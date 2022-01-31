Alarmism Snow

More Snow Hits the Fan this Week: Climate Change Alarmists Still Want it Both Ways

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

January 31st, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

As I predicted, climate change has been blamed for the recent New England blizzard (e.g. from Bloomberg here). During that storm, Boston tied its 24-hr snowfall record at 23.6 inches.

Yet, as recently as January 6, we were told by USAToday that Boston’s lengthy 316-day streak *without* one inch of snowfall as of January 1st was caused by global warming.

So, which is it? Global warming causes less snow, or more snow?

When science produces contradictory claims, is it really science?

What’s coming up next is a snow and ice storm that will stretch all the way from the southern Rockies to northern New England. Here are NAM model forecast totals of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain (respectively) from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. All of the forecast models I follow (ECMWF, GFS, NAM, and Canadian) are in general agreement, with some variation in the north-south positioning:

Not shown is the westward extension of this into NW Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico. Also not shown is the eastward spreading of this mess into northern New England through Friday.

If anything like this forecast verifies, it’s going to cause huge disruptions.

Mike
January 31, 2022 10:05 am

When both A and non-A “prove” your hypothesis you are no longer dealing with science but religion.

Alan Robertson
Reply to  Mike
January 31, 2022 10:31 am

Either way, it’s all “your” fault.
Mere guilt will not atone for your sins.
You must be made to pay.

ResourceGuy
January 31, 2022 10:09 am

Whichever branch they take it is always enforced with conviction, science, and overwhelming public opinion. Too bad it’s wrong and why not mention the year that the snow tied with in any of these stories?

co2isnotevil
January 31, 2022 10:15 am

If these alarmists keep doubling down with contradictions, It won’t be long before more people realize that they’ve been played.

Barry Moore
Reply to  co2isnotevil
January 31, 2022 10:22 am

No – the masks and clot shots have trained the normies to think that disagreeing with the science is akin to worshipping Hitler.

Bryan A
January 31, 2022 10:15 am

Normal Climate causes Droughts in some areas sometimes and Flooding in other areas other times. It causes blizzards releasing feet of snow sometimes in some areas and a lack of winter snow other times in other places. It causes hurricanes in some years and a sporadic lack of hurricanes in other years.
Climate Change does all that too bus simply ascribes the cause to slightly increasing atmospheric concentrations of CO2 and CH4
Much like the universe was created in the Big Bang (Something from nothing) to Science but ascribed to a Creator (something from nothing) by Religion

Doonman
January 31, 2022 10:18 am

It’s scientism™. Scientism™ is when everyone agrees that a cause for an effect is the same when different results are observed.

Barry Moore
January 31, 2022 10:20 am

Global warming causes both more snow and less snow, more rain and less rain, more drought and less drought – and if you don’t agree you are a science denier.

Joe Chang
January 31, 2022 10:23 am

it was a misprint, like 666, they meant endless snow, not end of snow

Joseph Zorzin
January 31, 2022 10:26 am

Here’s a photo of a small part of an 18 acre solar “farm” in north central Massachusetts- a day after the blizzard. We didn’t get the full blizzard- maybe 7-8″ snow. Boston and the Cape got 20-25″. The snow was extremely dry and light- so it blew around- much blowing off roofs. As it blew around, it looked like a dust storm. So I walked out to it wondering if the snow would still be on the panels. Some did stick despite being light and dry and all the wind. Perhaps 30% of the panels’ surface were covered with maybe an inch of snow- more in this photo, less in some areas. I could see that it won’t last long as the black panels were warming up and the snow is probably off a day later. But still- it must have had some negative impact on the power generated, right? Too bad there are no AGW skeptics in eastern Mass. or we’d be seeing photos of solar “farms” buried under snow. Must be a few out there- but if they don’t offer photos here, that’ll prove they don’t exist. :-} The Bah-stin Glob certainly hasn’t offered such photos, being a sacred city of loyal climatistas.

SAM_7182x.JPG
Rud Istvan
January 31, 2022 10:27 am

Well, it’s winter. Looks like children know snow after all. Poor Dr. Viner was wrong way back in 2000 in the good old climate alarm days, before all the many specific climate prognostications turned out flat wrong.

ghalfrunt
January 31, 2022 10:37 am

more evaporation from warming ocean means more precipitation. If it is cold more snow. If its warm more rain.

beng135
January 31, 2022 10:38 am

Not huge amounts of snow here in the central Appalachians, but the blackened, dirty roadside piles that never melt are looking more & more like Jan 1977.

