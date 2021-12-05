Earth's Black Box. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Ridiculae

Tasmania Building a “Black Box” Recorder for Climate Change

56 mins ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The box, a steel and granite monolith, will be filled with hard drives to record everything we say right up until our civilisation falls, so future civilisations can learn from our mistakes.

Earth is getting a black box to record our climate change actions, and it’s already started listening

ABC Science / By environment reporter Nick Kilvert

On a granite-strewn plain, surrounded by gnarled mountains, sits a giant steel box.

Incongruous in the landscape, much like Kubrick’s black monolith of 2001: A Space Odyssey fame, its alien presence suggests it was put there with intent.

And if those that discover it can decipher the messages it contains, they could get a glimpse of what caused the fall of the civilisation that was there before.

This is Earth’s Black Box.

‘First and foremost, it’s a tool’

When an aeroplane crashes, it’s left to investigators to sift through the wreckage to recover the black box.

It’s hoped the recorded contents can be used to help others avoid the same fate.

And so it is with Earth’s Black Box: a 10-metre-by-4-metre-by-3-metre steel monolith that’s about to be built on a remote outcrop on Tasmania’s west coast.

If that sounds unhinged, it’s worth remembering that we’re currently on track for as much as 2.7C of warming this century.

Ask any climate scientist what happens when warming breaches 2C, and they’ll almost invariably tell you it’s not worth thinking about.

Those who have discovered the black box — now the colour of rust, its solar panels long since dead — have got no frame of reference for what they find inside or how to decipher it.

So now what?

Gaining access to the box’s interior through its three-inch-thick steel casing will already require some ingenuity.

The developers presume whoever is capable of that will also be able to interpret basic symbols.

“Like the Rosetta Stone, we would look to use multiple formats of encoding,” they said.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2021-12-06/climate-change-earth-black-box-recorder/100621778

Tasmania, despite its remote location, is an interesting place. Tasmania has an abundance of fine wine and food, an extraordinarily delicious native honey, tribes of radical environmentalists who rarely leave their campsites deep in the woods, and a really potent variety of hallucinogenic mushrooms which only grow in Tasmania.

And now Tasmania is going to have a black box to record the fall of our civilisation from climate change.

Alasdair Fairbairn
December 5, 2021 2:09 pm

No Comment 🤯😱

Coeur de Lion
December 5, 2021 2:11 pm

If I touch it, will it emit a sharp PLONG and make me wise?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
December 5, 2021 2:51 pm

Probably, but you might also need a tetanus shot.

J.R.
December 5, 2021 2:18 pm

Wait a minute. They’re expecting the current civilization to collapse, but a future civilization to find the box and open it. Apparently, then, civilization will revive. So what’s all the fuss about?

Rory Forbes
December 5, 2021 2:20 pm

Is clinical stupidity a thing now? Do these people expect to be taken seriously?

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 5, 2021 2:21 pm

And if those that discover it can decipher the messages it contains, they could get a glimpse of what caused the fall of the civilisation that was there before.

Hopefully they’ll be able to read between the lines and determine the ecoloon socialist insanity that caused civilization’s downfall and avoid the same mistakes

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 5, 2021 2:24 pm

And now Tasmania is going to have a black box to record the fall of our civilisation from climate change

Policies. From Climate Change ™ policies.

DrVague
December 5, 2021 2:34 pm

Please don’t take this ridiculous article as an indication we are all eco-loons down here, many of us are skeptical and ardent followers of WUWT. This is an embarassment to our beautiful state.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  DrVague
December 5, 2021 2:38 pm

Fair point.

J.R.
December 5, 2021 2:37 pm

Ask any climate scientist what happens when warming breaches 2C, and they’ll almost invariably tell you it’s not worth thinking about.”

He’ll tell you a bunch of made-up alarmist baloney that’s based on nothing.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  J.R.
December 5, 2021 2:55 pm

‘Not worth thinking about’. True—With observational ECS about 1.7C, cannot happen.
And sea level rise isn’t accelerating. And Arctic summer ice hasn’t disappeared. And the modeled tropical troposphere hot spot does not exist. And children still know snow… All stuff we were told to think about.

Dave Fair
December 5, 2021 2:40 pm

Ask any climate scientist what happens when warming breaches 2C, and they’ll almost invariably tell you it’s not worth thinking about.” Warming of 2 C above the Little Ice Age temperatures will further enhance the benefits of a slight warming, minor increase in rainfall and increased greening of atmospheric CO2 enrichment. That’s what they should say if they are climate scientists. Since the government only funds CliSciFi practitioners, they will say something else.

Alexy Scherbakoff
December 5, 2021 2:40 pm

In some far distant future someone will get a government grant to study the data.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
December 5, 2021 2:43 pm

No, people will have learned by then not to trust government corruption of science.

Richard Page
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
December 5, 2021 2:52 pm

In some far distant future someone will get a government grant to haul it away and destroy the whole embarrassing monolith without a trace left.

MICHAEL D ZORN
December 5, 2021 2:44 pm

“… to record everything we say…” That’s a little hard to grasp …..unless they know things we don’t….
﻿

Eric Vieira
December 5, 2021 2:49 pm

One can cite German philosopher Georg Hegel: ““The only thing that we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history.” Humanity will make the same mistakes over and over again, black box or not …
Maybe on Tasmania one could think of the Rolling Stones: “Sympathy for the Devil”

J.R.
December 5, 2021 2:54 pm

Who is funding this? The article says it’s “completely non-commercial” and that it’s being worked on by researchers at the University of Tasmania, “among others.” Who is going to build it? Who owns the land? This will require endless funding to maintain it. Are the taxpayers footing the bill? Can they put a stop to it?

Chrisgeo
December 5, 2021 2:55 pm

It’s full of Jawas.

cirby
December 5, 2021 2:55 pm

They’re using hard drives for long term storage.

Which means that their data storage will be dead and mostly unusable within ten to twenty years. That’s if the computer running the thing is still working. SSDs will extend that time, but will lose their data if the power goes off for too long.

The batteries will probably be useless in a shorter time without someone maintaining and replacing them.

The solar cells will be dead in two or three decades without similar maintenance.

There’s no such thing as “geologically stable” when you perch an extremely heavy steel box on top of a hill, even if that hill is mostly a granite outcrop.

Then, of course, they talk about expanding the storage… but if they make it so they can get into the box to add storage, then it’s not that well sealed, is it?

Gary Pearse
December 5, 2021 2:56 pm

It would have been more interesting to know how, where and from whom.

I liked this double entendre:

“Ask any climate scientist what happens when warming breaches 2C, and they’ll almost invariably tell you it’s not worth thinking about.”

Indeed!

