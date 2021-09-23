11 Hilarious Responses to Late Night TV’s ‘Climate Night’ Programming

Reposted from HOLLYWOOD in TOTO

Twitter users scorch liberal hosts, bring up their million-dollar lifestyles

Christian Toto

Late night TV is your one-stop center for progressive messaging.

This week, the liberal hosts are making it official.

Trevor Noah, James Corden, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Samantha Bee, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will all turn part of their programming over to climate activism tonight.

It doesn’t matter where one stands on climate change. Expecting comedians to transform their platforms into messaging centers is awkward at best. It’s even worse since the various shows essentially do just that on a nightly basis already.

Then again, social media users found the announcement hilarious – but not in the way Colbert and co. expected.

This is going to establish terrifying new frontiers of sheer unwatchability pic.twitter.com/mcSUkE2O4q — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 22, 2021

The best way to save the climate is to turn off your TVs tomorrow. Conserve power, folks. It’s the only way. https://t.co/io6daJFFGz — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 22, 2021

You should all join together for a night where you do comedy — Kameron Sauers (@KameronSauers) September 22, 2021

North Korean stand-up comedians take substantially more risks in their acts than you woke sycophants do. Colbert used to be great on @jonstewart. Today he is as funny as Ebola. Predictable ideologues masquerading political dogmatism as “jokes.” Regain your funny bones. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 22, 2021

If you watch them all at the same time you’ll realize that they all have the same show — Dark Man (@Dark__Man) September 21, 2021

“Siri, show me the least funny thing imaginable.” pic.twitter.com/ydc67kn7b0 — Michael Knowles (Is Feeling The Spirit) (@michaeljknowles) September 22, 2021

Remember kids, they’ll tell you how vto live your lives but they won’t follow the rules themselves. pic.twitter.com/flA1yBcPqK — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 22, 2021

I wonder how many homes are owned by these seven people. — Art Vandelay (@evanscotb) September 21, 2021

Alexa, show me slightly more than a half dozen unfunny people. — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) September 22, 2021

Let’s see, we’re already getting our asses handed to us in the ratings by @Gutfeldfox what can we do to really tank the ratings? 🤔 — Rob McClure (@RobertMcClure1) September 22, 2021

Hey all, its Climate Night! When comedy is trumped by virtue signaling!

And therefore: no longer comedy! its just the elite parroting assumptions that keep them elite. these aren’t comics; they’re teachers pets. at least put up a fight, guys. stop it. it’s sad to watch. https://t.co/ujJYPVlg69 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 22, 2021

That last Tweet comes courtesy of the new Late Night leader, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld.

There’s another element here that the media won’t explore.

How much energy do these various shows consume? Even more interesting? What about the hosts themselves?

