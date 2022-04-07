CO2

The Many Benefits of Rising Atmospheric CO2 — An Introduction

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

From MasterResource

By Craig D. Idso — April 6, 2022

Dr. Craig Idso, Chairman of the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change, and a new principal at MasterResource, invites readers to join him in a new series of articles discussing the many ways in which rising atmospheric carbon dioxide benefits humanity and nature.

Atmospheric carbon dioxide: you can’t see, hear, smell or taste it. But it’s there—all around us—and it’s crucial for life. Composed of one carbon and two oxygen atoms, this simple molecule serves as the primary raw material out of which plants construct their tissues, which in turn provide the materials out of which animals construct theirs. Knowledge of the key life-giving and life-sustaining role played by carbon dioxide, or CO2, is so well established, in fact, that humans—and all the rest of the biosphere—are described in the most basic of terms as carbon-based lifeforms. We simply could not and would not exist without it.

Ironically, far too many demonize and falsely label this important atmospheric trace gas a pollutant. Nothing could be further from the truth. Instead of being shunned like the plague, the ongoing rise in CO2 should be welcomed with open arms.

How do I know this?

During the past three decades of my professional career I have performed countless hours of research, conducted multiple experiments, published a series of professional journal articles, written several books, created videos and feature-length documentaries, and authored thousands of commentary articles exploring the effects of CO2 on the biosphere (much of that work can be found at my CO2 Science website, www.co2science.org). In all those activities I have come to know that, far from being a pollutant, this colorless, odorless, tasteless and invisible gas benefits the biosphere in a multitude of ways. And I want to share that knowledge with you!

To accomplish this objective, over the next several months I will be publishing a series of articles describing several key benefits atmospheric CO2 enrichment provides to both humanity and nature. The articles will explore topics such as the effects of CO2 on plant growth and water use efficiency, a CO2-induced greening of the planet, the monetary benefits of rising CO2 on crop yields, and much, much more. Look for the postings at a rate of about two per month.

Sadly, most of the population remains woefully unaware of the many positive impacts of CO2 on the biosphere. This is no surprise, considering the constant and steady stream of misinformation our society endures from sources dedicated to demeaning and defaming CO2. What is more, world governments, non-governmental organizations, international agencies, societal think tanks, and even respectable scientific organizations attempting to assess the potential consequences of increasing atmospheric CO2 concentrations have spent hundreds of millions of dollars writing and promoting large reports about it.

Yet, these endeavors have failed miserably because they have neglected to evaluate or even acknowledge the manifold real and measurable benefits of the ongoing rise in the air’s CO2 content.  As a result, many important and positive impacts of atmospheric CO2 enrichment remain underappreciated and largely ignored in the debate over what to do, or not do, about anthropogenic CO2 emissions. And that omission does not bode well for policy decisions.

I hope you will join me on this informative journey as we explore the many benefits of CO2 and I hope you will share what you read and learn with others. Societal change occurs as individuals become informed one by one. Together we can help make that happen!

-Dr. Craig Idso

—————————————————————————————————————-

CRAIG D. IDSO is the founder, former president, and currently chairman of the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change. The Center was founded in 1998 as a non-profit public charity dedicated to discovering and disseminating scientific information pertaining to the effects of atmospheric carbon dioxide enrichment on climate and the biosphere. The Center produces the online newsletter, CO2 Science, and maintains a massive online collection of editorials on and reviews of peer-reviewed scientific journal articles relating to global climate change.

Dr. Idso’s research has appeared many times in peer-reviewed journals, including Geophysical Research LettersEnvironmental and Experimental BotanyForest Ecology and ManagementJournal of ClimatePhysical GeographyAtmospheric EnvironmentTechnologyThe Quarterly Review of BiologyEnergy & Environment, and the Journal of the Arizona-Nevada Academy of Science.

Dr. Idso is the author or coauthor of several books, including The Many Benefits of Atmospheric CO2 Enrichment (Vales Lake Publishing, LLC, 2011), CO2, Global Warming and Species Extinctions (Vales Lake Publishing, LLC, 2009), CO2, Global Warming and Coral Reefs (Vales Lake Publishing, LLC, 2009); Enhanced or Impaired? Human Health in a CO2-Enriched Warmer World (Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change, 2003); and The Specter of Species Extinction: Will Global Warming Decimate Earth’s Biosphere? (George C. Marshall Institute, 2003). He contributed chapters to McKittrick, R. (Ed.), Critical Topics in Global Warming (Fraser Institute, 2009) and Encyclopedia of Soil Science (Marcel Dekker, 2002). Dr. Idso has also produced several short video works and three feature-length documentariesCarbon Dioxide and the Climate Crisis: Reality or Illusion? (2008), Carbon Dioxide and the Climate Crisis: Avoiding Plant and Animal Extinctions (2008), and Carbon Dioxide and the Climate Crisis: Doing the Right Thing (2008).

In 2009, Dr. Idso became the lead author and editor for the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), overseeing a team of internationally renowned scientists in the production of several major reports on climate change. Those reports include Climate Change Reconsidered: The 2009 Report of the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC)Climate Change Reconsidered: 2011 Interim ReportClimate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science, and Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts. His most recent work with NIPCC is encapsulated in its 2019 report, Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels, where he contributed as a lead or contributing author on several chapters.

Dr. Idso received a B.S. in Geography from Arizona State University, an M.S. in Agronomy from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, and a Ph.D. in Geography from Arizona State University, where he also studied as one of a small group of University Graduate Scholars. Prior work positions have included Director of Environmental Science at Peabody Energy in St. Louis, Missouri; faculty researcher in the Office of Climatology at Arizona State University; and lecturer in Meteorology at Arizona State University.

Dr. Idso’s professional associations have included membership in the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Geophysical Union, American Meteorological Society, Arizona-Nevada Academy of Sciences, Association of American Geographers, Ecological Society of America, Geological Society of America, and The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Dr. Idso has also served as an adjunct scholar for the Cato Institute and he is presently a policy advisor for the CO2 Coalition, the Heartland Institute, and the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow.

Danley Wolfe
April 7, 2022 10:12 am

Demonization – bad. I need to write an article referencing my c.v.

Steve Case
April 7, 2022 10:13 am

comment image

Dan Pangburn
Reply to  Steve Case
April 7, 2022 11:17 am

The CO2 impoverishment is recovering but the fresh water supply is not keeping up in a growing number of areas.

Nicholas McGinley
April 7, 2022 10:25 am

The Earth needed more CO2, and so it invented people and waited until we learned to dig up and burn all the stuff that accidently got buried in rocks over the past few hundred million years.
The more of it we liberate, the better the planet treats us.

Last edited 52 minutes ago by Nicholas McGinley
Bill Everett
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
April 7, 2022 10:49 am

Mapping, based upon OCO-2 satellite data, show increased levels of CO2 where broadleaf vegetation is heaviest (particularly jungles and forests). This should not occur if these areas are primarily sinks that absorb CO2. It raises the possibility (if not the probability) that broadleaf vegetation emits more CO2 than it absorbs. If estimates of the human contribution of CO2 range only as high as five percent of the CO2 level, then there has to be another source or sources for ninety-five percent of the CO2. Trees, with a root system in the Earth and leaves that interact with the atmosphere would seem to be a natural pathway for carbon and oxygen to interact.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Bill Everett
April 7, 2022 11:12 am

Where lots of leaves grow, they die, they rot…thus OCO shows that the natural CO2 cycle is much larger than human emissions…..as expected.

joe X
April 7, 2022 10:29 am

bring it on Dr. Idso. shout it from the mountain tops.

Ron Long
April 7, 2022 10:29 am

What a refreshing treat to see Dr. Craig lay out the incredibly important role of CO2 in the life cycle. The ones that should be stopped are those carbon sequestration schemes.

bwegher
April 7, 2022 10:36 am

Good to hear from the agronomy/biology sciences.
Earth’s atmosphere has evolved from billions of years of biogeochemical cycling.
Primordial Earth had an atmosphere similar to Venus.
The lifeless atmosphere of Venus did not evolve, Earth’s was transformed by life.
Except for Argon, the composition of early Earth’s atmosphere has been entirely replaced by biological Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Methane, etc.
Water ties the geochemical components with the biological.
This is why physicists will never understand the atmosphere.

Bob
April 7, 2022 10:47 am

I can’t wait.

Steven lonien
April 7, 2022 10:56 am

If Truth matters ? 1919 betz limits phyics law is still used to falsify wind and tide value ignoring Einstimes relativity that concludes infinite values. Oil discovery political financing enriched even nuclear hells spewing now

Dan Pangburn
April 7, 2022 11:08 am

Burning fossil fuels does not cause climate change. Since 2002 the CO2 level has increased 48% of the increase from 1800 to 2002. The average global temperature reported by UAH is about the same as it was in 2002. The average of all agencies shows a temperature increase since 2002 of about 0.1 C°. All agencies report a downtrend since the El Nino peak in 2016. I wonder how much more evidence will be needed for some people to recognize that CO2 level has little, if any, influence on average global temperature. 

Steve Case
April 7, 2022 11:18 am

Sadly, most of the population remains woefully unaware of the many positive impacts of CO2 on the biosphere. This is no surprise, considering the constant and steady stream of misinformation our society endures.
__________________________________________________________

Just like the old USSR, the Climate Change juggernaut will eventually collapse. With some more paraphrasing from Solzenytsn’s “The Gulag Archipelago” LINK and a recent post from Rud Istavan

There are five stages:

Stage 1 We know It’s misinformation
Stage 2 They know that we know that.
Stage 3 We know they know that we know that.
Stage 4 And yet the stream of misinformation continues
Stage 5 The USSR Collapsed Christmas 1991 

Sadly Stage 1 for the collapse of Climate Change has yet to occur.

It took 70 years for the USSR collapse under its ponderous weight of propaganda and bullshit. Global Warming/Climate Change – the Existential Crisis of our time had its 40 birthday in the press last August. If history is prolog, I won’t get to hear its death rattle – I’d be 107.  

n.n
April 7, 2022 11:20 am

Go green, not Green, emit. Go black for high density, biodegradable fuels and diverse other applications.

Old Man Winter
April 7, 2022 11:20 am

Dan Pangburn posted this graphic of increased leaf area. I found the
original NASA article in which it appeared.

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth

CO2green.jpg
