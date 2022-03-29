Climate Lawsuits

CLINTEL Goes to Court

19 seconds ago
Charles Rotter
No Comments

From the clintel NEWSLETTER

CLINTEL has initiated a law suit for libel against a national, government-subsidized TV-broadcasting station known as “KRO.” In an item on wind energy, they claimed without any evidence that CLINTEL is a “climate denier” paid by the oil industry. CLINTEL never received a penny from the oil industry.

The use of terms such as “climate denier” and “oil industry” are typically employed to stigmatize an organization. These labels are harmful as they scare away potential donors. We now say ‘enough is enough.’

Our lawyer sent a letter to their editor in chief requesting rectification. They denied our request, so CLINTEL will now go to court. The libelous cancel culture promoted by KRO must be halted. In case you want to support us in this case, please consider making a donation. (Dutch people can also go here)

