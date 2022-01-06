Western Pacific Typhoon Trends

This visible image of Haima was taken on Oct. 19 at 1:35 a.m. EDT (05:35 UTC) from the NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite. The Super Typhoon's cloud-filled eye was clearly visible and surrounded by thick bands of powerful thunderstorms. Credits: NOAA/NASA's MODIS Rapid Response Team
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JANUARY 5, 2022

By Paul Homewood

For natural reasons, most attention is focussed on Atlantic hurricanes rather than elsewhere.

The Japan Meteorological Agency handily publishes data on the annual count of tropical cyclones reaching at least tropical storm frequency in the western Pacific:

https://www.jma.go.jp/jma/jma-eng/jma-center/rsmc-hp-pub-eg/climatology.html

Whatever trend there is appears to be downwards.

The JMA don’t give the split between storms and typhoons, but we can get this from Wikipedia:

The number of cyclones reaching typhoon strength, 74 mph, shows a clear decline.

The trend is less clear for super typhoons, effectively Cat 4 and 5s on the Saffir Simpson scale. There was a sharp drop off in the 1970s and 80s. Since then numbers have reverted to pre-1970 levels.

image
image

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pacific_typhoon_season

Tom Halla
January 6, 2022 6:04 am

Of course, someone will start from 1999, and claim an increase.

2
Reply
Ron Long
January 6, 2022 6:15 am

Good data and good presentation. The problem is that the CAGW crowd, their enablers and beneficiaries, are about 2 things: Feelings trump data, and it’s all about control anyway.

1
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Ron Long
January 6, 2022 6:42 am

Trouble is “The eejits are worse than we thought” I have modelled them to get even more hysterical, and my model is robust unfortunately. unlike yhose of Schmidt Santer et al which are shonky to use a technical term

0
Reply
Pillage Idiot
January 6, 2022 6:37 am

A really good CAGW scientist activist would cherry-pick 1974 as the start date and claim, “There was no such thing as Super Typhoons until humans started driving Ford Pintos!”

1
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
January 6, 2022 6:43 am

I suppose you could even start at 1950 and argue that “super” typhoons were previously unknown because nobody used that term then, but are obviously significantly enhanced today?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

