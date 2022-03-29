Intermittent Wind and Solar

Madness of Our Worship of Wind: Matt Ridley

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
25 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT


By Paul Homewood

A good round up by Matt Ridley:

Take a wild guess at how much of the UK’s total primary demand for energy was supplied by wind power in 2020.

Half? 30 per cent? No, in fact, it was less than 4 per cent.

That’s right, all those vast wind farms in the North Sea, or disfiguring the hills of Wales and Scotland, give us little more than one-thirtieth of the energy we need to light and heat our homes, power our businesses or move our cars and trains.

Just think what this country and its seas would look like if we relied on wind for one-third or half of our energy needs.

Last week, Government ministers were considering lowering people’s energy bills if they live close to onshore wind turbines.

They’re also considering relaxing the rules so that onshore wind farms no longer need the backing of local communities and councils in order to get planning permission.

This will give wind farms an easier ride through the planning process than new housing — or shale gas drilling sites.

More importantly, it means further privileging an industry that has cost a fortune, wrecked green and pleasant landscapes and made us dependent on the weather for our energy needs — and thus more wedded to natural gas as a back-up.

The wind industry has already been fattened on subsidies of more than £6billion a year (paid for out of green levies on your electricity bills), it has privileged access to the grid and is paid extra compensation when the wind blows too strongly and the grid cannot cope with the energy output. 

Full story here.

4.5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
25 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
March 29, 2022 6:05 am

Green prayer wheels.

5
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 29, 2022 6:24 am

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
First chuckle of my day (-:

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 29, 2022 6:32 am

Odes to Don Quixote…

2
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Gregory Woods
March 29, 2022 7:34 am

Shooting a rifle bullet into a blade with a tip ravelling at 100 mph would do an awful lot of damage but would be fun.
Even standing underneath it with a bow and arrow even it would be a 50 metre vertical shot . Come on Robin Hood These monstrosities rob from the poor and give to the rich!

-1
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 29, 2022 6:07 am

The other side of the coin is electrical demand. Is that increasing from other policy actions against fossil fuels? I suppose the answer would need to be disaggregated among sectors.

1
Reply
leowaj
March 29, 2022 6:13 am

From wooden and stone idols to steel and concrete idols with spinning arms.

3
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  leowaj
March 29, 2022 6:36 am

When George Orwell wrote “Animal Farm” he chose the windmill
to represent the boondoggles that oppressive governments promote
in order to create an appearance of progress.

2
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Steve Case
March 29, 2022 7:36 am

Not teh only thing that Orwell got right in the doublethinkland that we have become under various big brothers on both left and right. What are we doing for hate week

0
Reply
RevJay4
March 29, 2022 6:14 am

In the real world, if the taxpayer-funded subsidies were ended today, all sources of energy were put on a free market footing existing on how well they provided energy, the windmills and solar would fail marvelously. As they should. And will, if the citizens ever learn to control their elected officials. “By any means necessary” can work just not for the left but the right as well. Just needs the will of the people to say “enough is enough”. Just sayin’.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  RevJay4
March 29, 2022 6:21 am

But it would bring down the donor network too.

1
Reply
leitmotif
Reply to  RevJay4
March 29, 2022 6:37 am

Just needs the will of the people to say “enough is enough”.

Do you support or oppose the use of renewable energy for providing our electricity, fuel and heat?

Levels of support for renewable energy for electricity, heat and fuel in the United Kingdom have remained relatively unchanged since 2012. In 2012, 79 percent of respondents reported being supportive of the use of renewable energy, while five percent were opposed. This figure did not change as of March 2021.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/425000/united-kingdom-uk-attitudes-towards-renewables/#:~:text=Levels%20of%20support%20for%20renewable,change%20as%20of%20March%202021.

I’m afraid the people of the UK have been thoroughly brainwashed by the constant barrage of misinformation and disinformation from the government and the MSM about renewable energy and the need to cut emissions and save the planet.

Electricity consumption by the UK is about 330 TWh per annum. Wind and solar provide about 23% of that need.

Total energy consumption by the UK is about 1650 TWh per annum. Wind and solar provide about 4.6% of that need.

So we just need to ramp up renewable energy by about 2000%. Easy peasy.

1
Reply
Alan Millar
March 29, 2022 6:15 am

Currently, today in the UK, we are generating less than1.5 GW from wind, set against a demand of over 37 gig. For the last week wind has averaged just 1.0 GW due to low winds over Europe currently

Increase our wind resource? Sure, the Government has today announced plans to increase our current wind capacity from 26 GW currently to 80 GW by 2035. A massive and expensive undertaking that will inevitably run into problems as people object locally. However, assuming we actually manage it what will 80 GW be producing if winds are similar to the last week, when current wind capacity is currently producing only 1 GW ?

That would be about 3 GW at best, as against a demand of 37 GW. However, demand won’t be 37 GW in 2035 it will be massively higher as EV’s take up load and the Government intend to get us to switch from gas to electricity for our heating. Gas boilers in new properties to be banned soon.

How do you keep the lights on?

2
Reply
Quelgeek
Reply to  Alan Millar
March 29, 2022 6:42 am

I know you mean “keep the lights on” figuratively. But with smart meters in every home the literal lights will be the last thing they switch off—they use relatively little power. It will be your car charger, your cooker, your clothes-dryer, and your other appliances they will shut down when and for as long as they can’t meet demand.

For any of you who think I might be slightly hysterical, Dale Vince of EcoTricity told the nation, on BBC Radio 4 at 7:10am on October 8th, using smart meters “we can turn down demand”. (The interviewer seemed not to understand what he’d just been told and continued serenely on.)

1
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Quelgeek
March 29, 2022 7:31 am

Controlled rolling blackouts, instead of whole neighborhoods it will be individual devices in homes they turn off

To bad for you if it’s something you need at that moment.
And it can only be shut down if it’s on, meaning you are using it.
So it will always be something you need at that moment.

And people aren’t smart enough to understand what they are being told as you point out

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Quelgeek
March 29, 2022 7:35 am

He probably did understand. He didn’t want his listeners to understand.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Alan Millar
March 29, 2022 7:34 am

“at best” is completely correct.
When they build wind turbines, the build in the best sites first, so as they continue to build out, they must necessarily put subsequent turbines in less ideal locations. Beyond that, due to shadowing, each new turbine steals a little bit of power from the existing turbines in the same region. To get 3 times the power, you are going to need more than 3 times as many turbines.

0
Reply
Quelgeek
March 29, 2022 6:28 am

As I write, wind in the UK is generating 1.26GW.

Demand is 37.65GW.

Amusingly coal is currently producing more electricity (1.96GW) than the wind.

The cost of heating oil induced me to turn off the central heating two weeks ago. I am wearing so many layers the dog thinks we’re going for a walk and won’t leave me alone.

2
Reply
Steve Case
March 29, 2022 6:32 am

Wind “Turbines” are arguably the most inefficient solution to our energy crisis
_________________________________________________________

Wind mills are a 14th century solution to a 21st century non-problem.

6
Reply
Old Man Winter
March 29, 2022 6:57 am

To keep wind power in their ideal Net-Zero Nirvana, the Greens will have to
ignore all the Non-Zero pollution & Non-Zero dead birds it will cause.

0
Reply
Walter Horsting
March 29, 2022 6:59 am

An alternate to California’s proposed 4.2 GW offshore wind project:
 4.2 GWs = roughly 680 6MW turbines or 252 17MW turbines
·        Miles offshore with expensive undersea power network
·        No thermal use for industry
·        Radar Interference is a security threat
·        Intermittent low-density Energy
vs
21 Seaborg 200 MW CMSR power barges or 5 GW CMSR power barges
·        Float them into any sea or river port near the local grid
·        24-year return to the shipyard for recycling
·        Thermal Industrial and Desalination use 
·        The least impacting energy source on nature
·        24/7/365 Energy inexpensive as Coal
https://businessdevelopmentinternational.biz/seaborg-co/
 
The VCEA also stipulates that “not less than 5,200 megawatts” (rated capacity) of that “clean, renewable” power must come from offshore wind. That translates into 370 14-MW turbines, 430 12-MW turbines or 865 6-MW turbines off the Virginia coast. Construction of the first 180 has already hit cost overruns and could reach $10 billion.
 
https://heartlanddailynews.com/2021/12/virginia-offshore-wind-project-hit-by-massive-cost-overruns/

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
March 29, 2022 7:26 am

Too good not to post even if it has been posted before

3AB5219B-5941-413B-B071-A2B596A7E2C3.jpeg
0
Reply
Anti-griff
March 29, 2022 7:29 am

The world owes the UK a big thank you for conducting this Great Green Experiment. However, Elon Musk has urged the USA to double electricity output because of those…you know…EVs. Therefore, remember to increase output and not just replace fossil fuels.

0
Reply
fretslider
March 29, 2022 7:36 am

Net zero means zero anything

0
Reply
Jeffery P
Reply to  fretslider
March 29, 2022 7:53 am

I’m certain someone will come up with some accounting sleight of hand and other tricks that “prove” Net-Zero really works.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 29, 2022 7:59 am

It’s the (subsidy and advocacy) thought that counts. Outcomes are another matter.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Leading Environmental Group NABU Now Vigorously Opposes Wind Parks In German Forests

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

More Confirmation Of The Infeasibility Of A Fully Wind/Solar/Storage Electricity System

7 days ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

How Volatile Is Offshore Wind?

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

No Amount Of Incremental Wind And Solar Power Can Ever Provide Energy Independence

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Intermittent Wind and Solar

Madness of Our Worship of Wind: Matt Ridley

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

CLINTEL Goes to Court

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ice Ages Paleoclimatology

The “100,000-Year Problem” and Earth’s Chaotic Non-Linear Climate

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Weather

Chaos to Control: Scientists Use a ‘Butterfly Attractor’ to Control and Change the Weather

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: