Little Ice Age

Winter is Coming: Researchers Claim to Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

50 mins ago
Charles Rotter
22 Comments

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditionsPeer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS AMHERST

AMOC sea surface temperature fingerprint.
IMAGE: MULTIMODEL MEAN CORRELATION MAP BETWEEN THE LOW-FREQUENCY AMOC AT 26°N AND SST (12). STARS NUMBERED 1 TO 15 DENOTE LOCATION OF SITES. view more CREDIT: IMAGE FROM LAPOINTE ET. AL., HTTPS://DOI.ORG/10.1126/SCIADV.ABI8230

AMHERST, Mass. – New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.

The Little Ice Age was one of the coldest periods of the past 10,000 years, a period of cooling that was particularly pronounced in the North Atlantic region. This cold spell, whose precise timeline scholars debate, but which seems to have set in around 600 years ago, was responsible for crop failures, famines and pandemics throughout Europe, resulting in misery and death for millions. To date, the mechanisms that led to this harsh climate state have remained inconclusive. However, a new paper published recently in Science Advances gives an up-to-date picture of the events that brought about the Little Ice Age. Surprisingly, the cooling appears to have been triggered by an unusually warm episode.

When lead author Francois Lapointe, postdoctoral researcher and lecturer in geosciences at UMass Amherst and Raymond Bradley, distinguished professor in geosciences at UMass Amherst began carefully examining their 3,000-year reconstruction of North Atlantic sea surface temperatures, results of which were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2020, they noticed something surprising: a sudden change from very warm conditions in the late 1300s to unprecedented cold conditions in the early 1400s, only 20 years later.

Using many detailed marine records, Lapointe and Bradley discovered that there was an abnormally strong northward transfer of warm water in the late 1300s which peaked around 1380. As a result, the waters south of Greenland and the Nordic Seas became much warmer than usual. “No one has recognized this before,” notes Lapointe.

Normally, there is always a transfer of warm water from the tropics to the arctic. It’s a well-known process called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which is like a planetary conveyor belt. Typically, warm water from the tropics flows north along the coast of Northern Europe, and when it reaches higher latitudes and meets colder arctic waters, it loses heat and becomes denser, causing the water to sink at the bottom of the ocean. This deep-water formation then flows south along the coast of North America and continues on to circulate around the world.

But in the late 1300s, AMOC strengthened significantly, which meant that far more warm water than usual was moving north, which in turn cause rapid arctic ice loss. Over the course of a few decades in the late 1300s and 1400s, vast amounts of ice were flushed out into the North Atlantic, which not only cooled the North Atlantic waters, but also diluted their saltiness, ultimately causing AMOC to collapse. It is this collapse that then triggered a substantial cooling.

Fast-forward to our own time: between the 1960s and 1980s, we have also seen a rapid strengthening of AMOC, which has been linked with persistently high pressure in the atmosphere over Greenland. Lapointe and Bradley think the same atmospheric situation occurred just prior to the Little Ice Age—but what could have set off that persistent high-pressure event in the 1380s?

The answer, Lapointe discovered, is to be found in trees. Once the researchers compared their findings to a new record of solar activity revealed by radiocarbon isotopes preserved in tree rings, they discovered that unusually high solar activity was recorded in the late 1300s. Such solar activity tends to lead to high atmospheric pressure over Greenland.

At the same time, fewer volcanic eruptions were happening on earth, which means that there was less ash in the air. A “cleaner” atmosphere meant that the planet was more responsive to changes in solar output. “Hence the effect of high solar activity on the atmospheric circulation in the North-Atlantic was particularly strong,” said Lapointe.

Lapointe and Bradley have been wondering whether such an abrupt cooling event could happen again in our age of global climate change. They note that there is now much less arctic sea ice due to global warming, so an event like that in the early 1400s, involving sea ice transport, is unlikely. “However, we do have to keep an eye on the build-up of freshwater in the Beaufort Sea (north of Alaska) which has increased by 40% in the past two decades. Its export to the subpolar North Atlantic could have a strong impact on oceanic circulation”, said Lapointe. “Also, persistent periods of high pressure over Greenland in summer have been much more frequent over the past decade and are linked with record-breaking ice melt. Climate models do not capture these events reliably and so we may be underestimating future ice loss from the ice sheet, with more freshwater entering the North Atlantic, potentially leading to a weakening or collapse of the AMOC.”  The authors conclude that there is an urgent need to address these uncertainties.

This research was supported by funding from the National Science Foundation.

JOURNAL

Science Advances

DOI

10.1126/sciadv.abi8230 

ARTICLE TITLE

Little Ice Age abruptly triggered by intrusion of Atlantic waters into the Nordic Seas

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

15-Dec-2021

Dolores Testerman
December 16, 2021 10:10 am

What caused Ice Age – creation.com 
http://creation.com/what-caused-ice-age&nbsp;

rbabcock
December 16, 2021 10:10 am

Wait.. what? Global Warming will ultimately do us in by freezing us to death? I know there have been quite a few articles on WUWT over the years pointing to this, but these researchers slipped their paper in under the covers.

Global warming has wreaked havoc the past few decades according to the doomsayers but the ultimate result will be catastrophic global cooling. What a paradox.

Rocketscientist
Reply to  rbabcock
December 16, 2021 10:33 am

That’s the problem with periodic cycles, they tend to recur periodically.

commieBob
Reply to  rbabcock
December 16, 2021 10:48 am

Actually, the author doesn’t think the same conditions prevail now.

He has it that a huge amount of ice flushed out of the arctic, cooled the Atlantic as well as transporting fresh water there. That stopped the circulation.

He doesn’t think there’s enough ice in the arctic to do that now.

ResourceGuy
December 16, 2021 10:14 am

I know what caused it–It was Amherst.

Dave Burton
December 16, 2021 10:15 am

Interesting, but if this is correct then why is there evidence of the MWP and LIA even on the opposite side of the planet? The LIA and MWP show up in Antarctic ice core CO2 level measurements. The decline in temperature from MWP peak to the bottom of the LIA reduced atmospheric CO2 level in Antarctic ice cores by about 9 ppmv, in 450 years.

Here are Law Dome (Antarctic) ice core data, back to year 1010. Scroll down to “CO2, 75 Year Smoothed,” then keep scrolling. Watch CO2 levels climb to their peak of 284.1 ppmv circa 1170 (MWP), and fall to their lowest level of 275.3 ppmv circa 1615 (LIA):

https://www1.ncdc.noaa.gov/pub/data/paleo/icecore/antarctica/law/law_co2.txt

Dave Burton
Reply to  Dave Burton
December 16, 2021 10:37 am

BTW, those 284.1 ppmv circa 1170 and 275.3 ppmv circa 1615 “text-fragment links” work in Chromium-based browsers, like Chrome, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi and Edge, but not in Firefox-based browsers, like Firefox, Waterfox & PaleMoon. In those browsers you can type Ctrl-F (or ⌘F) and search for the year.

Rxc
December 16, 2021 10:16 am

So, they don’t really understand, or even know, all of the important phenomena associated with the behavior and interactions of the sun, the oceans, and the atmosphere.But they say that they can project the average temperature of the entire planet for the next 100 years, with an accuracy on the order of 0.1C?

I am a bit skeptical

Jeffery P
December 16, 2021 10:16 am

First it warmed, then it cooled. Now it’s warming again. I’ll bet there’s a pattern here somewhere.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Jeffery P
December 16, 2021 10:26 am

Pattern?
comment image

Steve Oregon
December 16, 2021 10:21 am

The MWP was real and powerful? Who knew?
Interesting how Wikipedia describes (minimizes) it along with showing the hockey stick.
The Medieval Warm Period (MWP), also known as the Medieval Climate Optimum or the Medieval Climatic Anomaly, was a time of warm climate in the North Atlantic region that lasted from c. 950 to c. 1250.[2] It was likely[3] related to temperature increases elsewhere,[4][5][6] but other regions meanwhile got colder, such as the tropical Pacific. Average global mean temperatures have been calculated to be similar to the early-mid-20th-century warming. Possible causes of the Medieval Warm Period include increased solar activity, decreased volcanic activity, and changes in ocean circulation.[7

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Steve Oregon
December 16, 2021 10:45 am

That kind of cr.p caused me to ignore wikipedia’s never ending pleas for donations.

bonbon
December 16, 2021 10:23 am

Shiver my timbers, but those boats with full sail, iced in, will not get very far.
And the ice for sure shivered the keels.

RobR
December 16, 2021 10:25 am

Aren’t we currently in a protracted period of low solar activity? What then can we say about the correlation between high pressure and high solar activity posited in the article?

rbabcock
Reply to  RobR
December 16, 2021 10:39 am

The last solar cycle was relatively low, but the three before it were pretty strong. Taking into consideration the thermal inertia of the oceans, it takes time to readjust.

https://helioforecast.space/solarcycle

bonbon
December 16, 2021 10:26 am

¨Once the researchers compared their findings to a new record of solar activity revealed by radiocarbon isotopes preserved in tree rings, they discovered that unusually high solar activity was recorded in the late 1300s.¨
Anybody know what the new record is? Has someone been adjusting again?

Tom Halla
December 16, 2021 10:26 am

I would doubt the timing of the start of the LIA. From my reading of history, consistently bad weather had set in, at least in Britain, from the 1320’s onwards, not some eighty years later.
Of course, the precision of the proxies is not stated.

John Garrett
December 16, 2021 10:27 am

That’s the same Bradley (Raymond S.) as the “B” in MBH98 and MBH99 (origin of the infamous Mann-made “Hockey Stick”).

I can’t help but wonder who peer(pal)-reviewed this latest wild speculation.

AGW is Not Science
December 16, 2021 10:28 am

Oh no – not the “warming causes cooling” meme again. The Earth may cycle between warming and cooling, but let’s not be so simple-minded to think that one is the cause of the other.

At least some pittance of logic and reason is on display here…

This cold spell… was responsible for crop failures, famines and pandemics throughout Europe, resulting in misery and death for millions. To date, the mechanisms that led to this harsh climate state have remained inconclusive.

Imagine that! COLD climate is bad…one might reasonably conclude that warm climate is better! Maybe that’s why previous warm climate periods are called climate OPTIMUMS.

Once the researchers compared their findings to a new record of solar activity revealed by radiocarbon isotopes preserved in tree rings, they discovered that unusually high solar activity was recorded in the late 1300s. Such solar activity tends to lead to high atmospheric pressure over Greenland.At the same time, fewer volcanic eruptions were happening on earth, which means that there was less ash in the air. A “cleaner” atmosphere meant that the planet was more responsive to changes in solar output. “Hence the effect of high solar activity on the atmospheric circulation in the North-Atlantic was particularly strong,” said Lapointe.

Did you get that?! Solar activity and clouds which modulate solar inputs to the Earth’s surface have a sizable climate influence! Who’d have thought?!

Now that we’ve gleaned some kernels of reality out of this “warming causes cooling” idiocy, the rest can be ignored as “getting their story straight so they can blame temperature change in ANY direction on human activities.”

Ed Zuiderwijk
December 16, 2021 10:40 am

A ‘collapsing’ AMOC, ‘unusual warming’, even strong solar activity. Someone is softening us up to expect a cooling period. But hey, there is now less ice than in the 14th century because of global warming caused by us. (How do they know? How do you measure that 6 centuries ago). So whatever happens, warmer, colder, it will be our fault.

Andy Pattullo
December 16, 2021 10:45 am

This appears to be a case of using personal biases to interpret the data. High AMOC flow followed presumably by lower AMOC flow. The high flow causing warmth in North Atlantic and the low flow associated with cold. So far so good. Then they assume the loss of ice in the arctic caused the low flow and the cold, Based on what??? Could it be they simply haven’t figured out what causes high and low flow in the AMOC. Could it be anything to do with solar cycles, ocean cycles in the tropics, altered cloud cover, or a host of other natural phenomenon? Oh no! It has to be something that we can use today to explain away why the catastrophic warming they keep predicting is associated with cold, snow, ice and a massive increase in deaths among elderly who can’t afford a carbon tax or renewable unreliable energy.

Andy Pattullo
December 16, 2021 10:47 am

This is what you get when you design a conclusion and then fish around for any evidence you can bend to support the conclusion. It is what “academics”
do when they can’t
remember how of simply refuse to do science.

