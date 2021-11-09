Glaciers Paleoclimatology

Why did glacial cycles intensify a million years ago?

Researchers find clues on the bed of the Atlantic OceanPeer-Reviewed Publication

EARTH INSTITUTE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY

Something big happened to the planet about a million years ago. There was a major shift in the response of Earth’s climate system to variations in our orbit around the Sun. The shift is called the Mid-Pleistocene Transition. Before the MPT, cycles between glacial (colder) and interglacial (warmer) periods happened every 41,000 years. After the MPT, glacial periods became more intense—intense enough to form ice sheets in the Northern Hemisphere that lasted 100,000 years. This gave Earth the regular ice-age cycles that have persisted into human time.

Scientists have long puzzled over what triggered this. A likely reason would be a phenomenon called Milankovitch cycles—cyclic changes in Earth’s orbit and orientation toward the Sun that affect the amount of energy that Earth absorbs. This, scientists agree, has been the main natural driver of alternating warm and cold periods for millions of years. However, research has shown that the Milankovitch cycles did not undergo any kind of big change a million years ago, so something else likely was at work.

Coinciding with the MPT, a large system of ocean currents that helps move heat around the globe experienced a severe weakening. That system, which sends heat north through the Atlantic Ocean, is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). Was this slowdown related to the shift in glacial periods? If so, how and why? These have been open questions. A new paper published today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences proposes an answer.

The researchers analyzed cores of deep-sea sediments taken in the south and north Atlantic, where ancient deep waters passed by and left chemical clues. “What we found is the North Atlantic, right before this crash, was acting very differently than the rest of the basin,” said lead author Maayan Yehudai, who did the work as a PhD. student at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

Prior to that oceanic circulation crash, ice sheets in the Northern Hemisphere began to stick to their bedrock more effectively. This caused glaciers to grow thicker than they had before. This in turn led to a greater global cooling than before, and disrupted the Atlantic heat conveyor belt. This led to both stronger ice ages and the ice-age cycle shift, says Yehudai.

The research supports a long-debated hypothesis that the gradual removal of accumulated slippery continental soils during previous ice ages allowed ice sheets to cling more tightly to the older, harder crystalline bedrock underneath, and grew thicker and more stable. The findings indicate that this growth and stabilization just before the weakening of the AMOC shaped the global climate.

“Our research addresses one of the biggest questions about the largest climate change we had since the onset of the ice ages,” said Yehudai. “It was one of the most substantial climate transitions and we don’t fully understand it. Our discovery pins the origin of this change to the Northern Hemisphere and the ice sheets that evolved there as driving this shift towards the climate patterns we observe today. This is a very important step toward understanding what caused it and where it came from. It highlights the importance of the North Atlantic region and ocean circulation for present and future climate change.”

The research was led also by Yehudai’s advisor, Lamont geochemist Steven Goldstein, along with Lamont graduate student Joohee Kim. Other collaborators included Karla Knudson, Louise Bolge and Alberto Malinverno of Lamont-Doherty; Leo Pena and Maria Jaume-Segui of the University of Barcelona; and Torsten Bickert of the University of Bremen. Yehudai is now at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry.

Scientist contacts:
Maayan Yehudai  my2430@columbia.edu
Steven Goldstein  steveg@ldeo.columbia.edu

ResourceGuy
November 9, 2021 6:08 am

The core idea looks a little thin.

2
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
November 9, 2021 6:12 am

I do not think they know what the word “discovery” means.

0
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
November 9, 2021 6:21 am

Wait, what? Ice sheets are sticking to the ground so not melting? Did I read that right? It is my understanding that ice sheets are pretty powerful bulldozers, pushing everything under them along, scouring the land down to bedrock in some cases. I am skeptical about this claim of stickiness.

2
Reply
Peter Wells
November 9, 2021 6:21 am

Having studied this business since 2006, and having read “Climate Change in Prehistory” by Burroughs, among other stuff, their observations sound correct to me. All that land mass around the North Pole seriously obstructs worldwide oceanic circulation.

0
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Peter Wells
November 9, 2021 7:12 am

That I will give you, but stickiness? nah!

0
Reply
guidoLaMoto
November 9, 2021 6:33 am

Isthmus of Panama?

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  guidoLaMoto
November 9, 2021 6:43 am

That was more like 3.5 million years ago.

0
Reply
MarkW
November 9, 2021 6:42 am

Our research addresses one of the biggest questions

I do like the way the say “addresses” rather than “answers”.

1
Reply
Peta of Newark
November 9, 2021 6:46 am

Good grief – glaciers stick to soil?. What are these folks smoking, eating drinking
Just for starters, what made the Great Plains? ##

It’s very simple..
A very expansive northern forest was slowly dying – you know why – inexorable inevitable soil erosion.
The trees didn’t just ‘suddenly die’ – they got fewer farther between, grew more slowly, succumbed tp peats diseases and especially with all those things, caught fire much more easily.
And with them went the litter they’d built up underneath themselves and with that went the water it retained.
When the water went, so did the heat energy it retained (wintertime) and heat it ‘trapped’ (summertime) = The climate lost its ‘inertia’ – weather lurched/raced from one extreme to the next but with every lurch, the ice crept further south.
And when it did, sea-level slowly fell and then BANG – the ice blocked up the Bering Strait

That was the tipping point, that is what stopped the Atlantic flow -water could get into the Arctic Ocean but not back out.
Thereafter the ice had free reign.

Thus, be careful of cutting trees and making deserts – There Be Colde Playces
Be careful of a warming troposphere – that heat is what was under the trees, cooling as required and warming otherwise

## On the off-chance anyone doesn’t know, it was/is the soil that the Canadian (Boreal) Forest made during the previous (to this one) interglacial

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
fretslider
November 9, 2021 6:47 am

So, when did glaciers discover super glue and glue themselves to the substrate?

0
Reply
Rick W Kargaard
November 9, 2021 6:50 am

Grease the glaciers to stop the ice growth

0
Reply
Joel
November 9, 2021 7:05 am

A PhD thesis. Yawn.

0
Reply
