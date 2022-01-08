Alarmism

NY Times Claims Skiing Is Endangered – As Snow Trends Grow and New Records Set

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
29 Comments

From ClimateREALISM

By James Taylor -January 8, 2022

The New York Times published an article yesterday attempting to frighten skiers into becoming climate activists by claiming snow cover is diminishing throughout the country. “Skiing is an endangered sport,” claims the Times. In reality, objective data show that snow cover has been increasing during the past 30 years and current snowfall in the nation’s best ski country is setting new records this ski season. “All the news that’s fit to print” appears a lot more like “all the propaganda that’s fit to print.”

The Times’ article asserts, “Skiing is an endangered sport, caught between a warming planet and a global pandemic.” Moreover, according to the article, “In recent years, with snow cover diminishing and untouched powder increasingly difficult to reach, skiers like Ms. Backstrom have been pushed onto groomed trails more often.”

Utilizing satellite measurements, the Rutgers University Global Snow Lab (GSL) keeps precise data on global, hemispheric, and continental snow cover dating back to the 1960s. According to the GSL data, the past 30 years have seen no decline in global or North American snow cover. Instead, there has been a modest increase in snow cover during the past three decades.

Even compared to the 1960s, which fell in the middle of the 1945-to-1977 global cooling period, recent North American snow cover is only marginally less than what was the case during that cold era 60 years ago. That small decline is due entirely to snow cover retreating somewhat earlier in the spring. Even so, Northern Hemisphere snow extent has enjoyed long-term growth during the past 60 years during the fall and winter seasons.

The Times’ article is particularly ironic considering the many snowfall records that have been set in prime ski regions during the past year. North Lake Tahoe, which is home to several of the best ski slopes in the country, enjoyed a record 18 feet of snow last month. Yosemite National Park set a snowfall record, also, last month. Even further south, Mammoth, California set snowfall records as recently as May, 2019.

Sorry, New York Times, skiing is not endangered and objective scientific data show powdered ski slopes are increasingly easy to reach.

James Taylor is the President of the Heartland Institute. Taylor is also director of Heartland’s Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy. Taylor is the former managing editor (2001-2014) of Environment & Climate News, a national monthly publication devoted to sound science and free-market environmentalism.

29 Comments
Tom Halla
January 8, 2022 2:09 pm

The New York Times climate coverage is on the same basis as their Trump/Russian collusion reporting. It is what their readers want to believe.

Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 8, 2022 2:38 pm

The NYT motto:
If the news fits, we’ll print.

Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  David Kamakaris
January 8, 2022 3:51 pm

Back in 2000, didn’t Leading CRU Climate Prognosticator David Viner chime in with…
Within a few years, snow will become a Rare and Exciting Event?
Seems like Gaia doesn’t read CRU papers nor follow the half baked truths of Climate Prognosticators

Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Bryan A
January 8, 2022 4:37 pm

Within a few years, snow will become a Rare and Exciting Event?

Already, accurate reporting is a rare and exciting event.

Reply
Scissor
January 8, 2022 2:10 pm

It’s certain that skiing will outlast the NY Times.

Reply
RickWill
January 8, 2022 2:18 pm

Snow cover in the northern hemisphere will increase over the next 10,000 years. The current cycle of glaciation began in 1585; the last time perihelion occurred before the austral summer solstice.

The boreal summers have an upward trend in sunlight while the boreal winters have a downward trend. Land masses are cooling more in the boreal winters. Within the current millennium, the ice will begin to accumulate again..

Greenland is the current model for much of Northern Europe and Canada as the northern winters get cooler. The ice will become thick enough on elevated ground that it does not melt from year-to-year, meaning its elevation increases. It is always cooler than the adjacent oceans and advection ensure the moist air from oceans will deposit accelerating level of snow.

Now only 400 years into an 11.000 year winter cooling phase but it has started.

Reply
See - owe to Rich
Reply to  RickWill
January 8, 2022 2:39 pm

I thought the theory was more that boreal summer is at a low ebb, so while it may be starting its slow rise, its lowness is enough to bring on extra glaciation in the NH. It will be about 6,000 years before the boreal summer insolation is above “average”.

Reply
2hotel9
January 8, 2022 2:21 pm

Skiing certainly is endangered! Leftarded morons are destroying the travel industry, without cheap, easy travel no one will be skiing. Just. That. Simple.

Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  2hotel9
January 8, 2022 3:22 pm

Don’t you know that battery-powered cars are ideal for skiers? After sitting all night they won’t be able to take the skiers home — they can ski as long as they want.

Reply
RicDre
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
January 8, 2022 3:53 pm

Most years I make a 3 hour drive to nearby ski resort around Christmas time. That trip normally takes about three hours, but there have been times when parts of the trip have been in very cold, white-out conditions and the trip has taken 6+ hours. My 4-wheel drive ICE-powered SUV made those trips on one tank of gas with no problems. That trip in an EV would be on the edge of a one-charge trip under the best conditions, and I can’t imagine searching for a Charging Station in white-out conditions and to have to wait for who-knows how long to find an open station and wait for the car to charge..

The ski resort has one charging station and in the 15 years I’ve gone skiing there, I’ve only seen it used once. Mostly its a prime parking space that goes unused as only EVs that are being charged are allowed to park there.

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  RicDre
January 8, 2022 4:17 pm

EV batteries can’t be charged when they get down close to freezing.

Reply
Scissor
January 8, 2022 2:26 pm

Just have to have faith in that forecast.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1479534865036943361

Reply
Rud Istvan
January 8, 2022 2:32 pm

22 years after Viner opined ‘Children won’t know snow’ NYT repeats the lie.

Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 8, 2022 3:20 pm

YRemember a decade or so ago the managers of Heathrow airport had discarded much of their snow clearing equipment and other winter resources based on “expert” advice that blizzards etc were a thing of the past?

Then as sure as winter follows fall, the airport had to be shut down for days because –
“all runways snowed in”.

You can’t make this stuff up.
.

Reply
Mr.
January 8, 2022 2:42 pm

If the NYT really wanted to panic their oh-so-progressive readers, they should instead refer to diminishing snow as a growing shortage of “white powder”.

(snort, snort – BOOYAH!)

Reply
Doug
January 8, 2022 2:43 pm

Once again the New York Times , a former newspaper, is 180 degrees off, and retains its championship in fake news

Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Doug
January 8, 2022 3:26 pm

The NYTs should be subjected to routine fact checking by a bi-partisan panel. News is too important to be left to innumerate liberal arts graduates.

Reply
John in Oz
January 8, 2022 2:48 pm

I look forward to Twitter and Fakebook declaring this as false information then de-monetizing the NYT.

Reply
John the Econ
January 8, 2022 2:51 pm

I have yet to be able to ski this season because it’s either been too cold or too much snow.

The real threat to skiing is escalating cost and crowded lift lines.

Reply
Mr.
Reply to  John the Econ
January 8, 2022 3:08 pm

Yes, I only ski now in “goldilocks” conditions –
calm, clear sunny day;
following a fresh snowfall;
not a weekend;
not school holidays;
all lifts operating.

Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John the Econ
January 8, 2022 4:34 pm

At least you haven’t been turned into a Popsicle.

Reply
Joel
January 8, 2022 3:22 pm

Skiing is mainly a white sport, most on the amateur level and professional level.
And, it has a large carbon foot print.
It should be banned, along with fossil fuel.
BTW, are the ski areas going to go green?

Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Joel
January 8, 2022 3:39 pm

Whistler BC, a world famous ski resort, declared a climate emergency a couple years ago but strangely they didn’t close down or cease advertising to attract more skiers from around the world all of whom arrive by fossil fuel transport.

I’m not very smart, but this seems…….hypocritical?

Is that the right word?

Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
January 8, 2022 4:31 pm

Pat, most of the organizations, businesses etc declaring a “climate emergency” are just playing the “yeah whatever” response to the urging of the “concerned” crowd.

In reality, they then progress to doing –
ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about the declared “emergency “.

Reply
Tom.1
January 8, 2022 3:29 pm

“It is difficult to get a man (or newspaper) to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”

Reply
gringojay
Reply to  Tom.1
January 8, 2022 4:35 pm

Tom Wolfe had a 22 page essay in Harper’s magazine back in 2000 titled “In the Land of the Rococo Marxist”. He wrote: “… I once heard … ‘[a]n intellectual is a person knowledgeable in one field who speaks out only in others.’ …”

Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
January 8, 2022 3:34 pm

The latest high snowfalls are surely a perfect advertising opportunity for the ski resorts. All they have to do is to advertise on media not controlled by GAMA (Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple). That’s GAMA not MAGA, I think I’ve seen MAGA used before for something else.

Reply
The Indomitable Snowman, Ph.D.
January 8, 2022 3:48 pm

One of my all-time favorites in this genre is this one:

“SHUMLIN: Any reasonable scientist will tell you that we’re going to rise anywhere between another two and three degrees in the next 30 years. That means that New Jersey’s climate is moving to Vermont in the next decade. That has tremendous implications in our economy’s ski, maple-sugar making, leaf-peeping and the list goes on and on. So we are — I at least am — looking at this with a major sense of panic.”

http://www.marketplace.org/2007/04/18/sustainability/when-theres-less-white-green-mountain-state

April 18 2007. March 2017 featured the largest March snowfall in state history. Ski industry was busting record after record – as someone else noted, over-reaction to covid is what has done harm to skiing.

Reply
Mr. Lee
January 8, 2022 4:21 pm

The line “Skiing is an endangered sport, caught between a warming planet and a global pandemic.” indicates to me that ski areas are struggling due to leftist lockdown policies promulgated by the likes of the NYT, so they are trying to deflect and obscure the blame to “muh clmate change.”

Reply
