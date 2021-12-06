Graeme Beardsmore, Senior Fellow in Crustal Heat Flow at University of Melbourne. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
geothermal energy Opinion

“Hot Rocks 2”? Melbourne Uni Professor Urges More Geothermal Energy

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
32 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In 2009, Tim Flannery’s Geodynamics won a $90 million government grant. By 2016 it was all over. But I guess six years is a long time in the world of geothermal energy hype.

There’s an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

December 2, 2021 12.48pm AEDT
Graeme Beardsmore
Senior Fellow in Crustal Heat Flow, The University of Melbourne

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer.

This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating. 

The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted many “occurrences of high temperature waters in East Gippsland”. We now know the hot water underlies about 6,000 square kilometres of Gippsland, from Morwell in the west to Lakes Entrance in the east, and holds the equivalent of A$30 billion of heat at today’s natural gas price. 

But with natural gas flowing from Bass Strait, and vast reserves of brown coal in the Latrobe Valley, there has been little incentive to develop alternative energy sources. With the coal era now drawing to a close, it’s time we made better use of this vast, clean source of energy to help cut national emissions and ease the energy transition.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/theres-an-enormous-geothermal-pool-under-the-latrobe-valley-that-can-give-us-cheap-clean-energy-166829

So what went wrong with Geodynamics?

Before the closure, the company had managed to extract super-heated water from five kilometres below the earth’s surface and use it to generate small amounts of electricity.

“The technology worked but unfortunately the cost of implementing the technology and also the cost of delivering the electricity that was produced to a market was just greater than the revenue stream that we could create,” Geodynamics chief executive Chris Murray said.

Professor Martin Hand ran the South Australian Centre for Geothermal Energy Research at the University of Adelaide.

“I think it was talked up too much — it’s a very nice concept on the front page of a newspaper, looks very easy to do, and I think it was over-spruiked,” he said.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-08-30/geothermal-power-plant-closes-deemed-not-financially-viable/7798962

I’m happy for people to try these things on their own dime. Professor Beardsmore from his LinkedIn profile appears to suggest he has developed better predictive drilling models, which might help him find his hot water with fewer test drills. If this gives him the edge that Geodynamics lacked, good luck to him. But given the track record of failure of such ventures, he’ll likely have a lot of convincing to do, to secure his funding.

nicholas tesdorf
December 6, 2021 2:15 pm

Unfortunately, potential investors in “Hot Rocks Two”, who saw “Hot Rocks One”, will think that they have hot rocks in their heads.

Streetcred
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
December 6, 2021 2:38 pm

unfortunately, I think that there are enough woke dumbazzes out there who will toss their lifesavings into these scams.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 6, 2021 2:25 pm

unfortunately the cost of implementing the technology and also the cost of delivering the electricity that was produced to a market was just greater than the revenue stream that we could create

All you need to do is make other electricity generation methods more expensive and you’re in business. Simples!

M Courtney
December 6, 2021 2:31 pm

The heat needs to be near the surface.

The problem isn’t drilling to the heat. That’s proven technology.
The problem isn’t extracting the hot liquid That’s also proven technology.
The problem is keeping the hole open. The earth moves.

This isn’t a case of following the source of high energy material. It’s not drilling for oil. It’s a case or reaching the hot area and staying there. Constantly re-drilling costs energy. And there isn’t that much energy to get.

Unless the heat is near the surface. Geothermal works great then.

It doesn't add up...
Reply to  M Courtney
December 6, 2021 3:11 pm

It problably also works if the aquifer contains a highly lithium enriched brine, as in Cornwall at United Downs.

M Courtney
Reply to  It doesn't add up...
December 6, 2021 3:31 pm

Why? Does that affect the heat retention?
Remember the geothermal projects in Cornwall have been failing since the 1970s.
ARUP_Cornwall_Geothermal_Options_Report_ISSUE_2_ALL.pdf (erdfconvergence.org.uk)

If, instead of energy, you want to extract minerals like lithium it’s far more economic to look at tailings in deposited in Cornish rivers. Lithium and rare earth metals are available in high concentrations in the rivers around Camborne.

The Red River may no longer flow red at High Tide, as the mines have shut down, but dredging its bed is worth more than panning for gold anywhere in the world.

MarkW
Reply to  M Courtney
December 6, 2021 4:35 pm

I’m guessing that once you have extracted the heat, you can then extract the lithium.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  It doesn't add up...
December 6, 2021 3:52 pm

Those same brines create maintenance costs because they tend to clog up the piping, as operations in the Salton Sea (Calif.) have discovered.

Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  M Courtney
December 6, 2021 4:46 pm

I think Geothermal will work perfectly, we all just need to live on top of yellowstone or similar formations, inside or on top of active volcanoes.

I foresee no issues or difficulties with this concept.
What could go wrong

Ron Long
December 6, 2021 2:36 pm

Nevada has a lot of geothermal power generation. They prefer hot rocks without water and pump water into them and collect the steam, as the aquifer hot water is loaded with salts and sulfates and plugs up the pipes. The way to find really hot rocks at relatively shallow depth is to examine air magnetics, processed with upward and downward quick (limited) gaussian stretching. The Curie point (temperature at which material are no longer magnetic, either remnant or induced) will show as large areas of very low air magnetic values. This produces test areas for follow-up drilling of shallow holes and heat-gradient testing.

Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
December 6, 2021 3:52 pm

I saw a presentation from NREL and it was surprising to me that the heat extraction eventually causes a drop in temperature of fields in Nevada.

Smart Rock
Reply to  Scissor
December 6, 2021 4:13 pm

Why would that be surprising? Hot rocks + cold water => hot water + (slightly less) hot rocks. It might take centuries or millenia before the geothermal flux replenishes the heat.

This is not like the geothermal in Iceland and New Zealand where the hot water is being constantly replenished by near-surface magma. Or Hawaii where they actually drilled into molten magma by accident.

Streetcred
December 6, 2021 2:36 pm

What happened to the $90million of funding to Flannery’s boondoggle? I think an investigation is warranted.

Doug D
December 6, 2021 2:59 pm

On a small scale,on his own dime, a friend channeled several hundred feet of a small river through a channel screened off from debris and put 45 home built paddle wheel generators along its course . He supplied his home and his out building with electricity. He claimed that it took a little over a year to get his investment cost back but had full electric power for two freezers , lighting , TV a nd other small appliances . It was in Western Washington where air conditioning is not a necessity . He was very happy until for reasons I am not sure of he was shut down by his county. I imagine the power company noticed or some such reason .
it was an idea I thought would work on the thousands of miles of irrigation canals in central California where I live .

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Doug D
December 6, 2021 3:10 pm

If you have a good drop or a big flow of water you can probably do it. But if you run the numbers its not easy to pull significant amounts of energy from a hydro system, unless your installation is substantial. And if everyone did it it might choke up the flow of the waterways.

Scissor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 6, 2021 3:54 pm

This design has some attractive features.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Scissor
December 6, 2021 4:25 pm

No it hasn’t.
None at all.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Doug D
December 6, 2021 3:56 pm

He was probably shut down for rerouting the river. Water rights and conditions for fish have always been contentious issues.

Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  Doug D
December 6, 2021 4:52 pm

Such schemes would work great, if only there were only a few hundred thousand people on the planet. Try to scale that up for everyone and uh-oh, just like geothermal, wind, solar. Free unlimited energy but unfortunately low energy density and so requires multiples of surface area of the planet to produce equivalent power.

If we really want a “6th extinction”, renewable power is the mechanism to create it.

Mr.
December 6, 2021 3:01 pm

So Einstein taught these academics nothing –
“the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result”

tmatsi
December 6, 2021 3:03 pm

At 65C, hot water is really only useful for heating houses and not much good for generating electricity (Carnot Cycle Efficiency). It might also be useful for agriculture if you wanted to grow tropical fruits in greenhouses.

I understand that Geodynamics also had major problems in containing the superheated steam so that is could be delivered to the generating sets. I recall that the steam was reported to have leaked out of the bore holes into the rocks overlying the hot rock. This will always be a problem with this technology and is more likely the deeper the hot rocks are below the surface.

John
Reply to  tmatsi
December 6, 2021 3:58 pm

the issue was they had massive corrosion and scale from the two wells they drilled and it was impossible to keep going. The water at the temperature was leaching minerals and there was CO2 down there as well
remember these wells were drilled to circa 4000 m down in South Australia

Rud Istvan
December 6, 2021 3:12 pm

Researched this years ago. Except for rare places like Iceland, there are three very limiting problems to geothermal ‘energy’.

  1. Shallow hot rocks usually are associated with an aquifer loaded with salts and sulfates. Those crud everything up fast when the carrying steam expands and cools. Heat exchangers can partly ‘solve’ that problem (they crud up more slowly) but at a significant thermal efficiency loss.
  2. Deep dry hot rocks are expensive to drill.
  3. Unless (like Iceland) sitting just on top of magma, hot rocks are actually not real hot so the useful electricity their steam can produce is very limited by Carnot thermodynamics.
John
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 6, 2021 4:01 pm

Geothermal is used extensively in places like Indonesia, New Zealand, US etc since the 1950’s

the biggest problem is these geothermal fields are no different to oil or gas fields after a while you deplete them

then you need to find a new one

John
December 6, 2021 3:52 pm

This is not hot rocks this is just pure and simple a hot artesian aquifer

but at 60deg C it is hardly hot enough to generate geothermal power

normally you would be looking for at least 150 – 200 deg C which is what the normal geothermal boys use

Stephen Mueller
December 6, 2021 4:16 pm

Let me get this right , they think we have a heat problem on the planet caused by C02 so they want to dig a really deep hole in the earth and bring up heat to make electricity in doing so release energy that has been stored in the ground for ever is that not adding to heat on the surface.

Chris Hanley
December 6, 2021 4:26 pm

600 meters is less than the depth of fracked oil and gas so those opposed to hydraulic fracking as a risk to surface structures must also oppose this.

PaulH
December 6, 2021 4:36 pm

“I think it was talked up too much — it’s a very nice concept on the front page of a newspaper, looks very easy to do, and I think it was over-spruiked,”

I have no idea what “over-spruiked” means (or even just plain ol’ spruiked), but I can guess the meaning from the context. 😉

Gerard
December 6, 2021 4:39 pm

The same area also has large reserves of natural gas, and we have proven technology to use that.

Peta of Newark
December 6, 2021 4:41 pm

65°C water is a complete joke for any kind of power generation – might heat a greenhouse or something that’s it.
In a power ‘station’ with a cooling-tower temp of 30°C you’d get an efficiency of 10%
i.e. 90% of your energy goes into/out-of/up the cooling tower

I always understood the problem with hot rocks was/is that rock has very low thermal conductivity.
It might be hot but there ain’t a great deal of power there – you cannot pull the energy out very fast.
..
..

=Exactly how/why the GHGE is garbage.
Yes there is ‘trapped heat‘ but it is trapped in the low thermal conductivity of the main atmospheric gases – and effect compounded by their ultra low emissivities.
Heat is ‘trapped’ in the atmosphere exactly because it is NOT re-radiated in all directions – it is barely radiated at all
Thus the atmosphere is warm because of its low power flow capability – the exact reason why geothermal doesn’t work.
Unless unless unless, the ‘hot rocks’ are incredibly hot so that when you introduce (lets say) water as a device to extract the heat, the thermal gradient becomes steep enough to get decent energy flow (power output)

See where the ‘geologic fellow’ above has gone wrong and ffs, how can he be a ‘fellow’ and have gone sooooo wrong?
He’s confused temperature with energy and energy with power

How bad can this thing get

Pat from Kerbob
December 6, 2021 4:53 pm

We do have efficient geothermal. Its called nuclear power

ChrisB
December 6, 2021 5:06 pm

ah academics, they only know how to compute the grant dollars but not the P&L statements.

