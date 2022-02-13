Alarmism

The Hill goes Full Climate Hysteria

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Hill contributor Stuart Mackintosh, “The climate change problem is so large and so all-consuming we can fail to get our collective hands and minds around it.”.

Climate change is no longer a probability — it’s time to face reality

BY STUART MACKINTOSH, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR —  02/12/22 09:01 AM EST 2,389
THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT THE VIEW OF THE HILL

The climate change problem is so large and so all-consuming we can fail to get our collective hands and minds around it. The timescale is so long we fail to plan properly. Too often we look backward for lessons when the probability of severe weather events such as fires in CaliforniaSiberiaAustralia, or hurricanes and typhoons are increasing in severity and number rather than remaining the same year-to-year. We look at past averages for solace even though this gives us the wrong probability for severe climate-related events. Perhaps most worryingly of all, we fail almost completely to account for epoch-shifting tipping points.  

The late economist Martin Weitzman calculated the was a non-zero probability that failure to address climate change would end our civilization. This dangerous outcome would be brought closer through interlinked tipping points such as the end of summer Arctic Icemelting of the world’s Alpine glaciers, the slowing and halting of the Gulf Stream, the loss of the Greenland Ice Sheet, the dieback of the Amazon rainforest, or the collapse of the West Antarctic ‘Doomsday’ glacier. The tipping points are many and terrifying, and all are being pulled closer by our failures to understand the risks. I argue in “Climate Crisis Economics” we must factor in these horrific tipping points so we properly account for the risks before 

Weitzman in “Climate Shock” also estimated the chance of the global temperature rising by a staggering 6 degrees Celsius at a whopping 10 percent. Yet because of our inability to understand probabilities and what economist Mark Carney calls the tragedy of our horizons too many of us underestimate the climate change dangers, to our peril. Yet if I put it this way — if you knew that there was a 10 percent chance of you or your children being killed walking down a street in your neighborhood you would act. You would demand action, more policing, better streetlights, more expenditures to ensure such an event did not occur; or you would move, refusing to countenance such risks to your family. What we all need to do is adjust our estimates of risks probability and keep doing so.  

Read more: https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/593870-climate-change-is-no-longer-a-probability-its-time-to-face-reality

The world is not going to heat up 6C in the next century, but even if it did, civilisation would endure.

The idea humans couldn’t adapt to warmer conditions is absurd. Cities would need better drainage systems if rainfall increased, you can almost walk down the street drains in my hometown. People would want better air conditioning in Summer. The asphalt on roads would need to be upgraded. But none of these problems are insurmountable.

Food supply would not even blip. Farmers would need to do is copy agricultural practices from warmer regions. Most food crops are tolerant of a very broad range of growing conditions. Potato varieties developed in Maine, USA are a major crop in subtropical Bundaberg, Queensland.

When the British colonised Australia, farmers were, within a few months, transported directly from a place with a 56F average high temperature to a place with a 73F average high temperature – like experiencing an instant 17F (9C) global warming. After a few false starts, like planting grain in fall (the people in charge didn’t know the seasons are flipped in the Southern Hemisphere), they did just fine, using crops and food animals they had mostly brought from Britain.

6C over 100 years would not be a problem.

What about superstorms wiping out crops? My response to that – the age of the dinosaurs, a far warmer world than today, supported an ecosystem with giant animals at the top of the chain. Does that sound like an ecosystem clinging to viability, or was it a vibrant tropical riot bursting with plant growth and productivity?

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
February 13, 2022 2:09 pm

Yeah, we are approaching a tipping point where all these bad things that have not happened yet will occur?
Typhoons and tornadoes are essentially flat, and one degree since the end of the Little Ice Age is hardly ominous.
But we are all gonna die, right soon now, so send money!!!

5
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 13, 2022 3:20 pm

They don’t have facts on their side, so all they have is fear mongering. If the public understood that there are many climate skeptics for reasons that have nothing to do with politics and everything to do with science, the fear would be replaced with disdain.

0
Reply
Erny72
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 13, 2022 3:41 pm

g’day Tom,
I would suggest we’re rapidly approaching a tipping point where all these bad things that have not happened will be noticed and people will no longer take the prophets of gullible warming seriously.
Then no one will send money and the useless grifters and rent-seekers will have to get a real job.
Oh no! It’s worse than we thought…

0
Reply
Sunsettommy(@sunsetmpoutlookcom)
Editor
February 13, 2022 2:11 pm

The Scaremongering goes on and on and on which is why I now ignore them since they are not running it on science, they are running on politics for the open attempt to increase their control over our lives with idiotic “solutions” and pat themselves on their backs for being a good socialist Planetary Savior.

The following says,

“One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with the environmental policy anymore, with problems such as deforestation or the ozone hole,” said Edenhofer, who co-chaired the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group on Mitigation of Climate Change from 2008 to 2015.

“We redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy,” said Edenhofer.

LINK

4
Reply
Peter W
February 13, 2022 2:16 pm

This past winter there were several times when temperatures in North Dakota, among other locations, were at or below minus 30 degrees F. My observation is that some warming would be very welcome.

4
Reply
Terry
February 13, 2022 2:20 pm

Water based life on earth has survived, not frozen or boiled away, and actually flourished for 3.5 billion years. That’s got to mean that there is an natural,overwhelmingly powerful, regulation of temps on earth. Speaking about overwhelming how stupid to you have to be to believe that’s going to be wiped out in 30 years.

2
Reply
David Wojick
February 13, 2022 2:21 pm

On the other hand: https://www.cfact.org/2022/02/12/farming-the-air/

0
Reply
John Garrett
February 13, 2022 2:27 pm

Stuart Mackintosh is clearly hallucinating.

If he was indulging in controlled substances, he probably ought to stop doing that to himself.

If that wasn’t the cause, he needs to get professional help— the serious anxiety disorder that he’s manifesting can be treated.

2
Reply
Tony Sullivan
Reply to  John Garrett
February 13, 2022 3:06 pm

You could lock this thread down and block all further comments as this nails it 100%. Great comment, John.

0
Reply
Mac
February 13, 2022 2:43 pm

I’ve been in Tula Russia in Feb one year and it was -35C and on the other hand I’ve lived in the Coachella Valley of California (think Palm Springs desert) where I regularly saw 110+F during the summer. It did reach 125F one time as I remember. The eastern part of the valley is a big farming area; all kinds of crops and of course dates.

0
Reply
Tim Gorman
February 13, 2022 2:53 pm

Humans survive in climates as wildly varaible as north of the Artic Circle to Dubai. Climate varies all over between these two extremes.

The entire globe is not going to go up 6C. That is an AVERAGE. Some places will go up less and some will go up more. Humans will still survive. There may be some migrations as people look for climate conditions that suit them but we’ll have plenty of time to adapt to that. Cropland that we lose will be replaced by cropland that we gain.

The climate alarmists are like a small child that wants everything to stay the same forever. That’s one reason why so many of them are still living with their parents in their childhood home!

1
Reply
Alan Robertson
February 13, 2022 2:55 pm

To: Stewart Mackintosh
Sir,
It isn’t difficult to get your mind around the entire climate change problem.
All you have to do is, accept only the whole truth of things.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by Alan Robertson
0
Reply
Pillage Idiot
February 13, 2022 2:59 pm

I see some dangerous tipping points in the Vostok ice core data.

Surprisingly, those tipping points are in the opposite direction of the tipping points that the politicians are warning us about!

Vostok Ice Core Data.jpg
1
Reply
Giordano Milton
February 13, 2022 3:14 pm

Like the ugly tourist, the alarmists seem to think that the thing to do when people are not listening is to pretend they don’t understand and yell louder.

0
Reply
LdB
February 13, 2022 3:16 pm

I really loved

“The late economist Martin Weitzman calculated the was a non-zero probability that failure to address climate change would end our civilization.”

There is also a non-zero probability that little pink aliens will invade and claim the Earth as there own … seriously what sort of education do you need to write that sort of junk?

0
Reply
Charles Higley(@higley7)
February 13, 2022 3:18 pm

What these clowns fail to mention is that warming by a few degrees does NOT mean higher temperatures by that number of degrees and deadly heat waves. It simply means longer summers, warmer nights, and shorter winters. That’s all it takes for the average temperature to rise.

We are agonizing over longer growing seasons and better growing at night due to warmer nights. Yeah, that’s going to be hell, for sure. More food and life will be horrible as a result. What do we do without a starving section of the population—we depend on them for so much. Yeah, really, really bad.

0
Reply
Kenji
February 13, 2022 3:24 pm

OMG! You’re recommending GMO crops!? Ohhhh mommmmmmaaaaaa … we’re all gonna DIIIEEEEEEE!!! /sarc.

1
Reply
Mark Pawelek
February 13, 2022 3:25 pm

Climate policy is essentially anti-energy policy. In the 1960s and early ’70 environmentalists identified energy as the key or master commodity. Reduce energy use and you reduce the impact of humanity on the environment – or so they thought!. They went after nuclear power and fossil fuels. We didn’t immediately notice the green impact on fossil fuels. It played out as a shift away from coal towards natural gas. Climate models and alarm are very important in the anti fossil fuel ‘fight’. Activist modellers, of the early 1970s, blamed particulate emissions from coal for global cooling which threatened a new, man-made, Ice Age. Coal emissions were supposedly increasing albedo – reflecting more sunlight back to space. Today we have the opposite threat – global warming – caused by the same thing: humans, via the same proxy: fossil fuels. This time CO2 emissions from fossil fuels, via a greenhouse gas effect, rather than albedo effect. The climate modellers are foolishly in league with greens promoting renewables – which are very bad for the environment; as all renewables significantly affect the environment due to their low power output per area (I’m not forgetting the many other renewable inadequacies – just focussing on the one which is supposed to make renewables ‘good’ for the environment!).

After greens stopped fracking in all of Europe we’re noticing big price rises. In the real world, anti-energy policies concocted by ’60s and ’70s greens are precisely wrong: More energy can actually help the environment. Less energy and energy poverty – relying on renewables – will certainly HARM the environment.

The bizarre thing is these environmental vandals, and climate do-gooders, driving energy poverty and more renewables think they’re good people!

0
Reply
Juan Slayton
February 13, 2022 3:31 pm

“…our inability to understand probabilities….”

Well, he almost got that right. But what he mean, ‘our’?

0
Reply
John Bell
February 13, 2022 3:33 pm

Funny how warmunists keep repeating the same lies to each other all the time in their echo chambers, then claim that it is a HUGE problem because they hear about it all the time, so it must be true.

0
Reply
Tom Gelsthorpe
February 13, 2022 3:44 pm

MacKintosh’s doomsday hyperbole is Chapter Umpteen from the kind of mass hysteria described in Charles Mackay’s prescient 1841 book, “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds.”

The hysteria will subside eventually and people will come back to their senses. But it will happen “slowly, and one by one,” as Mackay observed.

In the meantime, don’t let the ninnies make you suffer collateral damage.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Methane

Gas Stove Alarmism Fails

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Politics Opinion

Claim: “Absolutely Wrong” Countries Must Choose Between Prosperity and Climate Action

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Climate Hype Leads to Climate Anxiety and Undermines Constructive Efforts

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Methane Spikes !

4 days ago
Kip Hansen

You Missed

Alarmism

The Hill goes Full Climate Hysteria

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News Electric Vehicles

Electric Transportation By 2050

6 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate Change Debate

New Study: ‘On the Basis of Observational Data, the Climate Crisis…is Not Evident Yet’

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Methane

Gas Stove Alarmism Fails

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: