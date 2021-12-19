End Of Snow

Snowfall EVERY DAY Atop Kilimanjaro – Where Is Al Gore?

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
7 Comments

From ClimateREALISM

By James Taylor -December 13, 2021

In his 2006 Hollywood movie “An Inconvenient Truth,” Al Gore solemnly warns that “Within the decade there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro.” A decade and a half later, Al Gore’s glum prediction is not aging well. In fact, a look at today’s 7-day forecast for Kilimanjaro shows snow falling atop the mountain every day for the next week. Moreover, high temperatures atop the mountain will remain at least 10 degrees below zero every day atop the mountain.

Take a look for yourself in the graphic below, captured this morning at the www.snow-forecast.com website:

Abundant snow atop Kilimanjaro is nothing unusual. Not only does snow still fall atop Kilimanjaro, the mountain has had snow cover every single day since Gore made his movie. In fact, so much snow fell in 2018 that there were record increases in snow depth on the mountain.

The author of the Just Kilimanjaro website recently reported that the entire mountain peak is covered with snow:

“The writer of this article observed during this week’s flight closer to the mountain, recovering snow piled up, covering the whole mountain peak.”

If Facebook and Big Tech are going to censor and ban global warming videos that they claim contain misinformation and factual errors, then Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” should be banned from the Internet.

James Taylor is the President of the Heartland Institute. Taylor is also director of Heartland’s Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy. Taylor is the former managing editor (2001-2014) of Environment & Climate News, a national monthly publication devoted to sound science and free-market environmentalism.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stephen Wilde
December 19, 2021 10:05 pm

Gore and many others have made their money so they no longer care.

6
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
December 19, 2021 10:06 pm

Warmists lie. Who’d a thunk it.

3
Reply
Mike
December 19, 2021 10:08 pm

Where’s Al, and where’s our resident little wippersnapper nyolci? He needs to come and tell us that this is just a blip and his scientists know, without doubt, that the snow on Kilimanjaro will be gone in……a certain about of time. The models man. The models. It’s the consensus ya know!
Hell, even Attenborough on TV last night said it might get 6 degrees hotter by 2100 or was it 2050? – I forget..

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mike
1
Reply
Jean Meeus
Reply to  Mike
December 19, 2021 10:52 pm

Belgian climate activist Jean-Pascal van Ypersele said recently that near the end of this century the temperature in Belgium could reach 50 degrees Celsius during the summer. Yes, “could” reach. Well, many things “could” happen. This afternoon, an aircraft “could” crash in my garten.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 19, 2021 10:35 pm

Well, that’s….. Inconvenient!

0
Reply
J Cuttance
December 19, 2021 10:55 pm

But those same wispy heights can still heat the savannah below because carbon traps it gives up back radiation from the freezing air and beams it down to the hotter surface and makes it hotterer.

0
Reply
David Sulik
December 19, 2021 11:03 pm

He’s on ski trip – on top of Kilimanjaro.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Arctic Climate News End Of Snow

University of Manitoba Publishes an End of Snow Prediction

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
End Of Snow

The Northwest (US) Snowpack Trend of the Past Fifty Years: The Truth May Surprise You

9 months ago
Charles Rotter
End Of Snow

End of Snow? Finland Thinks Their Winter Snow Might Not Melt This Summer

9 months ago
Eric Worrall
End Of Snow Opinion

Remember, The British MET Called the End of Snow Last December

10 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

End Of Snow

Snowfall EVERY DAY Atop Kilimanjaro – Where Is Al Gore?

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Green New Deal

Cheers! Biden’s Climate Agenda Collapses: Dem Sen Manchin kills Build Back BANKRUPT Bill

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
nuclear power

Ghana, Turkey, Armenia Going Nuclear Because of Climate Change

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
UHI

Study: The Urban Heat Island Penalty Grows, Especially at Night

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: