Climate News Electric Vehicles

Electric Transportation By 2050

3 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
59 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

I’ve written before about the insanity of the “Net-Zero By 2050” push in a post called “Bright Green Impossibilities“. Today I thought I’d talk about a different impossibility, that of changing all of our land-based transportation (light vehicles, plus our buses and heavy trucks) to being battery powered.

Here’s how I went about it. I use the computer language R for my calculations. I used a few functions to do my conversions, as follows:

# watt-hours to joules
wh2j=function(wh) 3600*wh

# gallons of gas to kilowatt-hours
galgas2kwh=function(gal) gal*j2wh(130927880)/1000

# gallons of diesel to kilowatt-hours
galdiesel2kwh=function(gal) gal*j2wh(146765930)/1000

# calculates the months from now to some future date
monthstodate=function(thedate) {
	if (is.double(thedate)) thedate = paste0(thedate,"-01-01")
	as.double(as.Date(thedate)-Sys.Date())/(365.25/12)
}

# terawatt-hours per year used to gigawatts generation needed
twh2gw=function(twh,peakfactor=2,capfactor=1,transmission=.95) (twh/hrsperyear*1e3*peakfactor)/capfactor/transmission

The first function converts joules to watt-hours. The next two convert gallons of diesel and gasoline to their energy content in kilowatt-hours.

The next function calculates the number of months until some date in the future. And the final function converts terawatt-hours of electricity used in a year to the amount of gigawatts of generation needed. It takes into account

• a peak factor to account for the fact that peak usage needs to be covered and is generally about twice average usage.

• a capacity factor to cover downtimes for maintenance, and

• a transmission loss factor.

Then I went and got the figures for the number of miles driven and gallons of fuel used in the US in 2017 from the US Department of Transportation. Now, it’s very likely that by 2050 many more miles will be driven … how many? Well, this document says about 50% – 60% more miles, so I’ll use 40% as a conservative number.

With that in hand, here are my calculations. We can’t just divide total miles driven by electric vehicle miles per kilowatt-hour, because we need to figure in the trucks and buses as well. So the first part of my calculation is to figure out the difference between the energy used per mile for light cars and that used for trucks.

In the following, the lines starting with “>” and a hashmark are comments, the lines starting with just “>” are instructions to the computer, and the lines starting with the “[1]” are the computer output.

> # miles driven light cars/trucks
> (light_miles=2877378e6)
[1] 2.877378e+12
 
> # miles driven heavy trucks
> (heavy_miles=297593e6) 
[1] 2.97593e+11
 
> # gallons gas light vehicles 
> (light_gal=129178914e3)
[1] 1.291789e+11 

> # gallons diesel heavy trucks
> (heavy_gal=45963416e3) 
[1] 4.596342e+10
 
> # kwh in gas used, light vehicles
> (light_kwh=galgas2kwh(light_gal))
[1] 4.698089e+12

> # kwh in diesel used, trucks
> (heavy_kwh=galdiesel2kwh(heavy_gal)) 
[1] 1.873851e+12

> # miles per kwh light vehicles
> (light_mpkwh=light_miles/light_kwh) 
[1] 0.6124571
 
> # miles per kwh trucks
> (heavy_mpkwh=heavy_miles/heavy_kwh) 
[1] 0.1588136
 
> # extra kwh for trucks
> (truckextra=light_mpkwh/heavy_mpkwh) 
[1] 3.856453

OK, so that’s the first part. Heavy trucks use about 3.9 times the energy per mile as light cars.

Next, we need to calculate the amount of electricity we’ll need. The wall-to-wheels efficiency of light electric cars is about 2.5 miles per kilowatt-hour. Note that this is less than the battery-to-wheels efficiency because of losses in the transformer used to charge the battery and the losses in the battery itself in the form of heat.

> # electric vehicle miles per kilowatt-hour
> (ev_milesperkwh=2.5) 
[1] 2.5

From this point, we need to divide the estimated miles driven in 2050 by the relevant miles per kilowatt-hour to get the total power needed.

> # kwh needed, electric light vehicles
> (light_kwh=light_miles*milesinc/ev_milesperkwh) 
[1] 1.611332e+12

> # kwh needed, electric heavy vehicles
> (heavy_kwh=heavy_miles*milesinc*truckextra/ev_milesperkwh) 
[1] 6.426858e+11


> # total terawatthours needed/yr
> (tot_twh=(light_kwh+heavy_kwh)/1e9) 
[1] 2254.018

So we’ll need ~ 2,250 terawatt-hours of electricity per year to move the people and the goods around. And how much new generation will this require? Well, by comparison, the US currently uses about 3,800 terawatt-hours per year, so we’ll need a huge, unimaginable 60% increase … and that just for electric cars and trucks and nothing more.

How much generating capacity will that take? Here you go:

> # gigawatts new generation needed

> (generation_needed=twh2gw(tot_twh,capfactor = .95)) 
[1] 569.8329

We’ll need an additional ~ 570 gigawatts of generating capacity. And how long do we have to do that?

The only currently available technology capable of delivering that is nuclear. And it takes about ten years from conception to completion for a nuclear power plant.

Figure 1. Timeline from feasibility studies to actual startup for a new nuclear power plant.

So that means we have only until 2040 to begin the power plants we need by 2050. How many do we need?

> # months from now until 2040
> (time_available=round(monthstodate(2040))) 
[1] 215
> 
> # gigawatts of new power plants needed per month
> (round(generation_needed/time_available,1))
[1] 2.7

So … to provide for an all-electric transportation fleet, starting tomorrow we’d have to build a new 2.7 GW nuclear power plant each and every month for the next 215 months … and those are huge plants, 20% larger than the giant Diablo Canyon power plant in Californa that the eco-fools are planning to shut down.

( … gotta love California. We can’t even keep the lights on now, and the idiots in charge want to shut down Diablo Canyon and require only electric cars to be sold in the state after 2035 … but I digress.)

Oh, and besides building 215 new giant nuclear power plants at the rate of one per month every month for the next 18 years starting this month, we’d need to upsize our entire power grid by 60% from end to end, all the way from the generators down to the transformers and the electric wires feeding your house.

I’m sorry, but doing all of that is politically, practically, logistically, and financially impossible.

And what will it accomplish? Sweet Fanny Adams, as our British cousins say. The entire US could go net-zero tomorrow, and even if we accept the alarmists’ hysterical figures, the temperature difference it would make in 2050 is too small to even be measured … we’d be throwing trillions down a rathole and we’d get nothing in return.

Well, except for greatly increased taxes and much higher energy prices …

The stoopid, it burns.

w.

My Usual Request: When you comment, QUOTE THE EXACT WORDS YOU ARE REFERRING TO, so we are not left in mystery as to who and what you are talking about.

4.9 21 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
59 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Neil Lock
February 13, 2022 10:08 am

“The stoopid, it burns.”

Willis, you under-estimate the problem. Some of our enemies are stupid, but far more are greedy.

11
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Neil Lock
February 13, 2022 10:10 am

Yep. Psychopaths don’t care that it can’t be done, or that millions of elderly will die of cold, as long as they make money.

7
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
February 13, 2022 12:28 pm

Technically, the psychopaths are planning on about 95% of everyone kicking off in the not distant future, so cold, heat, starvation, or mass civil unrest, it’s all the same in the end.

0
Reply
ATheoK
Reply to  Neil Lock
February 13, 2022 10:16 am

Some of our enemies are stupid, but far more are greedy.”

When the greedy make bad decisions so they can feed their greed by burdening their poorer fellows, that action places them amongst the extremely stupid.

2
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Neil Lock
February 13, 2022 11:48 am

Looks like “corrupt” should be added to stupid and greedy. Think of the amount of money flying around now, a lot of it tax money, and there’s no way it is all accounted for.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
February 13, 2022 10:12 am

I do believe a fair number of Net Zero advocates know it will not work, and just want to crash industrial society. The Simple Life!
Plague,famine, poverty, and war are more likely.

15
Reply
M Courtney
February 13, 2022 10:12 am

The point to remember is that if it cannot happen it won’t happen.
The people pushing this know that as well.

After all, even if the West did achieve Net Zero but China / India / Russia don’t, then we achieve none of our climate goals. And those countries have consistently shot down any such measures at every COP for twenty years. Often with support from Brazil and KSA too.

So these sums are interesting but purely academically. This is really about how Greens can embezzle funds. Whether those are Green NGOs, businesses or politicians.

What would be the point of Greenpeace if we all decided to just adapt to however the climate changes (or the weather happens) regardless of the cause?

6
Reply
Oldseadog
February 13, 2022 10:13 am

You ask that when I comment I quote your exact words.

So:-

“The stoopid, it burns.”

You are so right.

(Best to all.)

6
Reply
2hotel9
February 13, 2022 10:21 am

Willis? The only way battery powered vehicles will become widely used is if those vehicles are equipped with ICE motors running generators to charge said batteries. You know this. I know this. Greentards know this. Yet they will continue to push their fairy fart and unicorn dust stoopidity anyway. It is a religious dogma issue now, just like jihad. And hoping the arsonists are staying away from where ya’ll live, they seem to be merrily lighting up central Cali again.

1
Reply
DMacKenzie
February 13, 2022 10:23 am

With full credit to Wikipedia, whose authors and editors are primarily left-leaners…notice the numbers nuclear power plants needed. So peer reviewed info….

A Cubic Mile of Oil is a 2010 book by Hewitt Crane, Edwin Kinderman, and Ripudaman Malhotra. The title refers to a unit of energy intended to provide a visualizable scale for comparing large amounts of energy. Defined as the energy released by burning a cubic mile of oil, a “CMO” is approximately equal to 1.6×1020 joule.[1][2][3][4][5] A cubic mile of oil is approximately the world’s yearly consumption of oil and the book examines the possible replacements with other sources. For example, it would require building 32,850 wind turbines or 52 nuclear power plants, each year for 50 years, to obtain in one year the amount of energy contained in one cubic mile of oil.[6]

1
Reply
peter schell
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 13, 2022 11:59 am

What jumps out of that calculation is the author/s? think 32,850 wind turbines could produce as much power as fifty nuclear plants.

Say what?

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 13, 2022 10:24 am

Think of the children. I see many opportunities for stimulus and bailout bills with borrowed money between now and 2050. It’s the Argentine Fiscal and Monetary Plan in action or E-Peronism.

5
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 13, 2022 11:09 am

It also fits the profile of a plan cooked up in Venezuela.

3
Reply
J Mac
February 13, 2022 10:27 am

Yikes!!! Thanks, Willis!

3
Reply
Paul S.
February 13, 2022 10:29 am

To take this another step, we could figure the cost of this. How much does it cost to build a 2.7 GW power plant? What does it cost to build 215 of them? How much does it cost to beef up the grid 60%?

1
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Paul S.
February 13, 2022 10:55 am

Current costs of new nukes are on the order of $8 billion per GW, or $21.6 billion per 2.7 GW power plant. So 215 of them would cost about $4.6 trillion. Beefing up the grid? No clue.

w.

3
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
February 13, 2022 11:17 am

then there’s the rest of the planet- assuming every nation wants to be net zero – of course that won’t happen- but it would be nice to estimate the cost for the entire planet to be net zero

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 13, 2022 11:43 am

Even using scientific notation I cannot count that high. X*E^umpteenth.

0
Reply
peter schell
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
February 13, 2022 12:03 pm

If some country actually had the will to fight against the NGOs and their own inertia to start that level of construction the price per GW would drop substantially.

Even in a one off construction a lot of the cost is dealing with regulatory delays or government’s changing their mind every few years and trying to scuttle the construction.

Thorcom thinks they could build 100GW a year, for the same price as coal power, simply based on the engineering requirements.

1
Reply
Mr.
February 13, 2022 10:34 am

I can foresee a spontaneous outbreak of ICE Convoy protests all around the world in 2035.

(either that, or citizens seize and impound all politicians’ personal transport conveyances, and make them just use rickshaws instead. Pulled by Greens of course)

2
Reply
Thorbjørn Willoch
February 13, 2022 10:39 am

“The wall-to-wheels efficiency of light electric cars is about 2.5 miles per kilowatt-hour. “
Curious about where you got this number.

My own measurments on my Nissan Leaf gives more than 3 miles per kWh.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Thorbjørn Willoch
February 13, 2022 11:12 am

Yeah, but you have to get behind and push it for that extra half a mile, right?

0
Reply
Ossqss
February 13, 2022 10:42 am

Net nope!

Data & Statistics – IEA

0
Reply
Danley Wolfe
February 13, 2022 10:42 am

Ageneral comment. First on Willis Eschenbach postings… IMO Willis does a great job in his original study, analysis, and writing/posting “original” work and studies on climate change. In general I am critical on what seems to me now having too much reposting of other web sites and/or cutesy articles .. in the old days Anthony mainly focused on relatively signficant / climate study / viewpoints … today seems like half of the posts are … ranting and reposting already published stuff from other sites, forums and media etc. As one example, republishing other sites “entire postings” from e.g., Judith Curry or Steve McIntyre. Appears nowo that all of Judith’s postings are republished in their entirety on WUWT, 30 – 40 – 60 paragraphs long from Climate Etc. I typically get 5-10 WUWT notices / day) most of which are reposts. It seems like WUWT has morphed from a science blog to a general rantblogosphere site. As one trained and having worked a career in scientific research I don’t need to read a web posting and then have an email from WUWT appear with the exact same posting reposted on WUWT. Sorry but just my opinion.

-7
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
February 13, 2022 11:15 am

Dinna like rants, do ye?
How are ye for mirrors, laddie?

7
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
February 13, 2022 11:15 am

And aren’t you glad you CAN post your opinion here?

Savor your free speech avenues – they’re disappearing faster than glaciers are melting.

9
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
February 13, 2022 11:47 am

“today seems like half of the posts are … ranting and reposting already published stuff from other sites, forums and media etc. “

Settled science 😉

4
Reply
markl
February 13, 2022 10:44 am

Instead of dictating renewable energy use just make it more practical, affordable, and reliable and their “problem” will take care of itself.

4
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 13, 2022 10:46 am

Model this Griff….

The big problem for renewables companies is the price of steel, which comprises 70% of the final cost of a wind turbine and is nearly twice as expensive as it was before the pandemic.

Supply chain woes are killing clean energy stocks — Quartz (qz.com)

4
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
February 13, 2022 10:48 am

An electric vehicle is not necessarily battery powered. My dream is an electric vehicle powered by a fuel cell burning ethanol. Not as toxic as many alternatives.
We don’t have such a fuel cell yet. But even a grass-powered fuel cell must be possible – look at how much grass a cow eats, and not only she moves, she even produces milk.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Curious George
-1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Curious George
February 13, 2022 11:53 am

Curious George, you left out “also produces methane”, which would be a great addition to your dream electric vehicle hybrid.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 13, 2022 10:49 am

There is a different way to reach the same conclusion based on just Tesla Model 3— ignoring that most US cars and light trucks are bigger and heavier needing a bigger battery.

The Model 3 standard range battery (advertised as 220 miles) weighs 1060# and is about 7% by weight each of Li and Co. There were about 17 million cars and light trucks sold in the US in 2020. That means needing about 63 million tons each of Li and Co at Model 3 levels.

In 2020, the world produced 82,000 tons of Li and 140,000 tons of Co. So by 2050, Li capacity has to increase 770x and Co capacity by 430x, just for the US at Model 3 levels. That is obviously impossible from a mining standpoint—nowhere near the amount of resource in the ground at any cost.

So Tesla has developed a battery recycling process, for which there is some available pilot line data from last year. Supposedly 92% by weight is recycled, so 8% is not. In order by weight, nickel (lots), copper (lots), aluminum (some), cobalt (little). Lithium is NONE, zero. You cannot get there from here, period. Independent of time frame.

3
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 13, 2022 10:59 am

There you go with those darn “facts” thingies again, Rud … as the famous philosopher Homer once remarked,

Facts are meaningless. You can use facts to prove anything that’s even remotely true.

And that’s a fact. Look it up.

w.

4
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
February 13, 2022 11:56 am

Facts are merely facets of the whole truth.

0
Reply
J Mac
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 13, 2022 12:02 pm

Rud,
Using your #’s, I calculate 630,700 tons each of Co and Li, not 63,070,000 tons each. Typo?

0
Reply
John Shotsky
February 13, 2022 10:50 am

Not to mention the ~300 miles a vehicle can travel before it needs hours of recharging…So much for long haulers…

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
February 13, 2022 10:53 am

Willis,
I’ve no idea what the situation is in the USA. In the UK, as you’re probably aware, we use gas for most domestic heating and Cooking. For cooking the usual, but not standard, combination is electric oven gas hob. For Net Zero UK these will have to go.

What is the situation in the USA?

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
February 13, 2022 11:02 am

No clue about the US in general, but in my house, we use gas (propane) for cooking, space heating, and water heating. To rewire the transformer, incoming wiring, and internal wiring and replace all the appliances in order to convert the house to electric would be very expensive, and electric costs in California are already through the roof due to renewable mandates.

w.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
February 13, 2022 11:41 am

Depends on where. At my Wisconsin farm, the furnace, stove, and hot water heater are propane. At my Chicago townhome, all three are Nat Gas. Our condo tower in South Florida has Nat gas for the big emergency generator, but all the unit appliances are electric by code; Nat gas considered too dangerous for a multi unit high rise here. The one/two story very expensive homes just to our south on the beach are a mix of electric and natural gas depending on when built or renovated. All their emergency generators (not required, but wise thanks to hurricanes) are Nat gas. We have friends who installed a substantial Generac two years ago after Irma since the home is all electric and they lost power for days.

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
February 13, 2022 12:24 pm

Get an induction electric hob… responds like gas

-1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  griff
February 13, 2022 12:34 pm

Still needs electricity whether it behaves like gas or not, will also mean new pots and pans for many households, which will be in short supply. The grid will have to cope with a five fold increased load when the UK goes NZ.
I wondered if the USA was the same.

1
Reply
Walter Horsting
February 13, 2022 11:05 am

Plan is for serial production of MSR power barges, not unlike Space X with continuous process improvement. 3-year order to docking a new plant starting in 2026…

The least impacting energy source on nature:
https://businessdevelopmentinternational.biz/seaborg-co/

Seaborg deep dive: https://webcast.ec.europa.eu/deep-dive-on-floating-nuclear-reactors

0
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Walter Horsting
February 13, 2022 11:45 am

Even if such things existed, what good would they be to most of the US or to many other countries with the majority of their territory far from the sea?

0
Reply
peter schell
Reply to  AndyHce
February 13, 2022 12:08 pm

But all the major population centers are on the coast, or near it. And the vast majority of the people who would be the first in buyers of EV live in those population centers.

The same production lines that build those barges could build the components in shipping container sized lots to modularly construct a plant inland if you needed one.

0
Reply
peter schell
Reply to  Walter Horsting
February 13, 2022 12:10 pm

This is much the same as the ThorCom concept. And the people who started that company have experience building mega tankers.

I was shocked that one of those monsters can be built for a hundred-million dollars. They are mostly empty space I guess.

0
Reply
Dan Hughes
February 13, 2022 11:13 am

Willis,

Quote: “The first function converts joules to watt-hours. ”

I think the function converts watt-hours to joules.

Quote: “The next two convert gallons of diesel and gasoline to their energy content in kilowatt-hours.”

It looks like to me that the next two functions will be looking for a function j2wh. For example.

galgas2kwh=function(gal) gal*j2wh(130927880)/1000

Maybe I’ve got it all backwards? R is not in my sandbox.

0
Reply
John K. Sutherland
February 13, 2022 11:15 am

Just think of all of the oil we’ll need to keep those hybrids running, as the grid won’t be doing it.

0
Reply
michel
February 13, 2022 11:16 am

Yes, nicely done, could probably do the same exercise for Net Zero in the UK. I guess Excel would be more accessible for civil servants, the calculation is not very complicated.

In another part of the wood we read Ars Technica today, expressing bewilderment that renewables are the cheapest generating technology, so how come as we get more and more of them energy prices keep going up?

Strange, isn’t it?

Indeed yes, it burns.

0
Reply
Shytot
Reply to  michel
February 13, 2022 12:04 pm

I read that article too
Totally Fracking Deluded

These people just can’t accept that their theory /religion is ridiculous.

This post by Willis is planning 101 and it’s clear that no one in (world) government is bright enough or honest enough to call it out.

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  michel
February 13, 2022 12:23 pm

The remaining fossil fuel component, gas, keeps going up. do try to keep up!

0
Reply
fretslider
February 13, 2022 11:17 am

My local council has installed charging sockets on certain lamp posts for ‘overnight’ charging courtesy of Siemens and Ubitricity

When there are enough of these EVs I predict a riot… trying to use one

0
Reply
Speed
February 13, 2022 11:38 am

Willis … You just pee-ed in their pool. Unfortunately, we need a lot more pee-ers and maybe a few poopers to get our green friends and their elected enablers to listen.

Thanks.

1
Reply
Jeff L
February 13, 2022 11:41 am

What is great about this post is that one can approach alarmists & say “Fine ! So how are you going to solve the problem ? (without ever getting into / arguing the scientific issues)… ” and show that even if you are a true believer, the only way forward is to adapt. I guess the flip side is that most the true believers won’t be able to grasp even simple calculations, such as present here.
Thanks for “doing the maths” , Willis !

2
Reply
Tom.1
February 13, 2022 11:46 am

Good job Willis. Question: I assume the auto companies have people who can also do the calculations which you just did. How come then are they all seemingly planning for an all-electric EV future?

2
Reply
Old Retired Guy
February 13, 2022 11:58 am

Noting that just the transportation side of things creates a practically impossible scenario, how much further beyond does converting all the energy consuming activities move these numbers? Plus all the products that require O&G as a base component?

All of which is beyond the understanding of the innumerates populating the MSM and the liberal gaggle.

0
Reply
michel
February 13, 2022 11:59 am

Willis,

Its right of course, to do it is impossible. But maybe the real issue is to go a little further.

We know from what you’ve done (and it was intuitively obvious anyway) that the idea that we all carry on as now but with the engines changed from ICE to electric is not going to happen.

But that does not mean we are all going to carry on driving ICE cars as now. What is much more likely is that the government, particularly in the UK, where all four political parties agree on it, the other three of them being even more extreme on this stuff than the present Conservative government, will make a serious effort to do it. And they really will actually ban the sale of ICE vehicles after 2030.

What then?

Well, it would be a very long post to spell it out, but I think the bottom line is fewer cars, maybe 10% of what we have now. Much less driving. Much less freight. Much less shopping. Tracking vehicles and charging per mile and by where is driven. Using the car as a grid storage device, and draining its battery when the grid needs it.

Buy a bicycle. Not a fancy lightweight one, a Dutch style bike with big panniers and metal fenders. You are going to need it, if they really keep on with this. And they show no sign of stopping.

0
Reply
Steve Case
February 13, 2022 12:06 pm

“Then I went and got the figures for the number of miles driven and gallons of fuel used in the US in 2017 from the US Department of Transportation. “

Did I miss the calculation for regenerative braking that electric vehicles enjoy? I’m sure it wouldn’t make all that much difference, but it would allow the critics an opportunity to throw water on the argument and dismiss it out of hand.

0
Reply
Peter
February 13, 2022 12:12 pm

A few years ago I did a similar calculation based on the energy equivalent of all the oil we were using in Canada. That produced a number like 2x the current generating capacity equivalent . Reworking to to use average miles driven etc to try to factor in EV effeciency gains it still came at over 1x the current capacity… so doubling at a minimum the electricity generating capacity in Canada is required. I got into arguments with people but nobody ever corrected the math. At this point my conclusion is the best way forward is to go gung ho green in certain provinces and states and let them fail quickly so we can move on. They wont learn unless they fail so lets get it over with fast.

0
Reply
griff
February 13, 2022 12:22 pm

Well I can’t speak for the USA, but looking at the average commute in the UK – 11 miles – the average journey length – 8.4 miles – the average annual mileage – 6,800 miles and the average mileage in first 3 years for new cars – 10,377 miles – it is plain that taking a 200 mile range (most UK smaller EVs will do more than that) you’ll be charging your car about once a week in the UK.

And you’ll do that off peak, at the commuter rail station or supermarket or gym as often as at home…

So there’s not going to be some huge increase in power use every evening.

-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #425: Climate Model Problems Persist, Changes Reduce Accuracy Further

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Methane

Just What Is CH For?

4 days ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate News

Study: Climate Concern Drives Up the Green Vote

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Heatwaves Are 100% Natural

5 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate News Electric Vehicles

Electric Transportation By 2050

3 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate Change Debate

New Study: ‘On the Basis of Observational Data, the Climate Crisis…is Not Evident Yet’

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Methane

Gas Stove Alarmism Fails

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Science

Steve Koonin on Joe Rogan

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: