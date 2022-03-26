Did Anyone Notice Today’s Climate Change School Strike?

Essay by Eric Worrall

Real problems, like Putin again threatening to use nuclear weapons to bolster his faltering attack on the Ukraine, are kindof sucking the oxygen from slow news day sensations like student climate change protests.

Climate change protesters charged as demonstrations continue

By Savannah Meacham • Associate Producer

4:04am Mar 26, 2022

Three people have been charged after three separate unauthorised protests in Sydney’s Inner West, South Sydney and Eastern Beaches yesterday.

Following a police operation, which lasted into the evening, a man who had suspended himself from a crane at Port Botany was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station.

It came as climate change demonstrations continue for a fourth day and students marched for climate action across Sydney.

…

Meanwhile, another climate change protester disrupted freight trains in Sydney this morning.

Police attended the scene at Tempe where the demonstrator suspended herself from a pole over the rail bridge at a canal near Qantas Drive.

…

Another woman, 62, climbed onto a freight train at Marrickville about 10.45am as part of Blockade Australia’s ongoing climate protests.

…

Students strike for climate action

Earlier today, young people gathered in front of the Prime Minister’s Sydney home to strike for climate action.

…