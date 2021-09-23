coral reefs

AIMR Playing “Frying Bacon” Sounds to Combat Coral Climate Damage

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest Essay by Eric Worrall

Scientists working to save coral reefs from climate change are testing whether underwater speakers continuously playing reef mood music, mostly the sound of predatory shrimp attacking prey, can attract more fish.

AIMS plays frying bacon sounds to fish in bid to save Australia’s coral reefs

ABC Capricornia / By Jasmine Hines

To the untrained ear, it might sound like bacon frying in a pan but, to fish, it is the alluring sound of a healthy home.

Key points:

  • The Australian Institute of Marine Science is studying the Ningaloo Reef and the Great Barrier Reef
  • On the Ningaloo Reef, speakers are playing healthy reef sounds to attract fish
  • The project is examining how reseeding could improve the health of coral on the Great Barrier Reef

Marine scientists are using underwater speakers to pump out the sound of a potential breakthrough. 

The Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) is in a race against climate change, with bleaching, cyclones and crown-of-thorns outbreaks threatening reefs.

In response, it has hatched a national project to find out how to make reefs more resilient by studying the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia and the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland.Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume.

LISTEN Duration: 21 seconds – Healthy reef sounds
Download 170.1 KB

AIMS biologist Mark Meekan says efforts are focussed on Ningaloo where healthy reef sounds are being played underwater to attract baby fish to reefs, which could improve coral growth.

“If our ears could hear underwater, we’d realise that reefs are actually quite noisy places — lots of pops and crackles from shrimp and all sorts of things,” he said.

“In fact, it sounds a bit like bacon frying in a pan.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-23/aims-coral-reef-project-plays-frying-bacon-sounds-to-fish/100484126

I’m sure my fellow Australians share my warm feeling about this use of our tax money, rigging up high end sound systems, to play mood music for fish.

layor nala
September 23, 2021 2:18 am

Aren’t these the same ‘scientists’ who are saying the reefs are dead or dying? If they are correct what are the shrimp and fish feeding on? Sounds like another $ rort.

nicholas tesdorf
September 23, 2021 2:29 am

Instead of playing the sound of bacon frying in a pan, I think that playing music by Bach or Mozart would attract a far superior Class of Fish to the Reef.

griff
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
September 23, 2021 3:00 am

Handel’s water music?

(I’ll get my coat…)

TonyL
September 23, 2021 2:30 am

“If our ears could hear underwater, we’d realise that reefs are actually quite noisy places — lots of pops and crackles from shrimp and all sorts of things,” he said.

Wow, this guy needs to get out more. We humans hear perfectly well underwater. I have often heard the snaps and crackling of the coral reefs.

One could wonder what effect this might have luring fish from a sustaining area to a barren nonsustaining area. Assuming this scheme does anything at all, of course.
In any event, if the reef section is capable of sustaining fish, they will be along presently, anyway. So it is a total waste, no matter what happens.
But it is only taxpayer money, so it is all good.

fretslider
September 23, 2021 2:35 am

Australia has gone from a penal colony to a lunatic asylum

Have they tried Mozart or Motörhead?

Last edited 37 minutes ago by fretslider
Joao Martins
September 23, 2021 2:40 am

I’m sure my fellow Australians share my warm feeling about this use of our tax money, rigging up high end sound systems, to play mood music for fish.

It seems that there is a huge lot of money to spend and a huge lack of imagination to devise how to spend it usefully…

Oldseadog
September 23, 2021 2:43 am

I would love to have the opinions of Dr. Marohasy and Dr. Ridd on this experiment.

