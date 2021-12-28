Glaciers

More Evidence: Glaciers Existing Today Were Absent For Nearly All Of The Last 10,000 Years

Guest Blogger
From the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 27. December 2021

The cryosphere is failing to cooperate with the anthropogenic global warming narrative that says rising greenhouse gas emissions should be catastrophically melting Arctic ice.

Scientists (O’Regan et al., 2021) report Ryder Glacier in north Greenland has advanced 2,881 m from 1948-2015 given its advancing rate of 43 m/yr-1. Its modern ice extent is about 50 km greater than 6,300 years ago.

Nearby, the ~60 km-tongued Petermann Glacier, didn’t even exist during the Roman Warm Period. As the chart on the bottom right of the image below shows, there was no ice in this region for all but a few centuries of the Holocene prior to 2,000 years ago. Petermann’s Little Ice Age size was similar to its modern condition.

Image Source: O’Regan et al., 2021

Another glaciologist (Winker, 2021) asserts there is “no evidence” that Jostedalsbreen, a southern Norway glacier, even existed during the first several thousand years of the Holocene, or when CO2 hovered near 260 ppm. The glacier reached its maximum advanced phase during the Little Ice Age, which had CO2 concentrations in the 275 to 280 ppm range.

“The ‘Holocene Thermal Maximum’ or ‘Hypsithermal’ at Jostedalsbreen provides no evidence for any substantial glacial activity and can be characterised as a prolongated period of near (possibly even complete) glacier disappearance… By contrast, the highest glacial input is dated to 600 and 200 cal. a BP indicating the local ‘Little Ice Age’-maximum.”

Interestingly, after wasting away rapidly during the 1930s and 1940s, the glacier stabilized. From the 1950s to 1980s, there was a “slight overall advance” in ice extent. This corresponds to a similar melt pattern for the Nigardsbreen glacier.

Image Source: Winker, 2021

Several months ago we highlighted another new study documenting a much warmer-than-today Early and Middle Holocene in East Greenland. Ice caps were “absent” or far less extensive than they are presently during this period.

What may be surprising is that carbon-dated plant remains buried under retreating glaciers in East Greenland affirm these locations were not covered in glaciers as recently as 400 to 500 years ago, or during the Little Ice Age cold period.

Image Source: Medford et al., 2021

The authors even acknowledge there were occasionally brief “cold stages” during the Holocene when Greenland’s glacier extent advanced to today’s levels.

“…Renland Ice Cap briefly reach[ed] extents during cold phases that may have been similar to today.”

Of course, this affirms that modern temperatures and ice volumes fall within the range of a “cold stage” too.

So, once again, there is no evidence to support the alarmist claims that modern glacier extents are unprecedented or even unusual relative to the last 10,000 years – including the last few centuries.

DiggerUK
December 28, 2021 2:12 am

Europeans can easily picture how wide of the mark alarmists are when the North Sea is examined over the recent 20,000 years.

Nearly all ice sheet, then dry land and now as it is. No need to make it up…_

https://www.dw.com/en/doggerland-how-did-the-atlantis-of-the-north-sea-sink/a-55960379

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0277379117310612

Last edited 48 minutes ago by DiggerUK
Redge
Reply to  DiggerUK
December 28, 2021 2:15 am

I can’t remember the source, but I do recall reading an article stating people who lived by the shores of Doggerland would have seen the waters rising by up to 1m per year.

Alexander Vissers
Reply to  Redge
December 28, 2021 2:21 am

We see them rise by 1 m a day. Dutch coast high tide sea levels may vary by 3 meter between lowest and highest within a year.

Redge
Reply to  Alexander Vissers
December 28, 2021 2:25 am

Yes, I know Alex but this was when Doggerland wasn’t the North Sea

Vuk
Reply to  DiggerUK
December 28, 2021 2:25 am

BBC reporting that ‘Global Warming’ has arrived in California overnight. At this rate glaciers will be coming down to SF bay in no time/ sc

DiggerUK
Reply to  Vuk
December 28, 2021 2:50 am

Once the Covid Stasi are put in their place and I can travel again as a freeborn, I’m fully expecting to be able to go on a ski holiday in Acapulco. If the alarmists are making things up I’ll thump ’em.

Black runs and Marguerites, yee har…_

Last edited 9 minutes ago by DiggerUK
Alexander Vissers
December 28, 2021 2:14 am

I do not believe scientists claim that glacier retreat is unprecedented. Only climate activists make such claims. It is not even possible to make such a scientific claim. It lacks precision.It is good practice in journalism to include a reference when rebuking a claim.

Alexander Vissers
Reply to  Alexander Vissers
December 28, 2021 2:17 am

sorry I misread the article. It only rebukes a “narrative”. Narratives in general are pretty useless.

Ron Long
December 28, 2021 2:17 am

Virtually all of the CAGW fanatics who stumble across reports like this will dismiss the study. The only proof for them will be thick glacial ice over their house, which is slowly coming for them. Fanatics don’t want data to replace feelings, and they feel like this is Donald Trumps’ fault, or …… (fill in other conservative).

Alexander Vissers
December 28, 2021 2:24 am

Good thing about the climate scare is that we get to know a lot more about our planet, interesting stuff.

Ken Irwin
Reply to  Alexander Vissers
December 28, 2021 2:32 am

We also get to learn how stupid, scientifically illiterate and gullible most of our relatives, friends and neighbors are.
Like Ron Long said above they have no desire to replace their feelings with facts and data.
Trying to convince them otherwise is a salutary lesson in “How To Lose Friends And Alienate People”.

