natural gas

“Increased U.S. natural gas exports” ≠ “higher U.S. prices”

2 hours ago
David Middleton
16 Comments

Guest “Can you say bass-ackwards?” by David Middleton

Increased U.S. natural gas exports = higher U.S. prices: Who knew?
By Kurt Cobb, originally published by Resource Insights
February 6, 2022

Few people noticed when energy reporters wrote in early January that the United States had become the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Now, a group of U.S. senators has noticed and say those exports may be driving up heating and electricity costs for their constituents. In a letter to the secretary of energy, they are asking the secretary “to conduct a review of LNG exports and their impact on domestic prices and the public interest, and develop a plan to ensure natural gas remains affordable for American households.”

Who knew that exporting natural gas from American gas fields would raise natural gas prices at home? Well, the natural gas industry certainly knew. In the last decade, the industry was smarting under persistent low prices as it continually overproduced gas into a flooded domestic market.

It pushed for and succeeded in relaxing rules for exports in general and for expedited approvals of new export cargoes and facilities. The U.S. Department of Energy still has de facto control over most natural gas exports. But policy in the last five years has been to assist and encourage expansion of those exports.

The industry has always contended that there would be plenty of gas to go around because of the extraordinary growth in gas production from deep shale deposits that new technology can now extract. The so-called shale gas revolution, which arrived in the early part of the last decade, foretold an era of plentiful and cheap supplies—so much supply, in fact, that America would become a major exporter.

But the revolution seems to have stalled as marketed U.S. natural gas production has hit a plateau around 3 trillion cubic feet per month since late 2018

[…]

Resilience

There is nothing resilient about Mr. Cobb’s pile of utter horst schist.

But the revolution seems to have stalled as marketed U.S. natural gas production has hit a plateau around 3 trillion cubic feet per month since late 2018

Mr. Cobb links to the following chart to support his “plateau” platitude:

Where’s the plateau?

Natural gas prices have been depressed since 2014, falling below $2/mmBTU for much of 2020.

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/ng/hist/rngwhhdM.htm

Natural gas consumption crashed in 2020, due to the shamdemic. This led to a sharp drop in natural gas production. As the economy was liberated from the shamdemic, demand for natural gas rapidly increased. Prices and production then rebounded quite resiliently. The daily production rate has already exceeded the 2019 record.

SHORT-TERM ENERGY OUTLOOK DATA BROWSER

And is forecast to continue rising through 2023, supported by relatively higher natural gas prices.

U.S. marketed natural gas production forecast to rise in 2022 and 2023

In the February 2022 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we forecast that U.S. natural gas marketed production will increase to average a record-high of 106.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2023. We estimate that the natural gas spot price at the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub will average $3.92 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2022, an eight-year high, and will average $3.60/MMBtu throughout 2023.

We expect that the Henry Hub price through 2023 will spur continued increases in U.S. drilling activity and natural gas production. In the February STEO, we forecast that U.S. marketed natural gas production will increase to 104.4 Bcf/d in 2022, up 2.9 Bcf/d from 2021. In 2022 and 2023, the combined marketed production from Alaska and the Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico (GOM) will average 2.9 Bcf/d, while the remainder, around 97% of the production, will come from the U.S. Lower 48 states (L48) excluding GOM.

[…]

Natural Gas Weekly Update, February 10, 2022

The current relatively high natural gas price environment should lead to more investment in natural gas drilling & production and maintain high production rates for at least the next couple of years.

There is no shortage of natural gas, at least not in the U.S.

Increased U.S. natural gas exports = higher U.S. prices: Who knew?

No one knew.

At least no one who knows anything about natural gas or economics in general “knew” that increased natural gas exports equaled higher U.S. prices.

We are able to export natural gas because we produce more than we consume. If natural gas exports were prohibited, we wouldn’t have excess natural gas production.

Natural gas explained: Natural gas imports and exports

When the U.S. consumed more natural gas than it produced, we were a net importer and prices were higher.

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/ng/hist/rngwhhdA.htm
https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/natural-gas/imports-and-exports.php

The relationship between production, consumption, net imports and prices aren’t particularly difficult to comprehend. While many other variables come into play, natural gas prices have had a negative correlation with the volume of gas we export since 2007, our peak year of natural gas imports.

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/ng/hist/rngwhhdA.htm
https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/natural-gas/imports-and-exports.php

When nations produce less natural gas than they consume (net importers) they tend to pay more for the gas. Liquified natural gas (LNG) is far more expensive than domestic natural gas (Henry Hub).

Global LNG benchmark (red) and U.S. Henry Hub (blue).
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MHHNGSP#0

The price in Europe for imported Russian pipeline gas is currently about the same as LNG. Europe imports most of there natural gas and pays about 10 times as much per mmBTU as the world’s leading natural gas exporter.

https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=51258

The moral to the story is: Increased U.S. natural gas exports imports = higher U.S. prices!

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
February 11, 2022 2:05 pm

Good lesson. Good teacher. Thanks.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Scissor
4
Reply
Tom Halla
February 11, 2022 2:10 pm

And as far as I know, the imports are due to Northeastern states blocking pipelines, as well as former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s jihad against fracking.

1
Reply
ciphertext
February 11, 2022 2:21 pm

When the U.S. consumed more natural gas than it consumed, we were a net importer and prices were higher.

Shouldn’t that read “… consumed more natural gas than it produced…”?

Last edited 1 hour ago by ciphertext
4
Reply
David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  ciphertext
February 11, 2022 3:03 pm

comment image

Fixed.

0
Reply
Allen Stoner
February 11, 2022 2:23 pm

Technology advances match or exceed the difficulty increase in finding and retrieving the next tranche of oil and natural gas reserves. This is a good thing.

On the other hand, regardless of what you might think, oil and gas reserves are a finite resource. They are also a critical strategic resource. They really cannot be replaced with anything at this time.

The path that we should be taking is to produce just enough to keep world wide prices low, not so much that it ends up as critical strategic resources in our enemies hands. Make our enemies produce at a high rate and low price and keep our reserves available for future generations.

I do not see wind, solar, batteries or that mythical fusion energy coming along to replace these resources. Nor does it seem we will be building terawatts of clean nuclear energy either. Any thorium power plants in the wild yet?

So, my position is keep as much of ours in the ground as we can while keeping prices low and importing as much cheap stuff from other places as possible. What this means is that when prices are low we have a mechanism to slow our own production and buy from other producers and any excess is deposited for future use, and when prices become high we open the slowed taps and release the deposits to keep things as close to our favor as possible.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Allen Stoner
February 11, 2022 2:54 pm

I have carefully studied (in parts of two published ebooks, the oil and gas resource/reserve situations both for the US and globally. There is a lot of misinformation out there, illustrated by essays Matryoshka Reserves and Reserve Reservations in Blowing Smoke.

Oil becomes a concern about 2023-25. Not a ‘peak oil’ cliff event because reservoir depletion does NOT follow Hubbert’s postulated logistics curve; it is almost always a long tailed gamma function. I illustrated using Proudhon and North Sea. Fracked oil resource doen’t help much as recovery factors average 1.5% and might reach 3%.

Nat Gas in US is NOT a foreseeable concern. Lots of gas shale, for example the almost untapped Utica underlying the Marcellus. And recovery factors are over 15% and are projected to reach 25% with more perf and prop.

So the path forward for US, IMO, is CCGT for next 40-50 years, during which time we fully develop and test a few Gen 4 nuclear concepts, of which molten salt thorium is but one. Essay Going Nuclear in ebook Blowing Smoke enumerates a number of them, as well as some obvious non-starters. Go Gen 4 nuclear when the concepts are proven by pilots and present CCGT is reaching end of life.

3
Reply
Ron Long
February 11, 2022 2:31 pm

WTF? WTI for March delivery is at $93 per barrel! I’m thinking of converting to a Black Gold geologist.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Ron Long
February 11, 2022 3:08 pm

RL, likely to stay in that ballpark or a bit higher for quite a while. Two things are happening:

  1. The best fracked oil ‘sweet spot’ shale plays are ‘playing out’ like in the Bakken. The remainder need higher prices to be worth drilling. Remember, fracked oil well decline curves are very steep.
  2. The main conventional oil marginal cost suppliers are deepwater and Arctic. Deepwater needs prices over about $85/bbl to be worth investing in based on GoM and Brazil subsalts. Dunno Arctic, eg ANWR, but is expensive.
0
Reply
David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 11, 2022 3:27 pm

The average GOM deepwater breakeven price is around $36/bbl.

https://www.offshore-technology.com/comment/post-fid-deepwater-projects-gulf-of-mexico/#:~:text=Even%20as%20costs%20of%20facility,economics%20of%20deepwater%20projects%20challenging.

Although we can’t actually make FID decisions based on the daily or even monthly price fluctuations. Even if we could, the lag time between FID and first production is at least a couple of years.

Short term price fluctuations are more relevant to “brownfield” operations… step-outs, deeper pool wells and other things that can be drilled from existing platforms or close tie-backs.

In terms of exploration wells, the lag time is even longer. >$90/bbl is great for cash flow, but doesn’t affect GOM timelines much. We have to make long term decisions based on the existing price decks. WTI futures are back in the $60’s by mid-2025.

https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/energy/crude-oil/light-sweet-crude.quotes.html

On the other hand, in places like the Permian Basin, the reaction time is much quicker, particularly in the case of DUC wells. In resource plays, it’s more a matter of well spacing than “sweet spots.”

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 11, 2022 2:40 pm

A few years ago for an energy essay in Blowing Smoke, I did a back of the envelope calculation based on fracked gas well decline curves that said a HH price of something between $3.50 and $4 (varies by shale play) would long term be necessary to keep US nat gas abundance flowing, as new wells have to be drilled each year to offset the rapid decline curves of producing wells. That is about where we are at, in part thanks to LNG exports. A good thing long term for the fracking industry, IMO.

1
Reply
commieBob
February 11, 2022 2:40 pm

There’s the good ole law of supply and demand …which always works … except supply responds to anticipated demand … except when it can’t …

It’s like nobody beats the stock market in the long term. Anything that involves people is hard to predict. Of course you can almost always explain it in the light of 20-20 hindsight. 🙂

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  commieBob
February 11, 2022 3:11 pm

There are always exceptions like Warren Buffet. And after so many decades, he isn’t just lucky like here today, gone tomorrow hedge funds.

1
Reply
H. D. Hoese
February 11, 2022 2:59 pm

Don’t know what’s going on but the central Texas coast importation of windmills seems to have stopped.This is based on the Harbor Island, part of the Corpus Christi port, site where their supply for the first time in years is down to about a half dozen with no ships off loading, no signs of trucks leaving with blades or other parts. Port seems to have changed. One oil tanker out of Corpus seen leaving loaded yesterday. There is also a gas storage facility on the channel.

0
Reply
Derg
February 11, 2022 3:10 pm

Where is word salad BigOil Bob to tell David that he has no idea and that we should build more windmills and solar energy panels?

0
Reply
John Garrett
February 11, 2022 3:34 pm

The improvement of natural gas drilling productivity in Appalachia is nothing short of mind-boggling:

       https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/drilling/pdf/appalachia.pdf  &nbsp;

Storage additions last fall set a weekly record NOTWITHSTANDING the fact that back then there were a mere 105 rigs drilling for gas (that compares to a rig count of close to 2,000 back in 2008 when gas was priced at around $14/Mcf.

https://www.eia.gov/naturalgas/storage/dashboard/commentary/20211013

0
Reply
Dennis G Sandberg
February 11, 2022 3:40 pm

Typical anti energy response from the liberals. Exports increase cost for American consumers. What about wheat, want to reduce exports? it causes increased bread prices. Their playbook is manufacture nothing to reduce energy consumption and emissions and import everything to enable waving made in China climate virtue signalling flags. Any wonder why we have a trade imbalance?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics natural gas Opinion petroleum

Climate Obsessed Canadian Regulator Crackdown on Oil Sands Financing

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
natural gas

Natural Gas as a ‘Bridge Fuel’: Back to the 1980s/90s

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas Opinion

New Mexico Climate Activists Fighting to Kill Hydrogen Economy Bill

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
natural gas

UK Gas Production Could Plunge 75% By 2030 With No New Investment

1 week ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

natural gas

“Increased U.S. natural gas exports” ≠ “higher U.S. prices”

2 hours ago
David Middleton
Government idiocy

British Government: “renewable power is the best way to shield the UK from volatile gas prices.”￼

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Green New Deal

We’re saved! U.S. Army sets 2050 net-zero emissions goal 

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA

New Sun Missions to Help NASA Better Understand Earth-Sun Environment

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: