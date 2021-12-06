US Scientists Slam K12 De-emphasis on Mathematics

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Scientists have written an open letter criticising an effort to de-emphasise advanced mathematics in K-12 courses.

Open Letter on K-12 Mathematics

We write to express our alarm over recent trends in K-12 mathematics education in the United States. All of us have first-hand experience of the role that clear mathematical thinking has played in advancing information technology and American economic competitiveness. We all also share the urgent concern that the benefits of a robust mathematical education, and the career opportunities it opens up, should be shared more widely between students of all backgrounds, regardless of race, gender, and economic status. We fully agree that mathematics education “should not be a gatekeeper but a launchpad.”

However, we are deeply concerned about the unintended consequences of recent well-intentioned approaches to reform mathematics education, particularly the California Mathematics Framework (CMF). Such frameworks aim to reduce achievement gaps by limiting the availability of advanced mathematical courses to middle schoolers and beginning high schoolers. While such reforms superficially seem “successful” at reducing disparities at the high school level, they are merely “kicking the can” to college. While it is possible to succeed in STEM at college without taking advanced courses in high school, it is more challenging. College students who need to spend their early years taking introductory math courses may require more time to graduate. They may need to give up other opportunities and are more likely to struggle academically. Such a reform would disadvantage K-12 public school students in the United States compared with their international and private-school peers. It may lead to a de facto privatization of advanced mathematics K-12 education and disproportionately harm students with fewer resources.

Another deeply worrisome trend is devaluing essential mathematical tools such as calculus and algebra in favor of seemingly more modern “data science.” As STEM professionals and educators we should be sympathetic to this approach, and yet, we reject it wholeheartedly. The ability to gather and analyze massive amounts of data is indeed transforming our society. But “data science” – computer science, statistics, and artificial intelligence- is built on the foundations of algebra, calculus, and logical thinking. While these mathematical fields are centuries old and sometimes more, they are arguably even more critical for today’s grand challenges than in the Sputnik era.

We call on national, state, and local governments to involve college-level STEM educators and STEM professionals in the design of K-12 mathematics and science education curriculum, set the following as explicit goals, and allocate resources to help school districts meet these goals:

1. All students, regardless of background, have access to a math curriculum with precision and rigor, and that would enable them to pursue STEM degrees and careers if they so choose.

2. Far from being deliberately held back, all students should have the opportunity to be nurtured and challenged to fulfill their potential. This is not only for their own benefit but also for society and the nation’s economic competitiveness.

3. There cannot be a “one size fits all” approach to K-12 mathematical education. Students should be offered multiple pathways and timelines to explore mathematics. But one of these pathways should be the option to obtain the fundamental preparation for college-level STEM, including algebra, calculus, and logical reasoning. Students should have the opportunity to take those classes at varying grade levels of middle and high school when they are ready, so that they acquire the tools to explore other STEM options and can build their proficiency in a balanced pacing, avoiding irresponsible compression late in high school.

Mathematical education is a challenging enterprise, and we have the utmost respect for our K-12 colleagues who are doing this hard work. In appreciation of the difficulty, we believe that changes to educational standards should be approached with care, using incremental experimentation building on lessons learned from both the US and abroad and using credible measures of success. In contrast, initiatives like the CMF propose drastic changes based on scant and inconclusive evidence. Subjecting the children of our largest state to such an experiment is the height of irresponsibility.

Finally, K-12 math curriculum development cannot be disconnected from one of its most important end goals: Preparing students for success in college-level STEM education and a STEM career. As educators in public and private institutions, and working professionals in the technology industry, we have a first-hand understanding of the skills needed for this goal. While the US K-12 system has much to improve, the current trends will instead take us further back. Reducing access to advanced mathematics and elevating trendy but shallow courses over foundational skills would cause lasting damage to STEM education in the country and exacerbate inequality by diminishing access to the skills needed for social mobility.

Contacts:

Boaz Barak b@boazbarak.org

Edith Cohen edith@alumni.stanford.edu

Adrian Mims amims@thecalculusproject.org

Jelani Nelson minilek@berkeley.edu

Signatories

Total: 597 as of December 5, 2021

(Affiliations are provided only for the purpose of identification)

Scott Aaronson, Professor of Computer Science and director of the Quantum Information Center, University of Texas at Austin; ACM Prize in Computing, Alan T. Waterman Award, ACM fellow

Mina Aganagic, Professor of Mathematics and Physics, University of California, Berkeley; Fellow of the American Physical Society, Simons Investigator

Adebisi Agboola, Professor of Mathematics, University of California, Santa Barbara

Amna Ahmad, Professional Development Specialist, Moreno Valley Unified; HS Math Teacher/RCOE Site Support Person of the year 2020

Samuel K Ainsworth, PhD student, University of Washington

Aditya Akella, Professor, Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin

Jason Alicea, Professor of Physics, California Institute of Technology

Mark Allison, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Michigan Flint

Ryan Alweiss, Graduate Student, Mathematics, Princeton University

Victor Amelkin, Research Scientist, Amazon

Alon Amit, VP of Product, Intuit Inc.; Proof School Board, Math Circle Leader

Nima Anari, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University

Richard J Anderson, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Washington

Thomas G Anderson, Postdoctoral Assistant Professor of Mathematics, University of Michigan

Anton Andreev, Professor of Physics, University of Washington

Cedrick Argueta, PhD Student, Computer Science, Princeton University

Nima Arkani-Hamed, Professor in the School of Natural Sciences, Institute for Advanced Study

Scott Armstrong, Professor of Mathematics, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York University

Raymundo Arroyave, Professor of Mecahnical Engineering, Texas A&M University

Sepehr Assadi, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Rutgers University

Irina Astrovskaya, Sr Bioinformatics Engineer; PhD

Salman Avestimehr, Dean’s Professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering and Computer Science, University of Southern California; IEEE Fellow, PECASE

Babak Ayazifar, Teaching Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, University of California, Berkeley; IEEE Education Society’s Mac Van Valkenburg Early Career Teaching Award; UC Berkeley Electrical Engineering Division’s Outstanding Teaching Award; MIT Goodwin Medal for excellence in teaching.

Godmar Back, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Virginia Tech

Vineet Bafna, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, San Diego; Fellow of International Society of Computational Biology (ISCB)

Frederick K Baganoff, Research Scientist, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research; Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics

Marcello Balduccini, Assistant Professor of Business Intelligence and Analytics, Saint Joseph’s University

Boaz Barak, Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University

Burcu Baran, Sr Machine Learning Engineer, LinkedIn; PhD in Number Theory

Jacob A Barandes, Lecturer, Co-Director of Graduate Studies for the Department of Physics, Harvard University

Vladimir Baranovsky, Professor of Mathematics, University of California, Irvine

Martin Z Bazant, E. G. Roos (1944) Professor of Chemical Engineering and Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; MITx Prize for Teaching and Learning in MOOCs, Andreas Acrivos Award for Professional Progress in Chemical Engineering

Paul Beame, Professor of Computer Science & Engineering, University of Washington; ACM Fellow

Mikhail Belkin, Professor of Data Science and Computer Science, University of California, San Diego

Huck Bennett, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Oregon State University

Arkady Berenstein, Professor of Mathematics, University of Oregon

Roman Bezrukavnikov, Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Abhishek Bhrushundi, AI Research Scientist, Bloomberg LP

Michael R Bird, Senior Architect, IT, UPMC

James S Blachly, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Informatics, The Ohio State University; Computational Biologist

Joshua Bloom, Professor of Astronomy, University of California, Berkeley

Dan Boneh, Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University; Fellow of ACM and AMS, Member NAE, Gödel Prize, ACM Prize in Computing

Richard E Borcherds, Professor of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley; Fields Medal

Endre Boros, Distinguished Professor, MSIS Department, Rutgers University; Foreign Member of the Academy of Sciences of Hungary

Steven G Boxer, Professor of Chemistry, Stanford University; Member National Academy of Sciences (NAS), Fellow American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS), Royal Society of Chemistry, Biophysical society

Stephen Bradforth, Professor of Chemistry, University of Southern California

Simina Branzei, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Purdue University

Maxim Braverman, Professor of Mathematics, Northeastern University

Michael P Brenner, Michael F. Cronin Professor of Applied mathematics and Applied Physics and Professor of Physics, Harvard University; Research Scientist, Google Research, Harvard University/Google Research

Philip H Bucksbaum, Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, Stanford University

Itay Budin, Assistant Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry and Bioengineering, University of California, San Diego

Aurel Bulgac, Professor of Physics, University of Washington

Claudio F Campagnari, Professor of Physics and Department Chair, University of California Santa, Barbara

Ran Canetti, Professor of Computer Science, Director of the center for Reliable Information System and Cyber, Boston University

Pei Cao, Distinguished Engineer, Google

Bryan Catanzaro, VP, Applied Deep Learning Research, NVIDIA

Amit Chakrabarti, Professor of Computer Science, Dartmouth College

Moses Charikar, Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University; ACM Paris Kanellakis Theory and Practice Award

Pratik Chaudhari, Assistant Professor, Electrical and System Engineering, University of Pennsylvania

Kamalika Chaudhuri, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of California, San Diego

Swarat Chaudhuri, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin

Alvaro E Chavarria, Assistant Professor of Physics, University of Washington

Shuchi Chawla, Professor of Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin

Jeff Cheeger, Silver Professor of Mathematics, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York University

Xiaohui Chen, Associate Professor of Statistics, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Ying-Ju Tessa Chen, Assistant Professor, Statistics, University of Dayton

Hai-Ping Cheng, Professor of Physics, University of Florida

Mahdi Cheraghchi, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Christopher Chidsey, Associate Professor of Chemistry, Stanford University

Junghoo Cho, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles

Andrey V Chubukov, Professor of Physics, University o Minnesota – Twin Cities

Julia Chuzhoy, Professor of Computer Science, Toyota Technological Institute at Chicago

Kenneth L Clarkson, Distinguished Research Staff Member, IBM Research; Fellow of the ACM

Elizabeth S Cochran, Research Geophysicist, U.S. Geological Survey; 2010 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers; Geological Society of America Subaru Woman in Science Award

Edith Cohen, Research Scientist, Google Research; Fellow of ACM

Judith G Cohen, Kate Van Noyse Page Professor of Astronomy emeritus, California Institute of Technology; Member, National Academy of Sciences

Benjamin Cohen-Wang, Machine Learning Engineer, Robust Intelligence

Henry Cohn, Senior principal researcher, Microsoft Research, and Adjunct Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jeffrey Cohn, Research Staff Member, IBM

Chase Coleman, Lead of Data Science and Economics, UMA

Jason Connor, Biostatistician, ConfluenceStat; PhD in Statistics & Public Policy

Steve R Conrad, high school math teacher (retired), NCTM, MAA; 1985 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching 7-12 from Reagan

Bruce A Conway, Professor Emeritus & Research Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, University of Illinios at Urbana

Corinna Cortes, VP Research, Google, Inc.; ACM Paris Kanellakis Award

Carina Curto, Professor of Mathematics, The Pennsylvania State University

Ashok Cutkosky, Assistant Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Boston University

Shibin Dai, Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director, Mathematics, University of Alabama

Rahul Dalal, Postdoctoral Fellow, Johns Hopkins University

David Darmon, Senior Data Scientist, Moody’s Analytics; PhD in Scientific Computation

Aniruddha Das, Associate Professor of Neuroscience, Columbia University and Zuckerman Institute

Sanjoy Dasgupta, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, San Diego

Fred Daum, Principal Fellow, Raytheon; IEEE Fellow; IEEE Distinguished Lecturer

Ernest Davis, Professor of Computer Science, New York University

Anindya De, Assistant Professor of Computer and Information Science, University of Pennsylvania

Laura G DeMarco, Professor of Mathematics, Harvard University; Member of the National Academy of Sciences

Percy Deift, Professor of Mathematics, New York University; Member of American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS), National Academy of Science (NAS)

Alin Deutsch, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, San Diego

Bob Devereux, Sr Software Development Engineer, Amazon

Tamal K Dey, Professor, Purdue University; ACM Fellow

Enrique Diaz-Alvarez, Chief Risk Officer, Ebury; PhD in Electrical Engineering

Isil Dillig, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin

Mark J Dittmer, Mathematics Teacher, Piedmont High School

George G Djorgovski, Professor of Astronomy and Data Science, California Institute of Technology

Stefan Doboszczak, Lecturer, Department of Mathematics, University of Maryland

Pedro Domingos, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science & Engineering, University of Washington

David Doty, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Davis

Bogdan Doytchinov, Associate Professor of Mathematics, Elizabethtown College

Anca Dragan, Associate Professor, EECS, University of California, Berkeley

Songzi Du, Associate Professor of Economics, University of California, San Diego

Sergei Dubovsky, Professor of Physics, New York University

Shaddin Dughmi, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Southern California

Jozo Dujmovic, Professor of Computer Science, San Francisco State University

Zeev Dvir, Professor of Computer Science and Mathematics, Princeton University

Semyon Dyatlov, Associate Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Leslie P Eastman, Environmental Health and Safety Consultant, Zoubek Consulting, LLC; Masters of Science/Chemistry, B.Sc. (Chemistry and Geology), Certified Hazardous Materials Manager

Alexei A Efros, Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, University of California, Berkeley; ACM Prize in Computing, Guggenheim Fellow

Michael B Eisen, Professor and HHMI Investigator, University of California, Berkeley; Editor in Chief, eLife

Shmuel Eisenmann, Sr Manager, Research Science, Amazon Web Services, Center for Quantum Computing; PhD

Yakov Eliashberg, Professor of Mathematics, Stanford University; Veblen, Hopf, Crafoord and Wolf Prizes, Member of NAS and AAAS.

Oguz H Elibol, Head of Applied Science, Machine Learning, Bright Machines

Tatiana Engel, Assistant Professor, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Pavel Etingof, Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Fellow of the AMS, Fellow of the AAAS, Chief research adviser of PRIMES, Chief Editor of JAMS and Selecta Mathematica, member of the AMS Council, Chair of the Leelavati Prize committee for ICM 2022

Reuven Falkovich, Graduate student, Chemistry and Biological Engineering, Massachussettes Institute of Technology

Edward Farhi, Principal Scientist, Google; former Director Center for Theoretical Physics MIT

Nicholas Fausti, Lead Software Engineer, smileML, Penn Engineering; MSE in Computer and Information Science, Assistant Teacher @ Penn Engineering

Karen Favie, Math Teacher, CA Public High School

Joan Feigenbaum, Grace Murray Hopper Professor of Computer Science, Yale University; Fellow of the ACM, Fellow of the AAAS, Connecticut Technology Council Woman of Innovation, Amazon Scholar

Vitaly Feldman, Research Scientist, Apple

Ila Fiete, Professor, Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; HHMI Faculty Scholar

Marta Filizola, Professor and Dean of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Joel W Fish, Associate Professor of Mathematics, University of Massachussettes, Boston

Daniel S Fisher, David Starr Jordan Professor of Science, Stanford University; Member, National Academy of Sciences; Onsager Prize

David Fisher, Ruth N Halls Distinguished Professor of Mathematics, Indiana University

Will Fithian, Assistant Professor of Statistics, University of California, Berkeley

Matthias Flach, Professor of Mathematics, California Institute of Technology

Steven T Flammia, Principal Research Scientist, Amazon Web Services Center for Quantum Computing; Honorary Professor, University of Sydney, Pawsey Medal

Eanna Flanagan, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Cornell University

Andrew T Flicker, Director of Account Strategy, StatBid; ASU, Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics

Daniel S Freed, Professor of Mathematics, University of Texas at Austin

Eric A Freudenthal, Associate Professor, Computer Science, University of Texas at El Paso

Daniel Freund, Assistant Professor of Operations Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Yoav Freund, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, San Diego; Godel prize, Kannelakis Prize

Susan Friedlander, Professor of Mathematics, University of Southern California

Stefano Fusi, Professor of Neuroscience, Columbia University

David Futer, Professor of Mathematics, Temple University

Peter Gacs, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science, Boston University

Surya Ganguli, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Physics, Stanford University

Barry Garelick, Retired math teacher (middle school), Retired; Have written articles on math education that appeared in Atlantic, Education Next, AMS Notices, Educational Leadership; presented at researchED.

Michael Gelfond, Professor Emeritus, Computer Science Department, Texas Tech University; Fellow of the Association for Advancement of Artificial Intelligence

Samuel J Gershman, Professor of Psychology and Brain Science, Harvard University

Dan Gertmenian, Math Olympiads Instructor, City of Cupertino, Formerly at: Cisco Systems; CPRS Professional Merit Award

Robert Ghrist, Professor of Mathematics and Electrical/Systems Engineering, University of Pennsylvania

Drew Gilliam, Chief Operating Officer, AutoCloud

Grover C Gilmore, Professor Emeritus of Psychology, Department of Psychological Sciences, Case Western Reserve University

Peter W Glynn, Professor of Management Science and Engineering and (by courtesy) Electrical Engineering), Stanford University; Member of National Academy of Engineering, John von Neumann Theory Prize, Fellow of IMS and INFORMS

William A Goddard, Professor Chemistry, Materials Science, Applied Physics, California Institute of Technology; Member US Academy of Science

Ashish Goel, Professor of Management Science and Engineering and (by courtesy) Computer Science, Stanford University

Leo Goldmakher, Associate Professor of Mathematics, Williams College

Alexander B Goncharov, Professor of Mathematics, Yale University

Yannai A Gonczarowski, Assistant Professor of Economics and of Computer Science, Harvard University

Eduardo Gonzalez, Professor and Chair, Department of Mathematics, University of Massachussettes, Boston

Joseph E Gonzalez, Associate Professor of EECS, University of California, Berkeley; Involved in the design and teaching of the data science curriculum at UC Berkeley

Francesca Gordini, Architect, Patrick Ahearn Architecture

Noah Graham, William R. Kenan, Jr. Professor of Natural Sciences, Physics Department, Middlebury College

Peter W Graham, Associate Professor of Physics, Stanford University; Director of Undergraduate Studies in Physics at Stanford, New Horizons Prize in Physics

Daniel Green, Associate Professor of Physics, UC San Diego

Jacob Greenstein, Professor of Mathematics, University of California Riverside

Sabee Grewal, PhD Student, University of Texas at Austin

Darij Grinberg, Assistant Professor oh Mathematics, Drexel University

Benedict Gross, Professor of Mathematics, Emeritus, Harvard University; Fellow of American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Member of National Academy of Sciences, MacArthur Fellowship, Member of American Philosophical Society, Cole Prize in Number Theory

David Gross, Chancellor’s Chair Professor of Theoretical Physics, KITP, University of California, Santa Barbara; Nobel Prize in Physics

Piyush Grover, Assistant Professor, Mechanical & Material Engineering, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Nestor Guillen, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, Texas State University

Sarah Guo, General Partner, Greylock Partners

Anupam Gupta, Professor of Computer Science, Carnegie Mellon University

Victor Gurarie, Professor of Physics, University of Colorado at Boulder

Dan Gusfield, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Computer Science, Univ. of California, Davis; Fellow IEEE, ACM, ISCB

Syed Mahbub Hafiz, Postdoctoral Scholar, University of California, Davis

Eran Halperin, Professor of Computer Science, Anesthesiology, Biomathematics, Human Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles; ISCB fellow

Roni Harnik, Senior Scientist, Fermi National Accelarator Laboratory; Quantum Theory Department Head

Fiona Anne Harrison, Professor of Physics; Chair, Division of Physics, Mathematics and Astronomy, California Institute of Technology

Aram W Harrow, Associate Professor of Physics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Nurit Haspel, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Massachusetts, Boston

Joel Hass, Professor of Mathematics, University of California at Davis

Pooya Hatami, Assistant Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, Ohio State University

Leshell Hatley, Executive Director, Uplift, Inc.; PhD

Patrick Hayden, Professor of Physics, Stanford University

Patrick J Hayes, Senior Scientist, Florida Institute for Human & Machine Cognition; AAAI Fellow

Dudley R Herschbach, Professor of Chemistry, Harvard University; Nobel Prize in Chemistry, National Medal of Science, American Institute of Chemists Gold Medal

Mark H Histed, Investigator, National Institute of Mental Health, Intramural Research Program

David A Hoffman, Adjunct Professor of Mathematics, Stanford University; Fellow of the American Mathematical Society, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics, University of Massachusetts, Chauvenet Prize, Mathematical Association of America

Susan Hohenberger, Research Professor, Department of Computer Science, Johns Hopkins University

Tara S Holm, Professor and Chair, Department of Mathematics, Cornell University; Fellow of the AMS

Christian Howard, PhD Student in Computer Science, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Daniel Hsu, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Columbia University

Qixing Huang, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, The University of Texas at Austin

Steve Huntsman, Principal Scientist, Systems & Technology Research

Michael Hutchings, Professor of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley

David Hyde, Assistant Professor, Computer Science, Vanderbilt University

Nicole Immorlica, Senior Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research

Kenneth Intriligator, Professor of Physics, University of California, San Diego

Elena Ionova, Algebra Teacher (afterschool), Russian School of Math

Sandy Irani, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Irvine

Ehud Isacoff, Professor of Neurobiology, Director, Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute, University of California, Berkeley; NAS

Phillip Isola, Assistant Professor of EECS, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Gene Itkis, Research Scientist, Lincoln Laboratory, Massachussettes Institute of Technology, Visiting Professor at West Point US Military Academy

Sonia Jaffe, Research Economist, Microsoft

Mohit Jaggi, Technical leader and manager of software and ML, Uber (signing in personal capacity )

Jainendra Jain, Evan Pugh University Professor of Physics, Penn State University; Member of National Academy of Sciences, Fellow AAAS

Lalit K Jain, Assistant Professor, Foster School of Business, University of Washington

Kevin G Jamieson, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of Washington

Alan Jasanoff, Professor of Biological Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Ania Jayich, Professor of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara

David S Jerison, Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; AAAS, Stefan Bergman Prize, Simons Fellow, Guggenheim Fellow

Ranjit Jhala, Professor of Computer Science Engineering, University of California, San Diego

Svetlana Jitomirskaya, Distinguished Professor of Mathematics, University of California, Irvine; Fellow of American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS), AMS Satter Prize, APS & AIP Dannie Heineman Prize

Kyle A Johnsen, PhD student, Georgia Tech

Cynthia D Jones, Educator, Baltimore City Public Schools; Computational Thinking Certification

Laura E Jones, Biostatistician, PhD Student, Statistics and Biometry, Albany School of Public Health, State University of New York; PhD, MS

Victor Kac, Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS), member of the National Academy of Sciences

Shamit Kachru, Professor of Physics, Stanford University

David Kagan, Full Time Lecturer in Physics, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

Yael T Kalai, Principal Senior Researcher and Adjunct Professor, Microsoft Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Archana Kamal, Assistant Professor, University of Massachusetts Lowell

Daniel Kane, Associate Professor, Computer Science Engineering and Mathematics, University of California, San Diego

Rishabh Kapoor, PhD Candidate, Systems, Synthetic and Quantitative Biology Program, Harvard University; Education Minor, Stanford University

Anna R Karlin, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Washington; Bill & Melinda Gates Chair, National Academy of Sciences, American Academy of Arts and Science, Fellow of ACM

Neven Karlovac, Chief Executive Officer (Retired), Cellmic Inc. (now part of Now Diagnostics Inc.); Ph.D. EE, Senior member IEEE

Mehebub Karmali, Former 9-12 math teacher, Former MSJHS

Efthimios Kaxiras, John Hasbrouck Van Veck Professor of Pure and Applied Physics, Harvard University

Alan C Kay, Adjunct Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles; Turing Award, Draper Prize, Kyoto Prize

Zvi M Kedem, Professor of Computer Science, New York University; Fellow ACM, Fellow IEEE

Ralph Kelsey, Professor, Ohio University

Todd Kemp, Professor of Mathematics, University of California, San Diego; Founding Faculty of the Halcioglu Data Science Institute

Christina Kendziorski, Professor of Biostatistics and Medical Informatics, University of Wisconsin-Madison; ASA Fellow

Maya Keshavan, Electrical Engineer, Consultant

Rania Khalaf, Chief Information and Data Officer , Former Director of AI and Cloud Research, Inari

Vedika Khemani, Assistant Professor of Physics, Stanford University

Mohammad F Kiani, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Radiation Oncology, Temple University

Roozbeh Kiani, Associate Professor of Neural Science, New York University

Ju-Lee Kim, Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; MIT Earll M. Murman Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising

Michel A Kinsy, Associate Professor & Director of the STAM Center, Arizona State University

Alexander Kirillov, Professor of Mathematics, Stony Brook University

Mike Kirschner, President, Design Chain Associates, LLC; American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Advisory Board member

Steven A Kivelson, Prabhu Goel Family Professor of Physics, Stanford university; Member of the National Academy of Sciences

Bjørn Kjos-Hanssen, Professor and Associate Chair, Mathematics, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Sergiu Klainerman, Higgins professor of mathematics, Princeton University; Member of US Academy of Sciences, foreign member of the French Academy of Sciences

Dmitry Kleinbock, Professor of Mathematics, Brandeis University; Fellow of the AMS

Bruce Kleiner, Professor of Mathematics, New York University

Patrice Koehl, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Davis

Ilya S Kofman, Professor of Mathematics, College of Staten Island and The Graduate Center, City University of New York

Krishna C Kolakaluri, Principal Engineer, Plume; Bachelors in Engineering

Daphne Koller, CEO and Founder, insitro; Adjunct Prof. of Computer Science, Stanford; Coursera co-founder; MacArthur Fellow; NAE Fellow; AAAS Fellow; AAAI Fellow.

Anatoly B Kolomeisky, Professor of Chemistry, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Rice University

Risi Kondor, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Statistics, University of Chicago

Alex Kontorovich, Professor of Mathematics, Rutgers University

Konrad Paul Kording, Professor of Neuroscience, University of Pennsylvania

Richard E Korf, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles; AAAI fellow

Nisarg Kothari, Senior Staff Software Engineer, Google

Pravesh K Kothari, Assistant professor of computer science, Carnegie Mellon University

Petros Koumoutsakos, Herbert S. Winokur, Jr. Professor of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University; International member US National Academy of Engineering ; Area Chair of Applied Mathematics, Harvard University; Director, Institute of Applied Computational Science, Harvard University

Alex Kovner, Professor of Physics, University of Connecticut; APS Fellow

Vladik Kreinovich, Professor of Computer Science, University of Texas at El Paso; Vice President of International Fuzzy Systems Association

Peter Kuchment, Distinguished Professor of Mathematics, Texas A&M University; Fellow of AMS, APS, SIAM, AAAS, IoP

Susan Kulawik, Senior Research Scientist, Bay Area Environmental Research Institute

Shrinivas R Kulkarni, George Ellory Hale Professor of Astronomy & Planetary Science, California Institute of Technology; Member, National Academy of Sciences

Arun Kumar, Associate Professor, Computer Science and Engineering and Halicioglu Data Science Institute, University of California, San Diego

Ravi Kumar, Research Scientist, Google Research; Fellow of ACM

Anastasia Kurdia, Senior Professor of Practice of Computer Science, Tulane University

James V Lambers, Professor of Mathematics, The University of Southern Mississippi

Ian Langmore, Sr. Software Engineer, Google

Frederic Latremoliere, Professor of Mathematics, University of Denver

Thomas Lauritzen, VP of Data science, Iterative Scopes; Ph.D. biophysics

Hung Le, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Yann LeCun, Professor of Computer Science and Data Science, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York University; ACM Turing Award; member NAS, NAE; Fellow, AAAI; Chief AI Scientist, Meta

Jason Lee, Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Princeton University

Matthew S Leifer, Assistant Professor of Physics, Chapman University

Benjamin Lev, Associate Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, Stanford University

Leonid Levitov, Professor of Physics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Avi Levy, Engineer, Microsoft; PhD in Pure Mathematics (University of Washington, 2017)

Harry R Lewis, Gordon McKay Research Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University; Recipient of the IEEE 2021 Mary Kenneth Keller Computer Science and Engineering Undergraduate Teaching Award

Jing Li, Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Georgia Tech

Jacky Liang, PhD Candidate in Robotics, Carnegie Mellon University; NSF Fellow

Daniel A Lidar, Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Southern California; Viterbi Professor of Engineering

Vladimir Lifschitz, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin; Fellow of the Association for Advancement of Artificial Intelligence

Tony Lima, Professor Emeritus of Economics, California State University, East Bay, Hayward, CA; B.S., MIT, chem. eng. PhD Stanford economics

Xin Liu, Professor, University of California, Davis; IEEE Fellow

Yang Liu, Graduate Student, Mathematics, Stanford University

Zhen Liu, Assistant Professor, University of Minnesota

Ivan Loseu, Professor of Mathematics, Yale University; Fellow of the AMS

John Lott, Professor of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley

Shachar Lovett, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of California, San Diego

Andrew Lucas, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, University of Colorado, Boulder; Sloan Fellow

Jonathan Luk, Associate Professor in Mathematics, Stanford University

George Lusztig, Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Shaw Prize in Mathematical Sciences, Fellow of the Royal Society, Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS), Member of the National Academy of Sciences

Elena Machkasova, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Minnesota Morris

Mauro Maggioni, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor in Mathematics, Applied Mathematics and Statisics, Johns Hopkins University; Popov Prize, Sloan Fellow, Simon Fellow, Fellow of the AMS

Mehrdad Mahdavi, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, Penn State University

Konstantin Makarychev, Professor of Computer Science, Northwestern University

Yury Makarychev, Professor of Computer Science, Toyota Technological Institute at Chicago

Juan M Maldacena, Professor, Institute for Advanced Study; Member of the National Academy of Sciences

Michael Malione, Director, Malione Learning Center

Natasha Mallette, Professional Practice Engineer, Oregon State University

Vladimir Mandelshtam, Professor of Chemistry, University of California, Irvine

Juan J Manfredi, Professor of Mathematics, University of Pittsburgh

Richard Mann, Professor, Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, Columbia University

Aneesh Manohar, Distinguished Professor of Physics, University of California, San Diego

Vanel Marc, Algebra Teacher, Southshore Charter Academy; Founder of Sherpa Math Game

David Margulies, Retired Research Staff Member, IBM Research-Almaden Lab

Amelie Marian, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Rutgers University

Ivan Marinovic, Professor of accounting, Graduate School of Business, Stanford University

Brad Marston, Professor of Physics, Brown University; Fellow of the American Physical Society, recipient of a number of awards.

Sergei Maslov, Professor of Bioengineering and Physics, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign; U of Illinois Presidential Award and Medallion, Fellow of APS and AIMBE

Clifford Mass, Professor, Atmospheric Sciences, University of Washington; Ph.D. Atmospheric Sciences, numerical modeler

Samuel Matej, Research Professor of Radiology, University of Pennnsylvania

Norman Matloff, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Davis

Abraham Matta, Professor and Chair of Computer Science, Boston University

Eric S Maurer, Director of Classical Engagement, Regina Angelorum Academy; 2020 Archdiocese of Boston Excellence in Education Award recipient

Nelson L Max, Distinguished Professor emeritus of Computer Science, University of California, Davis

Alex Mackenzie Phillip May, Postdoctoral scholar, Physics, Stanford University

Barbara R Mayden, 8th Grade Algebra 1 Teacher, Private School in Houston, TX; BA, MA, EdD (expected 2022)

Arya Mazumdar, Associate Professor, Halicioglu Data Science Institute and Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University of California San Diego

Barry C Mazur, Gerharde Gade University Professor, Harvard University; National Medal of Science, Chauvenet Prize, Cole Prize, Veblen Prize

Aaron McCollum, AP Math and Computer Science Teacher, Richmond County School System

Scott A McGregor, Chief Executive Officer (Retired), Broadcom Corporation; Fortune 500 CEO; Founder of the Broadcom Foundation

Stephen E McKeown, Assistant Professor of Mathematical Sciences, University of Texas at Dallas; J.D., Ph.D.

Peter L McMahon, Assistant Professor of Applied and Engineering Physics, Cornell University

Patrick Meade, Professor, C.N. Yang Instiute for Theoretical Physics, Stony Brook University

Dinesh Mehta, Professor of Computer Science, Colorado School of Mines

Raghu Meka, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles

Ray Merewether, Cheif Scientist, retired; 3 sole inventor patents; ~80 coinventor

Diego A Mesa, Assistant Professor of the Practice of Computer Science, Vanderbilt University

Scott D Metzler, Research Professor of Radiology, University of Pennsylvania

David A Meyer, Professor of Mathematics, University of California, San Diego

Peter F Michelson, Professor of Physics, Stanford University

James Mickens, Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University

Risto Miikkulainen, Professor of Computer Science, The University of Texas at Austin; IEEE Fellow

Kenneth D Miller, Professor, Department of Neuroscience, Columbia University; Swartz Prize for Theoretical and Computational Neuroscience

Adrian B Mims Sr., Founder & CEO, The Calculus Project Inc.; Recipient of The 1954 Luminary Award

Yair N Minsky, Einar Hille Professor of Mathematics, Yale University; Fellow of the AMS

Anshuman Mishra, Principal AI Researcher, Numenta

Pratyush Mishra, Cryptographer, Aleo; PhD from UC Berkeley

Umar Mohideen, Professor of Physics, University of California, Riverside; Fellow, American Physical Society

Daniel A Moncayo, Associate Professor of Economics, Brigham Young University Idaho

Andrea Montanari, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Statistics, Stanford University

Niema Moshiri, Assistant Teaching Professor of Computer Science & Engineering, University of California, San Diego

Dana Moshkovitz, Professor of Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin

Michael C Mozer, Professor / Research Scientist, University of Colorado, Boulder / Google

Shankar Mukherji, Assistant Professor of Physics and Cell Biology & Physiology, Washington University in St Louis

David B Mumford, University Professor Emeritus, Brown University; Fields Medal, former President of the International Mathematics Union

Kevin Murphy, Senior Staff Research Scientist, Google Research (Brain Team); PhD

Venkatesh N Murthy, Professor and Director of Center for Brain Science, Harvard University

Larry Musolino, Lecturer, Mathematics and Statistics, Pennsylvania State University; Professional Engineer (State of PA)

Mircea Mustata, Professor of Mathematics, University of Michigan

Sergey Nadtochiy, Associate Professor of Applied Mathematics, Illinois Institute of Technology

Mayur Naik, Professor and Graduate Chair of Computer and Information Science, University of Pennsylvania

Rahul Nandkishore, Associate Professor of Physics and Fellow, Center for Theory of Quantum Matter, University of Colorado Boulder

Balasubramanian Narasimhan, Senior Research Scientist, Department of Statistics, Stanford University

Michael Neff, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Davis

Jelani Nelson, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley

Ilya M Nemenman, Professor of Physics and Biology, Emory University; Fellow, American Physical Society; Simons Investigator

Sajjad Nezhadi, Graduate Student in Computer Science, University of Maryland

Hung Ngo, VP of Research, RelationalAI Inc.; Former professor of Computer Science at SUNY Buffalo

Yi Ni, Professor of Mathematics, California Institute of Technology

Dimitrios Nikolopoulos, John W. Hancock Professor of Engineering, Virginia Tech

Anantha Kumar Nivarti, Sr Staff Hardware Engineer, Tesla Apple AMD; Semiconductor professional. CPU designer. Math lover. Graduated from NITK India

Armita Nourmohammad, Assistant Professor of Physics, University of Washington

Maxim I Novikov, MD, Anesthesiologist, Geisinger Medical Center

Zohar Nussinov, Professor of Physics, Washington University in Saint Louis

Darian O Nwankwo, PhD Candidate, Computer Science, Cornell University

Barbara A Oakley, Distinguished Professor of Engineering, Oakland University; Fellow of IEEE and AIMBE; Michigan Distinguished Professor of the Year; Coursera’s inaugural “Innovation Instructor.”

Vadim Oganesyan, Professor of Physics, The City University of New York

Kasso Okoudjou, Professor of Mathematics, Tufts University; Member of the AMS Council

Alex Olshevsky, Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Boston University

Alexey Onufriev, Professor of Computer Science and Physics, Virginia Tech

Kathryn D Ortega, Math Teacher, Oakland Unified School District

Rafail Ostrovsky, Distinguished Professor of Computer Science and Mathematics, University of California, Los Angeles; IEEE, IACR Fellow, a foreign member of Academia Europaea

Onyema Osuagwu, Associate Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Morgan State University; Assistant Director, Cybersecurity Assurance and Policy Center

Art Owen, Professor of Statistics, Stanford University; Statistical Society of Canada Gold Medal, Noether Senior Scholar Award, American Statistical Association

Hakan Ozadam, Research Scientist, University of Texas at Austin

Peter S Ozsváth, Professor of Mathematics, Princeton University; National Academy of Sciences (NAS), Guggeinheim Fellow, Oswald Veblen Prize in Geometry

Sonia Paban, Associate Professor of Physics, University of Texas at Austin

Ioannis Panageas, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Irvine

Julian Panetta, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Davis

Periklis A Papakonstantinou, Associate Professor, Rutgers University, Rutgers Business School

Charalampos Papamanthou, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Yale University; Co-director of Yale Applied Cryptography Laboratory

George J Pappas, UPS Foundation Professor of Electrical and Systems Engineering, University of Pennsylvania

Dana Paquin, Professor of Mathematics, Stanford University; California Polytechnic State University; Former Director of the Stanford Math Circle

Raghuveer Parthasarathy, Professor of Physics, University of Oregon; Fellow, American Physical Society

Ramamohan Paturi, Professor, Computer Science and Engineering,, University of California, San Diego

Jonathan J Paulson, Software Engineer

Chris Peikert, Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, University of Michigan

Robert Pelcovits, Professor of Physics, Brown University

Will Perkins, Associate Professor, Mathematics, Statistics, and Computer Science, University of Illinois at Chicago

Seth Pettie, Professor of EECS, University of Michigan

Pavel Pevzner, Professor, Computer Science and Engineering,, University of California, San Diego; ACM Kanellakis Theory and Practice Award, International Society for Computational Biology Senior Scientist Award

E. Sterl Phinney, Professor of Theoretical Astrophysics, California Institute of Technology

Joseph Picone, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Temple University

Kristofer Pister, Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, University of California, Berkeley

Jonathan Plesser, Mathematics Teacher, C. E. Jordan High School

M. Ronen Plesser, Professor of Physics and Mathematics, Duke University

Jennifer S Poehlmann, Senior Lecturer of Chemistry, Introductory Course Coordinator, Stanford University

Dave Polidori, Senior Director and Research Fellow, Janssen Research and Development

Olga Polyanskaya, Statistician, Forma Therapeutics

Yury Polyanskiy, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Bjorn Poonen, Distinguished Professor in Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Packard Fellow, Simons Investigator

Mihnea Popa, Professor of Mathematics, Harvard University; AMS Centennial Fellow, AMS Fellow, Simons Fellow

Raluca A Popa, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley

Joya D Pramanik, Engineering Program Manager; Chemical engineering PhD

Gopal Prasad, Raoul Bott Professor Emeritus of Mathematics, University of Michigan; Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship, Humboldt Foundation Lifetime achievement award, Fellow of the American Math Society

Kisalaya Prasad, Software Engineer, Robinhood

John Preskill, Richard P. Feynman Professor of Theoretical Physics, California Institute of Technology; Member, National Academy of Sciences

Molly Przeworski, Professor of Biological Sciences and of Systems Biology, Columbia University

Xiaoliang Qi, Professor of Physics, Stanford University

Lili Qiu, Professor of Computer Science, The University of Texas at Austin; ACM Fellow, IEEE Fellow

Dragomir R Radev, Professor of Computer Science, Yale University; ACM Fellow

Leo Radzihovsky, Professor of Physics, University of Colorado at Boulder; Fellow of American Physical Society, Simons Investigator, Apker, Hertz, Packard, Sloan Fellow

Prasad Raghavendra, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley

Srinivas Raghu, Associate Professor of Physics, Stanford University

Kianoosh Raika, Senior Software Systems Engineer, Red Sash; 20+ years industry

Surjeet Rajendran, Associate Professor of Physics, The Johns Hopkins University; Sloan Fellow, New Horizons Prize in Physics, Simons Investigator

Aditya Ramamoorthy, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and (by courtesy) Mathematics, Iowa State University

Antonio Rangel, Bing Professor of Neuroscience, Behavioral Biology and Economics, California Institute of Technology

Leonardo M Ranzani, Experimental Quantum Physicist, Raytheon BBN Technologies

Satish Rao, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley; Fellow of ACM, Fulkerson Prize

Sofya Raskhodnikova, Professor of Computer Science, Boston University

Meisam Razaviyayn, Assistant Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering, University of Southern California

Stuart Reges, Teaching Professor, University of Washington; UW Distinguished Teaching Award

Daniel Reichman, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Glenn Reinman, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles

Vladimir Retakh, Professor of Mathematics, Rutgers University; Fellow of the AMS

Leo Reyzin, Professor of Computer Science, Boston University

Rick L Richardson, Chief Information Officer, Letter Technology Inc

Dario L Ringach, Professor of Neurobiology and Psychology, University of California, Los Angeles; AAAS Scientific Freedom and Responsibility awardee

Jason Roberts, Founder, Math Academy

Phillip Rogaway, Professor, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Davis; IACR Fellow, ACM Paris Kanellakis Theory and Practice Award

Vladimir Rokhlin, Professor of Computer Science and Mathematics, Yale University

Sergey Romanovsky, Sr Software Development Engineer, Amazon; MSc

Marcus Roper, Professor of Mathematics and Computational Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles

Allyson C Rosen, Clinical Associate Professor (Affiliated), Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University

Janet E Rosenbaum, Assistant Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, Brooklyn, NY

Joshua Rosenberg, Mathematics Postdoc, University of Washington

Gregory Rosenthal, PhD student in computer science, University of Toronto, University of Toronto

Aaron Roth, Professor of Computer and Information Science, University of Pennsylvania

Grant M Rotskoff, Assistant Professor Chemistry, Stanford University

Tim Roughgarden, Professor of Computer Science, Columbia University

Gloire Rubambiza, PhD Student, Computer Science, Cornell University

Ronitt Rubinfeld, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Fellow of American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS), Fellow of ACM

Aviad Rubinstein, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University

Simon Rubinstein-Salzedo, Director, Euler Circle

Holly Rushmeier, John C. Malone Professor of Computer Science, Yale University; ACM Fellow

Alexander Russell, Professor, Computer Science and Engineering/Mathematics, University of Connecticut

Nicole Rust, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Pennsylvania

Dorsa Sadigh, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University

Kate Saenko, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Boston University

Amir H Safavi-Naeini, Associate Professor of Applied Physics, Stanford University

Ilya Safro, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Delaware

Amit Sahai, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles; Fellow of the ACM and IACR; Simons Investigator

Anant Sahai, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, University of California, Berkeley

Marco Sangiovanni, PhD Student, Mathematics, Princeton University

Alberto L Sangiovanni Vincentelli, Professor, Edgar L. and Harold H. Buttner Chair of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, University of California, Berkeley; Fellow of IEEE and ACM, Member NAE, IEEE Wolfson Clerk Maxwell Medal

Juan G Santiago, Charles Lee Powell Foundation Professor, Stanford University; APS Fellow, ASME Fellow, AIMBE Fellow

Mark Sapir, Professor of Mathematics, Vanderbilt University

Thomas Sargent, Professor of Economics, New York University/Emeritus Stanford University; Nobel Prize in Economics (2011)

Abhishek Sarkar, Scientist, Vesalius Therapeutics; PhD, Computer Science

Lawrence Saul, Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University of California, San Diego

David Savitt, Professor and Chair, Mathematics, Johns Hopkins University; Fellow of the AMS, PECASE

Virginia Savova, Distinguished Scientist, Sanofi

Richard T Scalettar, Distinguished Professor of Physics, University of California, Davis

Brian Scassellati, Professor of Computer Science, Yale University

Cole Schlesinger, Founding Research Engineer, Akita Software

Michael B Schlomer, Teacher and Department Chair of Mathematics, Elder High School, Cincinnati, Ohio; MA, MEd.

Mark J Schnitzer, Professor, Biology & Applied Physics, Stanford University

Gus K Schrader, Assistant Professor, Mathematics, Northwestern University

John Michael Schultz, Principal Software Developer, Amazon; PhD

Daniel G Schwartz, Professor of Computer Science, Florida State University

Albert Schwarz, Distinguished Professor of Mathematics ( Emeritus), University of California at Davis

Michael D Scott, Professor of Instruction, Department of Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin

Gesualdo Scutari, Professor of Industrial Engineering, Purdue University

Nathan Seiberg, Professor of physics, Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton NJ

Daniel Seita, Postdoc, Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University

Jasjeet Sekhon, Meyer Professor of Statistics & Data Science, Yale University; Fellow of the American Statistics Association

Amin L Sennour, Software Engineer

Carlo H Sequin, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley; IEEE Fellow; ACM Fellow

Manish Shah, Chief Executive Officer, PeerWell

Vaishaal Naanny Shankar, Applied Scientist, Amazon; PhD CS, UC Berkeley

Solmaz Shariat Torbaghan, Director of Machine Learning, Varian, A Siemens Healthineers Company

Yoav Sharon, Manager – Power System Control, S&C Electric; Senior IEEE member

Madhu Shashanka, Founder and Chief Scientist, Concentric

Sriram Shastry, Distinguished Professor of Physics, University of California, Santa Cruz

Jalal Shatah, Professor of Mathematics, New York University; Silver Chair, member of AAAS

Scott R Sheffield, Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS), Clay Research Award, Loeve Prize, PECASE

Eugene J Shekita, Engineer, Researcher, Manager, Google (retired)

Abhi Shelat, Professor of Computer Science, Northeastern University

Zhixun Shen, Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, Stanford University

Stephen Shenker, Richard Weiland Professor, Department of Physics, Stanford University

Mary Ann Shimer, Mathematics Teacher, Joaquin Moraga Intermediate School; BA Math/Applied Science, University of California, Los Angeles

Kirill Shtengel, Professor of Physics, University of California, Riverside; Fellow of the American Physical Society

Michael Shulman, Associate Professor of Mathematics, University of San Diego

Qimiao Si, Harry C. and Olga K. Wiess Professor of Physics, Rice University

Dennis A Silage, Professor Emeritus, Electrical and Computer Engineering, College of Engineering, Temple University; ASEE National Outstanding Teaching Award

Alistair J Sinclair, Professor of Computer Science and Statistics, University of California, Berkeley; Gödel Prize; Fulkerson Prize; ACM Fellow

Michael Sipser, Donner Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Fellow of the AAAS, Former Dean of Science, MIT

Herbert Sizek, PhD Student in Complex Systems, Indiana University at Bloomington

Witold Skiba, Professor of Physics, Yale University

Eric A Skiff, Co-Founder, Tanooki Labs; CTO / CoFounder of Tech agency and startups

Adam D Smith, Professor of Computer Science, Boston University

Robert M Solovay, Professor Emeritus of Mathematics, University of California, Berkeley; Member NAS

Raghav Somani, Research Assistant, School of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Washington

Fang Song, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Portland State University

Kannan Soundararajan, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of the School of Humanities and Sciences (Mathematics), Stanford University; Salem Prize, Ostrowski Prize, Infosys Prize, SASTRA Ramanujan Prize, Simons Investigator

Costas J Spanos, Professor, Dept of EECS, Director, CITRIS, University of California, Berkeley

David E Speyer, Professor of Mathematics, University of Michigan

Alexey Spiridonov, Software engineer; Computational biologist; Research mathematician (previously), Meta Platforms, Inc

Boris Zinovievich Spivak, Professor of Physics, University of Washington

Manu Sridharan, Associate Professor, University of California, Riverside

Saurabh Srivastava, Founder, CEO, Warpdrive by Synthetic Minds; PhD in Computer Science, UMD; Computing Innovations Fellow; started two companies

Gigliola Staffilani, Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; AAAS, NAS

Elizabeth Statmore, Math Teacher, Lowell High School, San Francisco

Jacob Steinhardt, Assistant Professor, Department of Statistics, University of California, Berkeley

James M Strickland, Assistant Professor, Arizona State University

Hao Su, Assistant Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, University of California, San Diego

Igor Yakov Subbotin, Professor of Mathematics, National University

Madhu Sudan, Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University; Nevanlinna Prize, Infosys Prize, Member NAS

Yizhou Sun, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles

Christian Sykes, Product Analyst, Pinnacle 21; MA in Mathematics (University of Maryland), former math educator and tutor (high school through advanced undergraduate)

Sergei Tabachnikov, Professor of Mathematics, Pennsylvania State University; AMS Fellow

Jan Tabaczynski, Software Engineer, The Athletic

Garry K Tan, Venture Capitalist, Initialized Capital; Forbes Midas List Top 100 Global VC

Terence C Tao, Professor of Mathematics, University of California, Los Angeles; Fields Medal; National Academy of Science member

Richard Taylor, Professor of Mathematics, Stanford University; Shaw Prize, Breakthrough Prize, fellow of the Royal Society, member of the National Academy of Sciences

Stefano Tessaro, Associate Professor, Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, University of Washington

Ari Trachtenberg, Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Boston University

Hung Tran, Associate Professor of Mathematics, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Son C Tran, Professor of Computer Science, New Mexico State University

Mark Trodden, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Department Chair, co-Director Center for Particle Cosmology, University of Pennsylvania

Randy True, Founder and Executive Director, Focus on Foundations, STEM Education Nonprofit; Founder and CEO FloodLAMP Biotechnologies, Founder startup True Materials Inc., B.S. Physics Stanford

Charalampos Tsourakakis, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Boston University

Loring Tu, Professor of Mathematics, Tufts University

Thomas M Turchioe, Expert, Spatial – Global CoE, SAP; Inventor, patent #5602523

Jonathan Ullman, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Northeastern University

Chris Umans, Professor of Computer Science, California Institute of Technology

Eli Upfal, Professor of Computer Science, Brown University; The Rush C. Hawkins University Professor of Computer Science, ACM and IEEE Fellow, Kannelakis Prize

Al Urim, Head of Engineering, Aalto

Michael Usher, Professor of Mathematics, University of Georgia

Vinod Vaikuntanathan, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Ashok K Vaish, Principal, Balanced Growth Fund

Teresa M Van Lone, Secondary Math Teacher, Easton School District, Easton, WA

Mani Varadarajan, Senior Staff Software Engineer, Google

Abhay Vardhan, Software Engineer; PhD Computer Science

Thomas Varley, PhD Candidate, Indiana University

Michael H Vartanian, Lecturer, Department of Mathematics & Statistics, San Jose State University

Kashyap V Vasavada, Emeritus Professor of Physics, Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis

Virginia Vassilevska Williams, Steven and Renee Finn Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellow

Namrata Vaswani, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Iowa State University; IEEE Fellow

Akshay Venkatesh, Professor of Mathematics, Institute for Advanced Study; Fields Medal, Salem Prize, Ramanujan Prize

Kevin Ventullo, Staff Engineer, Google

Victor Vianu, Professor, Computer Science and Engineering,, University of California, San Diego; ACM Fellow, AAAS Fellow

Vlad C Vicol, Professor, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York University

Aravindan Vijayaraghavan, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Northwestern University

Ashvin Vishwanath, Professor of Physics, Harvard University; Member AAAS

Jan Vondrak, Professor of Mathematics, Stanford University

Jim Waldo, Gordon McKay Professor of the Practice of Computer Science and CTO, Harvard University

Avery Wang, Principal Research Scientist, Apple; Founder and Inventor of Shazam

Yusu Wang, Professor, Halicioglu Data Science Institute, University of California, San Diego

Yuxuan Wang, Assistant Professor of Physics, University of Florida

Michael S Waterman, Distinguished Institute Professor, University of Virginia; National Academy of Sciences (NAS), National Academy of Engineering (NAE)

Brent R Waters, Professor of Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin; Simons Investigator, Sloan Fellow, ACM Grace Murray Hopper Award, PECASE, Sloan Fellow, Packard Fellow, Microsoft Faculty Fellow

John Wawrzynek, Professor, Department of EECS, University of California, Berkeley

Kevin Wayne, Phillip Y. Goldman ’86 University Lecturer in Computer Science, Princeton University

Michael B Weissman, Emeritus Professor of Physics, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; APS Fellow

John S Wettlaufer, A.M. Bateman Professor of Geophysics, Mathematics & Physics, Yale University

Steven R White, Distinguished Professor of Physics, University of California, Irvine; Member, National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Daniel Wichs, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Northeastern University; Sloan Fellow

Michael Willis, Postdoctoral Scholar (Mathematics), Stanford University

Barry M Wise, President, Eigenvector Research, Inc.; EAS and Wold medal winner for achievements in data science (chemometrics)

Stephen J Wright, Professor of Computer Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Eli Yablonovitch, Professor, University of California, Berkeley; Benjamin Franklin Medal, Edison Medal of IEEE

Laurence G Yaffe, Professor, Department of Physics, University of Washington

Avi Yagil, Professor of Physics, University of California, San Diego

Deborah Yelon, Professor and Chair, Cell & Developmental Biology, University of California, San Diego

Lexing Ying, Professor of Mathematics, Stanford University

Alexander Yong, Professor of Mathematics, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Bryant W York, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science, Portland State University; ACM Fellow

Andrea Young, Professor of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara

Zhiwei Yun, Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; SASTRA Ramanujan Prize, AMS Fellow, Packard Fellow, ICCM Gold Medal

Matias Zaldarriaga, Professor of Astrophysics, Institute for Advanced Study; Member of the National Academy of Sciences

David Zeeman, Mathematics Teacher, San Francisco Unified School District

Di Zhang, Associate professor of electrical engineering, Naval Postgraduate School

Wei Zhang, Professor of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; SASTRA Ramanujan Prize, Fellow of the AMS, Simons Fellowship

Yuanlin Zhang, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Texas Tech University

Maksym Zhenirovskyy, Principal Engineer, PARC; Ph.D. in Physics

Jonathan Zhu, Partner, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati; PhD, Physics, University of California, Berkeley

Eric Zitzewitz, Professor of Economics, Dartmouth College

Denis Zorin, Professor of Computer Science and Mathematics and Chair of Computer Science, New York University

David Zuckerman, Professor of Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin; Simons Investigator, ACM Fellow, Packard Fellow