Russian T90 tank. Hargi23, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate Politics

Ukrainian Climate Scientist: “The money that’s invested in fossil fuels, they’re using against us”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A Ukrainian climate scientist blames Western purchases of Russian fossil fuel for the might of their military onslaught, but she fails to ask why the West became so dependent on Russia.

Unite against climate change – Ukraine scientist

By Victoria Gill
Science correspondent, BBC News

A leading Ukrainian scientist says war is “closing the window of opportunity” for the world to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. 

Dr Svitlana Krakovska, who is a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), spoke to me on Zoom from her apartment in Kyiv.

“It’s amazing how the people of Ukraine united against one enemy,” she said. 

“If we all unite against climate change, we can survive as a civilisation.”

She stressed that fossil fuels, and Europe’s reliance on exported oil and gas from Russia, were “funding the war”. 

The money that’s invested in fossil fuels, they’re using against us,” she said. “Against freedom. Against humanity.”

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-60592587

I cannot express how much I admire the courage of people including Dr Svitlana Krakovska, who have stayed in the Ukraine, to defend their homes from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s brutal incursion into their country,.

But blaming our dependence on fossil fuel for the might of Russia’s military is only half the story. The reason Europe especially became so dependent on Russian fossil fuel specifically, is green politicians like Joe Biden, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson have done and are doing everything in their power to wreck Western extractive industries, with fracking and exploration bans, punitive taxes, and onerous environmental processes for drilling new wells and mines.

How did green politicians in the West manage to convince so many voters to support their anti-fossil fuel extraction jihad?

Dr Svitlana Krakovska, in my opinion if you want to know who is really to blame for the might of Russia’s armies, try looking in the mirror. The climate alarmism promoted by yourself and your colleagues gave green politicians like Biden, Merkel and BoJo the voter support, scientific cover and political leverage they needed to wreck Western oil and gas extraction, forcing desperate Western consumers to turn to hostile fossil fuel providers like Russia.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
J nicolson
March 3, 2022 2:10 pm

“How did green politicians in the West manage to convince so many voters to support their anti-fossil fuel extraction jihad?” They didn’t, they bypassed democracy.

2
Reply
bonbon
March 3, 2022 2:22 pm

These Ukrainian climate scientists should immediately contact Natalia Vitrenko of the Ukrainian PSPU Party.
In Australia, here is the petition in English :

A message from Ukraine: Natalia Vitrenko to World Leaders: ‘Stop Supplying Weapons and Using Political Blackmail To Incite Ukraine to War with Russia!’
https://citizensparty.org.au/sites/default/files/2022-02/message-ukraine.pdf

0
Reply
Vuk
March 3, 2022 2:26 pm

It sounds familiar, Vlad the Terrible has flipped.
“The woman had seen lions and monkeys in her house. She was becoming disoriented and aggressive towards others, and was convinced that her husband was an impostor. She was in her mid-50s — decades older than the age at which psychosis typically develops — and had no psychiatric history. What she did have, however, was COVID-19. Hers was one of the first known cases of someone developing psychosis after contracting the disease
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02599-5

0
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Vuk
March 3, 2022 2:32 pm

Interesting theory. But Vlad has been making speeches deploring the fall of the Soviet Union for a long time, so I think he always planned something like this. Having said that, he hasn’t been looking well lately, his complexion seems kind of glassy, makeup absolutely caked on. Maybe he’s sick, and wants to make a move while he still can.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 3, 2022 2:41 pm

Some people just can’t be satisfied unless they’re toppling a government, destroying its currency or just plain profiting from the misery of others. It’s worse when they’re ruler of a country themselves or if they hold sway over banks, rulers, cabinets, etc.

George, Klaus and Vlad are three of those type of people.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 3, 2022 2:55 pm

Compare Putin photos from Crimea annexation and now. His face is now puffy. That is a hallmark of steroid use. Corticosteroids are a very common adjunct to chemotherapy for lymphoma. Which would also explains his evident extreme isolation and ‘social distancing’ from COVID -19. And his Ukraine legacy ‘urgency’.

Won’t end well for Putin if that surmise is true. Sick despot, failing Ukraine attacks for the most part (stalled columns subject to Javelins, lack of fuel and food, failure to establish air command superiority with Stingers on the way from Germany), sanctions taking economy down about a third, 2/3 of Aeroflot fleet cut off from spare parts from Boeing and Airbus, …

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Rud Istvan
1
Reply
bonbon
March 3, 2022 2:47 pm

A lot of amateur psychologists and clairvoyants here ought to have a look at what is really going on, instead of the Ouija board :

https://southfront.org/

Denazification continues…

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
March 3, 2022 2:47 pm

The external costs of russian oil and gas are not climate related, but is about paying effectively for the russian military. You then need to spend a lot on your own defence to compensate, next to the outrageous damage caused in the Ukraine. This must be factored in.

I think it is okay to purchase russian oil and gas, though it must happen at a huge discount, hardly above the production cost.

0
Reply
Wayne Raymond
March 3, 2022 2:52 pm

Similar to an NBA technical foul. The foul is called on the guy who reacted to an infraction (not noticed by the referees), rather than the original instigator.

1
Reply
Mr. Lee
March 3, 2022 3:04 pm

“Against freedom. Against humanity.”

As if the climate alarmists aren’t dedicated to limiting peoples freedom. Typical disingenuous leftist.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

German Green Party Embraces Coal, LNG and Nuclear

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Energy

Ukraine And Energy Realism

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

White House Publishes a Reading on Countering Climate Denialism

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Claim: Hawaii relies on Russian oil — but clean energy could change that

4 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

Ukrainian Climate Scientist: “The money that’s invested in fossil fuels, they’re using against us”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Temperature Reconstructions

Australia’s Broken Temperature Record, Part 3

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Opinion

The Strategic Threat from Net-zero Emissions

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Russia

How Much Oil Does the US Import From Russia? Why Does the US Import Oil From Russia?

13 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: