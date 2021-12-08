Alarmists Say the Funniest Things! Hawaiian “Blizzard” Edition

Guest “It’s snowing on top of Mauna Loa! Run away!” by David Middleton

Not yet convinced there’s a #climatecrisis ? You must be a flat-Earther.

From The New York Times, of all sources…

Yes, It’s Snowing in Hawaii. No, It’s Not That Weird.

The National Weather Service said roughly a foot of snow was expected to fall on the Big Island summits. “We do get snow there pretty much every year,” one local meteorologist said.

By Maria Cramer Dec. 4, 2021

When the National Weather Service predicted that Hawaii could get more than 12 inches of snow over the weekend, the mere idea led to dramatic headlines, and thoughts of snow blanketing the beaches of Waikiki and surfers shivering in heavy boots and parkas.

But the wintry forecast tells a different story.

The snow is expected to fall on the Big Island summits, which rise to well over 11,000 feet — not an uncommon elevation for snow to fall, even on a tropical island.

