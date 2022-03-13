Open thread.
4 1 vote
Article Rating
Open thread.
This applies to a lot of wind development. Show us the engineering!
Dominion’s deception hits new high with offshore wind
By David Wojick
https://www.cfact.org/2022/03/11/dominions-deception-hits-new-high-with-offshore-wind/
The beginning: “I recently published a Study done for CFACT, titled “Dominion’s VCEA Compliance Plan is Disastrously Unreliable”. The study is summarized in my article “How and why Dominion and other utilities lie” at https ://www.cfact.org/2022/02/23/how-and-why-dominion-and-other-utilities-lie/ .
The great deception is that Dominion proposes to build a huge amount of wind and solar generating capacity, together with retiring all of its fossil fueled generators, with almost none of the enormous storage capacity that is required to make the renewables viable. This proposed long term Plan does not work and Dominion knows that, but in the short run they can make billions in profit by building the unreliable wind and solar. The disastrous unreliability only shows up in the long run
Now Dominion has topped that long term deception with a bigger short term one. They have applied for approval of a gigantic offshore wind power project. This is the beginning of the con described in my study.
The proposed project consists of 176 monster wind machines, each with a generating capacity of 14.7 MW, which is as big as giant windmills come. Each is over 1.5 times as high as the Washington monument. The total capacity is roughly 2,600 MW. As pointed out, there is no storage capacity to make this intermittent power reliably available, so the power will just come and go with the wind.
Dominion’s proposal has two very specific (and very big) deceptions. The engineering is secret and the published cost estimate is preposterously low.”
Lots more in the article.
Revisiting one of my favorite subjects, here is an article listing 20 reasons why you might not want to buy an electric car, and there are a lot of good reasons. However, one of them was not the risk of a battery fire. 20 Drawbacks Of Electric Vehicles Drivers Overlook (motor-junkie.com)
Yeah, I must say that I’m a bit nervous about the three BESS backup storage they have planned less than ten kilometres from our town. The first one has been approved at 200MW, backing up a 400MW industrial solar plant. The other two are 500MW, to back up a 500MW industrial solar and 441MW to backup 63 7MW wind turbines each at 280m high. Theses are in the negotiation phase and even more are being planned.
Considering we are in a lightning corridor and massive grass fires occur from time to time in 40 plus degrees Celsius temperatures I think we’ve got good reason to be more than a little bit upset. Ah Australia, the lucky country.
Can you help me find a low-cost open-access journal?
I have written one paper, currently being reviewed by an acquaintance and not yet submitted for publication, and I am about to write another. Both are in the field of climate science, but are about the high-level patterns not the internal processes. As a self-funded retiree with no affiliations or grant sources, I need to find a low-cost journal for publication. It also needs to be open-access, as there’s not much point in publishing something that is then pay-walled.
Can anyone suggest – or recommend – a suitable journal?
The journal’s fees need to be modest, it has to offer open access, and it must be a journal that would consider publishing a paper that goes against the mainstream. I’m sure I read recently of a low-cost e-journal that actively encouraged papers that go against the mainstream, but I can’t find it again.
TIA
When you see satellite maps of CO2 in the air around the globe, there are some high CO2 regions and some low ones.
A lot of people then say that high areas are above sources and low are above sinks.
But, this is only the case if CO2 is flowing from the surface upward where there is a high and downwards flow over a sink.
However, the opposite might be happening. A high CO2 region might exist because the gas is being drawn towards a sink and piles up in a queue waiting to get into the land sink. And the reverse over a source .
Surely one has to measure the rate and direction of flow in each case, be it up or down in an anomalous region. Otherwise, it is probably safe to say that not much can be deduced about the distribution of sinks and sources. Geoff S
The rather more obvious question;
Why are the ‘mouthparts’ Stomata of all plants on the underside of their leaves?
Couldn’t possibly be because they’re expecting their food (food – not fertiliser## btw) to be coming up at them and not down?
## The fertiliser also comes from below them – from out of the soil and hence why they ‘need’ water – after it has been processed by soil bacteria.
The man ‘Liebig‘ had words to say on that subject
The water is needed to transport the micro-nutrients and trace elements.
No More.
They do not use/need it for cooling. If a Cooling Requirement actually arises, they use water to blot out the sun.
Soil is the ‘stomach’ for plants and water is their blood and just like us, those things are constantly re-used and recycled. The water. obviously, via ‘rain’ as what happens in a properly functioning Rain Forest.
We do not flush our stomachs down the pan after every meal and- what are veins all about, as opposed to arteries?
Yet when we see ‘floods’ of brown water, everyone imagines that that is The Norm and how it has always been
The Medieval Warm Period is often said not to be global Well someone, I don’t know who, but whoever it was he/she has put a lot of effort in creating this resource.
https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1akI_yGSUlO_qEvrmrIYv9kHknq4&ll=19.642587407607024%2C55.61631200000009&z=1
Typical entries are
and
and
Papers are from across the globe, and contradict the MWP was Europe only argument.
I’m sharing the results of a personal project concerning records of daily Tmax from the United States Historical Climatology Network list of 1,218 stations in the contiguous U.S. In this folder are 365 images of plots of the centered 5-year mean of the average of all reported values for each date of the year, from 1895 through 2021. The plotted values are therefore from 1897 to 2019. The vertical scale is in degrees F, with the range adjusted differently for each month to best show the resulting features of the plot. The daily values are the record of instrument readings. Not all stations report a value for all dates for all years; missing values are ignored. So bear that in mind. Leap year February 29 is ignored.
The source data is the ghcnd_hcn.tar.gz compressed file of all 1,218 *.dly text files for the 1,218 stations. NOAA provides this data here. https://www1.ncdc.noaa.gov/pub/data/ghcn/daily/
This is not being posted to claim one thing or another about the long-term overall trend of monthly or annual temperature averages for the planet. But as you click through the images, best done on a computer rather than a phone, notice the stark differences in the shape of the plots for different dates. Why is this? It doesn’t look random. There must be some sort of timed influences, which would not be explained by ENSO, solar cycles, or the like. But these are large influences, which must be considered in light of claims of a detectable influence of overall warming when regional weather events occur.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/102pEDMex4dPGqADMkIqiNmPJ-YV1SdMR?usp=sharing
I credit Tony Heller with having pointed out this phenomenon last year for one month’s data. The analysis posted here is independent, providing all dates of the year.