Despite claims of drought, they have smashed the previous record of 179″ of snow in December set in 1970!



This is the announcement from the Sierra Snow Lab on January 1st:

One last inch fell over the last 24 hours (prior to 4pm yesterday). The record for our snowiest December on record at the lab is now 214″ (544 cm).

Plot of 2021 snowfall in red. 5%-95% quantiles are represented by the light blue shaded area and 25%-75% quantiles are represented by the dark blue shaded area.

The California Department of Water Resources tracks the 8 station index, first started in 1920. Right now it is matching the 2nd wettest and the wettest seasons.

