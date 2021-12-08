$21 Trillion - Enough to Buy a Fleet of Starships. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject. Original Paramount Pictures
Climate Economics

Bloomberg: China and India Must Invest $21 Trillion into Green Energy

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Bloomberg, China and India would need to spend $21 Trillion of their own money to save the world from Climate Change; enough money to build an entire fleet of starships. Though doing nothing about climate change means we’ll only be 434% richer by the year 2100.

The Cost of Cutting Carbon Is Sure to Shock Investors

Like any major economic event, getting to net-zero emissions will bring investment opportunities. But as is often the case, initial enthusiasm may soon give way to disappointment. By Gary Shilling +Get Alerts6 December 2021, 22:00 GMT+10

The goal of net-zero carbon by 2050 is almost certain to be drastically curtailed by its costs and lack of feasibility.

The International Renewable Energy Agency, an intergovernmental body, estimates that the world needs to invest $115 trillion in clean technologies such as solar and wind power and electric vehicles to limit global warming since 1900 to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the goal of the 2015 Paris climate agreement that was signed by 195 countries.

Much of the reduction would have to come in India and China, which would need to invest $21 trillion to overhaul transportation and construction while building nuclear, wind and solar facilities to reach zero net carbon emissions by 2060, according to the Wall Street Journal. But 57% of China’s energy consumption in 2020 was supplied by coal, and its consumption of that commodity is forecast to rise 6% from 2020 to 2025. With coal-mining a big employer in China, coal power plants heavily indebted and electric power needed for economic growth, the nation is reluctant to phase out coal before the 2040s. Coal supplies half of India’s energy needs and its share of world coal consumption is expected to rise from 11% to 14% in 2030.

The United Nations estimates that even if no country does anything to slow global warming, the annual damage in 2100 would be the equivalent of a 2.6% cut in global GDP. Since the UN expects the average person to be 450% richer in 2100 than today, the average falls only to 434% if the temperature continues to rise unimpeded. Relative to better health and economic growth, the effects of climate change are minimal.

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-12-06/climate-change-carbon-reduction-costs-will-turn-off-investors

I can’t help thinking China and India might find other uses for that kind of money.

Where do I get the “fleet of starships” estimate from? Back in the 1950s, the Manhattan Project wanted to find a peaceful use for atomic bombs. One of the solutions they came up with was to use atomic bombs to power a spaceship. The most powerful design could have been used to launch a manned mission to Alpha Centauri – at a cost of around $2 trillion in today’s dollars (look up “Momentum Limited” on the Project Orion website).

Of course $2 trillion only buys China and India an impulse drive, so even a short interstellar journey takes over a century. But $21 Trillion is 10x the cost of a base starship build. Who knows, maybe the additional $19 trillion buys you a warp drive.

Or they could spend $21 trillion creating a new energy system which delivers no significant benefit over their existing energy system. Or building world class armed services. Or making that AI or nuclear breakthrough both India and China are spending big to achieve.

What a tough choice.

Shanghai Dan
December 8, 2021 10:04 am

“I’ll take ‘Things that will never happen’ for $800, Alex”…

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Shanghai Dan
December 8, 2021 11:01 am

It’s going to cost you a heck of a lot more than $800 if you are a Westerner.

Curious George
December 8, 2021 10:10 am

Want to achieve net zero emissions?
Elementary. Stop breathing.

Bryan A
December 8, 2021 10:20 am

Better hope that “Nuke Drive” has the proper shielding. To speed up, the explosions happen behind you and you leave the RAD cloud behind. But to slow the booms must be in front of you and you travel Through the RAD cloud

bonbon
December 8, 2021 10:24 am

Well, Trump named his successful vaccine program Warp Speed, a bit late though.
A few Trillion would fund a global Warp Speed, urgently needed to combat this COVID serial killer – surely cheaper than locking the entire economy down again and again.

Bloomberg, Sir Bloomberg that is, is merely echoing what Marc Carney said at FLOP26 – ruthless,relentless focused NetZero for $100 TRILLION.
That went out with Sharma’s whimper, not a bang. China declined the invitation. India did make an appearance.

So Bloomberg, stuck in a Carney vinyl track is at a loss, a big loss.
The City of London which Carney represents is not going to get that $100 trillion. So what then is Plan B?

Doug D
Reply to  bonbon
December 8, 2021 11:07 am

Covid as a mass killer is has nearly run its corse, the mutations involved with viruses are generationally weaker than the ones before . The Omniicrom strain appears to be less lethal than the seasonal flu .
If you resisted the vaccine ….good for you. You avoided all the known side affects, and the unknown consequence in the future for you and your off spring

fretslider
December 8, 2021 10:27 am

“ Bloomberg: China and India Must Invest $21 Trillion into Green Energy”

And if they don’t?

bonbon
Reply to  fretslider
December 8, 2021 10:41 am

The biggest hyperinflationary crash anyone could possibly imagine. Sine the last blowout massive liquidity pumping has brought the transatlantic financial system to the point that insane numbers, threats and demands daily froth forth….

fretslider
Reply to  bonbon
December 8, 2021 10:59 am

Bitcoin cushioned

I know you’re not interested but there ya go

Neo
Reply to  fretslider
December 8, 2021 11:06 am

How many division of troops does Bloomberg have ?

fretslider
Reply to  Neo
December 8, 2021 11:15 am

Less than you’d think

Tom Halla
December 8, 2021 10:32 am

Bloomberg apparently thinks that spending more money on wind and solar will somehow make them practical. Texas discovered last February just how well wind and solar work in still air and freezing rain.

2hotel9
December 8, 2021 10:41 am

And yet they are investing in coal, gas and nuclear. Funny how that works.

Neo
Reply to  2hotel9
December 8, 2021 11:07 am

.. except in the US, where Climate zealots are hoping for a miracle to happen.

markl
December 8, 2021 10:48 am

I sense a slow awakening to the absurd cost of Net Zero by people interested and invested in the economy. Now I’m waiting for the obvious backlash of “is it even necessary?” When faced with the prospect of losing their wealth even if it’s to save the planet the natural reaction from those vested will be to push back. It should be easier to convince people to keep their fortunes than to squander it on a nebulous claim no matter how dire it’s claimed to be.

ResourceGuy
December 8, 2021 10:54 am

Net Zero is only for losers that have no say in the matter. The rest have already made a choice to ignore or fake it from the start.

Doug D
December 8, 2021 11:00 am

Don’t count on a time less than 30 years away for sanity to prevail. The leaders then will be of the generation going to college now, rioters and looters , BLM and Antifa. Hopefully they grow out of it. I have been actively involved in climate for30 years, researching for published authors, and teaching it at several levels . The absurdity has not slackened once, and I havnt seen many signs of it slacking .
Just as in the nineties politicians make promises to the people while making their cronies prosperous .
Its the “crisis” of all times and it also is the greatest money cow ever created

Neo
December 8, 2021 11:05 am

Assuming there were $21 trillion or $115 trillion, the damage to the environment from the mining required to support the required solar and wind generating materials would be devastating.

John the Econ
December 8, 2021 11:12 am

Aircraft carriers, submarines, and hypersonic missiles more likely.

