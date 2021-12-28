Politics and climate change

Manchin's Not The Climate Problem

Guest Blogger
Manchin's Not The Climate Problem

Patrick J. Michaels, Senior Fellow with the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the CO2 Coalition.

Senator Joe Manchin, who killed Biden’s Build Back Better plan live on Fox News, is being vilified throughout the legacy press because BBB’s climate plans are now similarly moribund. Somehow, the story goes, Biden’s plan was going to keep the world from warming up a grand total of 1.5⁰C since 1850.

Ben Adler is the Yahoo News “Senior Climate Editor”, whose bio highlights that he has been a reporter for Politico, The Nation, and Grist. He wrote that “Manchin killing Build Back Better is ‘devastating’ to climate change action.  What “action” has Manchin stopped?

Similarly, NPR intoned:  “[Manchin’s] final rejection of a stripped down version effectively kills President Biden’s ambitious plans to reduce carbon emissions deeply enough to avoid the worst impacts of global warming. That’s a testable hypothesis.

The Washington Post is possibly the least able to confront real data, noting that Manchin’s rejection of the BBB means that

United States would fall short of the targets it committed to under the 2015 Paris agreement, potentially locking in a future of increasingly destructive forest fires, deadly floods and droughts. Already, record-breaking hurricanes and fires are testing the federal government’s ability to respond to overlapping disasters.

Adler, NPR and the Post are shining examples of climatic innumeracy. Much larger portions of the US burned pretty much every year until Disney’s Bambi sparked the modern era of fire suppression and containment.  The result has been disasters such as the Paradise inferno in California, brought to you not by climate change but the pathologic accumulation of fuel on the floor of our nation’s forests.  Out west, they get dry enough to explode pretty much every summer, with or without climate change.

Globally there’s been no systematic change in integrated hurricane power since satellite coverage became universal around 1970, even as surface temperatures warmed about a half of a degree in the late 20th century.  The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change notes no systematic changes in droughts, and paleoclimatic indicators show much more massive and long-lived droughts in the American West when the planet was cooler, several centuries ago.

Given that surface temperatures have already warmed a degree (C), it’s only a half-degree more before we reach the aspirational warming limit in the 2015 (unratified) Paris climate treaty.

As the world warmed, life expectancy doubled in the developed world, and per-capita wealth is about 12 times what it was in 1900. Somehow, we are told, if surface temperatures rise another half of a degree, this will all come crashing down.

Wouldn’t it be a good idea to know how much global warming BBB would prevent before blaming Manchin for the end of the world?

The qualitative answer is “not much”.  Consider what would happen if the US cut all its carbon dioxide emissions?  The Biden Administration’s own EPA runs a model, which is actually acronymed MAGICC1, that was designed to calculate the climate effects of such an eventuality.  If the US emissions were zero between now and 2100, the amount of global warming that would be saved is a mere 0.14⁰C, an amount too small to accurately detect.

Meanwhile, China’s emissions passed those of the US around 2005 and are now double what we emit per year.  Economists have long thought that as China’s economy matures, their emissions will stabilize around 2030, at around three times of our current emissions.

A simple application of MAGICC logic means that if China’s 2030 emissions are maintained through this century, it will, by itself, contribute an additional 0.42⁰C of warming, or three times what the US zero-emissions scenario would “save”.

Further, don’t forget that India’s rush towards coal to power its 1.4 billion inhabitants isn’t going to stop soon, and amortizing new coal-fired power plants requires about a half-century of operation.

It’s patently obvious that Manchin’s blocking of the BBB is climatically inconsequential compared to what will happen in the rest of the world. Blaming him for nothing is simply a pointless demonstration of climate innumeracy.

1 “Model for the Assessment of Greenhouse-Gas Induced Climate Change”, or MAGICC.  The tiny amounts of warming noted in the text assumes much more warming (up to several times) is occurring in the upper tropical troposphere than is being observed.  Further EPA’s MAGICC assumes more global warming will occur than other models that are based upon actual observations.

Tom Halla
December 28, 2021 6:07 am

But, but, but if Manchin had genuflected to the greens, it would have been the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, or something like that.

Climate believer
December 28, 2021 6:11 am

They think they’ve found a witch, and we all know what you do to witches. Plus ça change.

Curious George
Reply to  Climate believer
December 28, 2021 7:41 am

Only Democrats are people. Anybody else does not count. Democrats were unable to get a commitment from Mr. Manchin (I just contributed to him). They never tried to persuade any one of 50 Republican senators.

Doug
December 28, 2021 6:12 am

When the evidence is against you, you attack by discrediting the source. Often this translates to character assassination and lies in attempt to obfuscate the truth.
Then add the money they will not be getting and you have the cry’s and moans of climate activists. Hopefully this bill is permanently buried, but I have my doubts

Scissor
Reply to  Doug
December 28, 2021 6:27 am

Yeah, the window is still open. The fight isn’t over.

Dave Yaussy
December 28, 2021 6:26 am

We all should be grateful to Joe Manchin. Whether you agree with him or not, he showed the same conviction in standing up to his party as he did in voting against the Republican tax changes, which he thought were irresponsible, and being the only Democratic vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. I can tell you from personal conversations that he is well aware that the coal industry will never be what it was, but doesn’t see why the US should be punished while the rest of the world skates on by. He’s open to nuclear and anything else that brings reliable power.

2hotel9
December 28, 2021 6:51 am

Lots of things I don’t agree with Manchin on, standing in the way of the greenunistas ain’t one of them.

Last edited 1 hour ago by 2hotel9
Steve Case
December 28, 2021 7:09 am

If the US emissions were zero between now and 2100, the amount of global warming that would be saved is a mere 0.14⁰C, an amount too small to accurately detect.
________________________________________________________________________

Depending on where you find the information, 0.14°C is about how much warming methane would produce if it were to double its concentration in the atmosphere. And methane is being banned by various local governments which in effect denies their citizens the right to have a gas furnace, water heater, cook stove, gas drier, gas grills, fireplace or even natural gas powered automobiles. An over reaction to a non-problem if ever there was one.

bill Johnston
Reply to  Steve Case
December 28, 2021 7:55 am

“But we gotta DO somethin;”

David Wojick
December 28, 2021 7:32 am

The BBB’s supposed $550 billion was almost entirely tax credits, which you only get for profits, for shaky technologies that are mostly unlikely to make a profit. So it is mostly smoke and mirrors. Actual federal spending was more like $50 billion. None of this seriously advances Biden’s nonsensical multi-trillion dollar agenda.

Fred Hubler
December 28, 2021 7:49 am

While tornado deaths may have been reduced by better detection and warning systems, the US population has also more than doubled since 1950. Regardless of the number of deaths caused by tornadoes there has been a slightly declining trend in severe tornadoes (EF3 – EF5) since 1950. https://www.ustornadoes.com/annual-tornadoes/

michael hart
December 28, 2021 7:57 am

“Ben Adler is the Yahoo News “Senior Climate Editor””

Hey, check out the BBC for outrageous job titles:
“Marco Silva, Climate change disinformation specialist”

Yes, it really is true. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-59325128

Ronald Stein
December 28, 2021 8:07 am

Decarbonization cannot manufacture products demanded by civilization. The Green New Deal only plans to generate intermittent electricity, but no plans to replace crude oil, the fossil fuel that is NOT used for electricity.

Wind turbines and solar panels may be able to generate intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine to decarbonize the electric grid, but those renewables cannot manufacture any of the derivatives manufactured from crude oil that are the basis of all the products used by modern society.

﻿

https://clintel.org/decarbonization-cannot-manufacture-the-products-demanded-by-civilization/

