Carbon sequestration

Treasure in tree rings: Using untapped tree ring data to calculate carbon sequestration

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
17 Comments

[counting dancing angels on the head of a pin~cr]

Peer-Reviewed Publication

S.J. & JESSIE E. QUINNEY COLLEGE OF NATURAL RESOURCES, UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY

IMAGE: FORESTS AROUND THE WORLD HAVE THE CAPACITY TO PULL CARBON OUT OF THE ATMOSPHERE TO BATTLE GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE. BUT HOW MUCH CARBON THEY ACTUALLY ABSORB IS A QUESTION THAT STILL NEEDS ANSWERING, AND TREE RING DATA CAN HELP, ACCORDING TO A NEW RESEARCH SYNTHESIS FROM JUSTIN DEROSE. view more 
CREDIT: JAMES ST. JOHN

Having a solid estimate of the amount of carbon that forests can pull from the atmosphere is essential for global accounting of climate change—leaders are counting on forests to pull a good chunk of human-produced carbon back to earth. But in reality, forests’ ability to sequester carbon isn’t as straightforward as it might appear on paper. In a new research synthesis, Justin DeRose from Department of Wildland Resources and colleagues from across North America offered an alternative strategy to counter the uncertainty of calculating the carbon that forests can sequester, using tree ring data from forest inventory plots.

Oceans, soils and forests are ‘carbon sinks’—they have the ability to pull more carbon from the atmosphere than they put into it. Countries around the world depend on carbon sinks in their tally for achieving net-zero emissions. But the complex and delicate ecology of these systems are still somewhat unpredictable. Questions remain about how exactly forests will respond to the changing climate, and how to calculate what forests can do to help balance carbon accounts.

The global total for carbon pulled from the atmosphere by carbon sinks is traditionally estimated indirectly, by figuring the difference between human-produced emissions, the amount of carbon in the world’s oceans and the level of atmospheric concentrations of CO2. Supplementing that indirect calculation with data from existing (and future) collections of tree rings could provide an on-the-ground, direct record of the carbon gained by individual trees and forests, with the specificity of an annual time stamp, DeRose said. And from there, researchers could scale up to estimate forest-wide and continent-wide carbon savings. Some existing tree ring data from recent inventories exists, but more work is needed to to interpret what this data offers as applied to carbon sequestration. For such a system to work, a few things need to happen first, DeRose said.

Tree ring samples, along with the collection of associated forest data, could be collected nationally by efforts like the U.S. Forest Inventory and Analysis Program. The goal of these programs historically has been to understand forest change, but they are a perfect tool to also help answer questions about carbon and climate systems. Although tree core samples have been  collected during some inventories, their continued collection in all forests will require a concerted effort. 

“We need to get organized,” said DeRose, “with a more cohesive, forward-looking approach, nationally, continentally, and globally.”

Tree ring data collected from these forest inventories provide a wealth of tree- and plot-level information, DeRose said. Building a systematic, large-scale sample of tree rings could create a record of tree growth across space and time, from microsite to macrosystem and from years to centuries, with added detail to tease out the environmental and human-influenced drivers of growth.

“Adding tree ring data to the carbon equation would provide a much more nuanced, richer perspective about how forests are responding to the changing climate system,” he said.

The authors of the synthesis make the case for sampling tree rings in the forest inventories across North America to bring together key data to quantify and understand how forests are changing, and how much carbon they can hold as the world continues to fight global climate change.

JOURNAL

BioScience

DOI

10.1093/biosci/biab119 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Data/statistical analysis

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Adding Tree Rings to North America’s National Forest Inventories: An Essential Tool to Guide Drawdown of Atmospheric CO2

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

8-Dec-2021

From EurekAlert!

2.5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
17 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ralph ellis
February 4, 2022 2:32 am

Forests cannot do anything to reduce atmospheric CO2, because Drax the Destroyer is trying to burn every tree in America.

Drax is the UK’s largest power station at 4 gw, and because of EU rules against coal it has reinvented itself as a wood-burner. So now it burns 10 million tonnes of American and Estonian trees every year, which are logged, transported by road, pulped and pelleted, shipped across the Atlantic, and then railroaded to Drax the Destroyer.

Who knows how much energy that takes, in comparison to using the coal that resides under this power station..! Some estimates say that Drax is now outputting 50% more CO2 than when it was a coal-burner.

And what is the problem here? CO2 is plant-food, and the most important gas in the atmosphere. Without CO2, all life on Earth dies. During the ice ages, upland vegetation died due to a lack of CO2, causing vast CO2 Deserts to form, which caused the 10,000 years of dust storms prior to each interglacial warming period. It was the thick dust that lowered ice sheet albedo, and allowed interglacial warming.

Conversely, the extra CO2 in the modern era is greening the planet, especially in arid locations (extra CO2 reduces stomata openings and thus reduced transpiration in arid locations). Thus extra CO2 is feeding a billion people with extra agricultural output. Indeed, it was the very high levels of CO2 during the Jurassic era that allowed dinosaurs to evolve. More CO2 = bigger plants = bigger herbivores = bigger carnivores. So traditional images of dinosaurs standing in semi-desert landscapes are completely wrong.

Think about it – oil and coal companies have saved the biosphere from certain extinction. Three cheers for fossil fuels, for releasing all that essential CO2 back into the atmosphere.

/rant.

Ralph

10
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  ralph ellis
February 4, 2022 2:51 am

Good comments, Ralph. The greening of the earth has been documented by NASA at about 10% in the “we’re all going to die” era. As regards “…dinosaurs standing in semi-desert landscapes…” a lot of the time I see fossilized dinosaur bones, and accompanying petrified tree trunks, in the Neuquen Basin, in Argentina, the environment was tree-and grass lined river banks and over-bank flood plains. Between these river environments it appears it was fairly dry, and even had a lot of sand dunes.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  ralph ellis
February 4, 2022 3:29 am

“Forests cannot do anything to reduce atmospheric CO2, because Drax the Destroyer is trying to burn every tree in America.”

That’s a moronic statement. You have not the slightest clue.

-3
Reply
fretslider
February 4, 2022 2:49 am

They wasted little time. 

“a solid estimate of the amount of carbon that forests can pull from the atmosphere is essential for global accounting of climate change”

No it isn’t. But here’s where this is going

“Reliable estimation of future carbon sequestration, which is critical for designing strategies to reach net-zero atmospheric CO2 accumulation”

And

“Conceptual model of how the collection of tree rings from NFIs would result in better carbon accounting to meet the obligations for the Conference of the Parties of the climate change convention”

https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/advance-article/doi/10.1093/biosci/biab119/6449092?login=false

All part of the narrative.

2
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
February 4, 2022 3:05 am

I think it says it all in the summary at the foot of the page..

“SUBJECT OF RESEARCH
Not applicable”

Last edited 1 hour ago by Right-Handed Shark
2
Reply
DiggerUK
February 4, 2022 3:27 am

Whenever I see articles on tree rings, I cringe in horror with the memories of how many trees died in vain to produce hockey sticks.

That said, I like forests. They’re relaxing places for a quiet walk, the more the merrier…_

Will all readers in the U.K. please circulate and support the petition to Parliament for a referendum on NetZero by 2050. Thanks…_

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/599602

Last edited 57 minutes ago by DiggerUK
3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  DiggerUK
February 4, 2022 3:33 am

I signed it a while ago.

All you’ll get with 100,000 signatures is a lot of hot Parliamentary air in a debate. And they’re all signed up to Net Zero anyway.

Parliament hasn’t recovered from the last referendum. It certainly isn’t going to risk another.

3
Reply
Bernd Palmer
February 4, 2022 3:28 am

There are studies estimating how much CO2 is sequestered by a tree.

Northeast, maple–beech–birch forests
a) 25 year old forest: 12,000lbs of carbon/25 = 480 lbs of C per acre 
per year x 44/12 =1,760lbs of CO2 per acre per year
b) 120 year old forest: 128,000lbs of carbon/120 = 1,066 lbs of C 
per year per acre x 44/12 =3,909lbs of CO2 per acre per year
c) 25 year old forest: 1,760lbs of CO2 per acre per year/700 trees 
= average of 2.52lbs of CO2 per tree per year (rounded to 3 
lbs)

https://medcraveonline.com/FREIJ/FREIJ-02-00040.pdf

0
Reply
Randy
Reply to  Bernd Palmer
February 4, 2022 3:49 am

What happens when the tree dies and decays back into the elements and compounds that it is comprised of?

1
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Randy
February 4, 2022 4:21 am

Probably nothing much different than when a tree goes up in flames during a wildfire. Just slower.

0
Reply
H.R.
February 4, 2022 3:30 am

From the article (Emphasis, mine): Although tree core samples have been collected during some inventories, their continued collection in all forests will require a concerted effort.”


Something I’ve always puzzled over about core samples, and the picture at the head of the article is as good of an example as any, is how much would the interpretations vary depending on the direction taken to extract the core?

In the picture above, it seems to me you’d come to different conclusions if the core was taken at 12:00 vs 3:00 or 6:00 or 9:00.

I don’t buy into trees as treemometers, but if you’re going to study the entrails of trees, I’d rather see someone basing their pronouncements on cross sections rather than core samples.

If you’re gonna tap into a tree, at least make sure it’s a Sugar Maple so you get some good** out of it.


**Maybe send the sap over to the Chemistry Department and see if they can make something out of it. If they ask to also send over flour, baking powder, and buttermilk, they are probably onto something. 😉

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  H.R.
February 4, 2022 3:59 am

“…how much would the interpretations vary depending on the direction taken to extract the core?”

Makes a big difference which is why it’s idiotic to core a tree- when all you have to do is measure it from the outside using specialized tapes made for the purpose. Then you measure it years later and take the difference. And the height needs to be measured too, of course. And an estimate of whether or not the tree has internal rot- something that these students, interns and other low lever workers are not well trained for. Even experienced foresters can’t tell for sure. Only Superman with his X-Ray vision can tell for sure. I’ve been a forester for 50 years and I can only roughly estimate internal rot/decay when marking a tree for harvesting. I’ve measured, literately, millions of trees for harvesting in that time. There are subtle clues to estimate this defect. One of the few forestry academics I have any respect for. Dr. Alex Shigo- focused on this problem and produced a wonderful book, “Discoloration and Decay in Living Trees” or something like that- can’t recall the name. I had the book and loaned it but never got it back. He sliced up trees (vertically, horizontally and every other way) and followed the decay. He showed how decay is a series of infections from different fungus, bacteria, insects. The person sawing up a log really needs to get a feel for this decay- because if the log is sawn one way vs. another, the difference in value produced is huge. I’ve watched in amazement at sawyers rapidly sawing a log- after the first cut, they can spin the log- that’s the time to get it right- the goal is to saw off much of the decay all together and leave the “good” wood for better grades of lumber.

1
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 4, 2022 4:11 am

Your reply here showed up when I posted my thanks below. I appreciate even more this direct reply. So, thanks again and👍👍

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  H.R.
February 4, 2022 4:24 am

I can suggest 2 really good places online to learn about forestry. The first is a web site produced by the late consulting forester Karl Davies who “passed” in 2003. He was from Northampton, Mass. He and I were good friends, stiring up trouble with the forestry establishment in this state. I put up the first forestry web page in the region in ’97. It was wild and crazy- on purpose, rather than just trying to get more clients. It included lots of essays challenging forest policies. Karl put his site up shortly after and it was far superior. After he passed, his fiance kept it up and it’s still online at http://daviesand.com/. Most of it is still relevant- though of course some of the links won’t work.

The other great site- which I consider the best forestry site on the planet- is by consulting forester Mike Leonard, from Petersham, Mass. It’s a Facebook photo album showing great forestry. What’s good about it is that it shows the work- not just talking about it in the abstract. Hundreds of excellent photos with brief by spot on explanations: https://www.facebook.com/MikeLeonardConsultingForester/photos/?tab=albums

What’s really absurd is that all these web sites, beginning with mine- have never been recognized by the forestry establishment- just like they don’t acknowledge my videos on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/JoeZorzin). I was talking to a state “service forester”- the folks who regulate forestry in the state- about this- and he said, they don’t acknowledge it because they can’t do it themselves!

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
February 4, 2022 3:42 am

First of all- even if we assume that there is a climate crisis and that we need to find ways to increase carbon sinks- and we assume the forests are a great carbon sink- the idea of doing tree ring analysis in the FIA program is nuts- the kind of thing an idiot academic would come up with.

Now, it’s a fact that FIA data is almost worthless because the sampling rate is absurdly low- something like 1/6000. And, much of this work is done by interns, students, low level workers who have little understanding of forests the way an experienced forester will. And, they do measure the diameters of the trees. The FIA plots are the same plots done over and over again. They are marked with special paint and GPS to find them. So, if a tree is measured from the outside at exactly the same height- over time- we can find out how much it’s growing- you don’t need to drill in and remove a sample. And, if you do that, it takes a lot of time to do correctly and to analyze it- when all you need to do is measure the outside of the tree and compare to the last time it was measured. And, you can’t keep going back to the same tree and drilling it multiple times before you cause major injury, possibly introduce infection that could cause the tree to slow down its growth and possibly die.

Also, many trees have ongoing rot- not easy to determine even with a core extraction. An experienced forester might be pretty good at estimating it- but not the people doing this work. If you don’t estimate this decay- any measurements of how much carbon is in the tree and how much will be over time will be poor quality data.

Now, where are they going with this? What they really want is a new concept called PROFORESTATION- which is to lock up all the forests so they’ll do nothing but sequester carbon. A truly brain dead idea for countless reasons which I won’t get into at this time. This concept was imagined by Bill Moomaw, professor emeritus at Tuffs- who I know all too well. I can elaborate if anyone cares to know more.

2
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 4, 2022 4:03 am

Hey, thanks, Joseph. You’ve addressed some of the things I’ve wondered about tree core sampling. 👍

0
Reply
D Boss
February 4, 2022 4:25 am

CO2 is important, but not as some apocalyptic temperature control knob. It is the essence of life, plant life to be more precise. Plants die when CO2 reaches ~150 ppm. And plant death means all life dies too. Forests are not the main sequestering agent for carbon, calcium carbonate rocks produced from shell and skeleton building of marine organisms are the dominant sequestration of carbon.

The problem is as Patrick Moore points out in the following paper, that earth’s ecosystem has been on a downward slide of this major sequestration of atmospheric carbon into marine sediment and then Calcium Carbonate rocks (limestone, marble, chalk, etc) for 140 million years. Releasing carbon dioxide from fossil fuels is actually restoring the atmosphere to previous levels, required to sustain and enhance life from the plant biomass! And to prevent the extinction of all life if the downward slide of atmospheric carbon dioxide continued without mankind’s actions! (we are not the enemy of nature, we are it’s savior in this respect)

http://ecosense.me/ecosense-wp/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/CO2-Emissions.pdf

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Carbon sequestration Climate ugliness

Meet the CO2 Suckers: More Mechanical Monstrosities to Save Us from Climate Change

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Carbon sequestration

Decarbonisation tech instantly converts CO2 to solid carbon

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Carbon sequestration

Safer Carbon Capture and Storage

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Carbon sequestration Humor

Friday Funny: That Giant Sucking Sound – CO2 Edition

2 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Carbon sequestration

Treasure in tree rings: Using untapped tree ring data to calculate carbon sequestration

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ocean acidification

Climate Fish Scare Turns Out To Be Just a Fish Story

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for January, 2022: +0.03 deg. C.

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics natural gas Opinion petroleum

Climate Obsessed Canadian Regulator Crackdown on Oil Sands Financing

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: