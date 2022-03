With everything going on, there’s plenty of topics and our resident cartoonist, Josh, has the ammunition.

The new IPCC report went down like a lead balloon as it made contact with reality.

NetZero – Borderline failure.

Like his work? Buy him a pint.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...