charged.

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
April 16, 2022 6:57 am

Hauling a big heavy battery around intercity is insane, a mindless waste of energy. The cargo capacity of a battery truck would have to be reduced in proportion. And imagine the line at a truck stop waiting for 8 hours to get recharged.

No way a trucking company could be profitable with these beasts.

0
Reply
Tom
April 16, 2022 6:59 am

You can’t debate the climate alarmists; they can only be ridiculed.

There will simply be NO so-called “green” hydrogen in the foreseeable future. There won’t even be enough to make all the needed electricity, much less enough to electrolyze hydrogen.

The same holds true with long-haul electric trucks. Driverless trucks are about to revolutionize freight delivery in the US. That only works efficiently only if the vehicles don’t spend half their time charging their batteries or waiting in line to do it. There would hardly be enough charging stations or power, even with coal powered electricity, much less solar cells and windmills.

Simply laugh at the crazies that propose it. It’s more feasible to make nuclear powered freight delivery than it is to make ‘green electric’ delivery.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Electric Vehicles Transportation

Business Insider: ‘Electric Vehicles Won’t Save Us — We Need to Get Rid of Cars Completely’

5 months ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Transportation

UK Government Funded Climate Think Tank Demands Peak Cars by 2030

10 months ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus Transportation

The Great Covid-19 Bicycle Shortage

1 year ago
Eric Worrall
Transportation

ABC Tests an Electric Vehicle in the Australian Countryside

2 years ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Transportation

The Battle of the Trucks:  H2 vs. Batteries

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
Emissions Volcanoes

Seafloor spreading has been slowing down

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Commentary

National Geographic’s Misinformation about Forests and Climate Change

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

UCLA Ordered to Release Records Showing Coordination Between Law Enforcement to Attack ‘Climate Denialism’

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: