The Climate Change Spiral is Back

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

NASA is promoting the Ed Hawkins Climate Spiral, climate propaganda art which uses a cherry picked interval and scaling and some nice bright angry reds to make climate change look scary.

Watch Global Temperatures Spiral Out of Control in New Climate Change Animation 

CARLY CASSELLA 16 MARCH 2022 

Climate change is spiraling out of control, and that’s never been easier to see.

A winding coil of global temperatures spanning 1880 to 2021 is practically a maelstrom of menace.

The animation is based on data from NASA’s GISS Surface Temperature Analysis and was designed by climate scientist Ed Hawkins, who is known for putting together the original climate stripes.

Read more: https://www.sciencealert.com/watch-global-temperatures-spiral-out-of-control-in-this-new-climate-change-animation

The following is latest Hawkins spiral on Youtube;

WUWT’s critique of the original Hawkins spiral is available here.

The short time period is the giveaway. If you look at a longer period, like the last 10,000 years or so, the spiral looks very different. I produced this graph in 2016, in response to the original Hawkins spiral.

The Sinkhole – Our Descent into the Next Ice Age.

My GISP2 spiral graph is just as guilty of cherry picked scale and interval as Hawkins’ spiral, and from memory I got my dates slightly wrong. But I think it is funny to show the two spirals next to each other, to demonstrate how easily a visual representation of climate data can be manipulated to create an impression of two completely opposite scenarios.

What can I say – if NASA is dusting off a hoary old propaganda piece like the Ed Hawkins climate spiral, they must really be getting desperate.

Nick Stokes
March 18, 2022 10:40 pm

” If you look at a longer period, like the last 10,000 years or so, the spiral looks very different. “

Yes, of course. The spiral is intended to show the global rise since we began massively emitting CO2. The fact that other things happened on a high plateau in Greenland in earlier millennia does not alter that.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 18, 2022 11:02 pm

In the context of past temperature excursions the modern temperature change is a blip.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 18, 2022 11:32 pm

So is life. The fact is, we’re living through it.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 18, 2022 11:35 pm

And we’re enjoying the benefits.

Climate believer
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 18, 2022 11:51 pm

The only thing we are living through is the nightmare of scientism.

There is NO CLIMATE CRISIS stop terrorising the kids with this BS.

Steve Case
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 18, 2022 11:02 pm

The fact that other things happened on a high plateau in Greenland in earlier millennia does not alter that.
____________________________________________________________

CO2 causes other things:

Maybe Ed Hawkins should make a spiral showing how increasing CO2 has caused increased plant growth on the earth. There’s a nice NASA page:

“Carbon Dioxide Fertilization Greening Earth”

“From a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetated lands has shown significant greening over the last 35 years largely due to rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change…

TimTheToolMan
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 18, 2022 11:29 pm

If it was actual change against the absolute temperature scale (or even Celcius scale) and not anomalies, then it’d be

  • Easier to see how it impacts our daily lives
  • Harder too see why its a climate emergency.
Steve Case
March 18, 2022 10:47 pm

The animation is based on data from NASA’s GISS Surface Temperature Analysis 
____________________________________________________________

That’s the page where you find GISTEMP’s Land Ocean Temperature Index LOTI which for the first two months this year has been adjusted 534 times:

Jan Feb
291 243

Over the last ten years the adjustments look like this:

comment image

This goes on every month year after year and since2003 there have been
56,038 documented changes.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  Steve Case
March 18, 2022 11:51 pm

There are 27824 stations in GHCN V4. Every time it is necessary to change one time step of them, the anomaly base changes (by a very small amount).

