Ridiculae

EU to Restrict Coffee Imports to Combat Climate Change

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
52 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Has the European Union finally crossed a line? Coffee importers who cannot pinpoint the exact geographical source of their product, and prove their product is “deforestation free”, are set to be locked out of the common market, potentially starving European coffee lovers of their morning fix.

E.U. seeks to block import of commodities that drive deforestation

By Bryan PietschToday at 5:04 p.m. EST

The European Union on Wednesday proposed a measure that would seek to restrict imports to “deforestation-free” goods and materials for countries in the bloc, in an effort to fight consumer trends that drive deforestation around the world.

Importers of commodities including coffee, cocoa, soy, beef, palm oil and wood — as well as products made from those materials, such as furniture and chocolate — would be required to identify the geographic coordinates of the land where the materials were produced. To qualify as “deforestation-free,” the land cannot have been deforested or degraded since Dec. 31, 2020.

The proposal — which would need to be approved by the European Parliament and E.U. member states before coming into force — was hailed as “groundbreaking” action to combat the climate crisis by European Commission officials. “We can’t ask for ambitious climate policies from partners on the one hand and export pollution and support deforestation on the other,” said, Virginijus Sinkevicius, a Lithuanian European commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries.

Copa-Cogeca, which represents the European agricultural industry, said the tiered system — which the proposal called a “key feature” — was “incompatible” with World Trade Organization rules. The system could have “serious consequences on the future trading relationships and distort the competition on both the EU and global market,” the group said in a statement. As a WTO member, Copa-Cogeca said, the E.U. must “fully respect” WTO rules. Representatives for the European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/11/17/eu-commodity-imports-deforestation/

I can’t help thinking the volume of paperwork generated by importers applying for approval for their product will cause more deforestation than any coffee growing operation.

4.9 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
52 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
fretslider
November 18, 2021 2:06 pm

The inner party will have Victory coffee

Naturally

6
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
November 18, 2021 2:09 pm

Eco-Loons may be biting off more than they can chew by attempting to deny any Europeans their daily fix of Coffee.

6
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
November 18, 2021 2:41 pm

I can only imagine how the Italians are going to take that. They like their expresso so the little spoon stands up in the super tiny cup they use.

2
Reply
Ron Long
November 18, 2021 2:12 pm

I would like to amend my previous comments (I hope everyone that voted for the CAGW crowd and their socialism plans starves slowly in the cold and dark) to include “without coffee”.

14
Reply
J N
November 18, 2021 2:14 pm

Here in EU we will now only import coffee from Sweden and Iceland!!!

9
Reply
LdB
Reply to  J N
November 18, 2021 3:21 pm

Apparently supplies from greenland and the arctic could be on the cards as Griff keeps telling us it’s going to ice free.I hedge that with the EU doesn’t ban the import of ice-free causing coffee beans.

Last edited 2 hours ago by LdB
2
Reply
Craig from Oz
Reply to  LdB
November 18, 2021 4:14 pm

But only by looking at what is happening now – what happened in the past it not important. Griff knows these things.

0
Reply
Charles Higley
Reply to  J N
November 18, 2021 4:51 pm

Grow the coffee in the Sahara. They did not mention anything about the high cost and CO2 emissions of irrigating all that land using water from desalination plants. As long as no forests are involved, it’s perfect. Also a much shorter transport distance to Europe.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
November 18, 2021 2:15 pm

I would assume someone works with a group offering certification of compliance with this rule.

4
Reply
bill Johnston
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 18, 2021 4:02 pm

For a small fee.

1
Reply
Pauleta
November 18, 2021 2:24 pm

Do these sycophants know the species name for coffee? Do they know where the species is from? How it was introduced in SA and other places? Who did that? When?

I am watching from afar Europe go down in flames (or in ice cubes), and to thing some years ago I almost moved there.

4
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
November 18, 2021 2:28 pm

This is why Brexit.

11
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
November 18, 2021 3:22 pm

Yep. The arrogance of Brussels is now irking Poland. No Pexit yet but stay tuned.

4
Reply
Laertes
Reply to  commieBob
November 18, 2021 5:08 pm

Reading about this today, I’m 100% for Polexit tomorrow, being a Pole myself.

This crosses the line. They want this proposal to be widened to more products in the future. This will simply ban food from being sold on the EU market, even if deforestation or “forest degradation” is legal. They already want to widen this to “other ecosystems”, so soon, ALL FOOD WILL BE BANNED IN EU.

They’re completely, stark mad. They’re engineering a mass hunger event, just like during the communist times. I think at some point, civil disobedience will have to become civic duty.

0
Reply
Izaak Walton
November 18, 2021 2:30 pm

This appears to be a storm in a teacup (or coffee cup). It only applies to land cleared in 2021 or later. And since the EU has been well supplied with coffee for hundreds of years all of those importers will not be effected. And one suspects that already most growers know where their farm is so listing the co-ordinates of it on various forms is hardly onerous.

-14
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Izaak Walton
November 18, 2021 2:50 pm

You do not understand what regulation spleen is.

5
Reply
Tom in Florida
Reply to  Izaak Walton
November 18, 2021 3:02 pm

The fact that it applies anywhere is the problem.

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Izaak Walton
November 18, 2021 3:13 pm

One constant with regulations, and regulatory agencies, is that they always grow.
For ow it only applies to land cleared in 2021 or later, but that’s just for now. The reach of these regulations will grow.

3
Reply
LdB
Reply to  Izaak Walton
November 18, 2021 3:27 pm

The reason it won’t have effect is nothing to do with that junk. It’s Brazil what will happen is they will clear a forest area and use the co-ordinates for a different farm the same as the do for cattle. How does the EU think they are going to get compliance or audits?

What you are seeing is typical EU arrogance and stupidity.

6
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Izaak Walton
November 18, 2021 3:33 pm

Most growers do not export directly. The paperwork burden will fall on the middle men. The required certifications will mostly be fraudulent. Palms will have to be greased and there will be less money available to pay the actual producers.

So, given that real people will actually suffer, I would not call it a tempest in a teapot.

2
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  commieBob
November 18, 2021 4:20 pm

Why would the required certifications be mostly fraudulent? All coffee grown on farms that existed before 2020 would not be affected by this proposal. Globally coffee production is growing at about 0.5% per annum so at most only 0.5% of producers will need a fraudulent certificate.

-5
Reply
Gunga Din
Reply to  Izaak Walton
November 18, 2021 3:45 pm

Isn’t Bureaucratic rule wonderful!
My local church put up a building.
All the necessary permits were satisfied and obtained.
15 years later, to get the permits to remodel the basement, we had to prove what time of year some trees where cut down for the original, approved building, because back then, the original PERMITTED building might have interfered with the breeding season of an endangered bat 15 years before.
(Fortunately we found a dated receipt for when the trees were cleared.)

Enjoy your coffee (and tea?) while you can.
There are Irrational zealots out there that are moving the bureaucratic ladder of control.

6
Reply
Craig from Oz
Reply to  Izaak Walton
November 18, 2021 4:26 pm

Izaak? I assume you know where you live and where you work.

So… How quick can you give us the co-ordinates? You should know them already by your logic.

Also, you say the the EU has been well supplied with coffee for hundreds of years.

Ignoring the fact that the EU is not hundreds of years old, and assuming you are referring to the countries that currently make up the EU (and ignoring the fact that many of these countries are not – in their current form – hundreds of years old… 😀 ) we then have the question about the size of the long term coffee market. Has it remained the same size the entire period? Has it grown? Could it be considered to grow in the near or middle future?

Also, if your logic is correct and existing growers are not affected, then what happens with new growers trying to get into the market? Why is the burden going to be forced onto them? Is this some sort of market manipulation from Big Coffee?

Also, and this is the important bit, Studies Have Shown(tm) that the severity and frequency of Teacup Storms is likely to increase because of Global Warming(tm).

So It May Already Be Too Late(tm) and could be Worse Than We Thought(tm)

2
Reply
RicDre
November 18, 2021 2:30 pm

Importers of commodities including coffee, cocoa, soy, beef, palm oil and wood

Its a good thing that the UK left the EU, otherwise they may have been forced to convert the Drax power plant back to coal.

14
Reply
Krishna Gans
November 18, 2021 2:32 pm

Not that I believed EU politicians aren’t crazy, but now they have crowned their crazyness.
Someone out there liking to drink mukkefukk in the morning ? (The one or the other substitute)

Last edited 2 hours ago by Krishna Gans
1
Reply
Rud Istvan
November 18, 2021 2:41 pm

EU is both nuts and agriculturally ignorant. The best coffee comes from the arabica bean. (Bitter Robusta is used blended or in instant coffee, and is grown mainly in Vietnam.) Arabica originally grew only in Ethiopia in the tropical forest highlands understory. As Ethiopia deforested, production moved to central and South America highlands. Mainly Columbia and Brazil, but also some in Costa Rico and Guatemala. In those countries, coffee still needs some ‘forest shade’. Maybe not the original South/central American highlands wild forest, but still forest. Many fun details are in essay ‘Last Cup of Coffee’ in ebook Blowing Smoke.

As Ethiopia learned the hard way, arabica really doesn’t like deforestation.

5
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 18, 2021 2:53 pm

Just went and reread Last Cup. The Arabica is also grown a lot on Java. And in both Java and south/Central America, about half is growth in those places with little or no ober story shade trees. The higher elevations need less, the lower elevations more, shade.

3
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 18, 2021 4:29 pm

There is also a correlation with altitude – the better the quality of Arabica beans, the higher the altitude. Good coffee comes from mountainsides or tall hilltops. As far as I’m aware the majority of the areas being deforested are flat, lowland areas ideal for growing palm oil or other e-fuel crops?

3
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 18, 2021 2:43 pm

Have you hugged your solar panel made in slave labor camps lately? The EU has no comment on that one except for subsidies for the purchase.

5
Reply
markl
November 18, 2021 2:45 pm

The AGW crowd is a never ending confederacy of dunces.

4
Reply
Wim Röst
November 18, 2021 2:45 pm

EU could better stop subsidizing biofuel. On how many millions of acres of biofuel producing products are grown, how many acres of forests have been burned to grow them? Who is doing wrong?

8
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 18, 2021 2:46 pm

Violators will be forced to shovel imported wood pellets for the cause.

3
Reply
Donald Boughton
November 18, 2021 2:46 pm

There is always Ersatz coffee, made from acorns. Ask the Germans.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 18, 2021 2:48 pm

At least you can get FDA and AMA approved opioids.

2
Reply
Ben Vorlich
November 18, 2021 3:14 pm

There is at least one precedent

Ersatz coffee, made of non-specific organic material (often acorns) to replace real coffee, which was not available by the end of the First World War due to the Allied blockade of German ports.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
November 18, 2021 4:24 pm

During the Civil War, the southern troops made ersatz coffee from roasted Chickory. As a Boy Scout, we tried it. Not bad, but lacked caffeine punch.

2
Reply
Jim Gorman
November 18, 2021 3:21 pm

Switch to Postum!

1
Reply
PaulH
Reply to  Jim Gorman
November 18, 2021 4:29 pm

Or chicory “coffee”. 🙂

0
Reply
saveenergy
Reply to  PaulH
November 18, 2021 5:18 pm

https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.HNuF7X_zYr-n4-KYVoHFdwHaJ4%26pid%3DApi&f=1

Camp Coffee
Horrible made with water but…
Delicious made with 100% milk
IMHO

0
Reply
richard
November 18, 2021 3:29 pm

The people might go without coffee but rest assured the stone faced bureaucrats from Brussels will never , ever, miss their daily cuppas. The rarer it becomes the more they will be bathed in the coffee of their choice and coffee presents aplenty. Thankfully the totalitarianism of the EU will never last as it always ends up destroying itself.

Last edited 1 hour ago by richard
2
Reply
Joel
November 18, 2021 3:46 pm

European is getting less important every year. It is dependent on imports for most necessities.
What does the world really need that Europe exports these days?

3
Reply
Gregory Woods
November 18, 2021 4:02 pm

I don’t see cocaine in the list. Few products are more destructive of the environment.

2
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
November 18, 2021 4:05 pm

I’m sure the “deforestation free” certification will be as fraudulent as “certified organic”. Useless paperwork to make woke upperclass twits feel good about themselves.

3
Reply
observa
November 18, 2021 4:17 pm

You mean to tell me these caffeine concerns are only coming to the fore now?
Life cycle assessment of spray dried soluble coffee and comparison with alternatives (drip filter and capsule espresso) – ScienceDirect
I’m shocked! Shocked to the core I tell you!

-1
Reply
observa
Reply to  observa
November 18, 2021 4:32 pm

It’s enough to drive a concerned chap to weak colour absent tea upon woking in the morning.

1
Reply
Jeff Reppun
November 18, 2021 4:37 pm

I have a question about CO2 absorption in a stable ancient forest. I would think that such a forest would be in CO2 balance. Plants that are growing are absorbing CO2 while decay from dying trees and plants would release CO2. Of course, in a forest fire, the fire releases the CO2 in a significant burst, but the resulting new growth, no longer shaded by tall trees, would stimulate CO2 absorption until a balance is reestablished.
 
If a forest is cut down and much of the wood is used to build a houses (essentially
sequestering the carbon since roofing and paint helps prevent CO2 generating
decay) and the forest is replanted or planted with coffee plants, that that will
stimulate CO2 absorption.

Not a biologist, so I am really wondering why an ancient forest is the ultimate in CO2 absoption.

2
Reply
Ack
November 18, 2021 4:39 pm

Restrict…so only the elite will get as much as they need

2
Reply
Ed Fox
November 18, 2021 4:43 pm

The EC not EU role Europe. Even to break wind you must meet the regulations. Noise, odor, duration. All must be controlled or the planet will reach a tipping point. Fall over and spin out of orbit and burn up in the sun.

1
Reply
AWG
November 18, 2021 4:56 pm

Will be looking forward to getting more variety of coffee since the EU is taking steps to price themselves out of the market.

1
Reply
c b
November 18, 2021 5:12 pm

Well, if EU stops drinking coffee… more for me ~~[_]3 : )

0
Reply
Rah
November 18, 2021 5:15 pm

Mark my word. There will be violence and even possibly murders over this. Don’t even think about screwing with my coffee. I may now wear glasses but I can still shoot a 3 shot group you can cover with a Nickel at 300 meters and nail the bull at 800 using the iron sight more often than not.

For me coffee is as essential as diesel fuel for doing my job and I am NOT a person to be trifled with before I get some of that nectar of the Gods down my neck in the morning or whenever I am awakened.

1
Reply
Geoffrey Williams
November 18, 2021 5:26 pm

Restricting coffee !!
Thin end of the wedge . .

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae Tabloid Climatology

REBUTTAL to Doctor Merritt: ‘Climate Change’ Does Not Affect Human Health, Weather Does

1 week ago
Anthony Watts
Ridiculae

B.C. doctor clinically diagnoses patient as suffering from ‘climate change’

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Ridiculae

Greta Thunberg: The West Owes Former Colonies a Climate Debt

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Greta Thunberg brands UN climate summit ‘a failure’ & ‘a PR event’ … a ‘global greenwashing festival’ – ‘Shove your climate crisis up your arse’ – ‘No more whatever the f*ck they’re doing inside there’

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Ridiculae

EU to Restrict Coffee Imports to Combat Climate Change

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
EPA

Milloy: EPA’s Assessment of PM2.5 is Science Fraud

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Opinion

President Biden Orders a FTC Investigation into Gasoline Prices

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture Methane

Natural feedback or human activities? A new study points to agricultural and industrial sources as the main cause to the soaring atmospheric methane

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: