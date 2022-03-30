Climate News

CRISIS: Soaring Costs of Energy in UK/Europe – A Video Interview with Dr. Benny Peiser of GWPF

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
9 Comments

Dr. Peiser should be familiar to many WUWT readers. He is of the Global Warming Policy Foundation and also of NetZeroWatch. He’s touring the USA this week talking to legislators about the soaring cost of energy crisis going on in the UK and Europe as well as the shocking fact that The Green Party in the UK has now endorsed a return to coal for power generation.

He also talks about the effect of the Ukraine invasion, and the foolish reliance of Europe on Russian Gas and Oil.

Here is my video interview, recorded on 3/28/22:

griff
March 30, 2022 9:50 am

as well as the shocking fact that The Green Party in the UK has now endorsed a return to coal for power generation.

I can’t find any evidence at all of this supposed change for the UK green party…

Reply
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  griff
March 30, 2022 10:30 am

I believe he meant Germany.

Reply
meab
Reply to  griff
March 30, 2022 10:55 am

Nobody ever said that, griffter. They were talking about Germany. You know quite well that Germany is relying on Lignite (dirty coal) whenever the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining (and the sun doesn’t produce any significant amount of power all Winter).

You appear to be listening to the voices in your head.

Reply
Vuk
Reply to  meab
March 30, 2022 11:32 am

Griffo has been consuming far too much sheep’s brains. It’s delicious. There are dangers eating it too often of start thinking and behaving in a manner of a sheep.
https://youtu.be/Wxnuid1absc

Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  griff
March 30, 2022 11:02 am

You can’t find any evidence for anything you post, so what’s new?

Reply
Mr.
Reply to  griff
March 30, 2022 11:13 am

Instead of looking for nits to pick in the fabric of Europe and the UK’s energy troubles, how about expressing some empathy for the citizens of these countries who are the real collateral victims of imbecilic energy policies?

It’s always the poor and disempowered who suffer the most from these failed green / left / socialist experiments.

Reply
Vuk
Reply to  griff
March 30, 2022 11:15 am

Russian officials said on Tuesday that Moscow would not “supply gas for free” to Europe, a day after G7 countries unanimously rejected President Vladimir Putin’s directive requiring rouble payments.
“During the early warning phase — the first of three stages in Germany’s emergency response — a crisis team from the economics ministry, the regulator and the private sector will monitor imports and storage.
﻿If supplies fall short, and less draconian attempts to lower consumption do not work, the government would cut off certain parts of German industry from the grid and give preferential treatment to households.” – Robert Habeck, German economics minister said
https://www.ft.com/content/0706d6f4-6668-4f67-ab1c-d535d847caf7

Griffo tell Germans that their solar panels and wind ‘bird choppers’ will provide more than it’s required to keep the power supply to industry unaffected.

Michael in Dublin
March 30, 2022 10:23 am

Prediction for 1 April 2022 for European countries stretching from England to France to Poland: a blanket of global warming. This is not an April Fool’s joke. I have just been outside and with windchill factor it is at freezing point already. Germany will not be happy about the soaring demand for heating. Russia is probably having a good laugh.

Steve Case
March 30, 2022 11:20 am

~6:30 We are meeting with journalists and lawmakers …
______________________________________________

Will journalists actually report what he has to say? Maybe, and if they do then follow it up with several prominent Democrats and maybe a RINO to claim what he said really isn’t so, or at least blame it on Trump.

%d bloggers like this: