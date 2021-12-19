Snowfall EVERY DAY Atop Kilimanjaro – Where Is Al Gore?

From ClimateREALISM

By James Taylor -December 13, 2021

In his 2006 Hollywood movie “An Inconvenient Truth,” Al Gore solemnly warns that “Within the decade there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro.” A decade and a half later, Al Gore’s glum prediction is not aging well. In fact, a look at today’s 7-day forecast for Kilimanjaro shows snow falling atop the mountain every day for the next week. Moreover, high temperatures atop the mountain will remain at least 10 degrees below zero every day atop the mountain.

Take a look for yourself in the graphic below, captured this morning at the www.snow-forecast.com website:

Abundant snow atop Kilimanjaro is nothing unusual. Not only does snow still fall atop Kilimanjaro, the mountain has had snow cover every single day since Gore made his movie. In fact, so much snow fell in 2018 that there were record increases in snow depth on the mountain.

The author of the Just Kilimanjaro website recently reported that the entire mountain peak is covered with snow:

“The writer of this article observed during this week’s flight closer to the mountain, recovering snow piled up, covering the whole mountain peak.”

If Facebook and Big Tech are going to censor and ban global warming videos that they claim contain misinformation and factual errors, then Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” should be banned from the Internet.

James Taylor is the President of the Heartland Institute. Taylor is also director of Heartland’s Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy. Taylor is the former managing editor (2001-2014) of Environment & Climate News, a national monthly publication devoted to sound science and free-market environmentalism.

