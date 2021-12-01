Arctic Climate News End Of Snow

University of Manitoba Publishes an End of Snow Prediction

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As Russian Arctic towns struggle with an unexpected early hard freeze, and Northern Europe struggles with harsh temperatures, climate scientists have announced that rain will dominate Arctic snow events by 2060.

Rain to replace snow in the Arctic as climate heats, study finds

Climate models show switch will happen decades faster than previously thought, with ‘profound’ implications

Damian Carrington
Environment editor@dpcarrington Wed 1 Dec 2021 03.00 AEDT

Rain will replace snow as the Arctic’s most common precipitation as the climate crisis heats up the planet’s northern ice cap, according to research.

Today, more snow falls in the Arctic than rain. But this will reverse, the study suggests, with all the region’s land and almost all its seas receiving more rain than snow before the end of the century if the world warms by 3C. Pledges made by nations at the recent Cop26 summit could keep the temperature rise to a still disastrous 2.4C, but only if these promises are met.

Even if the global temperature rise is kept to 1.5C or 2C, the Greenland and Norwegian Sea areas will still become rain dominated. Scientists were shocked in August when rain fell on the summit of Greenland’s huge ice capfor the first time on record.

The research used the latest climate models, which showed the switch from snow to rain will happen decades faster than previously estimated, with autumn showing the most dramatic seasonal changes. For example, it found the central Arctic will become rain dominated in autumn by 2060 or 2070 if carbon emissions are not cut, instead of by 2090 as predicted by earlier models.

“What happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay there,” said Michelle McCrystall at the University of Manitoba in Canada, who led the new research. “You might think the Arctic is far removed from your day-to-day life, but in fact temperatures there have warmed up so much that [it] will have an impact further south.

“In the central Arctic, where you would imagine there should be snowfall in the whole of the autumn period, we’re actually seeing an earlier transition to rainfall. That will have huge implications. The Arctic having very strong snowfall is really important for everything in that region and also for the global climate, because it reflects a lot of sunlight.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/nov/30/rain-replace-snow-arctic-climate-heats-study

The abstract of the study;

New climate models reveal faster and larger increases in Arctic precipitation than previously projected

Michelle R. McCrystallJulienne StroeveMark SerrezeBruce C. Forbes & James A. Screen 

Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 6765 (2021) Cite this article

Abstract

As the Arctic continues to warm faster than the rest of the planet, evidence mounts that the region is experiencing unprecedented environmental change. The hydrological cycle is projected to intensify throughout the twenty-first century, with increased evaporation from expanding open water areas and more precipitation. The latest projections from the sixth phase of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP6) point to more rapid Arctic warming and sea-ice loss by the year 2100 than in previous projections, and consequently, larger and faster changes in the hydrological cycle. Arctic precipitation (rainfall) increases more rapidly in CMIP6 than in CMIP5 due to greater global warming and poleward moisture transport, greater Arctic amplification and sea-ice loss and increased sensitivity of precipitation to Arctic warming. The transition from a snow- to rain-dominated Arctic in the summer and autumn is projected to occur decades earlier and at a lower level of global warming, potentially under 1.5 °C, with profound climatic, ecosystem and socio-economic impacts.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-27031-y

You might think climate modellers are pretty courageous making such a radical prediction, given the long term decline in Holocene temperatures, the history of failed “end of snow” predictions, the long term and statistically significant drop in Antarctic temperatures, and some very snowy recent Northern winters, but there seems to be a prevalent view amongst climate modellers that models are more significant than data.

As John Mitchell, Chief Research Scientist British MET once explained, “People underestimate the power of models. Observational evidence is not very useful”.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 1, 2021 6:03 pm

I can’t wait for the end of end of snow predictions

5
Reply
Mike
December 1, 2021 6:05 pm

”2060”…… What can you say anymore? At least with all these papers there will be plenty of stuff to start your fire.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mike
4
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 1, 2021 6:06 pm

Rain will replace snow as the Arctic’s most common precipitation as the climate crisis heats up the planet’s northern ice cap, according to research.

The research used the latest climate models, which showed the switch from snow to rain will happen decades faster than previously estimated

There you go again, confusing pre-determined model output as ‘research’. *sigh*

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
6
Reply
Eric Stevens
December 1, 2021 6:07 pm

After yet another prediction of climate doom the only word I can bring to mind is ‘Charlatan’.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Stevens
5
Reply
Tom Halla
December 1, 2021 6:12 pm

Models yet again! The polite way to describe this is a daisy chain.

4
Reply
David Elstrom
December 1, 2021 6:23 pm

More “cleaning supplies” to line bird cages for those pet owners.

3
Reply
Todd Fry
December 1, 2021 6:24 pm

Great quote at the end of the article:

“As John Mitchell, Chief Research Scientist British MET once explained, “People underestimate the power of models. Observational evidence is not very useful”.”

Pretty much sums up the foundation of Gorebull Warming research.

0
Reply
Doug Danhoff
December 1, 2021 6:34 pm

And remember none of them are likely to be around by 2060. A gutless prediction based on fantasy and the ridiculous idea that CO2 causes warming …I’m at a point where I am rude to these shallow thinkers, and consider them the lightest of light weight minds . My problem is I say it to their faces …you can imagine they don’t like me much

2
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
December 1, 2021 6:38 pm

 For the dedicated Eco-Loon climateer models are the staff of life as they can be controlled and adjusted, unlike the data from the real world which is so intractable and capricious.

0
Reply
Martin
December 1, 2021 6:40 pm

Hahahahaha, I love these predictions, we have seen some real doozies over the years and some are highlighted right here on this site to remind us. I have been reading that we are soon going to experience a mini ice age due to the Maunder Minimum that is supposed to be occurring at this time. I’m sure Mr. Homewood is having a good laugh as well. I am a little disappointed that this “report” originated in a Canadian University.

0
Reply
DPP
December 1, 2021 6:44 pm

Here we go again, Al Goose Gore weeps for the children that would never see snow, that was in the late 1980s, now those kids are getting into their 40s and they can go skiing anytime they want.

0
Reply
Loydo
December 1, 2021 7:15 pm

“given the long term decline in Holocene temperatures”

Indeed, indeed, “settled science” and all that, except didn’t it just stop and abruptly reverse?

-2
Reply
Patrick B
December 1, 2021 7:23 pm

Well there’s a scientifically testable prediction: “rain dominated in the Autumn by 2060 or 2070 if carbon emissions are not cut”. That’s real science there. Don’t know how anyone can expect a more precise testable hypothesis.

0
Reply
François Riverin
December 1, 2021 7:25 pm

Those scientists are dishonest. They used RCP 8,5 scenario to get their results in this research. IPCC itself now rejected this scenario as ‘business as usual’ and describe it as low probability.

0
Reply
François Riverin
Reply to  François Riverin
December 1, 2021 7:34 pm

‘End-of-century model projected changesThe multi-model ensemble mean of Arctic precipitation increases in all seasons throughout the twenty-first century, especially in autumn, for the Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5 (RCP8.5)/Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 5–8.5 (SSP5–8.5) scenarios in CMIP5 and CMIP6, respectively (Fig. 2)’.

0
Reply
