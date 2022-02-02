Oil and Gas

Biden Blows Up Yet Another Gas Pipeline

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
67 Comments

From THE PIPELINE

Clarice Feldman writes,

Are you baffled by an administration which, to take just one example, adopts an open border policy at home while mouthing platitudes about the sanctity of borders regarding Russian incursions in Ukraine? There’s an easy answer: its policy is to strengthen the hand and fill the pockets of  those who oppose and wish to weaken us at every turn while harming the interests of American citizens and our allies abroad.

Take seven-billion-dollar Eastern Mediterranean Gas Pipeline. In August of 2020 I reported how the Greeks, Cypriots, and Israelis  had coordinated plans for a 1,200-mile undersea pipeline connecting Israeli and Cypriot gas fields to Greece and then to Europe. This is a huge, expensive project in which, following on the Abraham Accords engineered by then-President Trump, the United Arab Emirates has a substantial interest, including a 22 percent stake in the large Israeli Tamar gas field.

Putin is watching

President Trump  supported the pipeline. But President Biden, in a “non -paper” (an unofficial communication), has notified the Greek government that we are no longer supporting the project, allegedly because it posed a security threat to the region. Except, of course, when Russia wanted waivers to build Nord Stream 2,  a non-green gas pipeline to Europe, it had no such qualms.

The Eastern Mediterranean pipeline would have benefitted our allies Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the UAE. It would as well, have provided desperately needed future  energy supplies to Western Europe which has been engaged in suicidal green policies. As a result, Western Europe at the moment faces a cold winter with insufficient energy, predictable shortages, higher prices, and potentially disastrous economic consequences, including manufacturing shutdowns.

It is hard to sympathize with a Europe whose leaders have made their lack of natural energy sources like coal and oil worse by adopting explicit anti-energy policies. Its governments have banned hydraulic shale fracturing of which it does have substantial amounts of technically recoverable shale gas. Coal-rich Germany has made itself dependent on outside sources of energy, primarily Russian gas, shutting down three nuclear plants and planning to mothball three more this year. It has allowed LNG import terminals to be snarled in permitting delays, cutting off another possible source.

But even if you have little sympathy for our allies on this score, the withdrawal of support for the pipeline will harm U.S. interests. If we wish to discourage Russian incursions into Ukraine, we are hamstrung by Europe’s dependence on Russian gas (about 40 percent of imports at present) and certain to rise. To tighten the screws, Russia has the capacity to inflict great damage by instituting a gas embargo or simply reducing gas supplies, reducing Europe to dependency. Additionally. Russia has had a large hand in fueling the “green” opposition to energy in western Europe.

Read the full article here

commieBob
February 2, 2022 10:05 am

Is Biden’s approval somehow necessary?

Janice Moore
Reply to  commieBob
February 2, 2022 10:09 am

No. GO FOR IT, Israel, UAE, and Greece! 🙂 (We, the People of the United States of America….. are with you!)

Richard Page
Reply to  commieBob
February 2, 2022 10:23 am

Shouldn’t be. Any country that needs approval from the USA before building necessary infrastructure projects has become a vassal state. Aren’t we supposed to be opposed to creating vassal states in other parts of the world?

AWG
Reply to  Richard Page
February 2, 2022 12:59 pm

I thought the former United States is presently a vassal State to China. Is this sort of a political Matryoshka doll?

MarkW
Reply to  commieBob
February 2, 2022 10:35 am

It might be possible that if Biden actively opposes, it would be harder for American companies to take part.
Since there are plenty of other companies that are able to do this work, I don’t see how Biden’s opposition would hurt anyone other than those American companies.
If those American companies were lowest bidders, it might make the pipeline a little bit more expensive.

Alan
Reply to  MarkW
February 2, 2022 10:58 am

How US taxpayer money is going into this? If there is, Biden will cut them off. Unless some is funeled to Hunter.

BobM
Reply to  Alan
February 2, 2022 11:37 am

“Unless some is funeled (sic) to Hunter.”

As well as “10% for the Big Guy.”

DMacKenzie
Reply to  MarkW
February 2, 2022 1:39 pm

The answer involves corporate LNG interests combined with US tax revenue. US is now largest LNG supplier in the world. A few bucks slipped to native bands to print whale and bear posters completely shelved competing Canadian LNG developments…and the same group would like to make gas pipelines supplying Europe equally non-starters…however, no Indian bands to woo, so they resort to “no financial or technical support from us” and political favoritism tactics. Biden got the word from his handlers to “say some bad stuff about pipelines to make our LNG position stronger” is all that has really happened.

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  commieBob
February 2, 2022 11:10 am

Strange that it took him a year to stop it. He stopped Keystone in the first hour in office.

billtoo
Reply to  Curious George
February 2, 2022 11:39 am

the gas industry keeps moving

MarkW
Reply to  Curious George
February 2, 2022 11:42 am

Before now, the Russians didn’t care?

Tom.1
February 2, 2022 10:08 am

Somehow, I cannot imagine an underwater oil or gas pipeline with flanges.

Paul S.
Reply to  Tom.1
February 2, 2022 10:16 am

🙂

Oldseadog
Reply to  Tom.1
February 2, 2022 10:18 am

I can’t imagine one that isn’t buried, either.

Mark
Reply to  Oldseadog
February 2, 2022 10:23 am

Undersea pipelines are generally only buried at the landing site ….perfectly normal to have them on the seabed.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Mark
February 2, 2022 10:41 am

Well, when I worked in N. Sea Oil, all the long distance ones were buried.

Disputin
Reply to  Oldseadog
February 2, 2022 11:38 am

I agree. The fact is that the North Sea is shallow (well. the Southern part) and very heavily trawled, which can cause immense damage to pipelines. The Persian Gulf, for instance, while equally shallow, doesn’t have buried pipelines.

alastair gray
Reply to  Disputin
February 2, 2022 12:04 pm

however the outer casing of the Nsea pipelines is covered with concrete

Paul Johnson
Reply to  alastair gray
February 2, 2022 1:59 pm

Large gas pipelines are usually concrete-coated for on-bottom stability (so they don’t float).
Also, I understand that there are pressure and temperature issues with such a long, deep pipeline.

Smart Rock
Reply to  Oldseadog
February 2, 2022 12:03 pm

Nordstream 2 (which is essentially complete except for the yet-to-be-approved connection to Germany) is all resting on the sea bed. German government is sitting on its hands, as far as I can tell – another component of its energy-suicide program?

bonbon
Reply to  Smart Rock
February 2, 2022 1:17 pm

The good Victoria Nuland is making sure NS2 is killed – you know, the Ukraine Maidan 2014 coup cookie girl? Makes Greta look, well, childish…

andy in epsom
Reply to  Tom.1
February 2, 2022 10:19 am

Lets just put it down to artistic interpration please

Richard Page
Reply to  Tom.1
February 2, 2022 10:24 am

Or just sitting on the sea bed like that.

MarkW
Reply to  Tom.1
February 2, 2022 10:37 am

Possibly a picture of an “on land” pipeline, and the underwater effects added post production.

bonbon
Reply to  Tom.1
February 2, 2022 1:11 pm

My colleagues reminded me of the incredible North Sea deep-sea welding operations , beyond belief.

Oldseadog
February 2, 2022 10:21 am

Europe doesn’t have a lack of coal, it just lacks the will to use it. Scotland alone has well over two hundred years worth of coal easily available.

J Mac
Reply to  Oldseadog
February 2, 2022 11:53 am

Putin is pulling the rug out from under the Europeans right now! Russia is halting needed natural gas by reducing pipeline flows.
https://www.conservativedailynews.com/2022/02/russia-cuts-off-key-gas-pipeline-to-europe-amid-rising-tensions/

bonbon
Reply to  J Mac
February 2, 2022 1:03 pm

Provincials, local yokels – instead look at the Big Picture – if ye can take it!

https://www.rt.com/business/548044-gazprom-sales-ukraine-europe-crisis/

Order stuff, pay for it, and get delivery – who wudda thunk!

fretslider
February 2, 2022 10:21 am

I guess quite a few will rue the day they elected a geriatric puppet

Mr.
Reply to  fretslider
February 2, 2022 10:32 am

“Gerry-atric” puppet?
As in how Gerry Butts pulls Trudeau’s strings?
(I see what you did there 👍 )

Rocketscientist
Reply to  Mr.
February 2, 2022 11:38 am

I believe he was referring to the US “Dodder-ing-chief”.

jeffery p
February 2, 2022 10:40 am

Biden is beholden to interests that are antagonistic towards Israel.

Maybe we can get Putin to endorse. That oughta bring Biden onboard — for a small finder’s fee, of course.

Vuk
Reply to  jeffery p
February 2, 2022 11:01 am

“the large Israeli Tamar gas field.”
Since Israel would financially benefit it smells of anti Jewish lobby within Democratic party.
Tensions Among Democrats Grow Over Israel as the Left Defends Palestinians
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/15/us/politics/democrats-israel-palestinians.html

jeffery p
Reply to  Vuk
February 2, 2022 11:04 am

Exactly.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Vuk
February 2, 2022 11:51 am

Vuk, you may be right, but I’m not paying the NYT $1 for a week (or even a century) of unlimited access.

Vuk
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 2, 2022 1:02 pm

Neither would I, it just that the link to the article popped out on Google. I have no particular inclination to take either sides rights or wrongs. I only know that Israelis appear to be very good at modern technology, their mobile phones spyware appears to be best available and today I read this:
“Israel is set to deploy the world’s first ground-based laser weapons system to shoot down incoming hostile missiles within a year, the country’s prime minister has said. The solid-state laser will be deployed in the south of the country “.
Well, the USA and Russians better find out quickly about this one.

Vuk
February 2, 2022 10:41 am

Natural gas is Green Energy, so is Nuclear, according to the latest edict from EU, the USA needs to get it’s policy updated quick.
“Nuclear and natural gas energy plants could be counted as “green energy” under controversial EU plans just unveiled.
The European Commission says it has decided that both types of energy can classify as “sustainable investment” if they meet certain targets.
But the move has divided the EU, and been fiercely opposed by some members.”
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60229199

Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  Vuk
February 2, 2022 1:49 pm

Calling nuclear or gas or any other form of energy “green” or “sustainable” is a device to try to retain control over energy supply in the hands of those who wish to control everything and are prepared to destroy other people’s lives for it. Much better to declare that all forms of energy are just “energy” and let them compete on a level playing field.

markl
February 2, 2022 10:44 am

It’s “let’s see how much damage we can foist on the USA while we have control of the current administration”.

gringojay
Reply to  markl
February 2, 2022 11:05 am

LosAngeles alone has a good amount of self-inflicted damage foisted on it.

BC1077AA-139C-4FB4-A951-33599583E1D9.jpeg
Duane
February 2, 2022 10:45 am

This is not an American project, so it is not clear how Biden can stop it if that is what he intends to do. It is an Israel-Greece-Cypress project, and Turkey – enemy to all three nations – seems to be objecting to it because they are not part of the team.

We get only the tiniest sliver of information out of this post and the one it references in the NY Post, aside from a lot of anti-Biden posturing. Maybe there is a good reason why this project would endanger regional security – perhaps the thinking is that because Turkey is objecting and making threats, it undermines regional security.

Trump by the way was a MUCH bigger appeaser of Erdogan than Biden, agreeing to pull the rug out from under the Kurds whom Ergogan is trying to crush. It was not Trump who kicked the Turks out of F-35, which aircraft program Trump, by the way, opposed anyway – it was Congress over Trump’s objections. So the NY Post article is a lie.

I am not a fan of Biden’s, but not everything that has to do with energy is driven solely by warmunism. Sometimes it it just plain old international relations, which are always very complicated and not subject to simplistic notions of warmunists vs. the good guys.

These are very poorly written posts.

paul courtney
Reply to  Duane
February 2, 2022 11:11 am

Mr. Duane: “These are very poorly written posts.” I’ve read some of your comments, and will grant that you have expertise on the subject of poorly written posts. The information we get from the summary above is, once again, Biden’s keepers use “security” as an excuse to do something that has a “virtue” look to it, but the effect is to de-stabilize. The summary was well written as such, and doesn’t mention warmunists. Now, I didn’t go to the full article because I don’t need to hear the choir- I already know that if Biden’s team made a decision, it was wrong. How can I know this? Because the operating principles for Biden’s team compels it to oppose energy development. Does not matter that Trump appeased Turkey more than Biden. If you think Biden’s team has thought this through, you’re giving them too much credit.

Duane
Reply to  paul courtney
February 2, 2022 1:25 pm

Uhh read why doncha … the post here and the post it is drawn from are dripping with anti warmunism as well as ant-Bidenism. I don’t have any objection at all to both. But both posts are utterly devoid of any explanation or understanding of the regional security implications of this project. And the reason given by the Biden admin for withdrawing support – not “killing” as both posts clearly state – is regional security.

I totally get it that this website is focused on warmunism – but exactly as I wrote above, not every energy project is solely, mainly, or even a little to do with warmunism.

Get a life.

jeffery p
Reply to  Duane
February 2, 2022 11:40 am

Please tell me what Trump and the Kurds have to do with this pipeline? Neither have anything to do with it.

Please reread the Post article. It does not say Trump booted Turkey from the F-35 program. Does this make your post a lie?

Duane
Reply to  jeffery p
February 2, 2022 1:29 pm

Read the NY Post piece that this post is entirely based upon. You know, in the World Wide Web there is this little thing called a “link” that this post provided. The NYP article claimed that Biden is pro Erdogan and pro Russia … which besides being utterly ridiculous, just reeks of irony coming from a hugely pro- Trump writer and publication, Trump being the biggest suck-up to both Erdogan and Putin.

SMH!!!

DonM
Reply to  Duane
February 2, 2022 1:55 pm

how did Trump benefit Putin?

(relative to other administrations?)

MarkW
Reply to  Duane
February 2, 2022 11:45 am

It really is interesting how hard you are willing to work to bring your hatred of Trump into totally unrelated topics.

Duane
Reply to  MarkW
February 2, 2022 1:31 pm

Read the effing linked articles that this entire post is based upon before commenting stupidly. I commented both intelligently and 100% truthfully. Trump sucked up to both Erdogan and Putin endlessly. Everybody knows that, unless they are an ignorant idiot MAGA True Believer.

DonM
Reply to  Duane
February 2, 2022 1:56 pm

how did Trump benefit Putin?
(relative to other administrations?)

bonbon
Reply to  Duane
February 2, 2022 12:54 pm

I’m afraid many here do not even know where Cyprus is or that is is divided. Provincials reign!
Now look at the complete collapse of the Turkish economy – 58 heavily indebted nations are about to be hammered as Powell tightens rates.
And just imagine what that means for WallStreet-D.C.!
There is complete panic reigning in WallStreet/City of London – expect utter insane rambling to spew forth.
Crooke got it right : The grand old Duke of York. He had ten thousand men; he marched them up to the top of the hill, and he marched them down again. When they were up, they were up, and when they were down, they were down. And when they were only halfway up, they were neither up nor down.
Deja vu?

Duane
Reply to  bonbon
February 2, 2022 1:34 pm

Yes – that is part of what I am referring to. I cannot tell from either this post or the post it linked to what the “regional security issue” that Biden’s people were concerned with. That is an extremely volatile part of the world, and warmunism has little to nothing to do with why that is so.

bonbon
Reply to  Duane
February 2, 2022 1:50 pm

And Biden, as well as Trump then, continue to steal Syria’s oil. Who opposes, why none other than Russia, invited by Damascus.

So to look at the Big Picture – the BRI , see the maps :

https://canadianpatriot.org/2022/01/27/west-asia-transforms-twenty-arab-states-in-chinas-bri-sights/

Now American ‘conservatives’ have a Problem – Sir George Soros has come out denouncing Xi , openly calling for Regime Change :
https://www.georgesoros.com/2022/01/31/george-soros-on-china-remarks-delivered-at-the-hoover-institution/

Provincials are simply in the dark recesses of Soros’ deep pockets…

Richard Page
Reply to  Duane
February 2, 2022 2:14 pm

I think you may be a little off base with this one, so I’ll throw a few more facts into the mix to see if that helps.
Turkey has 2 Russian gas pipelines on it’s territory – Blue1 which terminates in Turkey and South Stream which carries on into Southern EU. Gazprom (Russian national gas firm) has proposed at least 1, possibly 2 new pipelines going to Turkey – another that would carry on into other countries in the southern EU and one that would turn south into the middle east as direct competition to the Israeli gas field. Turkey has, up until recently at least, been highly enthusiastic about becoming the southern distribution hub for Russian gas; even proposing a sea terminal for loading LNG ships for overseas distribution. Turkey opposing an Israel-Greece gas pipeline could simply be an effort to reduce competition. I would hazard a guess that Biden trying to veto any and all European gas pipelines may be protecting US interests, in which case why is he also trying to destroy the US oil and gas industry? He’s just looking, internationally, as a confused and irrational old man.

Tom Halla
February 2, 2022 10:58 am

I wonder just how much of this is due to the Biden gang currying favor with the Green Blob, or is it sucking up to the Iranians or Russians?

Richard Page
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 2, 2022 2:17 pm

Green blob. Iran and Russia seem mostly indifferent to anything Biden does or says.

George V
February 2, 2022 11:05 am

I wonder if the control that the Biden administration has over projects like this is through the international banking system. The US can impose sanctions that way, maybe this is an implied threat that the US would pressure banks to withhold funding.

My other wondering thought is that this is an appeasement of Putin. “Hey Vlad, we’ll shut these guys down, you don’t invade the Ukraine, and you get the only pipeline to Europe. Deal?”

Richard Page
Reply to  George V
February 2, 2022 2:20 pm

If the last bit was the case then why did he oppose Nordstream 2 and Obama the South Stream pipelines. No – if he hadn’t been trying to destroy the US domestic oil and gas industry, I’d put this down to US industry protectionism.

Joel
February 2, 2022 11:29 am

Read Deep State Target by George Papadopoulos. He said one reason he was targeted by the FBI and the CIA was because he was promoting this pipeline. When he had his famous conversation with the Australian ambassador, during which the ambassador claims he mentioned Hillary’s emails (Papa denies), Papa said the ambassador spent the entire time lambasting him for promoting this pipeline.
There is a lot going on which never gets into the newspapers. It usually involves large sums of money.
High level govt + big business = Big Corruption.

dk_
February 2, 2022 11:38 am

Just wait until Kiev is treated like Kabul. We get what Putin’s Joe paid for.

jeffery p
February 2, 2022 12:35 pm

The Biden Crime Family took money from both sides of the Russia/Ukraine conflict. How does he pick a side? Does Ukraine owe him money? Is Putin late with his payoff?

Serge Wright
February 2, 2022 12:35 pm

All I can say is – I hope Hunter is getting a huge pay day from the Russians, with a huge deposit for the ‘big guy’, because if this policy execution, giving Russia total power and control over Europe, is all being done for free, then it makes no sense whatsoever !!!

Ossqss
February 2, 2022 12:52 pm

Interesting item from today that may alter the project status.

Russia Cuts Off Key Gas Pipeline To Europe Amid Rising Tensions | The Daily Caller

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Ossqss
February 2, 2022 1:28 pm

Gosh, who saw that coming? /sarc>

gringojay
Reply to  Ossqss
February 2, 2022 1:50 pm

Link specifies “customers will continue to get purchased gas”. Russia has told customers they only want long term contracts and are not messing with their commercial methodology of supply into pipelines with spot daily purchases just because some customers did not choose to make long term contracts and now several customers are worried their stored gas inventory is seasonally low.

Hungary’s leader just left Russia with a long term contract through 2030 for gas at apparently 1/5 the going price. This gas will go through alternative pipelines than the old Soviet era one routed through Ukraine. Furthermore, as I recall, even during the height of the ColdWar Russia always delivered gas Europeans contracted for.

Here’s the infamous USA pawn shop television cast of “Pawn Wars”:

586EAFEA-533A-4326-BF70-B6E400D88D9B.jpeg
TEWS_Pilot
February 2, 2022 1:22 pm

Pretty pathetic when this is the rallying cry of his supporters….what does it take to impeach him? Oh, yeah, first we have to return to the rule of law.
comment image

MAL
February 2, 2022 1:58 pm

Back to the Oblama era foreign policy again. Reward our enemies punish our friends. Never made any sense then, does not now.

Janice Moore
February 2, 2022 2:08 pm

What that bear is really thinking…

“Trump gave me 3 pots of honey for catching him that salmon. Putin gave me NUTHIN’. Said, ‘That’s how communism works.’ Pahhrrrumph! If I wanted to work for nothing, I’d join the circus.

TRUMP 2024!”

