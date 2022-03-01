IPCC AR6

Pielke Jr. on IPCC AR6 WG2 Release

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

Originally tweeted by Roger Pielke Jr.🇺🇦 (@RogerPielkeJr) on February 28, 2022.

🧵
An initial thread on the IPCC AR6 WG2 report released today

Whereas WG1 received a mixed review in my areas of expertise (specifically: poor on scenarios, solid on extremes), my initial reaction to the WG2 report is that it is an exceedingly poor assessment

The first observation is that the report is more heavily weighted to implausible scenarios than any previous IPCC assessment report

In particular, RCP8.5 represents ~57% of scenario mentions

This alone accounts for the apocalyptic tone and conclusions throughout the report

Remarkably, RCP8.5 is characterized in the report as a "business as usual" future, and RCP4.5 is a "low emissions future"

In actual reality, RCP4.5 is currently thought of as an upper bound trajectory under current or stated policies & RCP8.5 is implausible

WG2 is not ignorant of the debate over implausible scenarios, but they chose to ignore almost all of the relevant literature

Instead they quote the widely discredited & COIed Schwalm paper to justify emphasizing RCP8.5 & some hand-waving about C cycle feedbacks

Embarrassing

WG2 states, correctly: "Nonetheless, the likelihood of a climate outcome, and the overall distribution of climate outcomes, are a function of the emissions scenario’s likelihood"

And then cites NONE of the relevant literature on this point

None of it

That was a choice

I'll jump around a bit

On US hurricane damages the report cites 2 studies to counter our study on normalized US hurricane damages (which is cited!)

What is not stated is that there are 7 other studies in the literature, all of which point in the same direction

Blatant, obvious

I did the work for the IPCC, performing a literature review on normalization methodologies across the literature, reviewing > 50 studies

Unlike in past IPCC reports this literature was ignored

https://doi.org/10.1080/17477891.2020.1800440

Like WG1 Grinsted appears to justify claims that economic losses from climate extremes are increasing due to climate change, despite almost all literature (and previous IPCC reports) coming to contrary results

On floods, WG2 completely misrepresents the conclusions of AR6 WG1

(L) WG2 says increased frequency & magnitude of river floods was given "high confidence" by WG1

Nope

(R) WG1 said the opposite: confidence is "low"

There are many indicators of decreasing vulnerability to weather and climate, one leading paper is Formetta and Feyen 2019, which WG2 casually dismisses deep in Chapter 16
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959378019300378

Formetta and Feyen 2019 contradicts much of the doom and gloom of this report

Even so, the good news of Formetta and Feyen 2019 sneaks in elsewhere

Interestingly, WG2 reports that globally, wildfire shows regional patterns but no overall global trend

WG2 states that reported flood deaths have increased but somehow fails to note that the paper cited to support that claim explains the increase is due to better reporting in the EM-DAT database (right)

In fact, Tanoue et al. 2016 report – as is widely found in the literature but not in this WG2 report – that flood mortality is dramatically down over decades

If the IPCC's job is to review the relevant literature, there are massive gaps in this report

https://www.nature.com/articles/srep36021

No room in the report for assessing the substantial literature on economic damage associated with weather and climate, but somehow the NOAA billion-dollar disaster press releases make it in

The IPCC report outlines a bizzaro world in which up is down

This NYT article accurately reflects the IPCC report but not the reality of the world we live in

In actual fact, the world has made incredible progress on adaptation and vulnerability

Climate change is real
It poses significant risks for the future of people and ecosystems
Vigorous adaptation & mitigation should be prioritized

None of the above justifies science assessments built for headlines and political advocacy, which WG2 appears to be

Bottom line:
Disappointing.
🤓
/END

Originally tweeted by Roger Pielke Jr.🇺🇦 (@RogerPielkeJr) on February 28, 2022.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
March 1, 2022 2:11 am

Thank you, Roger, for the assessment. And thanks, WUWT, for posting it here.

Regards,
Bob

Ron Long
March 1, 2022 2:18 am

ICPP, RCP, UN, once you start telling lies you have only 2 choices, confess, or tell a bigger lie and keep going. This telling a bigger lie and keep going is right out of the Saul Alinsky book “Rules for Radicals”, which is the bible for the left. Reality is so inconvenient.

Keitho(@bat1heavy)
Editor
March 1, 2022 2:19 am

Thanks Dr. Pielke, it is always a pleasure to read your thoughts. It seems that in the diminished evidence from reality to support the alarmist narrative new and outrageous leaps into very unlikely projections have to be used. Sadly the media will miss this obvious truth and the easily frightened will be convinced that” it’s worse than we thought” and “we’re all going to die”. I suppose this is the famous Overton Window shifting to the absolute BS end of The Science ® such as it is.

gbaikie
March 1, 2022 2:44 am

“The IPCC was created to provide policymakers with regular scientific assessments on climate change, its implications and potential future risks, as well as to put forward adaptation and mitigation options. Through its assessments, the IPCC determines the state of knowledge on climate change.”

It doesn’t seem to be working.
One might blame the feckless policymakers.
But it seems they have decided the natural gas and nuclear is “green energy” but
this seems to not resulted from IPCC information.
So it seems we just left with blaming IPCC for decades of incompetence.

Is IPCC aware that we are in an Icehouse climate?

Any mention that we could be entering a Grand Solar Minimum?
Do they even know what a Grand Solar Minimum is?
Can IPCC point to any success that they have made in terms of their purpose
for existing?

Joe Gordon
March 1, 2022 2:56 am

This really is a macabre game of telephone. It’s model upon model upon model – and no sense of shame for presenting something that even a non-scientist should easily recognize as biased and political.

You’d have to be a “journalist” to repeat that stuff without flinching.

Zig Zag Wanderer
March 1, 2022 3:03 am

I had a quick look. The very first section about the information used contains this paragraph

With many measures of the cryosphere, there frequently is large interannual variability. This makes determination of possible anthropogenic climate trends difficult to distinguish from the natural noise of the data. Another problem is that high-resolution records usually are not available, except from polar or high-altitude ice cores. Changes in the extent of sea ice and seasonal snow are best observed with satellites, but such records are relatively short (from about 1970), so long-term climate change is difficult to distinguish from short-term, natural variability. The first records of cryospheric extent and changes often come from documentary sources such as old diaries, logbooks of ships, company records, and chronicles (Bradley and Jones, 1992). Although these sources are fraught with difficulty of interpretation, they clearly demonstrate climate changes such as the medieval warm period and the Little Ice Age (see Section 5.7, Chapter 16, and Section 19.2).

Which told me all I needed to know. The conclusions just aren’t supported by the data.

HotScot
March 1, 2022 3:15 am

“Climate change is real
It poses significant risks for the future of people and ecosystems”

We have been hearing this for 50 years but our world has steadily got better despite rising emissions and wasted time, money and effort on renewable sources of energy.

Can someone please inform me when the negative effects of climate change will manifest themselves and precisely what they will be. Another 50 years away isn’t a realistic time frame as I don’t have that long.

M Courtney
Reply to  HotScot
March 1, 2022 3:50 am

Risks are not harms. Risks are things we need to watch and counter as when appropriate.

The confusion over the difference between Risks, Harms and Irrelevancies explains a lot of the disagreement between Alarmists, Sceptics and the Ill-informed.

Eric Vieira
March 1, 2022 3:27 am

When one sees such nonsense, the only good thing to do would be to defund the IPCC (instead of the police). The IPCC must be cancelled since it has produced nothing really useful since it’s founding. This was inevitable since it was a political organization from the very beginning with a few scientists on board to give it scientific credibility, although these scientists were largely ignored. “Disappointing” is really a vastly positive exaggeration of what this organization really is.

