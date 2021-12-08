Alarmists Say the Funniest Things! Hawaiian “Blizzard” Edition

February 2002 Hawaii blizzard. https://gml.noaa.gov/obop/mlo/webmuseum/timeline/2002febsnow.html
2 hours ago
David Middleton
22 Comments

Guest “It’s snowing on top of Mauna Loa! Run away!” by David Middleton

USA Today

Matt H. says…

Not yet convinced there’s a #climatecrisis? You must be a flat-Earther.

LinkedIn

From The New York Times, of all sources…

Yes, It’s Snowing in Hawaii. No, It’s Not That Weird.
The National Weather Service said roughly a foot of snow was expected to fall on the Big Island summits. “We do get snow there pretty much every year,” one local meteorologist said.

By Maria Cramer Dec. 4, 2021

When the National Weather Service predicted that Hawaii could get more than 12 inches of snow over the weekend, the mere idea led to dramatic headlines, and thoughts of snow blanketing the beaches of Waikiki and surfers shivering in heavy boots and parkas.

But the wintry forecast tells a different story.

The snow is expected to fall on the Big Island summits, which rise to well over 11,000 feet — not an uncommon elevation for snow to fall, even on a tropical island.

[…]

The New York Times

Well… I guess The New York Times is now a flat-earther!

Hawaii is experiencing a Kona Low, named for the Kona side of the Big Island.

Kona Low over Hawaii

December 7, 2007

A persistent low-pressure system, known as a “Kona Low,” brought several days of high winds, heavy rains, and even blizzard conditions to parts of the Hawaiian Islands during the first week of December 2007. The storm resulted in flooding, downed power lines, and road closures, said news reports. On Oahu, winds gusted to 110 kilometers per hour (70 miles per hour). On Maui, the road to the summit of Haleakala was closed due to debris brought by heavy rains. Locally, up to 180 millimeters (7 inches) of rain were reported. On the Big Island of Hawaii, in addition to areas of heavy rain of up to 280 mm (11 inches), blizzard warnings were issued for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.

[…]

NASA

Note to Matt H…

Vuk
December 8, 2021 2:12 pm

Ice Ages use to start from Arctic and move southwards , but we have reached ‘climate change’ tipping point, therefore no surprise that this time is the other way around.

7
Reply
Eric Simpson
December 8, 2021 2:13 pm

“The kind of extreme cold being experienced by much of the United States as we speak is a pattern we can expect to see with increasing frequency, as global warming continues.” -John Holdren, Obama’s Science Czar, 2014

Plus, more greatest hits from John Holdren:
“A massive campaign must be launched to de-develop the United States.” -John Holdren (1973), Obama’s Science Czar
“A billion people could die from global warming by 2020.” -John Holdren, 1986
“There exists ample authority under which population growth could be regulated…It has been concluded that compulsory population-control laws, even including <b>laws requiring compulsory abortion</b>, could be sustained under the existing Constitution.” -John Holdren, Obama’s Science Czar

8
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Eric Simpson
December 8, 2021 2:22 pm

ERIC “It’s cold as [heck] in San Diego” SIMPSON!! Glad to see you are still around this place. 😃

Holdren. (head shake) Gotta keep those voters and conventional energy ratepayers behind the “green” and “renewable” energy scams. “Do it or the planet dies.” Disgusting.

Great quotes.

5
Reply
Eric Simpson
Reply to  Janice Moore
December 8, 2021 2:51 pm

Thanks! Great to see you too, Janice.

3
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Eric Simpson
December 8, 2021 2:30 pm

John Holdren is certifiable in exactly the same way his pal, Paul Ehrlich is. Both have years of university and learned absolutely nothing. They’re of the mentality that made the Third Reich possible.

6
Reply
Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  Rory Forbes
December 8, 2021 3:34 pm

Obviously neither has any ability to think or to assimilate ideas from observations of the real world.

3
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Eric Simpson
December 8, 2021 4:01 pm

And Holdren attacked Roger Pielke, Jr. publicly (on White House stationary) calling his Congressional testimony “outside the mainstream of science.” He never acknowledged Roger’s scientific rebuttal, much less apologized for his character assassination.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
December 8, 2021 2:13 pm

Another reason why global warming had to be morphed to climate change. It wasn’t warming, and you could not use Hawaii snow to declare a crisis. Now you can.

10
Reply
Peter Wells
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 8, 2021 4:05 pm

But this whole business counteracts the claims of global warming due to the melting ice in the Arctic and Antarctica. What will we do for fear-mongering now!?!?!/

0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 8, 2021 4:11 pm

One would think that a budding “Woodward and Bernstein” could become famous by exposing the U.S. National Climate Assessments’ (NCA) false assertions about currently worsening weather. Journalism? Meh.

0
Reply
Janice Moore
December 8, 2021 2:14 pm

From “MattH’s” # tags above, it’s pretty certain that he is just schlepping for some “renewable” scam — solar, wind, digital tech that supports them or the like. “BUY MY STUFF,” is all MattH is likely about. SO sick of the scammers!!!!!!

1
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Janice Moore
December 8, 2021 2:25 pm

MattH’s blurt probably convinced more people that econutters are truly nuts, than the few that thought he was right….keep it up, MattH.

3
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  DMacKenzie
December 8, 2021 3:16 pm

Indeed! 😄

0
Reply
Gerald Hanner
December 8, 2021 2:19 pm

I’ve visited both Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa in winter. My objective has been to get pictures of the snow at the peaks. It’s common most years. Haleakala is on Maui and a mere 10000 feet above sea level. It too has snowfall some winters, but not as often as the 13000+ feet above sea level of those on the Big Island

3
Reply
leitmotif
December 8, 2021 2:54 pm

Champions League results tonight:

Zenit (Saint Petersburg, Russia) 3 – 3 Chelsea
Bayern Munich (Germany) 3 – 0 Barcelona
Wolfsburg (Germany) 1 – 3 Lille
Salzburg (Austria) 1 – 0 Sevilla

Atalanta (Bergamo, Italy) v Villarreal postponed because of snow.

WHAT?!?!?

Bergamo is about 30 miles slightly north east of Milan. Stayed there a couple of times in March both times lovely weather.

Global warming sucks. Just give me the old warm weather before global warming took over.

6
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  leitmotif
December 8, 2021 3:05 pm

One of the best Italian dinners I ever had was in Bergamo, up in the old town. Summer, though.

0
Reply
Greg in NZ
December 8, 2021 2:54 pm

Gobull Norming Causes Two-Thirds Of Polynesia To Be Covered In Snow – It’s Worse Than We Thought – Send Donations NOW!

The same day it was snowing in Hawai’i it was snowing here in New Zealand: yes it’s summer here but when you’re halfway to the South Pole, winter can happen any day. Numerous ski area webcams from the South Island showed a fresh dusting (2-4 inches) at 6,000 ft, with obviously deeper accumulations at higher altitudes – Mt Cook / Aoraki is just below the height of Mauna Kea.

If a few stray snowflakes were sighted on Easter Island / Rapanui then the Cult of Calamatists could claim: ALL OF POLYNESIA BURIED UNDER SNOW – CL!MATE CR!S!S IS REAL – SEND MONEY NWO!

(spelling mistake intentional)

1
Reply
Albert
Reply to  Greg in NZ
December 8, 2021 3:20 pm

My brother in NSW has just told me that it’s still winter over there. Summer officially started on 1st December down under. And they didn’t have a Spring either. It’s the La Nina double whammy having its say across the globe while Greta shouts bla bla bla. and her followers say ‘baa’.

0
Reply
Curious George
December 8, 2021 3:15 pm

I love huge areas of flood watch over the ocean. Better safe than sorry.

0
Reply
Don Bennett
December 8, 2021 3:57 pm

I had a winter home on the Big Island for many years (sold it in 2018). There’s a reason Mauna Kea is named that; it means “White Mountain”. I had a friend who worked at an observatory up on Mauna Kea and he talked about the snow they would have to move after the storms came through. Of course, the locals would always want to take a pickup load of snow back home and end up burning their vehicle brakes out going back down the mountain.

0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Don Bennett
December 8, 2021 4:15 pm

We should seek out and trust indigenous peoples’ knowledge and wisdom when making decisions about infrastructure, technology and economics.

0
Reply
stinkerp
December 8, 2021 4:13 pm

Not yet convinced that a weather event that happens every year isn’t an apocalypse? You must be a climate alarmist.

0
Reply
