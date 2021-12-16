Climate Communications Michael E. Mann Opinion Satire

Washington Post: Google Busted Supporting Climate Heresy

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, Google is failing to honour their pledge to prevent climate deniersblack magic sympathisers from purchasing advertising space on the Google advertising platform.

Google calls itself greenpure. But it’s still making ad money from climate-change denialpromoting evil

Researchers found Google’s ads on at least 50 posts undermining climate sciencewitch hunting, despite its pledge to ban misinformation

By Cat ZakrzewskiToday at 6:00 a.m. EST

In October, ahead of the U.N. COP 26 climateblack magic summit, Google pledged to stop displaying ads on websites and YouTube videos that promoted climate misinformationevil. But in November and December the company ran ads on at least 50 posts undermining climate sciencewitch hunting, according to new research.

The findings, released Thursday from the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate, highlight the limits of these promises, despite Google citing pressure from advertisers not wanting products to appear alongside content undermining climate sciencewitch hunting when it made the pledge. All 50 of the articles were published after Google’s new policy took effect on Nov. 9, and Google ads remained on the pages as of Wednesday morning. After The Washington Post inquired about these ads, 37 of them were removed as of Wednesday.

The problem isn’t limited to Google. Facebook in November said it was expanding efforts to boost accurate content about climate misinformationwitchcraft. But the research to be released Thursday from the left-leaning group Avaaz shows that between Jan. 1, 2020 and Nov. 11, the company allowed 92 ads containing climate misinformationevil to run. In some instances, the ads remained after Facebook’s fact-checking partners debunked the posts.

“It’s difficult to deny climate changewitchcraft because people can see it’s happening,” said Michael E. Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University. In the face of this consensus, he said, denialism has gotten more sophisticated. “We’re seeing other tactics that have the same end purpose: to prevent us from moving away from fossil fuelsblack magic. … One of those tactics is division.”

Mann said though the most egregious forms of misinformation can probably be detected through automation, more human review is needed from tech platforms to deal with more “subtle” forms of misinformation. He argued climate misinformationwitchcraft is a greater threat than covid-19 misinformation, which companies have invested in combating, because it has the potential to cost more lives than the pandemic.

These social media companies are basically aiding and abetting this effort from bad actors to prevent us from acting from greatest challenge we face as a civilization,” said Mann, the author of “The New ClimateWitchcraft War.”

“ … Tech companies are still allowing climate denierswitch sympathisers to use their platforms to spread misinformation,” Khanna said. “Until that changes, we won’t be able to muster up the public support necessary to solve the climateblack magic crisis.”


Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/12/16/google-climate-change-denial-ads/

Just for fun, try replacing the phrase “climate denial” with “witchcraft” – or to see my version.

The Washington Post article is so anti-intellectual, you only need to substitute a few words and phrases, to convert the Washington Post climate rant into a hysterical anti-witchcraft bulletin which would not have seemed out of place in the 17th century.

whiten
December 16, 2021 2:08 pm

Center for Countering Commencing Digital Hate.

Russell Cook
Reply to  whiten
December 16, 2021 3:42 pm

Gotta wonder if their offices have some kind of giant safe space room they all can escape into every few minutes after reading something ‘hateful’ on the internet.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
December 16, 2021 2:09 pm

To Cat Zakrzewski: When an article quotes Michael Mann and others of his ilk, the author and article lose all credibility.

Regards,
Bob

John Tillman
December 16, 2021 2:18 pm

How dare Google protect free speech in the pursuit of profits!

No wonder Jeff Bezos could buy the WaPo ar$e-wipe for one dollar and assumption of its ruinous debts.

Ron Long
December 16, 2021 2:19 pm

I hate the “Center for Countering Digital Hate.”

noaaprogrammer
Reply to  Ron Long
December 16, 2021 3:58 pm

I love radio programs that are promoting “Analog Hate!”

Anti_griff
December 16, 2021 2:23 pm

Who? Who is denying climate change? Mann is entitled to his stupid opinions but not his facts….Mann’s stupid opinions are not facts..hockey puck lost the lawsuit because he refused to come up with facts.

Rud Istvan
December 16, 2021 2:24 pm

Just a few problems with the WaPo piece.

  1. Nobody denies there is a climate, in fact several different ones.
  2. Nobody denies that climates (slowly) change; MWP, LIA.
  3. Some are rightly skeptical that any change is now anthropogenic when it wasn’t before.
  4. That skepticism ISN’T ‘digital hate’. Countering it by censorship, however, is.

WaPo leftist projection, yet again.

Tom Halla
December 16, 2021 2:24 pm

The WaPo does seem to be chaneling King James.

Martin Clark
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 16, 2021 2:46 pm

King James? Are you referring to the term auld reekie ? The phrase was an old reference to Edinburgh (stink of waste and bodies), But James I is reputed to have worn a thick layer of clothing to deter knives (which was justified), so it fitted him as well. WaPo are the knife carriers, not the victims.

Philip
December 16, 2021 2:46 pm

Wait. Isn’t much of climate science the promotion of climate disinformation?

Dave Fair
Reply to  Philip
December 16, 2021 3:47 pm

CliSciFi does have its mouthpieces. Government monies fund alot of lies.

Jim Gorman
December 16, 2021 2:49 pm

I have only one question. At what concentration does CO2 saturation occur?

If models are useful we should already know the answer to this question!

David Pentland
Reply to  Jim Gorman
December 16, 2021 3:15 pm

Very few of the AGW “true believers” would understand your question.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Jim Gorman
December 16, 2021 3:56 pm

Guy Callander provided your answer in 1938. It doesn’t, but becomes exponentially weaker since a logarithmic curve. The physical reasons are complex, but have to do with elevation of the effective radiating level (ERL) with increasing CO2 concentration given lapse rate. Explained and illustrated in essay ‘Sensitive Uncertainty’ in ebook Blowing Smoke.

Sunsettommy
Editor
December 16, 2021 2:49 pm

What is being denied?

Pat from kerbob
December 16, 2021 2:58 pm

“The ads remained after Facebook’s fact checking partners debunked the posts”.

As we now know there is no fact checking, merely opinion
Just like Piltdown Mann is allowed his opinion

Smart Rock
December 16, 2021 3:10 pm

Center for Countering Free Speech” would be a more appropriate name for this nest of misanthropes. I sometimes wonder what people like that do for amusement.

Thomas
December 16, 2021 3:12 pm

“People who promulgate the increasing-dangerous-weather meme are either profoundly uninformed, or evil.”

I posted that a few days ago on a different article.

Michael Mann is not uninformed.

Carlo, Monte
December 16, 2021 3:22 pm

Mickey Mann seems to be in the spotlight quite a lot recently, just the other day he was hyping Let’s Go Brandon’s! Bribe Back Broke Green New Deal-Lite bill. It has been tabled in the U.S. Senate for lack of Corrupto-crat Party votes, which will now supposedly shift work to Pelosi’s unconstitutional Federal election takeover which enshrine the 2020 election fraud into law and guarantee Corrupto-crat Party criminals remain in their cushy seats. Fortunately the Election Fraud bill was also tabled earlier this year for lack of votes.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/hockey-stick-climate-fraud-michael-mann-says-joe-bidens-build-back-broke-bill-will-prevent-tornadoes-getting-worse-video/

Pauleta
December 16, 2021 3:30 pm

We are in a daring climate crisis in Alberta: temperatures are 10-15C below normal. I though Canada was weaming 2x as fast.

Derg
Reply to  Pauleta
December 16, 2021 3:37 pm

Only 1/2 the time 🤓

Shanghai Dan
Reply to  Pauleta
December 16, 2021 3:41 pm

That’s what I was thinking, too! I loved to Southern California just over 10 years ago, and what I’ve seen over the last 5-6 years is that it’s getting colder and wetter, consistently!

markl
December 16, 2021 3:44 pm

The whole “cancel culture” is based on opinions and abetted by propaganda.

Tom Abbott
December 16, 2021 3:46 pm

From the article: ““It’s difficult to deny climate change because people can see it’s happening,” said Michael E. Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University.”

What an idiot!

Tom Abbott
December 16, 2021 3:56 pm

From the article: ““These social media companies are basically aiding and abetting this effort from bad actors to prevent us from acting from greatest challenge we face as a civilization,” said Mann”

Mann is the bad actor.

eyesonu
December 16, 2021 4:05 pm

Eric, made me laugh so hard I blew out all my candles and knocked the chicken entrails and frog feet from my witches brew preparation. But it actually makes a lot more sense than as originally written.

