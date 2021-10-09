Speakers, Schedule Set for ‘Climate Realism’ Conference Oct 15-17, 2021 in Las Vegas

The 14th International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC-14) hosted by The Heartland Institute will feature more than 50 speakers

The Heartland Institute — the leading global think tank working with world-renowned scientists and policy experts on countering the hypothesis that humans are causing a climate crisis — has set its schedule for the 14th International Conference on Climate Change. This year’s conference will present the latest data on the climate and analysis of the unscientific policies of the new Biden administration.

What: 14th International Conference on Climate Change (website)

Conference theme: ‘The Great Reset: Climate Realism vs. Climate Socialism’

When: October 15-17, 2021

Where: Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Media: Apply for credentials at this link.

Contact: Jim Lakely (jlakely@heartland.org)

Heartland’s previous 13 conferences since 2008 have featured more than 200 scientists and policy experts from around the world who look at the data and do not see human activity causing an “existential” climate crisis. At ICCC-14, you will hear that data-based, scientific case — and why we do not need a “Great Reset” to save the world from that phantom “crisis.” In fact, the Great Reset leaders are queueing up for COP26 in Glasgow would destroy freedom and prosperity across the globe.

In October, Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), p

enned an article for TIME that focused exclusively on the Great Reset, titled “A Better Economy Is Possible. But We Need to Reimagine Capitalism to Do It.”



As The Heartland Institute’s Chris Talgo explains, Klaus and the WEF exploited the COVID-19 crisis in the short term, and is now exploiting the “climate crisis” in the long-term, to replace free-market capitalism with what they call “stakeholder capitalism.” That would usher in a command-and-control structure on a global scale. And there appears to be little to stop them.

This will be the most important event of the year to counter climate alarmism and dig deep into the Great Reset with the best scientists and experts from around the world on those topics.

THE CONFERENCE STRUCTURE



The conference begins the evening of Friday, October 15 and runs through the weekend. Every minute of the plenary sessions and the concurrent breakout panels will live-streamed at the conference website and The Heartland Institute’s YouTube page. Click here for the full schedule, or review below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15

5:00 – 8:00 PM | Plenary Dinner Session, John Coleman Ballroom

David Legates, Ph.D., accepts Frederick Seitz Memorial Award, delivers keynote

accepts Frederick Seitz Memorial Award, delivers keynote Anthony Watts explains Heartland’s Climate-At-A-Glance project and publication that will be sent to American teachers

explains Heartland’s Climate-At-A-Glance project and publication that will be sent to American teachers Justin Haskins gives a keynote address about the nexus between climate alarmist policies and the Great Reset.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16

8:00 – 9:30 AM | Plenary Breakfast Session, John Coleman Ballroom

Patrick Michaels, Ph.D. , delivers a keynote titled “Climate Models vs. Reality.”

, delivers a keynote titled “Climate Models vs. Reality.” James Taylor leads a plenary panel discussion with Holger Thuss and Wolfgang Müller of the European Institute for Climate and Energy on “The Failure of Green Energy in Europe.”

9:45 – 11:15 AM: Science Track, Panel 1A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: Temperature Trends

Speakers: Ross McKitrick, Ph.D.; Roy Spencer, Ph.D.; Anthony Watts

9:45 – 11:15 AM: Policy Track, Panel 1B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: Senseless Energy Policy and Grassroots Opposition

Speakers: Kevin Dayaratna, Ph.D.; E. Calvin Beisner, Ph.D.; Anne Jordan

11:30 – 1:00 PM: Science Track, Panel 2A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: The IPCC and the Scientific Method

Speakers: David Legates, Ph.D.; Howard Hayden, Ph.D.; Ken Haapala; Tom Sheahen

11:30 – 1:00 PM: Policy Track, Panel 2B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: Dubious Assumptions in Pursuit of Dubious Policies

Speakers: Benjamin Zycher, Ph.D.; Kenneth Green, Ph.D.; Myron Ebell

1:45 – 2:45 PM | Plenary Lunch Session, John Coleman Ballroom

William Happer, Ph.D. , delivers a keynote titled “Noble Lies.”

, delivers a keynote titled “Noble Lies.” Preview screening of the movie Climate Hustle 2: Rise of the Climate Monarchy.

3:00 – 4:30 PM: Science Track, Panel 3A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: The Right Climate Stuff: Texas Freeze, Nuclear Energy, and the Path Forward

Speakers: Jim Peacock; Tom Moser; Gregg Goodnight; Robert Bauman.

3:00 – 4:30 PM: Policy Track, Panel 3B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: How to Oppose Woke Capital, Activist Investors, and Financial Regulators Efforts to Cancel Traditional Energy

Speakers: Justin Danhof; Scott Shepard; Stephen Soukup

4:45 – 6:15 PM: Science Track, Panel 4A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: Natural Climate Forcings

Speakers: Willie Soon, Ph.D.; Jay Lehr, Ph.D.; Gregory Wrightstone

4:45 – 6:15 PM: Policy Track, Panel 4B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: Examining Biden’s Energy and Climate Agenda

Speakers: Amy Oliver Cooke; Bette Grande; Steve Milloy

6:30 – 9:30 PM | Plenary Dinner Session, John Coleman Ballroom

Patrick Moore, Ph.D., co-founder of Greenpeace, delivers a keynote address

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17

8:00 – 9:00 AM | Plenary Breakfast Session, John Coleman Ballroom

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi and Climate Realism Activist Naomi Seibt deliver keynotes.

9:15 – 10:45 AM: Science Track, Panel 5A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: Degraded Science and the Coming Great Reset

Speakers: Steve Milloy; H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D.; Marc Morano

9:15 – 10:45 AM: Policy Track, Panel 5B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: Reliable Energy, Unreliable Energy, and Energy Poverty

Speakers: Oliver Hemmers, Ph.D.; Wolfgang Müller; Derrick Hollie

11:00 – 12:30 PM: Science Track, Panel 6A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: The Truth About Extreme Weather

Speakers: Neil Frank, Ph.D.; Stanley Goldenberg; James Taylor

11:00 – 12:30 PM: Policy Track, Panel 6B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: Perilous Energy Policies at Home and Abroad

Speakers: Benjamin Zycher, Ph.D.; Holger Thuss, Ph.D.; Rob Bradley

1:15 – 2:30 PM | Plenary Lunch Session, John Coleman Ballroom

Lord Christopher Monckton, former science advisor to Margaret Thatcher, delivers a keynote address

3:30 – 6:30 PM | Movie Screening: Climate Hustle: Rise of the Climate Monarchy, Vendome Room, Paris Hotel and Casino

Presenters: Craig Rucker, Marc Morano, Willie Soon, Ph.D.; James Taylor

For more information about the speakers and presentations, visit the conference website. For more information and background on Heartland’s work on the climate, see this page on our website.

The Heartland Institute is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1984 and headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems. For more information, visit our website.

