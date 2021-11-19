Sea level

Sea Level Alarmism Unravels As Earth’s Coastlines Are Observed Expanding Since 1984

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments

from the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 18. November 2021

Despite sea level rise, 1984-2019 satellite data show coastlines have been globally expanding by a net +0.26 m/year. 

A new study affirms what satellite data have been telling us for years: “the global coastline is prograding” (Mao et al., 2021).

Image Source: Mao et al., 2021

Growing islands, beaches, coasts “all over the world”

This isn’t the first time shoreline expansion in the era of global warming and allegedly rapid sea level rise has been documented.

A 2019 global-scale analysis of 709 islands in the Pacific and Indian Oceans revealed 89% were either stable or growing in size, and that no island larger than 10 ha (and only 1.2% of islands larger than 5 ha) had decreased in size since the 1980s (Duvat, 2019).

Likewise, the globe’s beaches been growing by 0.33 m/year since 1984 (Luijendijk et al., 2018).

In a press release for a 2016 paper on coastal land area changes from 1985 to 2015, scientists acknowledged this:

“We expected that the coast would start to retreat due to sea level rise, but the most surprising thing is that the coasts are growing all over the world – BBC

“Accretion is the dominant trend…across the world”

Today there are high resolution satellite images available from Google Earth clearly demarcating global-scale decadal shoreline change since the 1980s.

According to Mao and colleagues, Australia’s coasts have been growing at a rate of +0.10 m/year. Asia’s coasts have been expanding +0.64 m/year. Europe’s coasts are accreting +0.45 m/year. And the African continent has been observed expanding at a +0.31 m/year clip since 1984.

The only two continents where coasts have not been observed expanding in recent decades are South America, 0.00 m/year, and North America, -0.29 m/year.

Claims of dangerously accelerating sea level rise posing an imminent global threat to coasts have once again been challenged by real-world observational evidence.

8 Comments
John Garrett
November 19, 2021 2:14 pm

Mao is a rather unfortunate last name for anyone in the West who intends to be a public figure. Perhaps Yongjing might want to consider some sort of modification.

John Tillman
Reply to  John Garrett
November 19, 2021 3:15 pm

Tuvalu water stunt is totally bogus and shameless pandering for more CACA bucks.

ResourceGuy
November 19, 2021 2:22 pm

Good study with real data

ResourceGuy
November 19, 2021 2:23 pm

NA land is stored in landfills.

nicholas tesdorf
November 19, 2021 2:24 pm

 Real-world observational evidence is always so much more interesting, challenging, factual, and informative than endless computer-generated graphs and spreadsheets.

Gordon A. Dressler
November 19, 2021 2:39 pm

It is unfortunate that the NoTricksZone author of the above-cited article did not make it very clear that the “coastline expansion” was in the horizontal direction only . . . without any vertical component . . . since the article’s title referred to “sea level alarmism”.

A good editor would likely have caught and corrected this oversight, but alas, c’est la vie.

markl
November 19, 2021 2:50 pm

Another brick in the AGW wall.

Rud Istvan
November 19, 2021 2:54 pm

With a lot of this remote sensing stuff, take it with a dose of salt. KR at NTZ tends to highlight stuff confirming his skeptical bias, as here. So I did some quick remotes sensing research on recent papers assessing horizontal spatial accuracy. Not good. The conclusions in the new Mao paper are shaky at best.

First resource, USGS.gov. They brag about their LIDAR and GPS coastal measurements from low flying aircraft. Accurate to about 0.5 meters, but very expensive. So they talk about their less accurate Landsat derived estimates. The newest LandSat bird is LS9, and per USGS their method has a spatial resolution of 15 meters!

Second resource RSE v229 pp260-270, 2019. Describes a new coastline extraction method from commercial satellite high resolution coastline images. The new algorithms resolve coastlines down to 2 meters.

Third resource Geoscience 5/2020 available at http://www.mdpi-Res.com. Corrected the GeoEye1 sat images (resolution 2 meters) for an Italian harbor using a low flying UAV. Got it down to 0.5 meter by essentially correcting via the USGS LIDAR/GPS method, achieving the same result as the ‘accurate but too expensive’ USGS primary US coastline method.

So I am NOT persuaded by Mao’s new paper’s conclusions. All are within the intrinsic uncertainty, proving nothing about coastal accretion or about SLR.

BTW, I live directly on the Atlantic coastline in Ford Lauderdale. I watch it changes with tides, storms, and the general southerly sand flow that requires beach replenishment every 20 years or so. Intrinsically uncertain coastline over time visible right off my east balcony, so am not surprised by these results—except for Mao’s poor paper.

