CRISIS: Soaring Costs of Energy in UK/Europe – A Video Interview with Dr. Benny Peiser of GWPF

Dr. Peiser should be familiar to many WUWT readers. He is of the Global Warming Policy Foundation and also of NetZeroWatch. He’s touring the USA this week talking to legislators about the soaring cost of energy crisis going on in the UK and Europe as well as the shocking fact that The Green Party in the UK has now endorsed a return to coal for power generation.



He also talks about the effect of the Ukraine invasion, and the foolish reliance of Europe on Russian Gas and Oil.

Here is my video interview, recorded on 3/28/22:

4.8 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...