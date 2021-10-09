Climate Propaganda

L A Times manufactures “extreme heat” propaganda to comply with Biden’s climate alarmist agenda

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
31 Comments

Guest post by Lawrence Hamlin

The Los Angeles Times is at it again with its latest climate alarmist propaganda article warning that “Extreme heat is one of the deadliest consequences of climate change” and claiming that “California undercounts the human toll…even as heat waves become more frequent and more deadly.”

All of this is of course timed to comply with Biden’s latest globally ineffective and irrelevant schemes to push his costly and bureaucratically onerous climate change agenda which will have no impact on either reducing global emissions or temperatures which are completely controlled by the energy use and emissions of the world’s developing nations led by China and India.

The Times article starts with a revisit to the state’s August 2020 heat wave period where California’s government mandated excessive use of unreliable renewable energy led to rolling blackouts (which is unmentioned by the Times) and notes that year 2020 August was the “hottest on record in California” while highlighting individual stories of people dealing with the hot weather as though the state’s residents have never had to deal with such extraordinarily high summer temperatures.   

The Times article fails completely to provide a more comprehensive assessment of the state’s top ten summer monthly temperature records which show that the highest summer monthly temperature ever recorded in California was in July of 1931 (95.6 degrees F) followed in decreasing temperature order by July 2021 (94.3 degrees F), July  2006 (94.2 degrees F), July 2018 (94.0 degrees F), July 1959 (93.9 degrees F), July 2003 (93.8 degrees F), July 2017 (93.7 degrees F) and then July 2005 tied with August of  2020 (93.5 degrees F) and then finally July 1933 (93.4 degrees F).

The Times article also fails to address EPA’s annual heat wave index trends of multi-day extreme heat across the United Sates which shows that the U.S. is not experiencing increased intensity or occurrences of heat waves during the period between 1895 through 2020 which directly contradicts alarmists claims of increasing heat waves made by the Times. 

The Times then asserts that it has uncovered through its analysis (the details of which are unaddressed and of course the Times would never manipulate information to push a climate alarmist agenda) that the official death certificates citing “heat exposure” as the cause death in California between 2010 and 2019 which showed 599 deaths during this period undercounted the actual deaths which the Times claims should have been 3,900 deaths.

The Times believes that this revelation shows that states must undertake major new efforts to track and protect citizens from extreme heat as proposed by Biden in his latest attempt to justify his useless, costly and onerous climate change agenda. 

The Times then notes that “Each year, extreme heat kills more Americans than any other climate-fueled hazard, including hurricanes, floods and wildfires, but it gets far less attention because it kills so quietly” without of course providing any data to support its claim.

One of the most comprehensive and recent global studies of the impact of exposure to cold or hot temperatures on global, regional and national mortality was performed by the Lancet Journal which collected time-series data on mortality and ambient temperatures from 750 locations in 43 countries addressing the period from year 2000 to 2019 using five meta-predictors in established grids sizes across the globe.

The study found that there were 5,083,173 deaths per year associated with non-optimal temperatures accounting for 9.43% of all global deaths equating to 74 temperature related excess deaths per 100,000 residents.

Of that total 4,594,098 were cold-related deaths accounting for 8.52% of all global deaths (67 deaths per 100,00 residents) while 490,075 were heat-related deaths accounting for 0.91% of all global deaths (7 deaths per 100,000 residents). Cold related deaths were 9.4 times greater than heat-related deaths.

The report noted the following breakdown of global regional outcomes: 

“Of all excess deaths, 51.49% occurred in Asia, 23.88% occurred in Africa, 16.44% occurred in Europe, 7.70% occurred in the Americas, and 0.48% occurred in Oceania. Most grids with a high density of excess deaths were in large, low-lying, crowded coastal cities in Eastern and Southern Asia and cities in Eastern and Western Europe.”

The report also noted that over the study time period changes in the proportion of heat and cold related death rates changed as follows:  

“Globally, from 2000-03 to 2016-19 the cold-related death ratio changed by -0.51 percentage points and the heat-related excess ratio increased by +0.21 percentage points, leading to a net decline of -0.30 percentage points.”

The Times article failed completely to address the huge and overwhelming global dominance of cold related deaths compared to heat related deaths, failed to address the magnitude and scale of global heat and cold related death rates (especially failure to compare millions of deaths each year globally versus California and U.S. thousands of deaths over multiple years) as well as failure to address the disparate geographical global death rate variations.

The Times article is just its usual politically driven climate alarmist propaganda that relies on extensive use of distortion and deception. 

Richard Brown
October 9, 2021 6:07 am

A case of liar, liar, your pants are on fire….but not due to ‘climate change’!!

Scissor
Reply to  Richard Brown
October 9, 2021 6:56 am

O Goldilocks, Goldilocks, wherefore art thou Goldilocks?

Last edited 50 minutes ago by Scissor
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Richard Brown
October 9, 2021 7:32 am

I genuinely believe that we sceptics should seriously refrain from referring to “Climate Change”!!! Global Warming is what has been claimed, promised, & therefore MUST be delivered, on time & on cue!!!

Doug S
October 9, 2021 6:11 am

Why does it seem the religious believers in climate catastrophe always preach their sermons at the wrong time? Just this week in the San Francisco Bay Area, we felt the first of the cold air masses cutting across the land telling us natives that winter is on it’s way. Is Al gore now a consultant for the LA Times?

Scissor
Reply to  Doug S
October 9, 2021 7:04 am

They definitely don’t want you to look at Lebanon’s success with reducing CO2 emissions.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanese-power-outage-will-last-few-days-government-official-2021-10-09/

observa
Reply to  Scissor
October 9, 2021 7:42 am

They weren’t paying their bills for the Karpowerships so they got cut off-
“Karpowership” will stop supplying Lebanon with electricity at the end of the contract and will start withdrawing its steamers Fatma Gul Sultan and Orhan Bey (in-24.com)

No doubt the Lebanese people will be thrilled not to be using those oil fired power stations anymore and doing their bit for the climate. Perhaps they could get some carbon credits for that?

Abolition Man
Reply to  Scissor
October 9, 2021 7:42 am

Scissor,
Is that the first pebble of the coming avalanche? If the rest of the world knew what was planned for them, they surely would arrest and imprison the Party of Davos and all their sycophants!

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Doug S
October 9, 2021 7:08 am

Yes, the weather is going to change out west. They won’t be talking about record high temperatures.

David Sulik
October 9, 2021 6:17 am

Wind turbines and solar panels sequester energy that would otherwise be quickly radiated away from the planet through convection.

Anti-griff
Reply to  David Sulik
October 9, 2021 6:27 am

I read an article that mentioned solar and wind and …..”wave” energy. Desperation is entering the picture…..yes, wave energy will power the future….of course it will.

Scissor
Reply to  David Sulik
October 9, 2021 7:46 am

It would appear that you need to brush up on your understanding of the meaning of “sequester.” Perhaps you meant something more like “harvest.”

Andrew Wilkins
October 9, 2021 6:18 am

It would save the Times a lot of, ahem, time if they just printed “YOU’RE ALL GONNA FRY!!!!!!” in massive letters on one page. Job done, now all the journos can go to the pub and drink CO2 infused beer.

Peta of Newark
October 9, 2021 6:26 am

Recognise the word ‘one‘ in their headline as the Weasel Word it is and call them out on it

The rest of their story is probably riddled with weasels also, but, life’s too short to go there.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
Anti-griff
October 9, 2021 6:31 am

Where are the “fact checkers” when you need them? Will Fakebook censor this propaganda?

John Bell
October 9, 2021 6:32 am

Nice graffitti on the NOODLE building. Hey if it is so hot there, homeless people can move to Alaska.

Ron Long
October 9, 2021 6:32 am

I expect the CAGW crowd, and their enablers, to lie about the Global Warming cause, and the politicians who utilize this propaganda would simply find some other cause with monetary benefit anyway. But here’s the problem, they are terrifying children, who are starting to think they will perish in a burning hell on earth, and it’s their parents fault. This nonsense should end soon, maybe a “Scopes Monkey Trial” type of Supreme Court legal venture?

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Ron Long
October 9, 2021 7:11 am

A little cold weather will cause those kids to question what they have been told.

Willr
October 9, 2021 6:49 am

Meanwhile the New York Times is attacking Sinema because she is demanding that $100 billion in Climate funds be removed from the latest omnibus pork bill.

Willr
Reply to  Willr
October 9, 2021 6:52 am

See article here:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/08/climate/arizona-senator-sinema.html

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Willr
October 9, 2021 7:15 am

Sinema ought to say she’s not going to vote for any of the pork-barrel spending in the “Human Infrastructure” bill. This bill is meant to “break the bank” and is aimed at manipulating the election process so that Democrats stay in power in perpetuity.

Why would Sinema or Manchin vote for things like that? For that matter, why would some Republicans help this process along?

Passing this bill will go a long ways towards destroying the United States as it was founded.

Then it might be every State for themselves as the national government becomes a dictatorship of Democrat Elites.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  Tom Abbott
October 9, 2021 7:42 am

That yet again, is the whole point of the alleged problem, totalitarian dictatorship!!! The World will have soviet style elections, all candidates selected by the state, (including controversial ones), a compulsory election turnout on pain of Gulag, all the trimmings of democracy, but none of the reality of it!!! The writing is on the wall peeps!!! As the late not-so-great Caligula once said, “I wish the people had but one head!!!” In other words, too many individuals with contrary opinions to deal with makes things very awkward & difficult to control!!! The Left are very patient!!!

2hotel9
October 9, 2021 6:53 am

The lies, they just keep coming. The left is in a hole and more and more of the American people are pissing on their heads.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  2hotel9
October 9, 2021 7:43 am

Can I join in, pretty please ???

Climate believer
October 9, 2021 6:55 am

Follow the true path comrades!!

Lenin.png
richard
Reply to  Climate believer
October 9, 2021 7:40 am

I see more and more ridiculing it.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  Climate believer
October 9, 2021 7:44 am

Do you guys that apparently his father was elevated to the Russian aristocracy??? Double standards, I haven’t been able to find out what happened to him as yet!!!

Alan the Brit
Reply to  Alan the Brit
October 9, 2021 7:44 am

Do you guys “know”, sorry folks!!!

Tom Abbott
October 9, 2021 7:06 am

From there article: “The Times article fails completely to provide a more comprehensive assessment of the state’s top ten summer monthly temperature records which show that the highest summer monthly temperature ever recorded in California was in July of 1931 (95.6 degrees F)”

Oops, there it is! The Early Twentieth Century is always showing up in the record books when it comes to high temperatures. As high, or higher, than today, as a matter of fact. CO2 wasn’t driving that warmth. That’s according to even the IPCC Climate Gods. There must be something other than CO2 driving temperatures, don’t you think?

TheFinalNail
Reply to  Tom Abbott
October 9, 2021 7:38 am

There must be something other than CO2 driving temperatures, don’t you think?

Don’t think the IPCC would argue against that. Natural variability, especially on a regional scale, can always cause extremes. The 1930s weren’t particularly warm globally; whereas the 2010/20s certainly were and are.

Interesting to note that despite the big 1930s temperature spike shown in the NOAA California data for July, there is still a warming trend since then. The same data shows a July increase of +0.1 deg. F per decade up to 2021, even if you start the trend at the 1931 peak.

Note also, in the 36 years of California records up to and including 1931, max July average temperatures only reached or surpassed 92.0 F four times. In the 36 years up to and including 2021 they have reached or surpassed 92.0 F 13 times.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by TheFinalNail
richard
October 9, 2021 7:15 am

30 odd years of this garbage and no one is buying it.

Abolition Man
October 9, 2021 7:37 am

Just early October, but this Tuesday night time temps are supposed to drop into the 20s! Last year I had tomatoes and jalapeños until almost November; I guess I’m gonna have to build me a greenhouse to counteract all this Gore-bull swarming!
The Dimmunists and Gretatards can chant and intone all they wish, but my little hummingbird friends are fleeing back across the border almost a month earlier than last year! I guess even their little bird brains can discern a cold winter coming! Too bad alarmists aren’t that smart!

