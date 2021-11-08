Guardian Climate Survey. Source Few willing to change lifestyle to save the planet, climate survey finds, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Topic
Climate Economics

Guardian Climate Survey: “Few Willing to Change…”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Guardian, most people surveyed already believe they are doing more than their fair share to save the planet from climate change.

Few willing to change lifestyle to save the planet, climate survey finds

Exclusive: poll of 10 countries including US, UK, France and Germany finds people prioritising measures that are already habits

Jon Henley @jonhenley
Mon 8 Nov 2021 03.28 AEDT

Citizens are alarmed by the climate crisis, but most believe they are already doing more to preserve the planet than anyone else, including their government, and few are willing to make significant lifestyle changes, an international survey has found.

“The widespread awareness of the importance of the climate crisis illustrated in this study has yet to be coupled with a proportionate willingness to act,” the survey of 10 countries including the US, UK, France and Germany, observed.

The survey found that 62% of people surveyed saw the climate crisis as the main environmental challenge the world was now facing, ahead of air pollution (39%), the impact of waste (38%) and new diseases (36%).

But when asked to rate their individual action against others’ such as governments, business and the media, people generally saw themselves as much more committed to the environment than others in their local community, or any institution.

Only 51% said they would definitely take individual climate action, with 14% saying they would definitely not and 35% torn. People in Poland and Singapore (56%) were the most willing to act, and in Germany (44%) and the Netherlands (37%) the least.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/nov/07/few-willing-to-change-lifestyle-climate-survey

The quasi-religious green demands for ritual recycling, and other belief building exercises, appear to some extent to have backfired. People who conscientiously sort their trash into the correct bins, and use less plastic, or whatever, already feel they are doing their bit to save the world from climate change. I never got a straight answer from politicians about what happens to recycled trash, I strongly suspect much of it ends up in landfill, or dumped in the sea.

Concern about the cost of climate action was a major factor, 69% said they needed more public resources, while 60% said they can’t afford to make the effort required. There is also a strong perception of disagreement amongst experts, so the public is clearly skeptical about claims there is a near 100% scientific consensus.

The cost concern is intriguing from a number of perspectives. Greens have clearly failed to sell the idea that renewables are cheaper than fossil fuel. Another possible interpretation, and this is only speculation, is people might be nervous about giving straight answers, preferring to conceal their skepticism behind financial concerns. Yet people still vote for green leaning politicians in large numbers, so there must be some level of concern amongst ordinary people.

33% of respondents agreed they “don’t have the headspace to think about it”, so a significant minority of people appear to be fed up with wall to wall climate message.

I think it will take more than a Guardian survey to tease out what is really happening, but my key takeaway is ordinary people are reluctant to embrace more radical climate action.

H.R.
November 8, 2021 10:35 pm

Everywhere is warming twice as fast as everywhere else and everyone is doing twice as much to prevent the Climate Change as everyone else.

M’kay. Then it should all balance out.

Let’s just declare victory and everybody go home.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  H.R.
November 8, 2021 10:39 pm

Ha! Beat me to it…

gringojay
Reply to  H.R.
November 9, 2021 12:08 am

Victors in virtue signaling won’t stay at home.

925F0C71-0B00-4F84-AC36-253E2AFBE7A0.jpeg
Zig Zag Wanderer
November 8, 2021 10:38 pm

Just as everywhere is heating up twice as fast as everywhere else, everyone is doing twice as much as everyone else to ‘fight’ Climate Change ™!

LdB
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 8, 2021 11:47 pm

Except China, Russia and Australia and we don’t even bother to pretend anymore.

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 8, 2021 10:44 pm

Yet people still vote for green leaning politicians in large numbers, so there must be some level of concern amongst ordinary people.

I think that is its just a symptom of the typical ‘somebody should do something about it’ mentality. People are always demanding that government ‘do something’. When it becomes clear that whatever government ‘does’ costs YOU money, the tune changes.

Unfortunately, most governments are very good at hiding the true reasons for additional costs. For example, in Australia, and I’m sure elsewhere, sharply rising electricity costs are blamed on ‘infrastructure costs’. What they don’t tell us is that these ‘infrastructure costs’ are directly caused by unreliables. Unreliables need more infrastructure to work, even if they work ineffectively anyway.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
Terry
November 8, 2021 11:11 pm

People vote for green leaning politicians more than others. Are there other than green leaning politicians in the UK? Watching from another country it sure doesn’t seem like it.

M Courtney
Reply to  Terry
November 9, 2021 12:02 am

No, there aren’t.
The BBC would tear them apart and then silence them.
It’s not worth the risk of standing up against the media onslaught if you want to achieve anything important.

Climate believer
November 8, 2021 11:23 pm

What an absolute farce of a survey, everyone says when asked “yes, I’m really concerned about the climate” like a “good citizen” should reply, but then when asked what are you doing about it……. errrr…. nothing.

Yeah right, reeeaaally concerned.

LdB
Reply to  Climate believer
November 8, 2021 11:49 pm

Well you don’t want to be publicly shamed …. those greentards are nasty.

fretslider
November 8, 2021 11:47 pm

“Yet people still vote for green leaning politicians in large numbers,”

Eric, name a skeptical MP in the UK Parliament

Good luck with that- there aren’t any

John H
Reply to  fretslider
November 8, 2021 11:56 pm

Owen Paterson, oops just been driven out, wonder why.

fretslider
Reply to  John H
November 9, 2021 12:14 am

They’re all on the take he isn’t unique in that

John
November 8, 2021 11:51 pm

Interestingly the elephant in the room is the question on population control and decreasing the world population growth
Interesting the questions do not addressed how this can be achieved

Its not difficult see why anyone can or will believe all the other BS

As you see all these under educated spoilt little brats so called students of the world with silly posters complaining about the future and blaming every body else but still wearing designer clothes with there energy hungry apparel and mobile phones

unfortunately these under class elite have lost the ability to read write and do analysis

so it is no wonder why people are not interested

M Courtney
November 9, 2021 12:00 am

There is also a strong perception of disagreement amongst experts, so the public is clearly skeptical about claims there is a near 100% scientific consensus.

The survey asks about a consensus on solutions to save the planet. People believe that no-one knows what to do.

This makes sense. The Climate issue has been in the news for thirty years and no-one has come up with a plan that changes anything. Every single time a COP comes up it reminds people that nothing has changed.

The solution would be to publicly debate policies and costs. But the Greens cannot do that as they would lose the argument. They always lose the argument. That’s why they refuse to debate.

So the Green movement has lost.
Only the media haven’t noticed that. Probably because they have professional eco-campaigners masquerading as journalists (Environment Journalists) who keep their field safe from scrutiny in order to keep their jobs.

Coeur de Lion
November 9, 2021 12:10 am

In UK the opinion-formers will be a really appreciable hike in electricity prices coupled to blackouts.

richard
November 9, 2021 12:22 am

I doubt most people think about it at all and most of the time think about holidaying in some far off warm place, hopefully flying there in business class if they could afford it, driving a bigger car, eating at restaurants, buying the best clothes they can afftord, living in a swanky house…….

Thomas Gasloli
November 9, 2021 12:39 am

As someone who worked in environmental protection for 40 years, in the US, the air is clean, the water is clean, and there is no such thing as “global warming” or “climate change”. The only environmental issue is the historic sites of contamination which have yet to be remediated.

Instead of wasting money subsidizing “renewables” in order to provide guaranteed profit to the politically connected wealthy, that money should be spent on site remediation.

