Sea ice

NASA Finds 2022 Arctic Winter Sea Ice 10th-Lowest on Record

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
11 Comments
Visualization of Arctic sea ice extent March 2022

This image shows the average concentration of Arctic sea ice on Feb. 25, 2022. The yellow outline shows the median sea ice extent for the month of March, when the ice generally reaches its maximum extent, as observed by satellites from 1981 to 2010. A median is the middle value. That is, half of the extents were larger than the line, and half were smaller.Credits: Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory

Arctic sea ice appeared to have hit its annual maximum extent on Feb. 25 after growing through the fall and winter. This year’s wintertime extent is the 10th-lowest in the satellite record maintained by the National Snow and Ice Data Center, one of NASA’s Distributed Active Archive Centers.

Arctic sea ice extent peaked at 5.75 million square miles (14.88 million square kilometers) and is roughly 297,300 square miles (770,000 square kilometers) below the 1981-2010 average maximum – equivalent to missing an area of ice slightly larger than Texas and Maine combined. This maximum ties with 2015 as the third earliest on record.

Sea ice waxes and wanes with the seasons every year. In the Arctic, it reaches its maximum extent around March after growing through the colder months, and shrinks to its minimum extent in September after melting through the warmer months. In the Southern Hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice follows an opposite cycle.

To estimate sea ice extent, satellite sensors gather sea ice data that are processed into daily images, each image grid cell spanning an area of roughly 15 miles by 15 miles (25 kilometers by 25 kilometers). Scientists then use these images to estimate the extent of the ocean where sea ice covers at least 15% of the water.

Plot of Arctic Daily Sea Ice Extent up to March 20, 2022

This graph shows Arctic daily sea ice extent in 2022, 2021, and 2012 compared to the 1981-2010 average. This year’s annual maximum extent was reached on Feb. 25.Credits: Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory

Since satellites began reliably tracking sea ice in 1979, maximum extents in the Arctic have declined at a pace of about 13% per decade, with minimum extents declining at about 2.7% per decade. These trends are linked to warming caused by human activities such as emitting carbon dioxide, which traps heat in the atmosphere and causes temperatures to rise. NASA’s analysis also shows the Arctic is warming about three times faster than other regions.

This February, Antarctic sea ice dropped to a record-low minimum extent. But unlike in the Arctic, this sea ice has shown irregular ups and downs mainly because of the geographical features that surround it. Winds and ocean currents specifically linked to the Southern Ocean and Antarctica have a strong influence on sea ice extent.

Sea ice in the Arctic is surrounded by land, whereas sea ice in the Antarctic is surrounded only by ocean and can thus spread out more freely. Overall, the Antarctic sea ice record shows a slightly upward – but nearly flat – trend or increase.

Gains in Antarctic sea ice are not large enough to offset the losses of the Arctic. The ice in both regions helps regulate global temperatures. Even if Antarctic gains balanced sea ice levels globally, Arctic sea ice losses could still contribute to further regional and global warming.

Banner image: This image visualizes wintertime sea ice change in the Arctic using data provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Global Change Observation Mission 1st-Water “SHIZUKU” satellite, which is part of a NASA-led partnership to operate several Earth-observing satellites. The full video can be accessed at https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/4985

Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio By Roberto Molar Candanosa
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.

Last Updated: Mar 23, 2022

Editor: Roberto Molar-Candanosa

Mike
March 24, 2022 2:04 am

The tenth? The hell you say!
But what happed in 2012 I wonder. Extra co2 around then or what?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mike
2
Reply
Phillip Bratby
Reply to  Mike
March 24, 2022 2:09 am

10th in 43? Nothing to worry about here. Move along to next scare number.

4
Reply
b.nice
March 24, 2022 2:19 am

Biodata shows that the Arctic was most probably almost ice free in summer for most of the last 10,000 years

The current high levels are a hang-on from the LIA.

Late 1970’s was the exceptional high… the most ice since the very cold period of the LIA.

A really stupid and unscientific point to have as a reference point.

But that’s the CC agenda for you… scientific nonsense and malfeaces.

7
Reply
Geoff Sherrington
March 24, 2022 2:23 am

Just looked at UAH satellite lower trop temperatures for Australia. No warming trend for the last 104 months.(Easier to measure than over Antarctica).
What global warming?

What existential crisis?
Geoff S

2
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
March 24, 2022 2:28 am

This is probably why March will be cool in North America.comment image

1
Reply
paul homewood(@notalotofpeopleknowthat)
Editor
March 24, 2022 2:31 am

in other words, one of the highest since 2007

3
Reply
Steve Case
March 24, 2022 2:32 am

Since satellites began reliably tracking sea ice in 1979
_____________________________________________________

Arctic sea ice extent according the first five IPCC reports:

comment image

The first three IPCC reports start in 1973 and as is the case with nearly all things relating to climate change it looks like the supporting data was regularly changed.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
4
Reply
b.nice
March 24, 2022 2:36 am

Arctic sea ice just a small step down from the extreme high levels of the LIA

http://notrickszone.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Arctic-Sea-Ice-Holocene-Stein-17-768×496.jpg

2
Reply
bob boder
March 24, 2022 3:02 am

While it may have hit its high on Feb 25th, it may not have as well, it has been trending up for the last few days and still has a chance to peek higher. Regardless 10th highest in the last 40 years not meaningful since AMO conditions are high.
The consensus 15 years ago was that by now we would have ice free summers at the north pole by now, unfortunately for the consensus the trend in arctic sea ice has been up since 2013.

1
Reply
Ron Long
March 24, 2022 3:22 am

Excuse me, but I don’t want ice to “regulate global temperatures.” I prefer Miami Beach to Aspen.

0
Reply
PCman999
March 24, 2022 3:24 am

I don’t see why any ice up there is good – it blocks the Sun and so the plankton starve, and then of course so does the rest of the food chain.

0
Reply
