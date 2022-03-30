Paleoclimatology

Climate Past Far From Settled: 7 Major Temperature Reconstructions Find No Agreement

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 29. March 2022

new paper published in open access publishing MDPI looks at seven prominent hemispheric and global temperature reconstructions for the past 2000 years (T2k).

The analysis conducted by the authors found that some reconstructions “differed from each other in some segments by more than 0.5 °C” whilst some show negligible pre-industrial climate variability (“hockey sticks”).

Those showing variability would suggest natural factors playing a greater role than those that claim climate had been rather constant over the past 2000 years.

Abstract: Global mean annual temperature has increased by more than 1 °C during the past 150 years, as documented by thermometer measurements. Such observational data are, unfortunately, not available for the pre-industrial period of the Common Era (CE), for which the climate development is reconstructed using various types of palaeoclimatological proxies. In this analysis, we compared seven prominent hemispheric and global temperature reconstructions for the past 2000 years (T2k) which differed from each other in some segments by more than 0.5 °C. Whilst some T2k show negligible pre-industrial climate variability (“hockey sticks”), others suggest significant temperature fluctuations. We discuss possible sources of error and highlight three criteria that need to be considered to increase the quality and stability of future T2k reconstructions. Temperature proxy series are to be thoroughly validated with regards to (1) reproducibility, (2) seasonal stability, and (3) areal representativeness. The T2k represents key calibration data for climate models. The models need to first reproduce the reconstructed pre-industrial climate history before being validated and cleared for climate projections of the future. Precise attribution of modern warming to anthropogenic and natural causes will not be possible until T2k composites stabilize and are truly representative for a well-defined region and season. The discrepancies between the different T2k reconstructions directly translate into a major challenge with regards to the political interpretation of the climate change risk profile. As a rule of thumb, the larger/smaller the pre-industrial temperature changes, the higher/lower the natural contribution to the current warm period (CWP) will likely be, thus, reducing/increasing the CO2 climate sensitivity and the expected warming until 2100.

Vuk
March 30, 2022 6:04 am

Reconstructing AD global temperatures within the band of + or – 1 degree C might be a fools errand.
However, researching a single locality by using tried and tested methods it might be possible to obtain reasonable assessment of the local area temperatures natural variability.

Tom Halla
March 30, 2022 6:19 am

The historical accounts would definitely support the existence of the Medieval Warm Period, and the Little Ice Age. I would trust historical accounts as to what was grown where, and when the growing season started and ended, more than individual proxies.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 30, 2022 6:42 am

Real science depends on empirical observations as you say “historical acounts”. Models without empirical confirmation are worthless – and I do not mean massaging the numbers.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 30, 2022 6:43 am

Lake bottom pollen proxies are very good indicators of which direction the wind mostly blew during the two week flowering period….

PCman999
March 30, 2022 6:21 am

Any climate reconstruction should be considered a failure if it doesn’t agree with documentary evidence of ancient climate (reports of growing seasons and crops for example).

Bill Toland
March 30, 2022 6:37 am

Proxy reconstructions of Earth’s temperature are worthless and pointless. History has shown that it is far too easy for unscrupulous individuals to carefully select proxies to achieve the desired result. However, physical evidence doesn’t lie. The physical evidence that today’s temperature is colder than it has been for most of the last 10000 years is utterly overwhelming. As just one example of this, trees grew at higher latitudes and altitudes during the vast majority of the last 10,000 years.

Mr.
Reply to  Bill Toland
March 30, 2022 6:50 am

Yes, the pathway to finding a proxy to suit your research objectives is to firstly determine what your end findings are going to be, then cast about through the arrays of proxies until you find the “Goldilocks” set.

JCM
March 30, 2022 6:57 am

The global average temperature construct has programmed our brains into believing there must be a mechanism acting globally to drive a change. 

The argument has boiled down to a global average CO2 increase (i.e. a human cause?), vs an unknown (natural?) causal mechanism acting globally.

This is a false framing of the issue. The proof is in the proxies. They vary wildly from place to place and time to time.

Our conceptualization of a global human or natural mechanism is invalidated. There is much more going on.

John Garrett
March 30, 2022 6:58 am

Michael “Piltdown” Mann still hasn’t been thrown in jail for his colossal scientific fraud ?

