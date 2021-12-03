coral reefs

Great Barrier Reef Warming, Coral Bleaching Driven By Cloud Radiative Forcing, Not Humans

From the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 2. December 2021

For decades Great Barrier Reef (GBR) warming and coral bleaching have often been assumed to be driven by human greenhouse gas emissions and/or El Niño events. But a new study finds a much larger and more robust correlation between natural cloud cover modulation of solar radiation, shallow-water warming, and bleaching.

It has taken over 260 years for the net total radiative forcing from CO2 to allegedly rise by a grand net total of 1.82 W/m².

But a new study reveals that a commonly-observed 20% decrease in cloud cover over the GBR exposes this region to an additional 30 W/m² of direct solar radiation for weeks, months at a time. This dramatically warms shallower waters and, more importantly, the enhanced shortwave radiation perpetually exposes corals to UV bleaching.

“Lagged regional sea surface temperature (SST) is correlated with total cloud cover across the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) and direct shortwave cloud radiative forcing.”
“SST over the GBR is more highly correlated with the overhead cloud cover than the large-scale El Niño–Southern Oscillation signal.”
“Local-scale reduced cloud cover plays a crucial role in the shallow water warming over the GBR and the occurrence of thermal coral bleaching events.”
Image Source: Zhao et al., 2021 (full pdf)

The evidence shows naturally-driven coral bleaching events have been ongoing for centuries, millennia, and beyond.

Earlier this year we highlighted a 2021 study asserting Coral Bleaching ‘Repeatedly Occurred’ Throughout The Warmer-Than-Today Mid-Holocene.

Now, another novel study even uses evidence from 150-year-old paintings to show coral bleaching was commonly observed during the frigid Little Ice Age. Coral bleaching can and often does occur during cold periods and/or in winter (Hoegh-Guldberg and Fine, 2005Saxby et al., 2003Hoegh-Guldberg and Fine, 2004).

Image Source: Cedhagen, 2021

The author asserts that what is “widely believed” about human-driven coral bleaching is wholly wrong, as bleaching is “not a modern phenomenon” but a “normal way of adapting to changing water temperatures.” Coral bleaching has been recorded in the 1930s, 1860s (paintings), and 1570s.

“It is widely believed that coral bleaching is a phenomenon first observed less than 50 years ago. However, coral bleaching was first observed more than 150 years ago by Eugen von Ransonnet, during the period called the little ice age (ca. 1300 – ca. 1900).”
“Yonge already in 1931 found that living corals on the Great Barrier Reef were bleached after being exposed to high temperature (Oliver et al. 2009; Yonge and Nicholls 1931), and Kamenos and Hennige (2018) recorded the traces of coral bleaching in coral rock cores from the Great Barrier Reef back to 1575. So, coral bleaching is a phenomenon that always has existed as a normal way of adaptation to changing water temperatures, and is not a modern phenomenon.”

There is even evidence that coral bleaching is more likely to occur where water is cooler. For example, the Coral Triangle is 2-8°C warmer than surrounding “marginal” or “low-temperature” areas, but the cooler regions record more bleaching events than the Coral Triangle does.

“Such coral bleaching during the last decades is reported particularly from marginal lower-temperature areas of the entire distribution area of hermatypic corals (Goreau and Hayes 1994; Oliver et al. 2009; Burke et al. 2011). On the other hand it is generally not, or to a much lower extent, reported from the central area, the so-called Coral Triangle (Oliver et al. 2009; Burke et al. 2011; Ridd 2017), where the water temperature is around 2–8 °C higher and more stable than in the marginal areas (Tchernia 1980; Tomczak and Godfrey 2002).”

So, in sum, yet another claim about the unprecedentedness of modern warming and bleaching in the GBR and their alleged connection to human greenhouse gas emissions has been smeared by observational evidence.

John Tillman
December 3, 2021 6:09 am

But all that sun screen from divers studying climate change can’t help.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  John Tillman
December 3, 2021 6:17 am

Sunscreen chemicals are not good for corals. People started suffering from low levels of Vit. D after scares about skin cancer and skin aging were used to sell sun screens.

Tom Halla
December 3, 2021 6:39 am

And as scuba diving did not exist before just after WWII, the period where coral was well studied is fairly short. Add in the roughly 1945 to 1975 cooling trend, and there are no really good ideas of what is “normal” for coral reefs.

menace
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 3, 2021 7:06 am

Coral was studied pre-scuba/pre-WW2:
“Yonge already in 1931 found that living corals on the Great Barrier Reef were bleached after being exposed to high temperature”
They did have diving bells and suits I suppose. You can also snorkel and/or hold your breath and dive to see the shallow stuff.

John Bell
December 3, 2021 6:45 am

OT a bit story lead:
http://www.vox.com/down-to-earth/22796160/invasive-species-climate-change-range-shifting

Pablo
December 3, 2021 6:58 am

Peter Ridd could have done with this at his high court appeal.

Steve Case
December 3, 2021 7:00 am

Great Barrier Reef Warming, Coral Bleaching Driven By Cloud Radiative Forcing, Not Humans.
For decades Great Barrier Reef (GBR) warming and coral bleaching have often been assumed
to be driven by human greenhouse gas emissions.
_________________________________________

That means coral bleaching isn’t a problem and neither is carbon dioxide.

Besides making the Earth greener, read about that here and here, is there anything being claimed as being caused by increased carbon dioxide that hasn’t turned out to have happened before or has been happening right along?

Abolition Man
December 3, 2021 7:05 am

Damn it, Kenneth!

You can’t go around, tossing bombshells into alarmist’s fantasies, without there being major repercussions! The biggest one might be a ringing in the ears, but watch out for the suicide trolls! They’re the ones that, like a pesky mosquito, come buzzing in to annoy you and disrupt your sleep! They sacrifice their supposed principles and integrity to attack heresy!

It seems clear that coral polyps respond to changes in temperature by ejecting one suite of plankton for another more suited to the new temps! It would be interesting to look at whether warmer or colder water has a greater effect on coral, but that money is still all tied up; trying to prop up the collapsing Climastrology house-of-cards!

