Did Anyone Notice Today’s Climate Change School Strike?

Essay by Eric Worrall

Real problems, like Putin again threatening to use nuclear weapons to bolster his faltering attack on the Ukraine, are kindof sucking the oxygen from slow news day sensations like student climate change protests.

Climate change protesters charged as demonstrations continue

By Savannah Meacham • Associate Producer
4:04am Mar 26, 2022

Three people have been charged after three separate unauthorised protests in Sydney’s Inner West, South Sydney and Eastern Beaches yesterday.

Following a police operation, which lasted into the evening, a man who had suspended himself from a crane at Port Botany was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station.

It came as climate change demonstrations continue for a fourth day and students marched for climate action across Sydney.

Meanwhile, another climate change protester disrupted freight trains in Sydney this morning.

Police attended the scene at Tempe where the demonstrator suspended herself from a pole over the rail bridge at a canal near Qantas Drive.

Another woman, 62, climbed onto a freight train at Marrickville about 10.45am as part of Blockade Australia’s ongoing climate protests.

Students strike for climate action

Earlier today, young people gathered in front of the Prime Minister’s Sydney home to strike for climate action.

Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/national/climate-change-protest-news-australia-demonstrator-suspended-from-bridge-school-walk-out/f0ea0400-04c6-4c63-a056-f5eb5489aba6

Breitbart has reported about a leaked document, which suggests progressives in the Biden administration are pushing for a nuclear response if Putin uses WMD in Ukraine, though Biden has not to my knowledge publicly committed to such a position. Progressives allegedly see going nuclear as a means to deliver Biden a “huge victory” over Russia.

As the world stands on the brink of a possible nuclear war, a few kids protesting about climate change just doesn’t seem important.

Jeff Labute
March 26, 2022 10:12 pm

I have a better chance of (inadvertently) watching the Oscars.

H.R.
March 26, 2022 10:13 pm

That was today? Missed it.

I did get buzzed by a formation of the Blue Angels, though. I was driving across a long bridge and 4 of the planes in tight diamond formation flew past at 90 degrees to my route, about 300 yards ahead and 300 feet above the roadway.

I can attest… w-a-a-a-y cooler than students protesting ‘Climate Change’.

P.S. Traffic was moderate and going about 60 mph. When they flew by, and you could see ’em coming. traffic slowed to 45 mph, and no one was honking or passing. Everyone wanted a good look.

Jeff Labute
Reply to  H.R.
March 26, 2022 10:21 pm

The Oscars were today, and I had to look that up. Your day was better than mine.

Should give the kids a trophy, they get one for everything else.

b.nice
March 26, 2022 10:17 pm

A few ignorant and brainwashed kiddies protesting about a fantasy…

… never was important to any rational mind.

Maybe some in the MSM thought it meant something to someone. !

JCM
March 26, 2022 10:37 pm

The TOA balance concepts have no foundation if we do not also establish the surface balance.

Both boundary conditions are required to understand a change in the atmospheric system.

The top, and the bottom.

Protesting atmospheric gas emission is immaterial and baseless.

At the surface: 

Energy in – Energy out = change in surface energy

Energy in = radiation;

Energy out = radiation plus turbulent fluxes of sensible heat H and latent heat LE.

L = latent heat of vaporization x E = rate of evaporation, LE, like the sweat on your brow in a breeze, cools the surface.

Change of surface energy = (Net radiation) – (H + LE)

Diminish H flux and or LE, increase surface energy budget.

A change in surface energy budget results in a change of temperature.

So, much to the chagrin of radiation wizards, we have pesky H and LE terms that need to be dealt with. 

Sometimes combined, they are termed total turbulent flux.

Total turbulent flux is the primary agent of energy transfer from surface into the atmosphere aloft for atmospheric upward and downward emission.

Total turbulent flux depends on air density, pressure regime dynamics, aerodynamic resistance, vapor pressure differentials, and surface internal flux delivery dynamics (oceanic currents).

I have not seen these terms used in radiation forcing concepts.

So, we have not established a surface boundary condition, and the TOA balance concepts have no foundation.

There is no basis to assume total turbulent flux averages out to a constant over any period of time.

It is conceivable total turbulent flux can account for a large part of forcings distributed among the total flux regime over decades to centuries.

Not least by the connection to low cloud formation, net SW, effective radiating heights, and OLR changes.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by JCM
JCM
Reply to  JCM
March 26, 2022 10:59 pm

3 or 4 watts per square meter surface forcing is puny within the chaos of total turbulent flux. From a human scale perspective, all that can be done to cool the surface is restore the wetlands, increase soil moisture holding capacity, and restore some shade. A change to gas emission and IR optical properties is pittance in the realm of energy budgets.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by JCM
High Treason
March 26, 2022 10:41 pm

George street-the main drag of Sydney was shut down for 200 brainwashed (read influenced by the Pied Piper) university students on Friday. Happened to be there (photos available) for my daughter’s graduation. Pretty pathetic numbers to shut down the city. Still, better than the wildcat major road closures they have been doing to create maximum inconvenience to deliberately force their view down our throats.

Serge Wright
March 26, 2022 11:07 pm

Which all begs the question “why the protest on CC ???”. It seems that there is no greater issue than CC and even the prospect of thermo-nuclear war and the end of humanity comes in a distant last. Even more bizarre is AU is a 1% contributor to global emissions and is taking actions to transition to RE, whereas China is a 30% emitter and ramping up CO2-FF usage for years to come. And, still no protesters outside the Chinese embassy. Go figure !!!

