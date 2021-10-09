The Skeptic's Case

Speakers, Schedule Set for ‘Climate Realism’ Conference Oct 15-17, 2021 in Las Vegas

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
6 Comments

Speakers, Schedule Set for ‘Climate Realism’ Conference Oct 15-17, 2021 in Las Vegas

The 14th International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC-14) hosted by The Heartland Institute will feature more than 50 speakers

The Heartland Institute — the leading global think tank working with world-renowned scientists and policy experts on countering the hypothesis that humans are causing a climate crisis — has set its schedule for the 14th International Conference on Climate Change. This year’s conference will present the latest data on the climate and analysis of the unscientific policies of the new Biden administration.

What: 14th International Conference on Climate Change (website)

Conference theme: ‘The Great Reset: Climate Realism vs. Climate Socialism’

When: October 15-17, 2021

Where: Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Media: Apply for credentials at this link.

Contact: Jim Lakely (jlakely@heartland.org)

Heartland’s previous 13 conferences since 2008 have featured more than 200 scientists and policy experts from around the world who look at the data and do not see human activity causing an “existential” climate crisis. At ICCC-14, you will hear that data-based, scientific case — and why we do not need a “Great Reset” to save the world from that phantom “crisis.” In fact, the Great Reset leaders are queueing up for COP26 in Glasgow would destroy freedom and prosperity across the globe.

In October, Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), p

enned an article for TIME that focused exclusively on the Great Reset, titled “A Better Economy Is Possible. But We Need to Reimagine Capitalism to Do It.”
 
As The Heartland Institute’s Chris Talgo explains, Klaus and the WEF exploited the COVID-19 crisis in the short term, and is now exploiting the “climate crisis” in the long-term, to replace free-market capitalism with what they call “stakeholder capitalism.” That would usher in a command-and-control structure on a global scale. And there appears to be little to stop them.

This will be the most important event of the year to counter climate alarmism and dig deep into the Great Reset with the best scientists and experts from around the world on those topics.

THE CONFERENCE STRUCTURE

The conference begins the evening of Friday, October 15 and runs through the weekend. Every minute of the plenary sessions and the concurrent breakout panels will live-streamed at the conference website and The Heartland Institute’s YouTube page. Click here for the full schedule, or review below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15

5:00 – 8:00 PM | Plenary Dinner Session, John Coleman Ballroom

  • David Legates, Ph.D., accepts Frederick Seitz Memorial Award, delivers keynote
  • Anthony Watts explains Heartland’s Climate-At-A-Glance project and publication that will be sent to American teachers
  • Justin Haskins gives a keynote address about the nexus between climate alarmist policies and the Great Reset.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16
8:00 – 9:30 AM | Plenary Breakfast Session, John Coleman Ballroom

  • Patrick Michaels, Ph.D., delivers a keynote titled “Climate Models vs. Reality.”
  • James Taylor leads a plenary panel discussion with Holger Thuss and Wolfgang Müller of the European Institute for Climate and Energy on “The Failure of Green Energy in Europe.”

9:45 – 11:15 AM: Science Track, Panel 1A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: Temperature Trends
Speakers: Ross McKitrick, Ph.D.; Roy Spencer, Ph.D.; Anthony Watts

9:45 – 11:15 AM: Policy Track, Panel 1B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: Senseless Energy Policy and Grassroots Opposition
Speakers: Kevin Dayaratna, Ph.D.; E. Calvin Beisner, Ph.D.; Anne Jordan

11:30 – 1:00 PM: Science Track, Panel 2A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: The IPCC and the Scientific Method
Speakers: David Legates, Ph.D.; Howard Hayden, Ph.D.; Ken Haapala; Tom Sheahen

11:30 – 1:00 PM: Policy Track, Panel 2B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: Dubious Assumptions in Pursuit of Dubious Policies
Speakers: Benjamin Zycher, Ph.D.; Kenneth Green, Ph.D.; Myron Ebell

1:45 – 2:45 PM | Plenary Lunch Session, John Coleman Ballroom

  • William Happer, Ph.D., delivers a keynote titled “Noble Lies.”
  • Preview screening of the movie Climate Hustle 2: Rise of the Climate Monarchy.

3:00 – 4:30 PM: Science Track, Panel 3A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic:  The Right Climate Stuff: Texas Freeze, Nuclear Energy, and the Path Forward
Speakers: Jim Peacock; Tom Moser; Gregg Goodnight; Robert Bauman.

3:00 – 4:30 PM: Policy Track, Panel 3B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic:  How to Oppose Woke Capital, Activist Investors, and Financial Regulators Efforts to Cancel Traditional Energy
Speakers: Justin Danhof; Scott Shepard; Stephen Soukup

4:45 – 6:15 PM: Science Track, Panel 4A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: Natural Climate Forcings
Speakers: Willie Soon, Ph.D.; Jay Lehr, Ph.D.; Gregory Wrightstone

4:45 – 6:15 PM: Policy Track, Panel 4B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: Examining Biden’s Energy and Climate Agenda
Speakers: Amy Oliver Cooke; Bette Grande; Steve Milloy

6:30 – 9:30 PM | Plenary Dinner Session, John Coleman Ballroom

  • Patrick Moore, Ph.D., co-founder of Greenpeace, delivers a keynote address

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17
8:00 – 9:00 AM | Plenary Breakfast Session, John Coleman Ballroom

  • Meteorologist Joe Bastardi and Climate Realism Activist Naomi Seibt deliver keynotes.

9:15 – 10:45 AM: Science Track, Panel 5A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: Degraded Science and the Coming Great Reset
Speakers: Steve Milloy; H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D.; Marc Morano

9:15 – 10:45 AM: Policy Track, Panel 5B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: Reliable Energy, Unreliable Energy, and Energy Poverty
Speakers: Oliver Hemmers, Ph.D.; Wolfgang Müller; Derrick Hollie

11:00 – 12:30 PM: Science Track, Panel 6A, S. Fred Singer Room

Topic: The Truth About Extreme Weather
Speakers: Neil Frank, Ph.D.; Stanley Goldenberg; James Taylor

11:00 – 12:30 PM: Policy Track, Panel 6B, Joseph Bast Room

Topic: Perilous Energy Policies at Home and Abroad
Speakers: Benjamin Zycher, Ph.D.; Holger Thuss, Ph.D.; Rob Bradley

1:15 – 2:30 PM | Plenary Lunch Session, John Coleman Ballroom

  • Lord Christopher Monckton, former science advisor to Margaret Thatcher, delivers a keynote address

3:30 – 6:30 PM | Movie Screening: Climate Hustle: Rise of the Climate Monarchy, Vendome Room, Paris Hotel and Casino

Presenters: Craig Rucker, Marc Morano, Willie Soon, Ph.D.; James Taylor

For more information about the speakers and presentations, visit the conference website. For more information and background on Heartland’s work on the climate, see this page on our website.

The Heartland Institute is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1984 and headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems. For more information, visit our website.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
October 9, 2021 3:03 am

Excellent Reality Check Symposium in Las Vegas! I will check my favorites out via streaming on website. But here’ a wager: I’ll give you 10 to 1 odds that the mainstream media won’t mention the Symposium and the CAGW crowd will attempt to claim Big Oil paid the presenters.

0
Reply
leitmotif
Reply to  Ron Long
October 9, 2021 3:17 am

The mob will probably storm the event too.

0
Reply
leitmotif
October 9, 2021 3:16 am

Willie Soon, Willie Soon, so good they named him twice.

1
Reply
fretslider
October 9, 2021 3:24 am

Just out of interest I did a quick duck-duck and sure enough this event is being totally ignored by the [narrative-driven] mainstream media. But given the astonishing levels of hysteria leading up to the private jet fest that is a UN gathering, there’s little room for anything else – even dancing can do its bit for climate change and make those climate blues go away, albeit temporarily.

“…live-streamed at the conference website…”

You’ll only get very selected highlights etc from the CoP – via… the [narrative-driven] mainstream media.

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
0
Reply
Vuk
October 9, 2021 3:34 am

Big oil, forget about it, it is the BIG GAS that matters now to us on this side of the pond.
Should it be a surprise that Putin is squeezing the gas exports to Europe? .. only to the illiterate fools that govern us.
The EU, UK and USA have all kind of economic and political sanctions against Russia (well deserved too) but now at the energy crunch time they do expect Putin to ignore all that and send as much gas as we want or need (?!).
They need to abandon the ‘green lunacy’ if they don’t wish to rely on Putin or anyone else for the economic prosperity.
‘Realpolitik’ the politics that is based on practical rather than moral or ideological considerations at this particular time is the necessity rather than a luxury.

Last edited 57 minutes ago by Vuk
0
Reply
Sara
October 9, 2021 3:59 am

I wish them well, including no picketing, squawking idiot ecohippies outside the conf.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Science The Skeptic's Case

IP: Award-Winning Atmospheric Scientist Dr. Fred Singer Dies – Pioneering Scientist & The Dean of Climate Skeptical Scientists

2 years ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics The Skeptic's Case

David Bellamy, Britain’s Most Loved Naturalist With Unfashionable Views On Climate Change-Dies at the age of 86

2 years ago
Charles Rotter
The Skeptic's Case

‘Skeptical Environmentalist’ Bjorn Lomborg sets fire to the scourge of ‘unbridled climate alarmism’

2 years ago
Charles Rotter
The Skeptic's Case

Knowledge, Ignorance and Climate Change

3 years ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

The Skeptic's Case

Speakers, Schedule Set for ‘Climate Realism’ Conference Oct 15-17, 2021 in Las Vegas

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Biomass

Drax’s renewable energy plant is UK’s biggest CO2 emitter, analysis claims

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

Are the Aussie Nationals Close to Caving on Net Zero?

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Friday Cheerfulness

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: