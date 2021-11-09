Bad science

Science Publisher Retracts 44 Papers for Being Utter Nonsense

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

So much for the “Science”!

The publisher Springer Nature was forced to retract over 40 papers from its Arabian Journal of Geosciences after realizing they were nothing more than garbled jargon. This is just the latest in a series of shoddy research papers getting past the publisher.

First reported by research journal watchdog Retraction Watch, the slew of retractions comes on the heels of other issues at the publisher, where hundreds of papers were previously flagged with “expressions of concern” for research integrity breaches.

The retraction notice on one of papers reads as follows: “The Editor-in-Chief and the Publisher have retracted this article because the content of this article is nonsensical. The peer review process was not carried out in accordance with the Publisher’s peer review policy. The author has not responded to correspondence regarding this retraction.”

The journal is intended for geoscience research; discussion of volcanoes, soils, and rocks are par for the course. But these questionable papers’ topics were further afield, with many discussing sports, air pollution, child medicine, and combinations of the aforesaid.

Some titles of the farkakte research: “Simulation of sea surface temperature based on non-sampling error and psychological intervention of music education”; “Distribution of earthquake activity in mountain area based on embedded system and physical fitness detection of basketball”; “The stability of rainfall conditions based on sensor networks and the effect of psychological intervention for patients with urban anxiety disorder.” A complete list of the retracted papers can be found here.

Chris Graf, the research integrity director for Springer Nature, told Retraction Watch that “As previously stated, we are developing new AI and other-tech based tools and putting additional checks in place to identify and prevent attempts of deliberate manipulation.”

“Moreover, we are gathering evidence into how these subversions are being carried out to share with other publishers, [the Committee on Publication Ethics], relevant institutions and other agencies to help inform the development of industry-wide practices and ensure that culpable parties can be held to account,” Graf added.

Whether such measures are effective or not remains to be seen. Based on the previous issues seen at this and manyotherjournals, there’s not much reason to be hopeful.

https://gizmodo.com/science-publisher-retracts-44-papers-for-being-utter-no-1848004690

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bonbon
November 9, 2021 2:09 am

They claim to be developing AI to guard against this, but it sure looks AI was used to submit.
Are we going to see an AI bot-war?

Actually the connection with earthquakes and basketball is hilarious!

Still, Greek Mythologists knew earthquakes were caused by Hephaistos (Vulcan) dancing with one short leg. Just shows AI is mindless.

Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
6
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  bonbon
November 9, 2021 2:41 am

We know comparable effects about bridges and soldiers crossing in lock-step.

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 9, 2021 3:38 am

That could lead to dancing!

1
Reply
George Ellis
Reply to  bonbon
November 9, 2021 2:50 am

It sort of reminds me of “Lincoln’s Doctor’s Dog”. A book created by marketing and using popular topics to determine the title and story.

0
Reply
MJB
Reply to  bonbon
November 9, 2021 3:59 am

This was my first thought as well. A human behind the idea but an AI doing the writing.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  bonbon
November 9, 2021 4:00 am

Just missing a link to CC 😀

0
Reply
Jay Willis
November 9, 2021 2:12 am

Will they be refunding the money they were paid to publish those papers?

1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
November 9, 2021 2:12 am

44 Papers were retracted from the Arabian Journal of Geosciences, many thousands are still candidates for retraction in the field of ‘Climate Science’.

9
Reply
Teddy Lee
November 9, 2021 2:18 am

Arabian Nights wet dream.
Chris Graf or Chris Gaf?

1
Reply
griff
November 9, 2021 2:26 am

So the oversight process is working -which means we can have even more confidence in papers on climate science

-7
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
November 9, 2021 2:43 am

Be sure, your comments allways will be retractet, no need of AI, general “I” is enough. 😀

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
Richard S Courtney
Reply to  griff
November 9, 2021 3:19 am

Griff,

The papers passed peer review but they were rubbish.
Got that, the papers were rubbish and they passed peer review.

Laughter at the published papers was so great that they had to be retracted.

Meanwhile, much other completely discredited rubbish (e.g. the MBH ‘Hockey Stick’) has not been formally retracted.

The “oversight process” known as peer review is working as presently intended by allowing publication of fashionable rubbish while blocking publication of informative research findings.
Please remember this the next time you are tempted to spout the falsehood that peer review demonstrates worth of a published paper.

Richard

3
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  griff
November 9, 2021 3:38 am

More likely it’s only beginning to work beginning with this example.

2
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
November 9, 2021 2:36 am

It is obvious that peer review is close to worthless now. How did these “papers” even get past being read by human reviewers?

I recently reviewed a paper for Elsevier, recommending publication. The other day I got an email from the editor telling me they decided to reject the paper based on the appended three negative reviews. I read them and each one was openly from a CAGW believer! I was surprised that these other reviews were shared with me and even more surprised that I was told the paper was rejected. The other three reviewers went to great lengths to nit-pick the paper and accuse the author of poor science. Basically, the paper was about the LACK of accelerated SLR as demonstrated by tide gauges….

7
Reply
Alasdair Fairbairn
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
November 9, 2021 3:35 am

To me one of the best peer review processes is to be found on the better sceptical Sites.
Big Brother cannot tolerate this so goes to great lengths to see that these sites do not appear in the media.

2
Reply
MJB
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
November 9, 2021 3:49 am

I’ve had similar experience. Working in a relatively small field word can travel. After reviewing a recent paper I came to find out who the other two reviewers were. In this case all three of the initial reviewers, including myself, recommended publication. But the editor disagreed for some unknown reason and found another three reviewers to provide negative reviews. I suppose that’s their prerogative as editor, but it just seems rather base, particularly given the editor selected the initial three reviewers. I won’t be reviewing for that editor again without a satisfactory explanation.

0
Reply
bonbon
November 9, 2021 3:36 am

The most serious fault is if a paper is reviewed by a peer whose own paper was not cited.

By the way :
¨Arabian Journal of GeosciencesISSN: 1866-7511 (Print) 1866-7538 (Online)
DescriptionThe official journal of the Saudi Society for Geosciences, the Arabian Journal of Geosciences examines the entire range of earth science topics focused on, but not limited, to those that have regional significance to the Middle East and the Euro-Mediterranean Zone.¨

Anyone note that this a Saudi publication? There the worlds largest petroleum firm Aramco, for sure needs geological research.

Is this, as the editor suggested a hack? Were Saudi’s represented at FLOP26, or Aramco? And what about those financial ghouls that blame energy prices on OPEC+.

This reeks like a bucket of crude….

1
Reply
Craig W
November 9, 2021 3:48 am

These retracted articles made as much sense as using computer modeling to predict the future.

1
Reply
MJB
November 9, 2021 3:59 am

“…development of industry-wide practices [to] ensure that culpable parties can be held to account,” Graf added.

Right, it was them pesky AI nonsense authors that are culpable here. Surely it couldn’t be the fault of an editor asleep at the switch, if there even was an editor.

Perhaps the publisher had switched to using AI editors as an experiment, and someone with inside knowledge thought that was BS, and either perpetrated or encouraged this heinous crime to prove a point. :O

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Bad science Disaster

EM-DAT Disaster Database Creating Data Disasters

3 weeks ago
Kip Hansen
Bad science

Dubious climate science about the Texas cold disaster

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Bad science IPCC AR6

Another Round Of Anti-Science From The IPCC

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
Bad science Bad science journalism

Serious Error of Physics in Recent GRL paper Loeb et al on Earth’s ‘unprecedented heat retention’

5 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Bad science

Science Publisher Retracts 44 Papers for Being Utter Nonsense

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Guardian Climate Survey: “Few Willing to Change…”

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
CO2

CO2 and Temperature

10 hours ago
Andy May
Intermittent Wind and Solar Oil and Gas

African Energy Chamber: Fossil Fuels, Please

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: