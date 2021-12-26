Sea level

New York City chain saws down 1,000 trees to raise park 8-10 feet to address panic over 3mm sea level rise – Protesters 'watched in horror'

From Climate Depot

Since the chain saws arrived two weeks ago, workers have moved quickly to get rid of more than 70 species of mature trees at the popular 46-acre park on the Lower East Side, including 419 oaks, 284 London planes, 89 honeylocusts and 81 cherry trees — along with eventually demolishing a running track, ballfields, lawns, picnic areas, an amphitheater and a composting center.

“What’s the point of paying a parks department that cuts down trees?” asked Karen Kapnick, one of a small group of protesters who watched in horror, peeking through a chain link fence next to Franklin Delano Roosevelt Drive as workers denuded the first dozen trees. “I’m just here because I care about the trees and the environment.”

In N.Y., battling climate change means killing 1,000 trees

NEW YORK — After years of planning by city officials, New Yorkers got a close-up glimpse of the trade-offs inherent in the fight against climate change when crews this month began cutting down the first of a thousand trees targeted for removal in John V. Lindsay East River Park.

Since the chain saws arrived two weeks ago, workers have moved quickly to get rid of more than 70 species of mature trees at the popular 46-acre park on the Lower East Side, including 419 oaks, 284 London planes, 89 honeylocusts and 81 cherry trees — along with eventually demolishing a running track, ballfields, lawns, picnic areas, an amphitheater and a composting center.

“What’s the point of paying a parks department that cuts down trees?” asked Karen Kapnick, one of a small group of protesters who watched in horror, peeking through a chain link fence next to Franklin Delano Roosevelt Drive as workers denuded the first dozen trees. “I’m just here because I care about the trees and the environment.”

City officials say the tree removal is just a necessary first step to creating a bigger and better park. More importantly, they say, the remade East River Park will be betterable to withstand storm surge even as the waters surrounding lower Manhattan rise in the coming years. Once all the work is finished — projectedin about five years — the new park will be raised 8 to 10 feet higher, with new recreational facilities and 1,800 replacement trees representing more than 50 species more suited to survive occasional saltwater floods.

The park overhaul, spurred by the destruction of Superstorm Sandy in lower Manhattan nearly a decade ago, is all part of a $1.45 billion flood protection project that backers say befits the nation’s largest city, a massive project that will include the construction of a 2.4-mile system of walls and gates along the East River.

“We’re the parks department, so we obviously are very fond of trees and plants,” said Sarah Neilson, chief of policy and long-range planning for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. “We also recognize that after Sandy we had to take out 250 trees that died just from that one intense saltwater inundation. They’re not species that were designed for a coastal environment.”

Vuk
December 26, 2021 6:12 am

Having one or two idiots in the town hall is bad enough, but having whole bunch of them is an anthropogenic disaster in making. I suppose the New York Times will be cheering from sidelines.

Scissor
Reply to  Vuk
December 26, 2021 6:32 am

Realistically, a lot of money can be siphoned off billion dollar plans to cut down trees and pile up dirt.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  Scissor
December 26, 2021 6:58 am

What dirt? Have you seen the trash mountains created back there? You could raise this little park with a weeks worth trash!

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Jim Gorman
December 26, 2021 9:09 am

It probably would have made more sense to uproot the trees, add the shredded garbage, and then replant the trees on top of the fill. Unfortunately, the Forrest Gumps of the world often go into politics.

Curious George
Reply to  Vuk
December 26, 2021 7:36 am

Another success for AOC.

Ronald Stein
December 26, 2021 6:13 am

The impact on the climate with 1,000 less trees, of the billions of trees on this planet, will be the same as not urinating in the ocean for fear that you may change the temperature of the oceans.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Ronald Stein
December 26, 2021 6:22 am

The final result might be nice but how about a benefit/cost analysis? I don’t see that. Maybe this is just example of a burreacracy creating work to justify their jobs.

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Ronald Stein
December 26, 2021 7:39 am

It’s not the magnitude but the mentality. In Harvey land developers, politician allowed, even encouraged indirectly, are killing more trees than the hurricane. They are live oaks, wind and salt tolerant.

HotScot
Reply to  Ronald Stein
December 26, 2021 8:13 am

Use that same example on the UK’s NetZero plans when we emit less than 1% of global CO2.

But you wouldn’t, would you.

beng135
Reply to  Ronald Stein
December 26, 2021 8:18 am

Goobermint idiocy occurs in small steps. Let one go, it continues unabated.

Phil.
Reply to  Ronald Stein
December 26, 2021 8:22 am

Well it’s going to be 800 more trees not 1000 fewer if you read the article.

MM from Canada
Reply to  Phil.
December 26, 2021 8:46 am

“Well it’s going to be 800 more trees not 1000 fewer if you read the article.”

That is supposedly the plan. But the NYC Parks & Rec dep’t started planning a reno of the Wollman Ice Rink in 1974. Twelve years and almost $13 million later, it still wasn’t finished. In fact, it had by then been closed for 6 years and they were expecting to spend another $2-3 million on it.

Forgive me if I’m sceptical, but I doubt they have become more efficient in the ensuing 35 years.

Robert Hanson
Reply to  MM from Canada
December 26, 2021 9:01 am

Then Donald Trump took over the project, for no charge, and finished it in 4 months, and 25% under budget.

Speed
December 26, 2021 6:15 am

John V. Lindsay East River Park (Google Maps)

https://bit.ly/3EnyYtC

Jeff Norman
Reply to  Speed
December 26, 2021 7:09 am

It looks like part of it is reclaimed land.

Redge
Reply to  Jeff Norman
December 26, 2021 7:55 am

When you look at google maps view the current water level at its highest looks 3 feet below the pavement

This has nothing to do with sea rise

Phil.
Reply to  Redge
December 26, 2021 8:27 am

It was flooded during Sandy which is what killed a lot of the trees there which is the reason for the project.

Scissor
Reply to  Phil.
December 26, 2021 8:44 am

Sounds like a Yogi Berra’ism, “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.”

Climate believer
Reply to  Jeff Norman
December 26, 2021 8:21 am

It’s all landfill.

Jersey Mike
December 26, 2021 6:18 am

This is the kind of insanity that occurs when a government agency has too much money.

Joseph Zorzin
December 26, 2021 6:19 am

I see no mention of the total cost to reconstruct the park.

Climate believer
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 26, 2021 8:34 am

$1.45 billion.

Robert Hanson
Reply to  Climate believer
December 26, 2021 9:02 am

That’s the projected cost, not the finished cost, which will certainly be much more.

fretslider
December 26, 2021 6:36 am

Will they be as devious as my local council?

They chopped down a much loved Chestnut grove on Tooting Common claiming safety concerns

They replaced them with a lower cost/maintenance species

Ruined

beng135
Reply to  fretslider
December 26, 2021 8:46 am

Yeah, somebody might trip over those dangerous chestnut husks. All part of the advancing nanny-state.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by beng135
2hotel9
December 26, 2021 6:53 am

OK, so they are doing exactly what these greenunistas voted for them to do and the leftarded morons are unhappy about it. Oh, yea, they wanted it done to someone else’s park! Okely dokely.

Last edited 2 hours ago by 2hotel9
Disputin
December 26, 2021 7:02 am

Aren’t we getting a bit upset over nothing here? After all, Sarah Neilson did say,

“We’re the parks department, so we obviously are very fond of trees and plants,” said Sarah Neilson, chief of policy and long-range planning for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. “We also recognize that after Sandy we had to take out 250 trees that died just from that one intense saltwater inundation. They’re not species that were designed for a coastal environment.”

I don’t see much sense (in a park) in keeping dead trees hanging around.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Disputin
December 26, 2021 7:56 am

They had already removed those 250 dead trees. Now they’re going to cut 873 living trees- and remove a running track, ballfields, lawns, picnic areas, an amphitheater and a composting center”

and no mention of the cost

Scissor
Reply to  Disputin
December 26, 2021 8:46 am

Same philosophy used in NY nursing homes.

beng135
Reply to  Disputin
December 26, 2021 8:55 am

I seriously doubt the dead trees from the Sandy storm in 2012 were still around presently.

Jeff Norman
December 26, 2021 7:10 am

A white collared shirt… no hard hat?

MJB
Reply to  Jeff Norman
December 26, 2021 7:18 am

I assumed it’s a stock photo.

Phillip Bratby
Reply to  Jeff Norman
December 26, 2021 8:00 am

It has to be a stock photo. Not even a greentard woud use a chainsaw wearing a loose shirt and no PPS.

joe
December 26, 2021 7:10 am

total lunacy

joe
December 26, 2021 7:12 am

did they use battery powered chainsaws?

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  joe
December 26, 2021 7:59 am

I have an electric chainsaw- great for light yard work- but no logger will ever use one.

John the Econ
December 26, 2021 7:15 am

I at least hope they used battery-powered chain saws instead of those awful global warming causing gas ones. Otherwise, what’s the point?

Bruce Cobb
December 26, 2021 7:18 am

Looks like a make-work program, with the freak storm, Sandy and “climate change” used as the excuse. Follow the money, and it brings you to the Big Green Slime.

5
john
December 26, 2021 7:55 am

Lol! Yet GE moved their HQ to the Boston Waterfront and didn’t elevate their new buildings!

🤣

Pillage Idiot
December 26, 2021 7:57 am

Only insane Leftist bureaucrats would spend money to make things worse! We cannot have idiots that don’t understand the simplest things in science or engineering in charge of any projects.

The best time to plant a tree is 40 years ago. They had a pretty park with 1,000 existing mature trees that already had survived Sandy. Enjoy them now! If they are killed by a future storm, then cut them down at that point. If no storm would have inundated the trees during their lifespan – then you killed them for nothing. The people in charge of this project essentially played “Russian roulette” and made sure there was a bullet in every cylinder of the gun!

An even bigger problem is that they don’t seem to have even a rudimentary understanding of how flood zones work. If you raise the ground elevation of an area within a flood zone, then you necessarily increase the flood water levels of the adjacent areas.

By raising the elevation of the park, they have made future flooding worse in the adjacent buildings, subways, etc.

beng135
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
December 26, 2021 9:04 am

Exactly right. But the bureaurats are clueless to common sense.

DMacKenzie
December 26, 2021 8:13 am

So how well did the park recover from superstorm Sandy over the decade ? Has an opportunity to study how trees recover from extreme weather events been lost?

George V
December 26, 2021 8:13 am

I think this is action to influence people to accept draconian policies to address supposed catastrophic climate change.

“Because you haven’t done all you need to do to stop climate change, we have to cut down these trees and raise the level of the park. If you don’t change your behavior, stop using fossil fuels and accept a lower standard of living we will have to do many more terrible things. And it is YOU making us do it!!!”

Alan
December 26, 2021 8:17 am

When I saw that headline, I thought, is it April 1st already?

HotScot
December 26, 2021 8:17 am

Evidently planting 250 of the wrong type of trees in the first place is forgiven by hacking down a thousand trees.

Wouldn’t it have made sense to replace those 250 with suitable trees and, if absolutely necessary, gradually replace dead and diseased trees with more suitable types over time?

Destroy the village to save the village.

Ian Johnson
December 26, 2021 8:33 am

Will these trees be sold to Drax?

Olen
December 26, 2021 8:40 am

Personally, I think they don’t like trees. And if it doesn’t pan out will the park be sold off to developers? Flood control is a good idea if done for flood control.

Bruce Cobb
December 26, 2021 8:44 am

They have to wreck the environment in order to “save the planet”.

richard
December 26, 2021 8:52 am

New York is sinking, this paper illustrates the actual level of sea level rise when you factor in the rate of the city sinking-

“Abstract – The absolute and relative rates of rise of the sea level are computed for the New York City area by coupling global positioning system records of the position of fixed domes nearby tide gauges, with the tide gauges’ records. Two tide gauges are considered, one long-term trend, more reliable, The Battery, in lower Manhattan, and one shorter, less reliable, Sandy Hook, in New Jersey. The relative rates of rise of the sea level are +2.851 and +4.076 mm/yr. The subsidence rates are -2.151 and -3.076 mm/yr. The absolute rates of rise of the sea level are +0.7 and +1.0 mm/yr. The relative sea-level acceleration, reliable only in The Battery, is about +0.008 mm/yr². This acceleration is about the same as the world average long-term trend tide gauge, as well as the average long-term trend tide gauge of the East Coast of North America. The absolute rate of rise of the sea level by 2050 in the lower Manhattan area will be likely less than 30 mm, and the absolute rate of rise of the sea level by 2100 likely less than 80 mm. The relative rate of rise of the sea level by 2050 in the Manhattan area will be likely 85 mm, and the relative rate of rise of the sea level by 2100 likely 228 mm, because of the overwhelming subsidence contribution”

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468013320300474

——————————–

Back in 1898 – rate of San Francisco sinking “San Francisco is Sinking! So Say the Official Surveyors” San Francisco Examiner. 25 September 1898 –

https://www.sfgenealogy.org/sf/history/hgoe26.htm

Last edited 13 minutes ago by richard
Clyde Spencer
December 26, 2021 9:05 am

To put this irrational, paranoid behavior in perspective, the claimed increase in sea level of from about 2 to 3 mm/yr is below the low end of the best estimates of tectonic plate motion, which is from 6 to 100 mm/yr. What roles do continental drift and isostatic adjustments play in determining the volume of the oceanic basins? I doubt that anyone really knows. However, when the ‘solid ground’ is moving more than an order of magnitude faster than the liquid oceans are rising, the ‘woke’ probably have their priorities wrong.

http://academic.brooklyn.cuny.edu/geology/grocha/plates/platetec21.htm

