Alarmists Say the Funniest Things! Hawaiian “Blizzard” Edition

From The New York Times, of all sources…
Yes, It’s Snowing in Hawaii. No, It’s Not That Weird.
The National Weather Service said roughly a foot of snow was expected to fall on the Big Island summits. “We do get snow there pretty much every year,” one local meteorologist said.
By Maria Cramer Dec. 4, 2021
When the National Weather Service predicted that Hawaii could get more than 12 inches of snow over the weekend, the mere idea led to dramatic headlines, and thoughts of snow blanketing the beaches of Waikiki and surfers shivering in heavy boots and parkas.
But the wintry forecast tells a different story.
The snow is expected to fall on the Big Island summits, which rise to well over 11,000 feet — not an uncommon elevation for snow to fall, even on a tropical island.
[…]The New York Times
Well… I guess The New York Times is now a flat-earther!
Hawaii is experiencing a Kona Low, named for the Kona side of the Big Island.
Kona Low over Hawaii
December 7, 2007
A persistent low-pressure system, known as a “Kona Low,” brought several days of high winds, heavy rains, and even blizzard conditions to parts of the Hawaiian Islands during the first week of December 2007. The storm resulted in flooding, downed power lines, and road closures, said news reports. On Oahu, winds gusted to 110 kilometers per hour (70 miles per hour). On Maui, the road to the summit of Haleakala was closed due to debris brought by heavy rains. Locally, up to 180 millimeters (7 inches) of rain were reported. On the Big Island of Hawaii, in addition to areas of heavy rain of up to 280 mm (11 inches), blizzard warnings were issued for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.
[…]NASA
