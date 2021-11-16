"Koala climbing tree" by Diliff - Own work. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 via Commons.
Climate Delusion

BBC Believes a Conspiracy Drives Climate Conspiracy Theories

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest “Illuminati Reveal” by Eric Worrall

Shadows everywhere: The possibility that people might want to reject climate lockdowns and Covid lockdowns of their own volition does not seem to occur to BBC conspiracy theorists.

Covid denial to climate denial: How conspiracists are shifting focus

By Marianna Spring
Specialist disinformation reporter, BBC News

Members of an online movement infected with pandemic conspiracies are shifting their focus – and are increasingly peddling falsehoods about climate change. 

Matthew is convinced that shadowy forces lie behind two of the biggest news stories of our time, and that he’s not being told the truth. 

“This whole campaign of fear and propaganda is an attempt to try and drive some agenda,” he says. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s climate change or a virus or something else.” 

And recently, groups like the ones he’s a part of have been sharing misleading claims not only about Covid, but about climate change. He sees “Covid and climate propaganda” as part of the same so-called plot. 

The White Rose network

It’s part of a larger pattern. Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine Telegram groups, which once focused exclusively on the pandemic, are now injecting the climate change debate with the same conspiratorial narratives they use to explain the pandemic.

The posts go far beyond political criticism and debate – they’re full of incorrect information, fake stories and pseudoscience. 

According to researchers at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a think tank that researches global disinformation trends, some anti-lockdown groups have become polluted by misleading posts about climate change being overplayed, or even a so-called “hoax” designed to control people. 

“Increasingly, terminology around Covid-19 measures is being used to stoke fear and mobilise against climate action,” says the ISD’s Jennie King.

She says this isn’t really about climate as a policy issue.

“It’s the fact that these are really neat vectors to get themes like power, personal freedom, agency, citizen against state, loss of traditional lifestyles – to get all of those ideas to a much broader audience.” 

One group which has adopted such ideas is the White Rose – a network with locally-run subgroups around the world, from the UK to the US, Germany and New Zealand – where Matthew came across it. 

“It’s not run by any one or two people,” Matthew explains. “It’s kind of a decentralised community organisation, so you obtain stickers and then post them on lampposts and things like that.”

While we chat, he mentions “The Great Reset” – an unfounded conspiracy theory that a global elite is using the pandemic to establish a shadowy New World Order, a “super-government” that will control the lives of citizens around the world. 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-59255165

The Great Reset is a public programme promoted by the World Economic Forum, the group which holds a $50,000 / ticket event every year in Davos, Switzerland. A simple google search turns up the WEF page near the top of the list of searches. The page cites Covid and climate change as justifications for their programme.

https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/

In my opinion there is room to debate the true nature of the Great Reset programme, but calling it “unfounded”, as in non-existent, is at best plain ignorant, and well below the BBC journalistic standards we once thought we had a right to expect.

As for the White Rose network, never heard of it. I have no doubt White Rose and many similar groups exist, in our unsettled world there are plenty of concerned people seeking out like minded fellows. But some groups are run by people with their own agenda, who are not acting in their member’s best interests, and any significant group will be heavy monitored by the government, so I strongly urge caution for anyone who participates in large private social media groups.

In Britain there is a “malicious communication act”, which makes it an offence to distribute written material which causes offence or anxiety, which has been used to arrest people campaigning against British government Covid policy. I am not a lawyer, but in my opinion it is only a matter of time before this act is used against people who oppose other high priority government policies in Britain. Be careful what electronic footprints you leave, your words could be misinterpreted. Above all, stay within the law, wherever you live.

Correction (EW): The annual “Great Reset” WEF Davos event costs more than $50,000. According to Wikipedia, In 2011 an annual membership cost $52,000 for an individual member, $263,000 for “Industry Partner” and $527,000 for “Strategic Partner”. An admission fee cost $19,000 per person. In 2014, WEF raised annual fees by 20 percent, bringing the cost for “Strategic Partner” from CHF 500,000 ($523,000) to CHF 600,000 ($628,000)

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zig Zag Wanderer
November 16, 2021 10:24 pm

The posts go far beyond political criticism and debate – they’re full of incorrect information, fake stories and pseudoscience.

This. From the BBC?

😅😅😅

7
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 16, 2021 10:30 pm

ROFL 🙂 [looks quickly over shoulder]

2
Reply
Doc Chuck
November 16, 2021 10:37 pm

Hey, all you proles, just a warning to stay off our turf of incorrect information, fake stories, and pseudoscience! That’s what we get payed good money for to widely dispense at the BBC, where we can all feel that we’re among the cognoscenti who know best through our own deep immersion in the approved narrative.

7
Reply
David Guy-Johnson
November 16, 2021 10:45 pm

No one in the UK has been arrested for spreading different views on government covid policy.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
November 16, 2021 10:52 pm

I provided a link to the Reuters story. Granted the leaflets they were distributing seem pretty extreme, but its not exactly clear where the line is, in my opinion.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
2
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
November 16, 2021 11:05 pm

Look at the Reuters link. https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-britain-leaflets-idUSL8N2KA55Z
See pic below.

COVID Leaflets.png
1
Reply
Craig from Oz
November 16, 2021 10:54 pm

The Conservative Advantage in action.

(the Conservative Advantage is an observation the if you ask a Conservative how a Left would answer a problem they are correct more often when when you ask the reverse.)

Here we see an angry and confused Left try and explain those nasty Alt-Right types and their co-ordinated campaign to spread their lies.

They believe there must be some sort of highly organised central group who work to a set agenda, because they is how they push their views.

Reality is there is no one in charge. There is no mega group. The Left love to think there is, but nearly all the ‘highly organised radical groups’ they cite usually turn out to be one person operating out of their home studio/spare room who just happen to occasionally chat to other one persons and like to share jokes with each other.

They become popular because members of the general population stumble across them and enjoy being talked TO rather then AT and enjoy the jokes.

The Left get confused by this, and as mentioned, invent massive secret organisations to manipulate because that is how they would do it.

The Left still don’t get Let’s Go Brandon. Who organised this? Who controls it? Who tells people when and where to say it?

6
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Craig from Oz
November 16, 2021 11:02 pm

I agree people who invent these elaborate fantasy conspiracy theories seem to have a lot of trouble understanding us. They keep looking for someone who provides central direction.

2
Reply
Doc Chuck
Reply to  Eric Worrall
November 16, 2021 11:18 pm

They enviously observe those in any effective opposition who so surely must be operating the way they themselves do, revealing their own inclinations despite all the attempted distraction of finger pointing elsewhere.

1
Reply
Redge
November 16, 2021 11:18 pm

By Marianna Spring

Specialist disinformation reporter, BBC News

So the BBC admits they have a reporter who specialises in disinformation.

Only one!

🤣

2
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
November 16, 2021 11:23 pm

“I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore.”

NETWORK, Sidney Lumet, 1976 – I’m Mad As Hell and I’m Not Gonna Take This Anymore! – Bing video

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Delusion Opinion

SMH: Trump’s Fault that China is Not Trying Harder on Climate Change

5 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Delusion

The 1.5°C Hysteria

6 months ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate Delusion

Famous Failed Predictions: UK Offshore Wind Edition

12 months ago
David Middleton
Climate Delusion

The #ExxonKnew Lie Spreads to Motor City

1 year ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Climate Delusion

BBC Believes a Conspiracy Drives Climate Conspiracy Theories

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

Be Thankful That COP26 Has Ended

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Polar Bear Habitat More Extensive in Most Areas of the Arctic Compared to Previous Years

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Arctic Sea Ice News

Early Arctic Freeze Threatens to Strand Ships.

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: