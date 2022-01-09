Atmospheric physics

How Pressure Systems Control Climate Part 3

Guest Blogger
HOW THE SUN AND INTERTROPICAL CONVERGENCE ZONE (ITCZ) CONTROLLED CLIMATE AND CIVILIZATION COLLAPSES

Jim Steele

To ensure we properly adapt to future devastating weather events, we must correctly understand natural climate change. Natural weather disasters, much worse than those in recent times, have happened throughout history and will continue to happen regardless of any changes in human CO2 emissions.

The sun’s orbital cycles (the Milankovitch cycles) shift the ITCZ and Hadley circulation. Driven by the sun’s Milankovitch cycles, a steady 6000-year migration of the ITCZ towards it last glacial maximum southern extent ensued, coinciding with a cooling trend known as the neo-glaciation. That ITCZ migration and its linked high-pressure systems also changed the locations of the earth’s deserts and droughts and civilization collapses.

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/01/how-sun-and-intertropical-convergence.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

